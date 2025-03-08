Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 3.07.25  

Alright everyone it’s time for WWE Smackdown. The build to WrestleMania was on a bit of a slow burn, normally we get excited after the Royal Rumble but that didn’t quite happen this year. Jey Uso is over like rover but felt like an odd choice given the field, and Charlotte Flair is stale as week old bread which all led to just kind of a lack of excitement for Mania. Well it seems Elimination Chamber actually kick started things this year, Bianca Belair won the women’s chamber and will challenge Iyo Sky though there’s a non-trivial chance Rhea Ripley gets involved in that match still. Jade Cargill returned and laid waste to Naomi, meaning we all now thing Naomi took out Jade but that remains to be confirmed though one easily imagines clarity on that point coming about tonight. The men’s side of things is where a lot of the current energy comes from though, John Cena won the Chamber but then Cody Rhodes turned down The Rock’s offer for his soul only for Cena to accept it. WWE champion Cody will talk tonight about Cena turning heel for the first time since what, 2003 when he declined to be on Brock Lesnar’s Survivor Series team? I don’t think Cena is scheduled to appear tonight but it’s not impossible for him to do so. Randy Orton returned at the Chamber as well and nearly punted Kevin Owens’ head off but Owens escaped the Viper’s wrath after Owens went through another war with Sami Zayn. Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest seem to be on a collision course, LA Knight solidified his US title shot last week as Shinsuke Nakamura was absent mourning the passing of someone close to him but those two are still firmly going at it. Chelsea Green will be in a Street Fight with Michin, so there’s that. The tag team scene is pure chaos right now and that will need to get sorted out, Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa are still building tension until they snap at each other, R-Truth will either be totally heartbroken over Cena’s heel turn or in full on denial about it, Alexa Bliss is still getting spooky Wyatt Sicks video clips over her air time but she’s also been taking aim at Liv Morgan so hopefully we’ll get some concrete direction for her. But the long and short of it is WWE seems to be really heating things up as we speed towards WrestleMania, so let’s get to the action.

Commentary welcome us to the show then we see wrestlers arrive including LA Knight who gets his US title shot tonight as well as Shinsuke Nakamura looking appropriately grouchy. Braun Strowman is here, he’ll take on Solo Sikoa tonight, and Solo did arrive with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Apparently we’re getting another Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso match, but during his segment walking he finds Damian Priest and lays him out.

After that we get the predicted video recap of Elimination Chamber.

Randy Orton heads to the ring and gets a mic, took his sweet time doing so but he’s also soaking in the crowd adulation and waving at them. Eventually he says a lot of crazy stuff has happened since he’s been gone then brings up that John Cena has been on top basically since Randy has been here, but now Cena is just a bottom for Rock. A Rock Bottom if you will. He welcomes us to the show then says Cena is one of his few friends and they have things in common, which is a short list but also includes Kevin Owens. He and Owens have crossed lines, pushed envelopes, all in the name of business. Owens the wrestler has Randy’s respect and even a bit of his admiration, but Owens the man Randy has a problem with. He reminds us to never underestimate the ability of a jealous man to destroy another man, and he calls Owens a profoundly jealous man. Owens tried to end Cody’s career, because Owens was jealous of Cody’s success no matter what Owens says. He moves to Owens and Sami Zayn, and Owens would have you believe that it was because Sami helped Roman Reigns stand up but in reality it’s because Sami has become a bigger star than Owens. Now Randy brings up that Owens dropped Randy on his head with an illegal move, then asks why Owens is jealous. Owens has won every title in this company, he’s main evented WrestleMania twice and one of those was against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Owens is never satisfied, Randy had spinal fusion 18 months ago and was told he was done as a wrestler but he worked hard to come back and that time he told himself not to take this for granted and stay calm, to not get pissed off. Well Owens, you pissed Randy off. Randy walks us through the Chamber, and brings up that normally hitting the RKO would have been enough, but a feeling came over him that he hasn’t felt in over a decade. He heard voices in his head telling him to back up and kick Owens in the head so hard that his family wouldn’t recognize his face. Randy warns Owens and everyone else, he’s going to prove that Pat McAfee is only the second greatest punter in WWE. Solid enough Randy promo there, and it sets up the punt as the real finishing move Randy will be looking for.

