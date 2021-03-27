Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 3.26.21  

Hello everyone, another Friday another Smackdown. Tonight we’re dealing with the fallout from Fastlane, specifically the main event when Roman Reigns retained the Universal title but only after tapping out to Daniel Bryan when the ref was down and with some Edge related interference. So Edge will almost certainly be explaining himself, plus we’ll need some direction for Bryan related to WrestleMania. If they’re not going to slot him into the main event and make it a triple threat he needs some kind of feud ASAP. Seth Rollins bested Shinsuke Nakamura and one imagines Cesaro will be back sooner rather than later to set up their Mania clash. Kevin Owens and Sami “The Unblinking Eye” Zayn will have a confrontation on the Kevin Owens Show. They seemed to turn Sasha Banks a little heel at Fastlane, so she and Bianca Belair will try to establish their new dynamic and there’s a non-trivial chance Reginald shows up because everyone should always be asking where Poochy, I mean Reginald, is.

We get a video recap of Fastlane’s main event, in case you missed it. Commentary welcomes us to the show, and here comes Daniel Bryan to kick things off. Bryan is in his wrestling gear and sporting a chair. He grabs a mic, then says everyone saw the truth at Fastlane, something that Roman said would never happen did in fact happen when Roman tapped out. Bryan reminds us that Roman had never tapped and said he’d rather die than tap, but good news Roman is still alive and did in fact tap out to Daniel Bryan. In a perfect world that would mean is that Bryan would be standing here as Universal champion, knowing that he’d main event WrestleMania, but neither of those things are true. Because Edge got involved. Edge has been telling everyone that Bryan did this the wrong way and should just step aside and let everyone have the dream match of Roman vs. Edge. But Bryan is tired of stepping aside for undeserved dream matches, he earned the title at Fastlane, but he’s still willing to earn it all again. He’s not asking for anyone to hand him anything, he wants a rematch against Roman tonight for the title, and he’s not leaving the ring until he gets it. He sits in the middle of the ring on his chair as we head to break. Bryan’s promos are usually strong, and here they’ve firmly established him as the good guy in the presumptive trio with Roman and Edge with Edge’s alignment currently being a little more nebulous.

We come back from break and Bryan is still seated in the middle of the ring. Eventually Adam Pearce shows up and says he can’t give Bryan a Universal title tonight. Pearce reminds us that the referee’s decision is final, and Roman doesn’t have another title defense scheduled until Mania against Edge. Bryan suggests he get an immediate shot right after Roman and Edge at Mania, Pearce says Bryan knows how unfair that is. He points out the hypocrisy of that relative to the Elimination Chamber event, and the double standard being applied. Bryan next suggest that since Mania is 2 nights, Edge vs. Roman can headline Night One while the winner faces him to main event Night Two. Pearce seems to be considering that but Edge comes out and swats the mic out of his hand then heads to the ring. Bryan picks up his chair and stares him down but Edge just wants a mic. Edge says for the last month he’s watched Bryan behave like a night in shining armor and notes he’s been dreaming of getting this back, Mania’s second night is the 10 year anniversary of his retirement and this is his dream. He says Roman has beaten Bryan twice while Edge won the Rumble, so Bryan doesn’t deserve anything, “you son of a bitch”. Bryan and Edge start fighting, Edge hits Bryan with a spear then grabs the chair. Edge blasts the prone Bryan with the chair then slinks out of the ring. OK, Edge’s desire for closure or redemption turning into manic obsession was a great way to play this. We head to break again.

Back from break, and a recap of what just happened. In the back Roman sits and watches on TV. He tells Heyman to bring him Pearce, then sends Jey as backup in case things get physical.

In the ring Seth Rollins makes his way down for a match. They replay the big swing from Cesaro a few weeks ago, Rollins is unhappy they showed that.

Match #1: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuka Nakamura

These two had the second best match at Fastlane, let’s see what they bust out here. They tie up a few times, trade headlock escapes then Nakamura lands a knee to the body and starts laying in strikes in the corner. Rollins heads to the apron, then hands up Nakamura on the rope and climbs but Nakamura drops him and hits the knee to the body. Both men outside, more knees from Nakamura then a diving knee to the back of the head as we head to break.

