Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.28.25  

Well everyone it’s time WWE Smackdown, the go home show for Elimination Chamber. Last week was kind of a mess but did feature an intriguing development with The Rock now playing a devil type character and wanting WWE champion Cody Rhodes to sell his soul in exchange for even greater success. Cody will have to answer that offer tomorrow at the Chamber event. Though one imagines that at least one of the Chamber participants will talk with Cody tonight and offer their two cents, much like Seth Rollins did on RAW. Tonight Shinsuke Nakamura will defend the US title against LA Knight, I’ve enjoyed their work together before so I’m cautiously optimistic about this one. Chelsea Green will be in action against a mystery opponent, Trish Stratus will be on hand to promote her tag team match with women’s champion Tiffany Stratton so you also know Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair will be around to make things awkward. Solo Sikoa is trying to cling to relevance with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga but that’s falling apart more and more every week, this week could be the time when things finally snap between them. The women’s chamber match will also likely feature a revolving door promo segment, because that’s just how we do these things, Kevin Owens might have one last video for us, the tag team scene is the good kind of chaotic right now with the Street Profits looking to make their official return soon, the Wyatt Sicks are allegedly a thing still, and Randy Orton might be making his return in the near future if reports are accurate. Anyway that’s the preamble so let’s get to the action.

We’re in Toronto tonight and commentary welcome us to the broadcast.

First is a recap of Rock’s segment from last week, in case you missed it.

We see Cody arrive at the venue and he’s escorted to a private locker room by a couple of security goons, he’s clearly not thrilled.

Trish Stratus heads to the ring. Trish gets a mic and soaks in the crowd reaction before playing around noting that Lillian Garcia introduced her, Rocky is here, and Trish will be wrestling tomorrow. She puts over the generational impact of WWE and what she’s accomplished. Tomorrow will be the first time her kids see her wrestle live, then she puts over the talent she’ll be wrestling tomorrow and is very happy to team with Tiffany Stratton then brings out Tiffany. Tiffany is dressed to wrestle, Trish is not. Tiffany gets a mic of her own and they play with the crowd. They talk about being in sync as a team and they’ll win tomorrow. Chelsea Green then comes out with Piper Niven, Piper is dressed like a Mountie tonight. Green says no one wants dumb and dumber hogging the air time, while Green deserves it. The crowd is kind of on her side. She says everything went better for her when she left Canada and is honored to represent the people of America because the people are better there. Tiffany says Green doesn’t represent her. Some bickering follows and Tiffany challenges her to a match, Green tries to bail but Trish stops her and then a ref comes jogging down to make the match official as we head to break. Pretty weak opening segment.

Match #1: Tiffany Stratton w/ Trish Stratus vs. Chelsea Green w/ Piper Niven

Match joined in progress and Green lands an enziguri then a face slam. Tiffany hits a back suplex and both women are down. Some punches from Tiffany as she starts to fire up, she hits the handspring back elbow in the corner then a spinebuster for a 2 count. Green avoids an Alabama Slam then dodges a double stomp and hits the Rough Rider for a 2 count. Tiffany counters Unpretty Her and hits a Finlay Roll then a double stomp to set up the Prettiest Moonsault Ever but Piper pulls Green out of the ring so Trish runs over to attack Piper and Tiffany follows with a top rope Swanton dive, she’s only partially caught. Back in the ring for Tiffany but Candice and Nia Jax show up to attack Trish and Tiffany to get the match thrown out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tiffany Stratton won via DQ in 3:13 shown

Rating: 1.5 stars

Thoughts: More angle than match.

The brawl heads into the ring and Nia tries the Annihilator on Trish but Tiffany breaks that up but Jax doesn’t care for working and headbutts her down. Trish fights back now then Tiffany helps her kick Jax out of the ring then Candice is pulled out of the ring by Jax so the faces can stand tall.

There’s a video from Nick Aldis, he says tonight LA Knight will take on Santos Escobar, Braun vs. Carmelo Hayes, and Solo vs. Andrade all the winners then wrestle each other in a triple threat with the winner being the next title challenger.