We get an earlier today video where Chelsea Green complains about defending her title in a Street Fight but she interrupted Tiffany Stratton. Tiffany and Chelsea bicker, and Tiffany offers to wrestle Piper Niven and Nick Aldis likes the match which will also keep Piper out of Green’s corner in the Street Fight.

Tiffany Stratton heads to the ring, she’ll take on Piper after this break.

We get a brief video package for Cena’s heel turn as we come back.

After that Piper Niven heads to the ring.

Match #1: Tiffany Stratton vs. Piper Niven

They tie up and Piper overpowers Tiffany before they start shoving. Another tie up then Piper slams Tiffany down by the hair. Tiffany with the old up and over out of the corner then grabs a side headlock but Piper knocks her over on a shoulder block. Tiffany avoids a senton then hits a double stomp and follows with a springboard hilo for a 2 count. Piper catches Tiffany on a handspring back elbow and tosses her to the floor. Cannonball senton from Piper from the apron to the floor and that sends us to break.

Tiffany is trying to fire up as we come back and runs over Piper with a shoulder block then hits the handspring back elbow and another low dropkick for a 2 count. Piper backs Tiffany into a corner then smacks her but misses a corner splash and Tiffany yanks her down then heads up top for a lovely Swanton Bomb for a near fall. Piper catches Tiffany with a Black Hole Slam but only a 2 count. Next Piper tries for a Vader Bomb but Tiffany moves then hits the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tiffany Stratton won in 7:43

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Piper is pretty solid in these kinds of spots and this gives Tiffany another decent showing.

Post match Charlotte Flair hits a chop block then locks in the Figure 8. Charlotte stands tall and tries to generate heat but the crowd doesn’t really care.

Nick Aldis narrates a video package recapping the tag team chaos. He’s got a solution, next week the Street Profits get a title shot while tonight Pretty Deadly vs. Los Garza vs. Motor City Machine Guns for the number one contenders spot.

To the ring and here come the Motor City Machine Guns, and that tag team triple threat match will be up after this break.

Post break Pretty Deadly are most of the way to the ring while Los Garza got the jobbers entrance.

Match #2 – Tag Team Triple Threat Match: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) vs. Los Garza (Angel and Berto)

OK, only two men in the ring at a time. Angel tags himself in off of Sabin to square up with Wilson who lands a dropkick to Angel. Angel then lands a dropkick of his own and takes his pants off. Shelley tags in off Angel then Berto tags off of Wilson. Everyone gets angry and a wild brawl breaks out. I’m surprised it took them that long to get to it. Ultimately Los Garza stand a little tall then head up into the same corner for stereo moonsaults onto everyone else on the floor to send us picture in picture.

Berto and Shelley, the legal men, head into the ring. Some control work from Berto including a scoop slam then standing moonsault. Angel tags in and lays into Shelley on the floor briefly before they head into the ring. Prince tags off of Angel and works to keep control. Shelley fights back after Wilson tags in but he gets caught in an assisted bulldog leading to Sabin and Angel breaking up the pin. Wilson with some corner work to Shelley then Prince tags in as we come back and Shelley hits them with a DDT and Flatliner combination to put all three men down. Sabin gets a tag and hits a dropkick to Prince then Berto tags off Prince. Sabin still gets to run wild on Berto including a diving DDT for a 2 count. Berto flips out of a back suplex and Prince tags off him then clobbers Sabin. Everyone gets a turn to get their stuff in then Shelley holds the ropes open for a Sabin suicide dive. Prince and Sabin back in the ring, but Wilson breaks up Skull and Bones leading to Wilson catching Sabin with a backslide to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Pretty Deadly won in 7:05

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Decent little match, Pretty Deadly seem to be getting a little bit of a push and while they’re not my favorite team out of this bunch I’m willing to see them move into the title picture.

We get a recap of Jade Cargill’s return and Bianca Belair being apoplectic in her pod. After this break we’ll hear from Bianca Belair.

