Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 3.04.22  

Well folks, there’s just no stopping the winding road towards WrestleMania is there. Tonight we’ve got some matches lined up as we continue moving towards that hallowed event, Ronda Rousey will be in action against Sonya Deville (can’t wait for the shenanigans), the Smackdown tag team champions Jimmy and Jey Uso will allegedly defend their belts against the Viking Raiders, and Sami Zayn will defend his “prestigious” Intercontinental title against Ricochet. We’re still gearing up for Zayn to defend that belt at Mania against Johnny Knoxville, so a title change seems highly unlikely. The build for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is still ongoing, and last week Roman lost his cool a little bit at the contract signing but ultimately Brock stood tall after killing a bunch of security goons. That pretty much covers the major story lines for the moment, so let’s get into the action.

We’re in Miami, Florida tonight with Cole and McAfee on commentary.

We open with Paul Heyman in the back, he says tonight is the opportunity for the crowd to acknowledge Roman Reigns. Ronda Rousey is in the back, and promises to make her first Smackdown match one to remember. Sonya Deville says the only thing memorable about this match will be Ronda’s loss and nothing competes with the power of authority. The Viking Raiders don’t play games, they raid and tonight they’ll claw the carcasses of the Usos and take the titles from whatever’s left of them. The Usos feign fear of the Raiders then mock them. Ricochet brings up a punch of names for Sami Zayn, but after tonight they wont be calling him champion. Sami Zayn reiterates some silly names for himself, but tonight he’ll beat Ricochet and everyone will start calling him the greatest IC champion in history. Good luck with that buddy.

Match #1 – Intercontinental Title Match: (c) Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet

Ricochet goes to roll ups then quickens the pace and hits a drop kick. Sami sends Ricochet to the apron, then avoids a springboard move and hits a clothesline. Sami lays in some punches but Ricochet counters with a kick then a roll up for 2. Ricochet with a super kick as he’s on the apron, then follows him to the apron for another kick but Sami catches it then hits a half and half suplex on the apron to send us to break.

We come back with Sami climbing to the second rope then getting caught in a hurricanrana from Ricochet for a 2 count. Ricochet heads to the apron, shoulder blocks Sami then gets caught trying another rana with a powerbomb from Sami for a 2 count. Some stomps from Sami, then he tries a Blue Thunder Bomb but Ricochet fights him off with elbows. Ricochet counters an exploder suplex into another roll up for 2 then sweeps Sami down and hits a standing moonsault for 2. Super kick from Ricochet then Sami rolls out of the ring. Ricochet sets for a dive, he then does a handspring into a moonsault, clearing the top rope and taking out Sami. Back in the ring Ricochet heads up top but Sami crotches him and Ricochet falls to the floor. The music of Johnny Knoxville hits, and here comes Johnny with a t-shirt mocking Sami. Johnny avoids Sami’s attack, Ricochet with a Frankensteiner and pins Sami to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ricochet won the IC title

Rating: 3 stars

The story here, such as it was, involved Ricochet constantly going for roll ups to surprise Sami, the action was mostly crisp but the commercial hurt this as did the serious lack of build. They tried to compensate with a ton of near falls but ultimately the IC belt is mostly dead and might not even make it to Mania while Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville certainly will.

We get a recap of Vince McMahon on Pat McAfee’s podcast and McAfee will have some kind of match at WrestleMania. Mr. McMahon is here at Smackdown and might just announce McAfree’s opponent after this break.

Post break Sami Zayn sulks while walking in the back. He starts throwing a hissy fit, and tossing stuff around before getting mad at the cameraman. Sami objects to being followed both in person and in real life, then he tells Johnny Knoxville to follow him to WrestleMania and he’ll see him there.

Austin Theory shows up and introduces himself. He competes on RAW and is the protégé of Mr. McMahon, and since McMahon is here so is Theory. He says Vince was only on McAfee’s show to set him up, Vince is several steps ahead of McAfee. Vince does everything for the WWE, and since McAfee is a loudmouth that everyone wants to shut up he wants to know what McAfee is going to do with a broken jaw. Theory gets in McAfee’s face and says he’s the one McAfee will be wrestling at Mania and he’ll beat him to a pulp, then slaps the headset off of McAfee. Well that took entirely too long. How hurt for content is this episode that they’re stretching stuff out like this? McAfee then runs down Theory just a bit and doesn’t like being disrespected like that.

