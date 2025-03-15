Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 3.14.25  

Hey people, it’s WWE Smackdown time. This episode was taped earlier in the day since they’re in Barcelona, Spain so also expect a red hot crowd. If you want spoilers they can be found HERE. So tonight Charlotte Flair gets her first match back apart from the Rumble when she takes on B-Fab, Randy Orton will wrestle Carmelo Hayes, and we’ll get a tag team title match with DIY trying to defend against the Street Profits. Beyond that Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest seem to be on a collision course, Jade Cargill is back in the rotation so we should hear from her in some capacity tonight as well. LA Knight won the US title back so he’ll need a program, plus the slow burning implosion of Solo Sikoa’s group likely continues. Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman seem destined to have one more big monster showdown, the question is if they’ll have him and Solo split before or after Mania because there isn’t another major event between now and then. Chelsea Green added Alba Fyre to her security detail and seems to be ready to move beyond Michin after last week. Miz TV, God help us, will be on and Miz will interview WWE champion Cody Rhodes so we’ll get to hear again from Cody but almost certainly nothing from John Cena. Well that’s the preamble so let’s get to the action.

The crowd is pretty raucous as we start and see wrestlers arrive at the venue. Gunther is here tonight, so that’s cool as I miss covering his matches. Big pop for Randy Orton’s arrival. The crowd seems a little split between the Profits and DIY. Oh hey, Paul Heyman is here as well.

To the ring and out comes LA Knight. . . yeah. Knight soaks in a very loud crowd reaction for a while before playing a game of “yeah” with the crowd then deciding he wants to talk to us. Right now everyone is making history since this is the first Smackdown in Barcelona. That gets the crowd going a bit then he moves on to him being the US champion but he’s also worldwide. He enjoys a “you deserve it” chant, and appreciates that but it’s been too long since he could stand here as champion. Jimmy Uso then interrupts with a mic of his own, Jimmy isn’t out here to congratulate Knight but rather to say he’s desperate. He’s not got a lot of time to find a WrestleMania program and challenges Knight for the US title. Before Knight can respond here comes Solo Sikoa along with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Solo’s got a mic, that’s a mistake, and says if anyone deserves a US title shot it’s Jacob Fatu which actually gets a pop. People love Fatu. Knight stole the pin in the match with Fatu. Solo benefits from a rather obvious jump cut, the clip of him stumbling over his words is online if you want it, and accuses Jimmy of being a failure, Jimmy says his biggest failure was trusting Solo and Solo’s failure was losing to Roman Reigns. Everyone starts to brawl and Braun Strowman runs down to make the numbers even and set up the predictable six man match once the faces stand tall in the ring. Yep, here’s Nick Aldis to confirm the match for after this break.

Match #1 – Trios Match: LA Knight, Jimmy Uso, and Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga

Joined in progress as Jimmy and Solo start trading after tagging in. Solo with corner work but Jimmy fights back with strikes and chops then tries a 10 punch, he has to look over to cue Tama’s interference which results in Solo hitting a Spinning Solo after Jimmy fought off Tama. Tama lays in a cheap shot then Fatu tags in. Fatu with a senton then his little seizure which the crowd loves. Tama tags in and hits a hilo then makes gremlin sounds. Solo back in and sets for a hip attack which connects. Fatu tags back in and grabs a nerve hold. Jimmy fights free with a jawbreaker then an enziguri. Jimmy is able to tag in Knight who starts firing at Fatu with strikes then hits a jumping neckbreaker. Knight hits a DDT but Fatu kicks out before the 1 count even lands then hits a superkick and clubbing clothesline. Headbutt from Fatu then he misses a corner splash and Knight hops up for the jumping top rope elbow drop. Fatu blocks a Blunt Force Trauma then Tama with a cheap shot and Fatu hits his running back elbow to send us picture in picture.

Tama tags in and works over Knight in the corner including hitting a corner splash before tagging Solo back in. Knight fights Solo off with punches but gets launched into a corner to be cut off. Tama tags back in and retains control with some strikes then a sliding clothesline. Fatu now tags back in and hits a falling headbutt to the back, then one to the shoulder. Hip attack from Fatu then Solo tags back in as we come back. Solo wants a hip attack but Knight avoids this one then flips out of a back suplex and hits one of his own to put both men down. Tama tags in and tries to stop the tag but can’t and Braun tags in. Braun gets to run wild on everyone then does his big run around the ring taking people out. Knight hits a diving baseball slide onto Solo and Jimmy hits Fatu with a suicide dive to send him over the desk. In the ring Braun hits a powerslam to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Braun Strowman, Jimmy Uso, and LA Knight won in 10:11 shown

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: A fine house show style match, and I don’t mean that as anything like an insult. Decent stuff overall from everyone.