Elsewhere in the back Solo walks and finds Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Jacob says last week was an accident and Solo brings up getting his title shot tonight and tonight they’re making a statement. Solo says he wants Jacob to take his place in the match tonight and he wants to prove how much he loves Jacob. Jacob seems less than thrilled, but I’ll take Jacob wrestling over Solo.

To the ring and here comes Andrade for that match, which should be up after this break.

We see that Cody’s locker room is very tricked out, but R-Truth is here. Truth says you should be careful about selling your soul to the Soul Man. There’s a lot of nice stuff here, and please don’t be “shellfish” with the spread of food. Cody plays along with this but is getting more and more exasperated by all of this it seems.

To the ring, here comes Jacob Fatu.

Match #2: Andrade vs. Jacob Fatu

Andrade grabs a side headlock to start but then runs into a Fatu shoulder block. Chop from Andrade then he heads up top for a crossbody and low bridges a charging Fatu then follows with a diving hurricanrana to the floor. Andrade climbs up top and moonsaults over the ring post onto Fatu and bangs himself into the barricade pretty visibly as we head picture in picture.

They head back into the ring and Fatu crotches Andrade on the top rope which sends him spilling to the floor. Some ringside brawling then they head back into the ring where Fatu begins unloading with punches. Fatu hits a pop up Samoan Drop to cut off an attempted comeback. Corner avalanche from Fatu, then he runs into a boot as we come back. Poisoned Rana from Andrade connects and both men are down. Andrade fires up with blows including a flying forearm then a kip up. Fatu intercepts a charging Andrade with a corkscrew cross body but then misses a hip attack and Andrade kicks him in the face. Andrade tries the corner Meteora again but this time it connects and he goes up then hits the double moonsault for a 2 count. Fatu fights off The Message and hits a big sit then a hip attack, and a second. Impaler DDT then the double jump moonsault connects and Fatu wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jacob Fatu won in 8:20

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Fun little sprint, these two can both go so it’s not surprising they gave us something good. Andrade has a ton of ability, if they can get him a direction and a real voice he could be a major asset to them.

We get a video recap of the tag team scene focusing on how the Street Profits left everyone laying last week.

Earlier today the Profits talked with Nick Aldis, they wont stop the rampage until they get a title shot. Legado del Fantasma walk over and ask for an apology for what started this whole thing but they wont and Aldis makes the obvious tag team match for tonight.

That match will be up after this break.

Los Garza are pretty much in the ring as we come back. The Profits still have their upbeat entrance music but their attitude is completely different. DIY run down and attack them on the ramp to start a brawl. Los Garza get involved and attack the champs. Ultimately the Profits beat down DIY in the ring after disposing of Angel and Berto. Pretty Deadly run down for a fight, Ford gets posted and Dawkins takes an assisted Codebreaker. DIY show back up and wipe out Pretty Deadly. The Machine Guns are out next and Ciampa takes an enziguri assisted Flatliner then Johnny is kicked from the apron. The Guns and Profits stare down across the ring but Los Garza and Pretty Deadly show back up to prevent that encounter. Chaos descends on the scene, Angel and Berto with a couple of dives to the outside leaving the Guns and Profits alone again. Those two teams fight for a bit before DIY return to the fray and the two teams more of less line up to attack them for a bit. Eventually enough security shows up to get something like control over things.

Drew McIntyre walks in the back and finds Cody, he comes in peace and knows Cody has a big decision tomorrow and admits he doesn’t know what he’d do in Cody’s position. Drew wonders what Rock will do when Cody says yes tomorrow but Rock realizes Cody sold his soul a long time ago. That sends us to break.