Post break another brief video compilation of reactions to Cena’s heel turn.

After that here comes Bianca Belair, and we get a recap of Iyo Sky beating Rhea Ripley on Monday as she’s heading to the ring. Belair, wearing black because she’s in mourning, has a mic and says she should feel on top of the world right now, and should focus on WrestleMania but it’s hard to do that with two of her friends fighting. She’s bonded with both Jade and Naomi, and feels Naomi became her best friend during their title reign and she doesn’t believe Naomi would take out Jade like that. Well she needs answers, neither Jade nor Naomi will text her back but she knows Naomi is back there and wants her to come out. That does bring out Naomi, also in black and with a neck brace. Naomi gets a mic and Belair asks her what’s going on, Naomi says this isn’t what it looks like and asks Belair to understand what she’s about to say. She reminds us that she made sure Belair didn’t have to hand over the belts but Belair cuts that off and asks if Naomi attacked Jade. Naomi deflects and says they need to focus on getting the tag team belts back then let Belair focus on Mania. Again Belair says Naomi is deflecting, stop talking about everything else and answer the question. Naomi says she didn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings but Jade has been piggy backing off of Belair, she had to watch someone like Jade leech off of Belair while Naomi was left to the side to fight by herself. She let that happen and was proud of them but deep down, that’s how she feels and she doesn’t give a damn about Jade. They talk over each other while Belair just demands Naomi tell the truth, it’s a simple yes or no question, did Naomi attack Jade. Naomi, shedding a few tears, admits to attacking Jade. She did it for Belair, and for the team they formed. Belair freaks out just a bit, and says this hurts because of how much she loves Naomi but doesn’t allow Naomi to respond. She can’t even look at Naomi, and this between them is done. Belair leaves as Naomi cries and tries to apologize. Naomi takes off the neck brace and keeps yelling at Belair as Belair walks away, and Naomi says she should have done more damage to Jade even sooner. She calls Belair an ungrateful bitch and that gets Belair pissed off, but before she can make a move we see Jade arrive decked in white splattered with red. Jade storms to the ring but slows as she passes Belair, Belair just turns around and Jade heads into the ring which sends Naomi scampering. Naomi tries to escape but Jade catches her and bounces her into the announce table. Jade rams Naomi into the ring post before sending her back into the ring. Jaded connects and Jade poses over the fallen Naomi. Selling that kind of emotion is difficult and both Belair and Naomi handled it well.

We get a recap of Damian Priest pinning Drew McIntyre in the Chamber which led to Drew setting up Priest to get eliminated by Logan Paul. In the back Drew walks and finds Byron, Byron asks him about attacking Priest and Drew says he could have prevented Cena breaking everyone’s hearts after her Claymored Cena is big stupid head, but Priest got involved. Well now Drew has no path to Mania, and he’s got nothing to give by violence and that starts tonight with Jimmy Uso.

Braun Strowman heads to the ring and we head to break.

Lex Luger is announced as a Hall of Fame inductee this year.

In the back Byron talks with Charlotte Flair, Charlotte says she’s going to be everywhere Tiffany is and the division is just soft at this point. B-Fab wanders over and objects to how Charlotte categorized the division, they bicker for a bit and settle on a match next week. That will likely be a very ugly match, Charlotte can be pissy in the ring and B-Fab isn’t exactly a wrestling savant.

Back to the ring and here comes Solo Sikoa.

Match #3: Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa

31 minutes between matches. They tie up and Braun shoves Solo over then wont go down on shoulder blocks from Solo. Solo starts throwing punches but Braun knocks him over with a shoulder block then shoves him out of the ring and follows with the charge but Solo dodges and Braun runs into the ring steps. Solo then follows up with a hip attack into the barricade and we go to break.

Braun is heavy but Solo is able to hit a Samoan Drop as we come back. Solo sets for a hip attack and connects, then he tries to get the crowd to react but they’re pretty quiet. Solo tries another hip attack but Braun intercepts with a boot then a running crossbody and another boot. Braun clubs Solo down then Solo heads out of the ring so Braun runs around the ring and runs over Solo this time. Back in the ring Braun hits a corner avalanche but Solo then slips off his shoulder and runs Braun into the corner a few times then hits a few superkicks but his Samoan Spike is countered with a slam only for Tama Tonga to jump on the cover and get this thrown out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Braun Strowman won via DQ in 6:55

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Decent little outing, Solo is still struggling to find a character or crowd connection without being able to use Roman for reflected heat.

