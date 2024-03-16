Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 3.15.24  

Hey there people, it’s Friday and so it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight The Rock will be around, and some rumors of the return of The Rock Concert have been swirling for a couple of weeks so we’ll see if that bears out tonight. No word on if Roman Reigns will be here, but honestly Rocky having a busier schedule than Roman is just too funny for them to completely avoid and I hope they lean into it. Bianca Belair hinted at some heelish stuff last week, mostly because she’s still rightly pissed at Bayley for Pillmanizing her leg while everyone else wants to forget that and cheer for Bayley at Mania. Gotta love a justified heel. Rey Mysterio will be back this week, LA Knight is still on the warpath looking for AJ Styles, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are treading some water with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens while Randy and Owens are angling for some kind of a showdown with US champion Logan Paul at Mania, so all that needs to get sorted in the near future. It was announced on RAW that we’ll have a Six Pack Tag Team Title Ladder match at Mania, so one would assume that Pretty Deadly, New Catch Republic, Street Profits, and maybe even the Authors of Pain, will all start angling to be included in that one. Speaking of those latter couple of teams, Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross are still involved in a feud so there’s that. Bron Breakker has been squashing people for the last few weeks but missed last week, so keep an eye out for him to be around tonight. And Tiffany Stratton is getting pretty darn over, so if there are plans for her for Mania they need to get that ball rolling. WrestleMania is coming up in just 3 weeks, and while last week was a slight dip in overall quality Smackdown has been doing well lately so let’s hope they can keep up the momentum. Anyway that’s the preamble so let’s get to the action.

First a recap of the closing segment from last week, which was quite good.

Our first thing tonight, The Rock with his awesome new tron video and full entrance, the music is actually more Hollywood Rock theme though without the weirdly quiet drawn out opening bit. Not nearly so loud a vest tonight for Rocky, mostly white with some gold. Let’s see how far over time he runs this week. We actually do have the Rock Concert set up in the ring, Rocky gets the mic and waits out some “Rocky” chants before saying he’s been scorching cities lately but tonight will be different. This city is different. Years ago Rocky first started working here in Memphis, Tennessee. Another “Rocky” chant for that one. He started here and runs down some of his history, then asks if we remember his first name of Flex Kavana and he admits that he doesn’t know what he was thinking back then. So “Finally the Rock has come back,” he pauses on the location to add “home” instead of the usual bit. It’s been years and the Rock promises fun tonight. This is home of Elvis, and the Rock wants to sing for everyone. He introduces some musicians to play, then sits to sing. The first thing he’s going to cover tonight, then plays with a fan in the crowd, but this will be about what happens to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. The Rock is gonna lay the smacketh down on Cody and the clown, then put them both in his fanny pack. So much drama, there will be crying to ones mama then brings up mama Rhodes, Cody’s mama. Rock is a mama’s boy and admits it, but this is for how Cody was born, historically accurate. Dusty’s youngest kid turned out too weird, we see Stardust on the tron, and he doubles down on Cody being an unplanned mistake. He moves on to Rollins now, Rollins is less popular than his wife, and he’s desperate to make the fans care but Rocky will make sure his title goes away. We get a Ja Morant reference of all things. That should about cover it, but someone’s being left out, ah yes, the Cody Crybabies. He intimates that Cody fans have to pay for sex, promises blood at Mania, and tells them all to kiss the final bosses ass. Rocky taking the Final Boss title from Roman is a pretty solid ego play. The crowd appreciate all of that as Rocky wraps up singing time. Seems we all liked that, but now the Rock has a bit more to say. That was fun, now it’s time to move on. Last week Cody slapped Rocky, and we do get a quick replay of that moment, which the crowd boos. Seems like the South is very pro Rock. Rock admits to getting slapped, but he smiled and a couple of days later when Cody got to RAW he did the following. We get a recap of Cody getting emotional about handing the title to his mother, almost crying after the biggest moment of his career. Cody responded by crying, “you’ve gotta be shitting me!” Well Cody wont give anyone anything after Mania, Rocky doesn’t want to talk to Cody right now but he’s got words for mama Rhodes. He knows she’s watching and listening, you’re about to know The Rock. He’s making Cody pay, his family pay, and you pay after taking something from The Rock. Night 1 he’s beating Cody and Rollins, then Night 2 it’s Bloodline rules. Well mama Rhodes wants her son to hand her that title, but that’s staying around the waist of Roman Reigns. The only belt she’s getting will be the Rock’s belt, and this gets a “Whoop that trick” chant as Rocky pulls out a leather weight lifting belt. The Rock will beat Cody with this belt, make Cody bleed, and beat him like a dog over and over, staining this belt with his blood. And when he’s done with that, and Roman has pinned Cody, Rock will hand you this bloodstained belt and you’ll be crying like your son, then the Rock will whisper in your ear “Michelle, what can I say except you’re welcome?” Evil Rocky gets another “Rocky” chant. If you smell what the final boss is cooking. I can get behind sadistic evil Rocky as a character. Rock heads out.