Post break we get a John Cena hype video for the Chamber tomorrow. That’s interrupted by Drew McIntyre walking through the crowd and cutting into Cena. Drew says Cena has lived long enough to see himself become the hypocrite. He says Cena used stroke to get into the Chamber and that we all had 7 weeks to say anything about Cena but no one did. Well Drew will say stuff about Cena tonight. He sits cross legged on the announce table and can’t help but wonder what Cena from 2011 would say about current Cena, only coming back for ego trips and mock the bald spot on Cena which deserves an area code. There was a time when Cena could end careers in an instant, he keeps going until bringing up getting screwed at Mania and that brings out Damian Priest. Priest says that’s enough and all Drew does is complain, the people see through his lies and R-Truth makes more sense than Drew does. He knows Drew is upset about his position after a good year in 2024, so Priest runs down the year. Drew on the title but his obsession with CM Punk cost him the title, Drew denies having a Punk obsession and Priest points out how he’s sitting. Tomorrow the goal is winning the Chamber and Priest will take pride in pinning Drew. Drew stands up. Priest brings up dropping Drew repeatedly and he can get a reminder right now. Drew seems amenable but here’s Seth Rollins for more revolving door time. Seth, looking impossibly stupid, walks down with his own mic. Seth plays with the crowd just a bit before talking about their history at Money in the Bank and WrestleMania that these three all have together. Well if it weren’t for CM Punk being himself and Drew being awful then Seth would have beaten Priest for the title. He’s here to talk about the future though and points to the big sign, and this isn’t the same Seth who hobbled into Mania last year in fact he feels as good as he looks so no one stands a chance. Of course CM Punk comes out next, Seth seems very pissed that the crowd signs with Punk’s song because how dare Punk steal his gimmick. Punk hangs out outside the ring and plays with the crowd before looking at all the people he’s got personal issues with. He mocks Seth for looking like an oven mitt, not inaccurate, he’s got no issue with Priest personally but neither will give an inch tomorrow, and Punk is obsessed with just one thing, WrestleMania. If he’s got to beat all of them tomorrow then he will. Oh, on top of this Rock is buying souls. Well Punk stole Drew’s soul at Hell in a Cell and he tells everyone to get real serious real fast which will be hard for Seth. If anyone feels like not showing up like John Cena, well Punk understands. This is about Punk. Seth says Punk will no main event Mania, even over Seth’s dead body because if it wont be Seth it damn sure wont be Punk. Drew says Punk is overdue an injury and Drew will deliver. Priest tells Drew to shut up, all he’s going to do is complain on the internet after the match. Seth says the CM Punk chants die tomorrow with Punk’s dreams. Cena’s music hits but it’s Logan Paul because this really needed to get worse. Logan hangs out on the entrance stage and says Cena doesn’t care about Canada and you can see Logan instead. He walks towards the ring and brings up Cena being a celebrity wrestler who wont put in the work. He calls Seth the peacock of WWE who wears curtains to work, and calls him a great wrestler who dresses like he lost a bet. As for Drew, look around, right at home and unable to win a title like everyone from Toronto. Cheap heat. He barely knows anything about Priest and calls him irrelevant. Eventually he gets to Punk and Punk warns Logan not to be this boring tomorrow. Logan asks Punk how his jaw is, Punk runs up on him and Logan runs to the back. Well that was expected and about as boring as expected, revolving door stuff rarely really works and this didn’t really break that trend but a few of those guys are good on the mic so it was hardly the worst iteration of this trope.

Later tonight we’ll get a women’s trios match, Bayley, Naomi, and Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez.

LA Knight heads to the ring, he’ll take on Santos Escobar after this break.

Santos Escobar is mostly in the ring as we come back.

Match #3: LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

42 minutes between matches, not quite as bad as the full hour last week but still excessive. They tie up and jockey for position in the corner before we get a clean break. Escobar with a side headlock and they trade counters until Escobar lands an elbow to change the tenor of the match. Knight is happy to throw hands then Escobar lands a shoulder block but Knight returns fire with a Kitchen Sink knee lift. Corner dropkick from Escobar but Knight fights back with a kick and clothesline then a Side Effect connects. Knight with the Megastar Elbow but Escobar avoids him and lands a kick then hangs up Knight on the top rope but Knight sends him out of the ring then misses a sliding dropkick then Escobar launches Knight into the ring steps and us into a break.