Braun clubs down Tama but Jacob Fatu’s music hits and the Samoan Werewolf stalks down to the ring. Fatu and Braun stare down across the ring as the crowd gives a loud “Fatu” chant. They get to brawling and Fatu lands a couple of superkicks to send Braun out of the ring then Fatu follows with a suicide dive but Braun catches him, sort of, and chokeslams Fatu onto the announce table but Fatu just pops up and hits a diving back elbow from the table. Next they start fighting through the crowd into the technical area and Fatu lands another superkick. Fatu puts Braun on some crates then climbs up with him but Fatu’s the one with his back to the breakable tables, he picks up Braun but Braun fights free and chokeslams Fatu through the tables. Fatu fights to his feet and stares down Braun as Braun stands tall, so we’re not done with these two as a pairing yet.

In the back Byron talks with LA Knight. Knight wants to talk to us and says with Fatu out of the picture there’s no one to get involved with him and Nakamura tonight. He’s going to hit Blunt Force Trauma and put Nakamura back to factory settings. We’re in the birthplace of the United States so it’s fitting Knight get his US title back here. He’s dealt with sneak attacks, mist attacks, and he’s still standing tall. Old Glory needs a better representative, he hopes the shadows were good to Nakamura because he wont be.

Elsewhere Piper Niven is selling from her match and Green tries to get her ready for cornering her. Zelina Vega comes over to warn Green she’s coming after the title. Green is wearing Cactus Jack inspired gear and drags Piper out with her by her tie and that sends us to break.

Again we get that horror movie style presentation for Cena’s heel turn, this time getting the audio of different language commentary team as they react to it.

Michin heads to the ring, and bless Piper Niven for so consistently still selling. Michin brings a trashcan full of plunder with her to the ring. They start brawling on the floor for a bit to start before Green kicks Michin off the apron. Michin gets a backing sheet and cracks Green with it then tosses kendo sticks into the ring along with a crowbar and chairs. There’s a chain as well and the can itself of course.

Match #4 – Women’s US Title Street Fight: (c) Chelsea Green w/ Piper Niven vs. Michin

The bell rings as they’re both in the ring now and Michin drop toe holds Green into an upright chair. Michin takes a can shot then Green gets back dropped onto the length of chain. Green rolls out of the ring but Michin follows and bites at her fingers. Now Michin goes under the ring and pulls out a table but Green hits a Zig Zag then pushes the table back under the ring as we go picture in picture.

Green sends a few more chairs into the ring then gets a length of rope and begins tying Michin’s hands together. Green then starts using the rope for leverage and tossing Michin around, a few of those spots did not look especially convincing. They head out of the ring and Green retains control, running Michin into the ring or barricade then choking her with the rope. Michin fights back and undoes the rope as we come back. Fire extinguisher spot into the face of Green then Michin goes under the ring again to bring the table back out but Piper runs over to block that. Piper sends Michin back into the ring and Green then sort of does the Coast to Coast with a trashcan, they were a ways away from the corner. B-Fab runs down and lays into Piper with a kendo stick and the two of them rush to the back. Green begs for help but now Michin has a kendo stick and unloads on Green then dropkicks her into the corner. Michin throws the can into Green’s face then hits a cannonball senton to crush the can into Green but that only gets a 2 count. Now Michin creates a pile of the three chairs before going out of the ring to get the table finally into the ring. Michin tries to set up the table but Green with a bulldog onto the table then she sets the table up near a corner. Green takes Eat Defeat and lands on the table, it partially collapses but stays mostly upright and Michin then follows with a senton through the table but a hooded figure pulls Green out of the ring. It’s revealed to be Alba Fyre who then hits Michin with a Canadian Destroyer onto the chairs and then toss Green basically on top of Michin to help her retain.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Chelsea Green retained the title in 10:02

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Fun enough little plunder fight but we’ve seen these two a few too many times. Fyre aligning with Green is an interesting call, though I’m still annoyed they cut Isla Dawn as those two were a good tag team.