In the back we see Angel and Humberto warming up with Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez, they’ll be in action against the LWO after this break.

Post break Legado del Fantasma have all made their way to the ring.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Angel and Humberto w/ Elektra Lopez vs. Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde w/ Zelina Vega

Winner’s here get to battle either New Catch Republic or Pretty Deadly for a spot in that Mania ladder match. Cruz and Humberto start, quick back and forth then Humberto lands a superkick then tags in Angel so they can double team Cruz, Humberto now apparently getting called just Berto. More kicks and chops from Angel then he tags in Humberto. Cruz counters out of the corner then hits a springboard hurricanrana. Wilde tags in and they double team Humberto, the double superkicks for Angel. Both men set to dive and connect then stand tall and clearly set for a commercial break that doesn’t come. Back in the ring Wilde still works over Humberto then tags in Cruz. Double back elbow to Humberto then an assisted splash followed by a lionsault and now we get that commercial break they were setting up for earlier.

Humberto is working over Cruz as we come back. Cruz gets stomped down in the corner then Angel tags in and cheap shots Wilde. Cruz gets set up on the top then hit with a super double military press and Wilde breaks up the pin. Angel and Wilde fight to the floor then Cruz catches a running Humberto with a Spanish Fly and both men are down. Double tag and it’s Wilde who gets to run wild for a bit as he takes out both opponents. Superkick from Wilde to Angel then a mid rope tornado DDT but Humberto breaks up the pin. Cruz with an unintentionally low dropkick to Humberto then he gets slammed to the barricade on the floor. Angel with a superkick to Wilde then a double team pop up kick to the body of Wilde ends things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Angel and Humberto won in 9:11

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Fine enough match, hurt a bit by the outcome being so predictable seeing as the LWO second stringers have been jobbers for their entire time on the main roster. But these four work well enough together and I’m not complaining too much.

We look in the back at Damage Control arriving, plus Bayley arrives solo and Bayley vs. Dakota Kai is announced as our main event as we head to break.

We come back to Kayla on the entrance ramp and out comes LA Knight for some interview time. Wade still fanboying over Knight regardless of alignment is kind of fun. Knight asks to take the mic like a gentleman, Kayla allows it, and Knight wants to talk to us. He brings up AJ Styles, well last week AJ promised that Knight needed to be humbled, well that’s his kind of language. Here stands Knight and he offers a shot at AJ humbling him. No AJ, and that’s what Knight thought. Another week when AJ couldn’t be bothered to show up, because he’s not big enough for this ride little man. Old Napoleon Styles running his mouth, could take a flight all the way to Australia but couldn’t drive his butt to Memphis? X doesn’t mark the spot, Knight spots the marks and AJ is the biggest one of all. Well if AJ can’t show up to Smackdown then Knight knows somewhere he will be, and he wants AJ at WrestleMania. Knight promises to own AJ’s ass at Mania and he’ll find out who’s game this is. AJ does show up with a chair after the catchphrases, nice of him to wait. AJ sits the chair on Knight’s chest then gets the mic and accepts the challenge before officials show up to break them up.

Next, a recap of the slightly tedious opening bit from last week with Logan Paul, KSI, and Randy Orton. That dovetails into Logan Paul talking with Nick Aldis, Logan wants to know the plan for Randy’s punishment after all that last week. Aldis thinks, Logan at least wants an apology for Aldis given all the trouble Aldis might get in after that. Well Aldis thinks a better precedent if Logan asks for the apology in person from Randy. Logan thinks that’s the job of Aldis, but if Aldis can’t even find Logan an opponent for Mania he shouldn’t expect anything of him.

To the ring and here’s Grayson Waller with the albatross Austin Theory. Waller will take on Randy Orton after this break.

Post break they announce SummerSlam will be in Cleveland this year. That’s certainly a choice.