Post match Solo hits Braun with the Samoan Spike then Knight and Solo brawl into the crowd. Fatu is back up and wipes out Jimmy with a superkick. In the ring Fatu hits a running back elbow to Braun then unloads headbutts before following up with the double jump moonsault. Another double jump moonsault from Fatu connects, then a third because the crowd demanded it. Fatu heads out of the ring but stops halfway up and runs back to crush Braun through the barricade into the time keepers area. All hail the Samoan Werewolf, Fatu is still awesome.

After this break we’ll get to hear from Jade Cargill.

We get a recap of last week when Naomi and Bianca Belair broke up and Naomi admitted to attacking Jade Cargill. That leads to a recorded sit down between Cathy and Jade. Jade is physically OK, and feels Naomi is pathetic and has been pretending that Jade needed any help to get where she’s going. She wasn’t sure Naomi attacked her, she just remembers seeing Naomi run away before she passed out on that car hood. Naomi didn’t just attack Jade physically, she attacked her every way you could and now Jade isn’t sure she can trust anyone. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walk by and everyone starts bickering and Jade will take on Liv Morgan next week.

B-Fab does the walk and talk thing ahead of her entrance, she opens with some slightly stilted Spanish then hopes Charlotte isn’t sleeping on her. I mean, sleeping through the match maybe. B-Fab heads to the ring and we head to break.

Post break here comes Poochie.

Match #2: B-Fab vs. Charlotte Flair

They take their sweet time before anything actually happens and they tie up. Charlotte gives a clean break out of the corner. Another tie up and Charlotte with a bit of an arm drag then a shoulder block. Chops from Charlotte but B-Fab winds up landing a wheel kick then a clothesline. Half nelson slam from B-Fab gets a 1 count and Charlotte rolls out of the ring and we head to break.

Charlotte is back in control as we come back and does the mat f-ing spot then kips up but bobbles on her knee. A “Tiffy time” chant breaks out then B-Fab blocks a Figure 8 attack. B-Fab tries to fire up with punches, then they bobble an Irish whip spot before B-Fab lands a suplex. Wheel kick into the corner from B-Fab but then Charlotte heads to the apron and kicks B-Fab, slowly gets back in the ring only to take a pump kick with enough daylight showing that even Shane McMahon’s punches were embarrassed. That gets a 2 count. Charlotte lands a sort of superkick then hits Natural Selection and takes her time taunting before grabbing the Figure 8 to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Charlotte Flair won in 9:05

Rating: 1.5 stars

Thoughts: Well that happened. No drama at all, and barely above an extended squash match.

Post match Charlotte wont break the hold so Tiffany Stratton runs down to attack Charlotte, of course Charlotte can’t let her get any moments and immediately double legs her to be on top when the security goons run down. They each get a turn to do the break away from security and charge the other spot. Eventually they head to the floor and Tiffany jumps off the steps to land on Charlotte and get something like a moral victory but Charlotte jumps off the announce desk onto Tiffany because of course. Charlotte walks away but Tiffany gets in the ring, climbs up top, and moonsaults onto Charlotte and the pile of goons. Charlotte basically no sells that and the two yell at each other as security pulls them apart.

Drew McIntyre video, he was too focused on the individuals in front of him and not looking at who got the best of things each time Drew got screwed. Damian Priest stole his title at WrestleMania, then at Clash at the Castle CM Punk screwed him but Priest got the win. At Money in the Bank he cashes in and gets screwed but once again it’s Priest who benefits. Even without the title Priest can only succeed at the expense of Drew, ruining his Rumble and Chamber. Well now Drew is focused on Priest, and this is about putting Priest down for good so he can never take anything from Drew again. Good little segment from Drew.

The Miz heads to the ring including doing his stupid twirl. After this break he’ll talk with WWE champion Cody Rhodes.

Post break Tiffany and Charlotte are still fighting on the entrance ramp, again goons are out and Charlotte tosses Tiffany into the production area then Tiffany climbs the video tron and hits a dive onto the pile. The crowd are into Tiffany as she kicks Charlotte before finally being escorted to the back.