Back and Rollins is working the arm. Nakamura fights free but Rollins hits a sling blade to retain control. Rollins starts trying to trash talk, he’s not that good at it, and lands cross face blows. Nakamura comes out of the corner and lands a thrust kick to the face. Back up and Nakamura with strikes to the body and leg then he hangs up Rollin son the top rope before landing an ax kick and a shining wizard. The sliding German follows for a near fall. Nakamura sets Rollins on the top rope again, but Rollins avoids the running knee then hits a flying knee of his own into the falcon arrow for a near fall. Rollins demands respect, then eats a spinning heel kick then eats the Landslide for a near fall. Nakamura sets for the Kinshasha, Rollins avoids it and lands a discus elbow. Nakamura into the flying armbar, switches to the triangle choke but Rollins with a one armed powerbomb then then stomp to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Seth Rollins won

Rating: 3 stars

A frantic sprint from those two, basically a shortened by faster paced rehash of their Fastlane match. Rollins attacks Nakamura but Cesaro’s music hits. Cesaro is here and gut wrenches Rollins before laying in blows. Uppercuts from Cesaro then a Swiss Death. Another swing attempt but Rollins scrambles free and heads behind the invisible barrier at the base of the entrance ramp. Cesaro mocks Rollins and calls him back to the ring while Rollins sits on the ramp.

In the back Heyman talks up Roman as Pearce heads in with Jey Uso. Heyman introduces Pearce as a man who almost made a bad decision, Roman stands and walks up to Pearce. He says Pearce should be thanking them, and the reason he’s here is because he’ll be at Mania for one and only one title defense. Pearce understands the point, and almost agrees but he does have a few other considerations to make but promises a decision by the end of the night. We might be spoiled by the general excellence of the acting from all parties, but we’ve seen enough variations of this interaction to make me question the necessity.

Big E heads to the ring, then he’s joined by the Street Profits, they’ll be in six man action next.

In the back Kayla walks up to a ranting Rollins, Rollins is sick of the disrespect. He told Cesaro if he stepped into his lane again bad things would happen, so if Cesaro is man enough then he’s challenging Cesaro for a match at Mania. He vows that he will never ever be swung by Cesaro again. Cesaro jumps him, and starts swinging him in the back. A bunch of officials try to break it up, Cesaro eventually sets him down then tells him he accepts the challenge. That was pretty great in terms of both comedic timing and intensity. Those two could steal the show if given half a chance at Mania.

Match #2 – Six Man Tag Team Match: Big E and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. Apollo Crews and Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis)

Otis and Dawkins start us off. Big E and Crews nearly come to blows before things get going. Otis over powers Dawkins, but Dawkins lands a drop kick then tags Ford and they hit a double drop kick. Otis is still on his feet, Ford does a gymnastic routine but Otis catches him running the ropes and hits a powerslam. Gable tagged in and hits a dragon screw leg whip then starts working the knee of Ford. Ford tries to dive, but is caught in a norther lights suplex. Nice move. Crews tags in, Ford catches him with a jumping enziguri. Big E and Gable both tag in, Big E runs wild with suplexes. Big E wants the splash, and gets it. He sets for the Big Ending, but Gable counters with a Fujiwara armbar then chops Big E. Gable charges the corned Big E but runs into an ST-Joe. Things break down, Dawkins eats a discus assisted German, then a parade of moves as Crews makes the blind tag. Ford dives onto everyone, then Crews hits the Angle Slam to pin Big E.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Apollo Crews and Alpha Academy won

Rating: 2 stars

Way too hectic to develop a flow, but Crews getting the pin further confirms that Crews and Big E will deal with each other at Mania.

Video recap of last week when Sami “The Unblinking Eye” Zayn snapped and kicked Kevin Owens in the head. In the back Owens walks, he and Zayn will be on the KO Show after this break.