In the back Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa walk, Kayla then scares the life out of Paul Heyman asking for a response to Jey’s challenge to Jimmy. Jannetty Uso shows up to answer and insult his little brother, last year they were a team and this year big brother’s got him. Jimmy’s sad attempts at intensity and being intimidating would be funny if he was self aware of them.

Back to the ring, here’s Randy Orton. Randy takes his sweet time with his entrance, and just before the bell can ring Logan Paul heads to the ring.

Match #2: Randy Orton vs. Grayson Waller w/ Austin Theory

Waller jumps Randy as Randy is yapping at Logan while Logan joins commentary. Randy quickly counters Waller in the corner and lands punches, but Waller winds up sending him to the floor. On the floor Randy wants the back suplex on the table, he can’t find it right away and tosses Waller around while Theory and Logan distract Randy leading to a very awkwardly set up rolling Flatliner that Randy has to save and position into the table as we head to break.

We come back to Waller working a cravat in the ring, some knees from Waller to break that up but Randy then explodes with clotheslines followed by a snap powerslam. Randy wants the hanging DDT but Waller counters by back dropping Randy out of the ring. Waller tries a sliding clothesline but Randy avoids that and hits the release back suplex onto the table. The crowd want another one and Randy happily obliges them. Back into the ring Theory tries a distraction play but Waller accidentally runs into him. That allows Randy to hit the hanging DDT with a great evil laugh to punctuate it. Loud “RKO” chant from the crowd, Randy sets for it but Theory pulls Waller to safety. Randy just crushes Theory with the hanging DDT then intercepts a rolling move from Waller with the RKO to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Randy Orton won in 7:34

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Borderline squash here, which isn’t unfair given that Randy is Randy and Waller is Waller.

Post match Theory with a chop block to Randy and he invites Logan into the ring. Logan goes to punch out Randy, but here’s Kevin Owens to even the odds. Owens runs over Waller on the ramp then deals with Theory while Logan runs out of the ring. Owens goes to help up Randy and Randy nearly RKO’s him, but they talk it out, then Theory shows back up only to get Stunned by Owens and jump so high on the bump that he flies into an RKO. Amusing spot. Nick Aldis shows up with a mic and asks if Logan go the apology? No? Well if nothing else Aldis has opponents for Logan at Mania, it’ll be Logan vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton in a triple threat match for the US title. Predictable but no issues with it.

Next, a recap of how Dakota Kai turned on Bayley a couple of weeks back to fully align with Damage Control and leave Bayley all alone in the world. Damage Control is interviewed by Kayla, Kai promises to break Bayley and anyone who sides with Bayley is crazy. Bayley is jealous of Iyo and threatened by Asuka and Kairi, so they had to cut her loose. This is a message to Bayley and everyone in the back, they run this show. That sends us to break.

Santos Escobar has headed to the ring as we come back. He’s followed by Dragon Lee.

Match #3: Santos Escobar w/ Elektra Lopez, Humberto and Angel vs. Dragon Lee

Lee immediately attacks with clotheslines and punches then a running hurricanrana. Escobar out of the ring and Lee dives onto him then they head back into the ring. Flip into a Liger Bomb attempt from Lee but Escobar slips free only to eat a superkick then an enziguri. Lee wants the powerbomb again, and does hit a sit out Liger Bomb for a 2 count. Corner combination from Lee then a kick to Angel who was getting involved. Humberto on the apron and Lee with a running rana to send Humberto into Angel on the floor. Back in the ring though Lee walks into a Phantom Driver and Escobar gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Santos Escobar won in 1:57

Rating: 1.5 stars

Thoughts: I’m not really a fan of this layout for matches but that’s a personal thing. Dragon Lee remains pretty good but not having a direction for his character is hurting him a bit. Escobar is still good.

Post match Legado attack Lee but here’s Carlito to chase off Escobar and take down Angel with a Backstabber. That does allow Escobar to blindside Carlito though and then post Carlito but here’s Rey Mysterio. Rey marches to the ring and lays into Escobar with punches then sets him up for a 619 but Escobar scampers away and Legado del Fantasma hide on the ramp. Rey gets a mic and calls out Escobar, and offers him a match next week one on one. Oh, and he promises from the bottom of his heart that he’ll slap that stupid grin off of Escobar’s face.

We see Bayley getting ready for the main event as we head to break.