In the back Santos Escobar berates Los Garza for their loss. Berto is left alone and Andrade heads over to ask why he takes that kind of abuse, and he knows Berto deserves better. That sends us to break, and apparently we’ll hear from Cody Rhodes after.

We get a little video about TKO trying to get into the boxing game along with Turki Alalshikh and Dana White. As a guy who’s seen what the UFC has done to depress their market and exploit fighters I’m less than thrilled. Plus, well, the UFC model is literally illegal in boxing because of the myriad ways it violates the Ali Act.

Another video on Cena’s heel turn. The intercut of older younger Cena footage and young fans throughout the years is a really nice touch to this one.

That does lead into Cody Rhodes heading to the ring, he’s sporting a visible black eye around his left eye and he’s got something in his left ear since that’s the one where he got a ruptured eardrum. Cody not doing the pose for the “whoa” in his song is a little disconcerting at this point. He sets the belt on the mat as he gets a mic and the crowd loudly chants his name. Cody tries to find words as the crowd gets into a “Cena sucks” chant, eventually he asks the crowd what we want to talk about. The obvious answer stems from the most watched moment in WWE history, with him down on the mat tasting his own blood. He had to tell his little girl what happened to his face, not a conversation he was prepared for with a 4 year old girl so he kind of lied to her. He ran into a wall, a wall designed by The Rock, his associate Travis Scott, and by his Mania opponent John Cena. Cody drove Cena around for a couple of years back in the day, and he soaked up knowledge from Cena and calls him a hero. So one day he’ll tell his daughter what actually happened, a great man who did great things, who was his model in this sport, a man who used to proudly wear the words “never give up” has now given up. He apologizes for language you might have heard and he tells Cena he owes the people an answer as to “why”. And if Cody knows his old friend Cena it’ll be a well educated retort featuring the words “fine speech” at some point and he’ll feel bullet proof after and feel justified, but there is no justification for Cena. He knows he’s talking to the world, but for those in the room tonight with him he says Philly was the one place Dusty Rhodes was afraid to perform in. Cody never had that same fear because in Philly with a mustache on his face climbing a ladder the crowd chose him and rode with him. Then last year in Philly at Mania the crowd cheered him and chose him again. Speaking of Mania 40, you can watch it back and turn up the audio to hear John Cena celebrating with him in the ring and Cena pointing at the title when Cody held it and telling him “it gets heavier every day.” Well John, here Cody is still holding the title and it’s not heavy enough, he’s held it for over 300 days and knows Cena is watching. He knows Cena thought his successor had to be like him, look like him, and talk like him, well Cody is still here and says the title weighs nothing to him. Cena might think he’s the last of his kind but here stands Cody and since it seems like Cena wants some he can come and get some. Pretty good stuff from Cody here.

In the back Miz and Carmelo Hayes talk with Nick Aldis. Miz says Smackdown needs a hard hitting interview and pitches a Melo Don’t Miz TV segment. Hayes says he didn’t agree to that then runs down Cody for turning down Rock. He moves to mocking Randy for coming back, but here’s Randy to jump scare him. Owens isn’t here but next week Randy can wrestle Hayes. Randy likes that and tells Hayes not to fumble the bag.

Back to the ring and here comes Drew McIntyre. His match with Jimmy will be up after this break.

Jimmy Uso heads to the ring as we come back to the broadcast.

Match #5: Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso

They get right to fighting, Jimmy with some chops then sends Drew out of the ring and follows with an attempted suicide dive but Drew intercepts him with a punch. Drew unloads with chops then a kick to the body. Out of the ring now Drew hoists Jimmy up but Jimmy fights off his shoulders and bounces Drew into the announce desk then lands a superkick followed by a tackle and both men tumble over the table as we head to break.