Pearce walks through the back, and Edge walks up to him asking if he’s really going to reward Bryan after all Bryan’s failures. Pearce says his responsibility is to WWE, not Edge, or Roman, or Bryan. He has to consider everyone, and he will do so at the end of the night. Edge hopes he makes the right decision. . . or else.

Back to the ring where Kevin Owens is in the ring. He says for the past few weeks he tried to show Sami that even if he doesn’t believe in his his conspiracy theories he had his back. Last week that got his head kicked in, and this week he’s got a question for Sami and calls him to the ring. Zayn eventually shows up with a mic on the ramp. He says says he’s sorry for what he did last week, he had no business kicking Owens last week but the conspiracy stuff has been getting to him. Zayn again says he’s sorry. Kevin says that wasn’t going to be his question. Zayn says he knows the question is if he can be part of the documentary, he says the answer is still yes and he’s got a bombshell of news just for the KO Show. Next week he’s having a red carpet event for the trailer release of his documentary, but wait there’s more! Zayn has been going back and forth with Logan Paul, and Paul is into it and will be here next week for the premier. Logan is going to help make this huge, and Kevin can be a part of it. Kevin says he doesn’t care about the documentary, or Logan Paul, or even if Sami is sorry. Sami then says Kevin owes him an apology but Kevin cuts him off. Kevin says the only reason Sami is still standing in the ring is because he needs his question answered. The question is if Sami will fight him at WrestleMania. Sami tries to equivocate, Kevin demands just a Yes or No answer. Eventually Sami says yes. Kevin says that since he’s got the answer, he can beat Sami senseless and starts stomping Sami down in the corner. Sami out of the ring, and Owens levels him with a clothesline. Stunner back in the ring lays out Sami and Kevin poses over him. I’m not all that interested in the umpteenth variation of these two, but that was well done all things considered.

Bryan walks up to Pearce, and says he used to be GM of Smackdown and knows the pressures on Pearce, he just wanted to remind him that Pearce knows the right decision he just has to make it. Everyone showing off their character in relation to Pearce, Roman sends for him and reminds him of his importance, Edge sneaks up and threatens him, and Bryan just appeals to his general morality. We head to break after that.

We come back and get a recap of the Women’s Tag Team Title match at Fastlane, and Banks turning heel I guess. That leads into Belair in the back warming up at gorilla. She says she’s bigger and stronger than Sasha, she could have struck back at Fastlane but was the bigger person on Sunday so she can be the better woman at Mania. Sasha may be a lot of what she says she is, the boss, the blueprint, but Belair is just enough better to beat her at Mania. Tonight though she’s got business with Natalya to settle.

Match #3: Bianca Belair vs. Natalya w/ Tamina

Belair starts with a drop kick and runs wild on Natalya. Natalya powders to recover and Belair waits for her in the ring. They start back into each other in the ring, Belair gets dropped onto her seat but Natalya misses a senton. A few covers from Belair, then a scoop slam and Belair heads up top. The music of Sasha Banks interrupts things. That distraction lets Tamina get involved and super kick Belair as we head to break.

We come back to Belair stuck in a Mexican surfboard, and Banks has joined commentary. Banks sounds congested or some such, she doesn’t sound normal. Belair starts fighting back, but eats a hurricanrana. Natalya with clubbing blows, but Belair fights back with a suplex. Belair starts running her offense and hits a spinebuster for a near fall. Botched handspring moonsault, Natalya was supposed to avoid it but rolled the wrong way. Natalya lands a discus clothesline for a near fall. Belair tries a glamslam, Natalya nearly counters but gets rolled up for a near fall. The usual double hair face plant, and Belair rolls out of the ring. Banks starts mocking Belair, Belair lands a slap then heads into the ring and ends Natalya with the Kiss of Death to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bianca Belair won

Rating: 2 stars

Overly long with a painfully obvious conclusion, this is a slightly generous rating.

Banks jumps Belair with a backstabber to stand tall.