Miz plays a bit with the crowd then says Cody should have accepted Rock’s offer and instead he got beat up by a couple of great rappers in Travis Scott and John Cena. Cena’s name got some serious boos. Miz says Cody wont beat Cena at Mania, unlike Miz, then brings out Cody Rhodes. The crowd sings Cody’s theme, as expected at this point. Cody is dressed in athletic wear instead of a suit, that bodes ill for Miz. Miz tries to cut the music short, he doesn’t have time for sing along with Cody and wants to ask hard questions. Cody cares not for Miz, whacks him then drills him with Cross Rhodes. Cody gets a mic and says he doesn’t want to talk Miz, or anyone else unless it’s John Cena. If Cena can find it worth his time Cody will be on RAW this Monday and hopes Cena will be there too. Cena will in fact be present in Brussels on Monday, because no one cares about Smackdown.

Earlier today Aldis talked with Shinsuke Nakamura about the mist incident last week. Nakamura wants a rematch but Aldis wont give it. Damian Priest wanders over and wants Drew but gets into a confrontation with Nakamura and they wind up in a match tonight.

Damian Priest then heads to the ring and we head to break.

Post break here comes Nakamura.

Match #3: Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

29 minutes between matches. They circle then tie up and Priest backs Nakamura into a corner but we do get a clean break. Arm wringer from Priest then they trade counters and escapes for a bit, some nice chain stuff there then Nakamura with a cross chop in the corner and he starts laying in kicks. Priest catches a kick then tosses Nakamura into a corner and unloads with punches. Modified Flapjack from Priest then he clotheslines Nakamura out of the ring and we head to break.

Nakamura gets a 2 count on a cover as we come back. Priest fights off a chicken wing and starts throwing hands only for Nakamura to drop him with an enziguri. Nakamura up to the second rope and jumps into an elevated Flatliner from Priest and both men are down. Priest starts throwing strikes and drops Nakamura with a flurry of blows then hits a corner elbow and a Broken Arrow. Nakamura rolls out of the ring and Priest eventually follows him and knocks Nakamura onto the announce table. They head back into the ring and Priest does his Old School crossbody. Priest sets for a clothesline but Nakamura counters into an armbar, Priest is able to get free then Nakamura lands elbows and then his rebound lariat. Drew McIntyre sits on the announce table to distract Priest and Nakamura rolls up Priest for 2 then lands a spinning kick. Nakamura wants Kinshasa but runs into South of Heaven and Drew then attacks Priest to end the match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Damian Priest won via DQ in 9:28

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Decent little match, I actually wouldn’t mind seeing this pairing again under more competitive circumstances.

Post match Drew rakes the eyes of Priest to set up Nakamura hitting an enzui Kinshasa to floor Priest. Nakamura stares down Drew then leaves. Drew with mounted punches then tosses Priest out of the ring and then rams him into the barricade. Priest is sent into another barricade then Drew gets the ring steps and brains Priest with them. There’s an “Oh, Drew McIntyre” chant as Drew heads out. Wait, Priest climbs back into the ring and Drew runs back down to bash him with a Claymore then yell at him and promise he’s nothing more than making Priest’s life a living hell.

Cathy talks with DIY in the back, Ciampa says Smackdown has the best tag team division in all of wrestling right now and everyone is trying to reach the level of DIY. You know, he’s not wholly wrong as they’ve got some really quality teams. The Machine Guns wander over and say they haven’t forgotten how DIY won those belts and promise they still have unfinished business and sarcastically wish DIY luck.

Elsewhere in the back Randy Orton walks and we head to break.

Cathy talks with Chelsea Green and her goons, Green talks about all the injustice she’s faced as US champion. Zelina Vega wanders over and wants a title shot, Piper Niven says if Vega wants that she’ll have to go through them. Vega is down to take on Piper next week.

To the ring and here’s Randy Orton to a very large pop and the crowd begins singing his song. Carmelo Hayes follows to a much more muted reaction.

Match #4: Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes

Hayes offers a handshake, then does the classic fake out of smoothing his hair. This amuses Randy who actually visibly laughs a little then crushes Hayes with an uppercut. Corner work from Randy including a 9 punch then he posts Hayes for the 10th blow. They head out of the ring for Randy to do the release back suplex onto the announce table and we head to break.

Randy is fighting off a side headlock as we come back. Hayes tries a suplex, Randy blocks it but Hayes hits the ropes and lands a chop block then superkick for a 2 count. Hayes grabs a chin lock, he pulls back towards a Sleeper with it but Randy fights his way up and lands some strikes. Randy comes out of the corner with a clothesline and starts to fire up including the snap powerslam. Draping DDT from Randy but Hayes avoids it then gets caught off the ropes with a powerslam again. Now Randy does hit the draping DDT and sets for the RKO. Hayes rolls out of the ring to avoid Randy, then he snaps Randy over the top rope. Hayes up top for Nothing But Net but Randy avoids that only for Hayes to kick him down then hit the fade away DDT for a 2 count. Again Hayes goes up top but Randy punches him up there. They trade some strikes with Randy getting the better of things then he hits a superplex. Randy again sets for the RKO as the crowd chant for it, but Hayes blocks and hits the First 48 only for Randy to then hit the RKO while staggering around and Randy wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Randy Orton won in 10:51

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Probably better for the live crowd without the commercial break. Hayes has a ton of athletic ability but he’s still kind of struggling to find himself on the main roster in a lot of ways.