Here comes Naomi and Sasha Banks for the next match, which will be up after the break.

Match #2: Naomi w/ Sasha Banks vs. Carmella w/ Queen Zelina

Carmella immediately heads out of the ring to get her protective mask put on. Naomi lets her get it on, then kicks her in the head before dragging her back into the ring. Carmella pulls Naomi off of the top rope then grabs a chin lock. Naomi fights back with body shots then a terrible looking TKO. Carmella screams, then gets kicked in the face. Naomi gets sent into the corner, the ref catches Zelina getting involved and pulls her off of the apron then hits a Meteora into the ring steps. Naomi kicks Carmella down again, then hits the split legged moonsault and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Naomi won

Rating: 1.5 stars

Emphatic victory for the good guys, though the botched TKO hurts the overall rating.

In the back Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss host a card game. Corbin compares their WrestleMania resumes and Corbin plans on staying on this hot streak. Moss does a Scottish impression, badly, and makes a poop joke. Yeah, Vince is definitely here.

Back to the ring and here comes Drew McIntyre, he’ll take on Jinder Mahal after this break. Our first commercial is another entry into the adventures of Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. I hope they’re getting paid well for this.

We come back and here comes Jinder.

Match #3: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal w/ Shanky

They tie up, then break apart. Drew catches a kick but Jinder lands some punches and grabs a side headlock. They hit the ropes and Drew shoulder blocks Jinder then starts laying in chops. Jinder ducks a chop and hits a kick to the head and grabs a rest hold. Drew catches a running Jinder with a belly to belly suplex. Another throw from Drew then a neckbreaker. Drew sets for the Claymore but Shanky breaks that up and Jinder goes for the Khallas but Drew fights him off and floors him with a headbutt. The Claymore follows and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Drew McIntyre won

Rating: Calabaza. . . SQUASH

Too short to be a real match, and I’m OK giving this a squash rating. Post match Kayla is here to interview Drew in the ring. She asks him about Corbin and Moss, he doesn’t care about what Corbin and Moss think because no one else cares either. He asks the crowd to raise their hands if anyone wants to gouge their eyes out when Corbin is on their TV. He even gets Kayla to put hers up as well. At WrestleMania Drew will do the world a favor when he takes Corbin out.

In the back Moss has a joke, but this one falls as flat with the stooges as it does with real people.

After this break we’re going to get some kind of reairing of the contract signing last week while I again question how hard up they are for time.

We come back and indeed are treated to a highlight package of the contract signing from last week.

Here’s Rick Boogs with his guitar, he plays with the crowd for a bit then he plays out Shinsuke Nakamura. But they get jumped from behind by the Usos who lay them out. McAfee’s heartbroken that they interrupted the guitar. The Usos pose while we wonder why, but then the music for Roman Reigns hits. Odd of Roman to be at the midpoint of the show, but here comes the Tribal Chief along with Paul Heyman. The Bloodline head to the ring where Roman gets a mic from Heyman. Roman is getting a fair bit of love from what is nearly his hometown. Pretty loud “Roman” chant breaks out and Roman then tells Miami to acknowledge him. Roman says tomorrow he and Brock Lesnar will both defend their titles at Madison Square Garden and we know that Roman is going to retain and send his opponent to the back of the line, but Brock Lesnar might not. Not all of us want to see Brock as champion, not all of us even want to see Brock make it to WrestleMania. He threatens that Brock wont be able to make it to Mania, then gets Heyman to call that a spoiler. Roman asks if he and Heyman should give Miami a spoiler tonight. Heyman praises his generosity. Roman calls himself Babe Ruth, he calls his shot and delivers every time. Last year at Mania he promised to smash and stack his opponents, and then did just that. Now he’s going to call his shot again, at Mania in the biggest main event of all time he’s going to smash Brock Lesnar, pin Brock Lesnar, and pose over his fallen body with about five million dollars worth of pyro going off behind him. And Brock will have no choice but to acknowledge him. Roman loses his cool just a bit again, shaking up Heyman and the Usos just a bit. At WrestleMania Brock will acknowledge Roman. I love Roman showing these little cracks, it started with Rollins finding little ways to pick at him and now the reality of facing off against a force that might meet his own his ego is overcompensating. As usual these days, good to great stuff from Roman.

The Usos stay in the ring, their title defense will be up after the break.

Post break here come the Vikings.