In the Roman locker room Edge heads in. Jey stands and tells him he must be lost. Roman says he almost respects the balls on Edge coming in here, but if Edge doesn’t get to his point he’ll let Jey have him. Edge says Bryan is trying to steal their spotlight, if Roman has the stroke he claims he’ll make sure this doesn’t happen because if Bryan is involved then Edge can take the belt by beating Bryan rather than Roman. Just something for Roman to think about, and Edge heads out as we go to break.

We come back and commentary updates on the WrestleMania card. OK, seriously, someone tell WWE that it’s “Almighty” not “All Mighty”, Bobby Lashley might be great but he’s no Toshinori Yagi.

The tag team champions are hanging out in the ring for our next match.

Match #4: Dolph Ziggler w/ Robert Roode vs. Rey Mysterio w/ Dominik

Are we really going with this pairing for Mania? Dominik rocking an Eddie Gurerrero shirt. Rey and Ziggler lock up, Ziggler gets the better of that and hits a stinger splash. Rey avoids a second splash, hits a tilt a whirl head scissors takedown. The pace quickens, Rey lands a kick and tries the 619 but Ziggler lands a back elbow. Ziggler wants a powerbomb, Rey counters and sends him over the top rope. On the outside Rey dives onto Ziggler but Ziggler catches him and hits a tossing powerbomb over the barricade in a nice visual. Ziggler follows up by super kicking Dominik when he goes to check on his dad, and that sends us to break.

We’re back in the ring as we come back, Ziggler still in control. Ziggler working Corbin-esque offense in the corner. They head up to the top rope, Ziggler wants a superplex but Rey fights him off and headbutts him down. Flying seated senton from Rey, the roll through roundhouse kick gets a near fall. Ziggler runs into a kick, Rey tries a wheelbarrow move but gets dropped on his face then eats a fame-asser but Ziggler only gets 2 on a cover. Rey avoids a super kick, sets Ziggler up for the 619 but Roode gets involved to stop that. Dominik in, gets tossed by Roode, Rey drop kicks Roode then tries to dive but Ziggler cuts him off with a Zig Zag in mid air, but that only gets 2. Felt like that should have been a finish, otherwise save the spot. Ziggler says “that’s not how this ends” in a bid to become promoted to Captain obvious. Rey counters a powerbomb, hits a 619, then a splash and pins to win the match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rey Mysterio won

Rating: 2 stars

This didn’t need that much time, this episode has stretched a lot of things out to compensate for a lack of genuine content. Wasn’t a bad match, just a bit too long and again somewhat telegraphed since every other tag team has been relegated to non-title status.

Adam Pearce heads down, before he gets to the ring here comes Roman and his retinue. While they’re heading to the ring commentary announces that The Great Khali and Kane will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year as well. Back to the ring, he stalks around Pearce as we head to our final break.

Roman is still staring down Pearce as we come back. Roman hits his cue about the “You tapped out.exe” chants being piped into post production. Edge’s music hits next and here he comes, so all we need is Bryan now. Edge paces like a caged animal, Roman stares at him implacable as a glacier. Ah, now we get Bryan’s music and here he comes. Everyone is in the ring now, and Pearce thanks them for joining him. He has heard all of their concerns, both Roman and Edge’s arguments make sense but so does what Bryan said. Bryan is correct about the double standard and that he deserves another shot at the belt. Roman is right about only having one defense at Mania. At WrestleMania for the Universal title we’ll get a triple threat match. Bryan and Edge charge at each other and brawl, Bryan gets the better but Roman cuts him off with a superman punch. Roman calls for chairs, Jey obliges but Edge is back up and spears Roman then Jey. Edge takes a chair and lays into Roman and Bryan. Edge sets both men up for one man con-chair-to’s, Jey tries to help but gets smashed by Edge’s chair and Roman rolls out of the ring and heads to the back. Bryan tries to crawl away but Edge drags him back into the ring and sets for the con-chair-to but WWE officials are in and eat chair shots which lets Bryan roll free. Edge sits in a chair and stares into the hard camera as we end. Obvious move to give us the triple threat, took them way too long to get to the obvious conclusion, but Bryan, Edge, and Roman all know their roles and played them very well in terms of how they interact.