We come back to Escobar landing chops in the corner. They start trading chops then Knight unloads punches so Escobar goes to leg kicks to slow him down. Neckbreaker from Knight gets a 2 count. Escobar lands a boot then slings Knight into the middle turnbuckle before grabbing at the arm of Knight to slow things down again. Knight fights back with a clothesline and looks to fire up with some usual offense. Knight sets for the finish but Escobar avoids it and lands a kick but misses a corner splash and Knight starts stomping away at him but Escobar catches him charging in with a drop toe hold. They head up top with and Escobar hits a slick super hurricanrana for a 2 count. Escobar sets for more corner offense and lands a flurry of strikes then a hilo, he goes up top for a moonsault but flies into a Blunt Force Trauma and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: LA Knight won in 11:14

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Solid match with a nice finish to elevate it above 2 star territory. Escobar didn’t look bad here but Legado is kind of adrift and in need of direction as a group.

We’ll hear from Kevin Owens after this break.

Post break Sami Zayn heads to the ring. Sami has a mic and enjoys some crowd chants before bringing up his long history with Owens. Here’s the thing though, Owens is hiding and running and Sami knows he’s here tonight. Well here he is, right now, so if Owens wants to speak Sami is inviting him out of respect to their history so Owens can look him in the eye and they can say their final words because after tomorrow there will be nothing left to say. Owens is at the Chamber venue with a mic and he didn’t want something to happen to Sami before tomorrow. They’ve had a lot of fights in Toronto in a lot of venues but Rogers Center is as big as it gets, the biggest match they’ve had against each other. Owens knows people might believe Sami and Owens says he’s not the bad guy, and tomorrow Sami will deserve everything that happens to him. When it’s all done tomorrow and Owens has put Sami in a wheelchair unable to provide for his family, well Owens wont help his family. He’s going to watch them suffer, because this is Sami’s fault. Sami admits he is nervous for their fight tomorrow, but he’s not nervous about what might happen to him but rather what he might do to Owens. He names a few of Owens’ family members who Sami has known forever, and that they wont be able to forgive him for what he does to Owens. But he’s ready to live with that, and he’s ready to end all this and Owens. Owens says the only thing left to say, “see you tomorrow night.” Sami agrees and tosses his mic.

In the back Miz hypes up Carmelo Hayes. Hayes seems to be warming up to Miz despite it all, but Hayes doesn’t want him ringside and Miz is OK with that. Hayes leaves and Cody finds Miz. Miz asks Cody what he’s going to do tomorrow. Miz says Rock runs Hollywood and asks if Cody wants to be the fourth judge on a failed TV show or something bigger and better. They both know there’s more possible than just being WWE champion, and if Cody wants that he has to take Rock’s offer because if Cody doesn’t someone else will. Dang, I enjoyed a Miz segment. It’s been a while since that’s been true.

Braun Strowman heads to the ring and we head to break.

Match #4: Braun Strowman vs. Carmelo Hayes

Match starts as we come back, Hayes tries to avoid Braun but Braun overpowers him and tosses him out of the ring. Braun sets to run him over on the floor and does so. Tama Tonga runs down to distract the ref so Solo hits Braun with a chair but Braun no sells it and crushes Solo with the chair. Braun then launches Tama over the announce table before he gets back in the ring. Hayes pulls an Eddie Guerrero and fakes the chair shot then blames Braun and the ref buys it to throw the match out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Carmelo Hayes won via DQ in 1:29

Rating: 1.5 stars

Thoughts: This was an angle more than a match, but Braun still going after the pseudo Bloodline guys is at least something to do.

Post match Braun attacks Tama and spikes him with a powerbomb.

In the back Bayley warms up with Naomi and Bianca Belair, they all talk their match and hype up the Chamber match as well.

To the ring and here’s Roxanne Perez along with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for that match. That will be up after this break.

Post break here come the faces.