Post match Randy pulls up Hayes and offers a handshake, Hayes shoves him away so Randy drops him with another RKO. The crowd want another one instead Randy sets for the Punt but Kevin Owens pulls Hayes away. Randy and Owens brawl into the crowd and Owens escapes through the crowd as Randy pauses his pursuit.

In the back Solo and Tama hype up Jacob Fatu. Fatu talks to the camera and says Braun could never hang with him. Coast to coast and post to post Fatu will dog walk Braun next week when they run things back.

To the ring and here comes Gunther. He’s dressed to compete but will have some promo time after this break.

We get a cryptic teaser with smoke rising against a black background and the number 4. My bet is Aleister Black, some of the smoke might have formed something like his face there.

Gunther has a mic and says the road to Mania in Europe starts tonight, and as the greatest European wrestler of all time he had to be here but really wishes they were in Madrid instead. Hala Madrid, that gets people upset. The real reason he’s here is to prove a point, the people love Jey for wasting time dancing in the crowd waving his hand around like an idiot. But once the bell rings none of that means anything. Well Gunther heard there’s a kid, one of the most promising talents in WWE, and Gunther will prove that doesn’t mean anything either. So here’s the Spanish hero, Axiom. That does bring out Axiom, one half of the NXT tag team champions though I’m not sure how long he and Frazer are going to remain paired up.

Match #5: Gunther vs. Axiom

They circle, Axiom trying to be quicker but Gunther backs him into a corner then misses a chop. Kick from Axiom but that barely registers for Gunther. Gunther tosses Axiom away. A few leg kicks from Axiom then he avoids a chop and lands one of his own. Again Axiom avoids a chop and lands a chop of his own. The crowd is hyped for that. Gunther sets Axiom on the top rope but Axiom blocks a chop with an armbar over the ropes. Boots from Axiom then Gunther finally levels him with a chop and we go picture in picture.

Another chop from Gunther then a couple of scoop slams. Gunther retains control and calls on Axiom, Axiom fires up with some strikes but Gunther trips him down and sits into a Boston Crab. Eventually Axiom gets out of that hold but Gunther then drives a few knees into his ribs and sends him to the apron where he lands another chop. Gunther goes for the mask of Axiom, the crowd doesn’t like that and Axiom fights back with a Dragon Screw through the ropes then heads up top for dropkick which connects. Gunther chops Axiom then tries a Powerbomb but Axiom avoids it and lands a flurry of strikes only for Gunther to hoist him up, Axiom with a knee strike then a Small Package for 2. Knee from Axiom but he runs into a shotgun dropkick then Gunther lands a Folding Powerbomb but only a near fall. Gunther, a little pissed, heads up top for the Splash but Axiom kicks him and climbs up there with him. Axiom wants a Spanish Fly, Gunther shoves him away but Axiom climbs back up and tries an avalanche hurricanrana and eventually hits it. Golden Ratio from Axiom and Gunther sells like death but still kicks at 2.8. More kicks from Axiom, Gunther then chops him away. Axiom with more kicks then he blocks a chop and looks for a Rings of Saturn but Gunther rolls through then spikes him with another Powerbomb, then a lariat and another Folding Powerbomb to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Gunther won in 9:25

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Fun little match, Gunther was very giving to Axiom and Axiom actually held his own in a lot of ways. I’ve missed covering Gunther matches so this was a little treat.

Post match Gunther locks in the Sleeper hold and puts Axiom out until the refs run down to get him to break it.

Paul Heyman will get some mic time after this break.

Post break we get a recap of the Seth Rollins and CM Punk Steel Cage match, and of course Roman Reigns showing up to wreck them both.

To the ring and Heyman is in the ring to talk to us. Tonight he’s going to hype us on two things, and he’ll keep it short like the future for Seth Rollins. Today is Roman Reigns Day because today is the release of WWE 2K25, he hopes we all play the game once Smackdown is over. Item 2 is that some people have a problem with Roman Reigns being on the cover of the video game. One of those people is CM Punk, but it’s not CM Punk day, it’s Roman Reigns day and definitely not nor ever will it be Seth Rollins day. If anyone has a problem with anything Heyman says here then they can show up in Bologna, Italy to Roman’s face next week on Smackdown. The crowd boo that, Heyman says they can book a cheap flight to get to Bologna and they cut out Heyman’s reference to Mussolini at the border stopping them. Anyway if anyone has a problem they can talk to Roman’s face next week.