We come back to Jimmy land a chop then kick to the body and a spinning enziguri followed by a Samoan Drop. Jimmy connects with a hip attack then climbs up top but Drew punches him and then climbs up top with him to try a superplex but Jimmy shoves him down then lands a super kick but only a near fall. Drew is holding his right knee after that spot where he got tossed off the top, Jimmy goes up top but misses a Splash and Drew then hits a Claymore to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Drew McIntyre won in 7:16

Rating: 1.5 stars

Thoughts: Hard to get a feel for this match at all between the commercial break and Drew clearly having direction for Mania season while Jimmy is just kind of here.

Drew starts to leave but turns around only for Priest to jump him from behind. Priest unloads elbows on the downed Drew until officials come down to pull him away from Drew. Priest yells at Drew then breaks free and lands a jumping superkick before officials pull him away from Drew again.

Shinsuke Nakamura video. He says Knight will have to accept reality after tonight, and the reality is that the US title has passed from Knight and is now Nakamura’s title. There is no better location for the death of Knight’s dreams than the birthplace of the United States. He promises that Knight will find no mercy tonight. That sends us to break.

Street Profits video to hype up their tag team title shot next week.

DIY talk with Byron in the back, they call themselves the best tag team in the world. Everyone wants what they have, and the Profits can have their new attitude but it wont help them. Next week the Profits have to get in the ring with the best, and their dream dies. Ciampa tries the moment of silence again, Byron immediately tries to throw to something else which annoys DIY.

Commentary runs down next weeks card.

LA Knight heads to the ring for our main event then we head to break.

Post break here comes the US champion.

Match #6 – US Title Match: (c) Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight

Knight starts throwing hands right away but Nakamura cuts him off with a knee strike. Another few punches from Knight and Nakamura powders then kicks Knight when Knight tries to follow him. Running knee to the body from Nakamura then they’re back in the ring for Nakamura to hit a cartwheel elbow drop, definitely channeling Muta here. The sliding German suplex from Nakamura follows but then he runs into a boot and Knight hits a jumping bulldog then clotheslines Nakamura out of the ring and follows with a diving dropkick which sends us picture in picture.

Knight climbs the barricade and hits a jumping clothesline before they head back into the ring. Nakamura yanks Knight off the ropes then drapes him across the top to hit a running knee to the body which prompts Knight spilling to the floor. Nakamura follows him and starts bouncing him off of things but Knight fights back and bounces him off the announce table repeatedly. Knight tries to toss Nakamura into the ring steps but Nakamura counters and it’s Knight who takes that bump. They move back into the ring and Nakamura lays in some kicks. Jumping knee drop from Nakamura. We come back to them trading strikes and Knight lands a clothesline then a neckbreaker. Scoop power slam from Knight then an elbow drop gets a 2 count. Knight puts Nakamura up top and climbs up, Nakamura hits a cross chop to knock him down but Knight runs over to jump up but Nakamura slips free and dumps Knight on the top rope. Nakamura climbs up and lands elbows, rakes the eyes then hits an avalanche back suplex, I think Knight was supposed to flip all the way over for the reverse exploder but it was just a back suplex bump. Knight still kicks at 2 then after a bit lands a clothesline to intercept a potential Kinshasa. Nakamura gets rammed into a corner, Knight then misses a charge and takes a kick to the back of the head. Now Nakamura goes up top but Knight runs up and jumps up to hit the superplex then he follows with a top rope elbow drop. Knight wants the finish but Nakamura shoves away from Blunt Force Trauma and powders again. Knight follows Nakamura and blocks a chair shot, he thinks about using it but thinks better of it only to then take the misdirection elbow from Nakamura. Nakamura brings the chair into the ring, the ref warns him then takes it away from him, there’s some misdirection and Nakamura accidentally hits the ref with Red Mist, Knight grabs a roll up for a visible 3 but no count. Now Nakamura hits a big ax kick and grabs the chair but Knight kicks it into his face then hits Blunt Force Trauma onto the chair and a replacement ref runs down to make the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: LA Knight won the title in 11:06

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: These two still work well together, it’s just a shame that Nakamura’s run wound up kind of uneven. Still, I’ll never complain about these two squaring up.

Knight celebrates as the episode ends.