Match #5 – Trios Match: Bayley, Naomi, and Bianca Belair vs. Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez

Liv and Naomi start and brawl with Naomi getting the better of things until Liv powders. All six women start brawling now, Liv with some kicks to Naomi when things settle but Naomi lands a head kick then tags in Bayley. Bayley with a low suicide dive, one to Liv then one to Perez, and one for Raquel for good measure and we head picture in picture.

Perez cheap shots Bayley to let Liv take over. Perez tags in but Bayley starts fighting back with clotheslines and a back suplex for a 2 count. Perez with a slam then tags in Liv but Bayley quickly trips her down and tries an Oklahoma Roll for a 2 count. Liv fights out of the corner and tags in Raquel who wraps Bayley’s leg around the ring post to firmly take over. Shinbreaker from Raquel then she tags in Liv to continue working the leg of Bayley. Raquel back in for more leg work as we come back to broadcast. Bayley fights back with a bulldog and tags in Belair who lands a crossbody to Raquel. Belair gets to run wild then she hits a suplex on Raquel. Handspring moonsault from Belair gets a 2 count. Belair goes for a 10 punch and gets a lot of it then flips over Liv and hits a gutbuster on her. Naomi tags in and spikes Raquel with a Heatseeker but Raquel blocks the split legged moonsault and hauls Naomi across the ring to hit a Stun Gun. Perez tags in but eats a kick from Naomi then a bulldog. Bayley tags in and hits a top rope elbow drop and Liv has to break up the pin. Everyone gets a chance to get their stuff in leaving Bayley and Perez alone. Perez with a kick but misses Pop Rox at first but eventually hits it to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan won in 8:50

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Acceptable match to highlight the Chamber tomorrow, and it’s always nice to remember just what Belair’s third or fourth gear can look like when she shifts into it.

Post match Alexa Bliss shows up to spike Perez with Abigail’s DDT. Another Wyatt video glitch sends us to the back.

Byron talks with Poochie in the back, Charlotte predictably has no thoughts on Tiffany and Trish teaming up and tells Tiffany get ready because no one is helping her at WrestleMania. She tries to wink, she couldn’t do that even before her umpteenth facial surgery.

We head to break, that triple threat match will be up as our main event.

Post break commentary hypes up the Chamber event tomorrow.

Shinsuke Nakamura video and he will show whoever comes for him nothing but hell. Nice video, per usual.

Solo hypes up Fatu to finish the job. Fatu does the walk and talk thing, telling Knight and Hayes to lay down he can beat them down. He’s a menace to society, and keeping it 100 that US title is coming to him and anyone in his way is getting dog walked. Fatu is still awesome and his entrance sends us to break.

Post break here comes Carmelo Hayes followed by LA Knight.

Match #6 – Triple Threat Match: Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes

Knight attacks Fatu at the bell then Hayes goes after Knight and everyone starts trading strikes. Fatu gets shoved into Hayes but the he headbutts Knight. Knight with a jumping bulldog but Fatu pops up and charges only to get low bridged. Hayes tries an O’Connor Roll but Knight kicks out then hits him with a powerslam. Knight up for the Megastar Elbow but Fatu shows up after it lands and everyone spills to the floor. Fatu unloads on Knight then Hayes shows up for Fatu to slam him into the edge of the ring apron. Knight fights back with punches to Fatu but Fatu with a headbutt to set him against the barricade. Hayes attacks Fatu but foolishly tries to headbutt him and Fatu then clobbers him with an uppercut. Knight with body blows to Fatu now but Fatu rams him into the barricade then tosses Hayes into him as well to stack them up then he charges at both of them but they move and Fatu wipes out into the time keepers area as we go picture in picture.