Match #4 – Tag Team Title Match: (c) The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar)

Erik and Jimmy start things off. Erik with a quick double leg and lays in punches causing Jimmy to roll out of the ring. Jey comes in, gets tossed out then Ivar tags in and hits a cannonball senton off of the apron onto the Usos. Back in the ring Jey takes a kick from Erik. Ivar heads up top and hits a splash to Jimmy for a near fall. Erik tags back in and Jey shows up to break up the Viking Experience. Ivar winds up posting himself then Jey blind tags in. Erik runs into a double spinebuster then Jimmy tags back in. They both abuse Erik on the floor for a bit then head back into the ring. Jey back in, and Erik is sent back out again where Jey starts a brawl and eventually tosses Erik into the ring post. Jimmy tags in and they toss Erick over the barricade and pose as we head to break.

We come back as Ivar comes in and Jey takes a double team clothesline. Erik is still the legal man for the Vikings and he tries to pin but only gets 2. Jey flips out of a back suplex and Jimmy tags in. Jey takes out Ivar, then Jimmy super kicks Erik. Jimmy up top for the Splash, but Erik gets the knees up to block it. Ivar tags in, they hit the Viking Experience but Jey breaks up the pin to save the titles. Erik tags back in, as does Jey. Jimmy blocks the double team move though and Erik knees Jey but then eats a super kick. Jimmy with a cheap shot super kick, Jey rolls Erik up but Erik counters into a roll up for 2. Jimmy tags in, Erik takes another super kick then the 1D and the champs retain.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Usos retained the tag team titles

Rating: 3 stars

This one creeps into good territory with a solid closing stretch. I’d love to see these two go at it again without the commercial break and some time to build a match.

We get a video from earlier tonight where New Day ride their ATV around back stage. To the ring and here comes New Day, Big E will be in action after the break when he takes on Sheamus.

After the break, here comes Sheamus. He and Ridge threaten the ATV while we get a recap of Big E driving by Sheamus last week and this somehow making Sheamus enraged. That’s seriously the most anodyne start to an issue ever. Before the match starts Ridge assaults Kofi with a chair then abuses the ATV. Sheamus and Ridge then steal the ATV and drive off. Well, that was technically a thing that happened, and we go to break.

We come back to a video of Ridge and Sheamus laying waste to the ATV with sledge hammers. Kevin Dunn edited that because the cuts are almost as unbearable as a Michael Bay film.

Here’s a recap of Ricochet winning the IC title, in case you missed it earlier.

In the back Kayla has Johnny Knoxville for an interview, Johnny mocks Sami Zayn and says he only showed up to remind Sami that Sami is a chump. But no good dead goes unpunished. Johnny has put his body through more hell than Sami can even imagine, if Sami thinks he’s scared to wrestle a low down cheat like Sami he’s got another thing coming. He accepts the challenge for WrestleMania.

Corbin and Moss are playing darts in the back, but here’s Drew with his sword to scare them away. OK, that was your payoff for the repeated segments? Weak.

We now recap last week when Ronda Rousey got into a confrontation with Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. After that here comes Sonya Deville for the main event, which will be up after the break.

As we come back Sonya Deville is trying to bully the ref into calling thins for her. Here comes Ronda Rousey. Before the match starts here comes Charlotte Flair as well. Poochie will be joining commentary to make this utterly unbearable.

Match #5: Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville

Ronda slaps Sonya, then kicks her and hits a clothesline. Flying armbar attempt from Ronda and Charlotte distracts her to interrupt that. Sonya jumps Ronda from behind and starts laying in kicks in the corner. Shining Wizard from Sonya for a 2 count. Sonya works a chin lock while Charlotte’s canyon forehead wrinkles take up too much screen time. Ronda starts working a triangle choke through the ropes then knees Sonya in the face. Another knee strike from Ronda then a side kick. Ronda with punches to the body and head then tosses Sonya down with judo throws, hits Piper’s Pit and locks in the armbar to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ronda Rousey won

Rating: 1.5 stars

Sonya Deville’s control segments are painfully boring, Ronda is still knocking off the ring rust, and for some inexplicable reason we had dozens of cuts to look at Charlotte watching the match. Not great.

Post match Ronda and Charlotte get into a shouting match, then Charlotte heads into the ring and Ronda hits a leg scissors takedown then locks in the Ankle Lock and forces Charlotte to tap out. Ronda stands tall to end the show.