We come back to the next match starting.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson)

Bate and Wilson start, Bate out wrestles him and tags in Dunne. Dunne tortures the fingers of Wilson, he runs roughshod for a bit before Prince is able to trip up Dunne on the apron and let Wilson get some offense going. Prince tags in and lays in some punches before tagging out. Dunne fights back with chops to both men then a Dragon Screw for Wilson then he tags in Bate. Bate unloads on both men with strikes then corner uppercuts for both men, then he catches Wilson and carries him before hitting an exploder suplex and a running Shooting Star Press. Prince is caught in Bate’s Airplane Spin, that goes on for a bit before they both fall to the mat. They’re both dizzy as we head to break again.

We come back to Wilson hitting a running uppercut to stop a tag from Bate. Bate blocks a suplex and deadlifts Wilson up to hit his own suplex. Prince tags in, as does Dunne. Dunne with a flurry of kicks for both men then an elbow to Prince and some finger stomps to Wilson. On the floor Dunne with a rolling release suplex to Wilson on the apron, then a rebound German suplex in the ring to Prince. Suplex into an armbar from Dunne but Prince is able to get free only to get stomped and kicked. Bate tags back in and a double kick in the corner, then an uppercut into a German suplex but Wilson breaks up the pin. Dunne with chops to Wilson, Wilson then with a very unimpressive version of Nigel’s Jawbreaker lariat. Everyone gets some moves in, Pretty Deadly come out on top though and double post Bate and Dunne, then a double team chickenwing into a bulldog but Bate kicks at 2. Bate avoids Spilt Milk, lays out Prince with a clothesline then a double Burning Hammer to finish. That wasn’t a Burning Hammer, but WWE would never let that bump fly these days.

OFFICIAL RESULT: New Catch Republic won in 11:01

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: I appreciate these teams and they have good chemistry but this match has been a touch overexposed lately and the timing was a little weird given the commercial break placement. Still two good teams so even under those conditions it’s watchable. I fully expect Bate and Dunne to be in that Mania ladder match as the Legado team has other stuff they can do.

In the back Bayley walks and we head to break.

Post break commentary tells us that next week we’ve got Rey vs. Escobar, and the other half of the tag team bracket with Theory and Waller vs. the OC and Street Profits vs. Authors of Pain. Plus Roman will have an on week next week and he’ll go face to face with Cody Rhodes.

To the ring here comes Bayley. There’s a new song for Damage Control that mocks Bayley just a little bit.

Match #5: Bayley vs. Dakota Kai w/ Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane

Bayley immediately double legs Kai and they fight to the floor. Back in the ring Kai slaps Bayley while the crowd gives us our second “whoop that trick” chant of the evening. Some stomps from Bayley in the corner then she sort of cheap shots Kairi. Bayley slams Kai on the apron as well then hits a suplex from the apron to the floor. Bayley stares down the rest of Damage Control as we head to break.

Kai is working a headlock as we come back, then Bayley fights free and lays out Kai with a knee. Kai has had almost 0 visible offense this match. Asuka distracts Bayley and that allows Kai to land a double stomp out of the corner and get a 2 count. Asuka lays in a cheap shot and then shadow boxes because she’s awesome. Bayley tosses Kai to the apron then spikes her with a Cutter through the ropes. Bayley up top but Kai cares not for selling and lands a kick then climbs up with her. They fight over a superplex spot and Bayley tosses Kai down then hits a flying elbow for a 2 count. Kai avoids a Belly to Bayley and lands a Pele kick. Corner kicks from Kai then Kairi with some cheap shots on Bayley to set up a running face wash from Kai. Bayley avoids a corner kick and counters with a powerbomb. Iyo threatens a belt shot but can’t do it and puts it down in front of Bayley. Eventually everyone jumps Bayley and we get the DQ.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bayley won via disqualification in around 7:25

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: All about the post match stuff, Dakota Kai is still getting her working boots back on and Bayley is usually a solid choice to help someone under those conditions. Honestly though, Iyo needs to be the one stepping up vs. Bayley after this, the overall story of the group vs. Bayley is fine but we need more stuff between the two people actually wrestling at Mania.

The beatdown is on post match but Naomi shows up to help Bayley and spikes down Kairi on the apron then knees down Asuka. Iyo dropkicks Naomi and ejects her. Bayley takes kicks from Asuka then a triple dropkick. The crowd want Bianca Belair while Iyo crushes Bayley with an Over the Moonsault. No Belair, because she doesn’t like Bayley for understandable reasons, and Damage Control stand tall to end the episode.