Knight and Hayes brawl a bit and Knight starts bouncing him off the announce table. They head back into the ring where Hayes starts quickening the pace. Knight fights back with a back body drop then boots Fatu off the apron to keep him out of the equation. Hayes with a jawbreaker but Fatu is back in frame and lands a superkick to each man. Headbutt from Fatu to Knight then some corner work to Hayes. Knight gets clotheslined down and Fatu is rolling. Clothesline for Hayes as well and we’re back to broadcast. Fatu stomps away at Knight then a tossing suplex to Hayes. Short hip attack to Knight and Fatu then trash talks everyone. Knight gets headbutted down then Fatu again launches Hayes across the ring with a tossing suplex. Fatu with the front suplex into the ropes spot to Knight then Knight manages to avoid a hip attack but then runs into a headbutt from Fatu. Hayes lands a superkick to Fatu but Fatu returns it but Hayes avoids a senton then hits the fadeaway DDT but Fatu no sells and pops up to spike Hayes with a pop up Samoan Drop. Hayes hits Fatu with a neckbreaker to finally slow the Werewolf down but only a 2 count. Knight and Fatu trade strikes now then Hayes and Knight briefly team up only to get flattened by Fatu. Knight tries Blunt Force Trauma on Fatu but at the same time here’s Hayes with the First 48 to Knight so they both went down but only a 2 count. Hayes goes up top but Knight shoves him off the top to the floor where Fatu catches him and the tosses him into the ring steps. Knight with a springboard crossbody to Fatu on the floor, good grief these three are throwing everything out there. Hayes and Knight head back into the ring, Hayes up top Nothing But Net connects but Fatu breaks up the pin with a sick Swanton Bomb. Fatu crushes Hayes with a hip attack then an Impaler DDT and the double jump moonsault but Knight pulls Fatu out of the ring and steals the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: LA Knight won in 12:24

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: That was really good stuff from all three men, Fatu looked like a monster, Knight looked smart and tough, and Hayes looked opportunistic and athletic. Those three delivered big time in this spot for a TV match.

Knight celebrates on the entrance stage.

Cody walks in the back and finds Punk, Punk laughs at the soul offer. He asks Cody what Rock can offer him, or what young Cody might have done. Punk admits young Punk would have taken that offer in a heartbeat but now he’s glad it never came his way. He would like to see Cody take the offer, shine it up real good, turn it sideways, and shove it up Rock’s candy ass. He tells Cody to do what he’s always done, Punk is focused on winning the Chamber then he’ll see Cody in the main event of Mania. That sends us to break.

Post break commentary recap the show then Michael Cole is in the ring to talk with Cody Rhodes, who comes out suited up. Cole asks Cody about his answer for The Rock and if Cody will sell out. Cole brings up Cody leaving WWE and coming back a bigger star, main eventing two Manias and now representing everyone in WWE, he’s living up to the legacy of his father. Cody knows Cole has questions, Cole says Cody could have everything if he takes Rock’s offer, he could get a seat on the board of TKO, have selected dates, no more European tours, could get rid of the bus he travels in and spend more time with his wife and daughter. There’s a special gift here for Cody and Cole points out a truck driving into the arena that’s got Cody’s logo all over it. We then see a video from The Rock and he promises to be there in Toronto tomorrow and this is going to be a big night. Cody will make the decision of a lifetime, and he knows Cody will do the right thing. Please enjoy the truck as a gift from the Final Boss, he knows Cody loves to drive on the dangerous roads, the beautiful roads, the. . . dusty roads. Rock has been talking with Dusty all week, they’ve both been praying it seems, and Rock knows Cody will do the right thing. The Rock has everything worthwhile in life and tomorrow everyone will be waiting to hear Cody’s answer. Tomorrow Rock will open his arms to Cody, and they will embrace and Cody will give Rock his soul and then Rock will make all Cody’s dreams come true, even those ones he hasn’t had yet. Cody’s family will benefit and get their dreams as well when Cody hands over his soul. Oh, he shows off a weight belt with “Cody’s Soul” stitched on it with the June 11th, 2015 date on it because that’s when Dusty passed and it broke Rock’s heart. Please Cody, don’t break his heart again. Rock loves you brother. Well that was really good stuff as Cody is left in deep internal conflict to end the episode.