We will in fact be in Bologna next week and commentary runs down some of the stuff we know about that card. Roman’s return, Jade vs. Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven, and the big meaty match between Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman.

The Street Profits talk, they’re getting hyped up and walk to the ring. They walk by Legado del Fantasma and Escobar says they have no problem and wish them luck because when they do then Los Garza will be coming for the titles. Montez Ford mocks their laugh then talks to the crowd, for the last four years they’ve heard a lot of noise but they’re waking everyone up tonight. Dawkins says tonight is for fighting and they’re taking back the titles, the Street Profits are up and definitely want the smoke.

The Profits head to the ring and we head to break. Commentary does remind us it’s been over four years since the Profits held gold.

Post break in the back Gunther finds Jimmy Uso. Gunther wants to talk, he’s got a younger brother and knows Jimmy is the more mature one. He says Axiom left it all out there, just like Jey does, but it didn’t matter. If Jey doesn’t step back then Gunther will have to hurt him at Mania and asks Jimmy to work with him. Jimmy isn’t going to have any of that and says Jey will beat Gunther at Mania. Gunther clearly was mistaken about Jimmy’s maturity and warns that he really tried.

DIY head to the ring for our main event.

Match #6 – WWE Tag Team Title Match: (c) DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)

Ciampa and Dawkins start us off, they tie up and wind up in the ropes and Ciampa kicks the knee of Dawkins but then runs into a shoulder block from Dawkins. Some corner punches from Dawkins then he tags in Ford. Ford lands a lovely dropkick then gets flipped onto Ciampa for a 2 count. Ciampa rolls out of the ring to consult with Johnny, Dawkins tags in and runs around to punch Johnny but when getting back in the ring Ciampa starts landing punches to stifle him. Johnny tags in, but Dawkins fights him off then stalls out a DDT and tosses Johnny. Ford tags in and hits a crossbody then misdirects Johnny and lands a clothesline. In the back Pretty Deadly watch a TV. Ford is on a roll but Johnny knocks him off the apron to the floor and we head picture in picture.

Ciampa starts working over Ford in the ring and hangs him up on the ropes the knees him to the floor. Johnny tags in and starts attacking Ford on the floor before sending him back into the ring. Ford gets worked over in the DIY corner, then Ciampa moves him to another corner and climbs up top with him but Ford headbutts him down then Johnny wanders over to crotch Ford behind the refs back. Ciampa then hit an avalanche Air Raid Crash for a near fall. We come back in the aftermath of that. Ciampa lands a chop and tries the Fairy Tale Ending but Ford powers out of it with a back drop. Johnny tags in but misses a corner splash and Ciampa tags back in to stop the tag but Ford kicks him away and tags in Dawkins. Dawkins runs wild on Ciampa and Johnny and hits The Arrival on Ciampa for a 2 count. Ford tags in but Ciampa starts fighting back only to get caught in a Pounce into a back suplex for a near fall. Now Ford heads up top but Ciampa gets his knees up to block the 450 Splash. Johnny tags in and they hit the Shatter Machine but Dawkins breaks up the pin. Ciampa and Dawkins square up for a bit then Ford and Johnny trade kicks until everyone is down. Dawkins stalks Ciampa on the floor and slams him into the time keepers area. Johnny with a suicide dive onto Dawkins but when he tries a slingshot Spear Dawkins counters with a slam. Ford tags in, they try then Doomsday Blockbuster but Ciampa makes that difficult so Ford disposes of him with a dive then they do hit the Doomsday Blockbuster but Ciampa still breaks up the pin at the last moment. Dawkins low bridges Ciampa then tags in and Ford tries a plancha but Ciampa with a knee to block it. Dawkins up top but gets slowed down and Johnny avoids a Swanton Bomb. Ciampa tags in and hits a running knee then they hit the superkick and Fairy Tale Ending but Dawkins kicks at 2. Now Johnny tags in and they set for Meet in the Middle but Dawkins dodges and Johnny superkicks Ciampa. Sky High to Johnny, Ford then tags in and falls From The Heavens to get the pin and the titles.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Street Profits won the titles in 11:52

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: The crowd helped this a lot, they were into it and the action was good as well. Both of these teams can go and they were given time to do turn in something closer to a long sprint than anything else. The Profits as champs is a good call and I think they’ll have some good stuff with Pretty Deadly or Los Garza.

The Profits get pyro as they celebrate and the episode ends.