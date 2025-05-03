Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 5.02.25  

Hey people, time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Last week we were treated to a tremendous TLC match that saw the Street Profits retain the tag team titles over DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns, so the Profits will likely be needing a new foil for the immediate future and the options are pretty much down to Fraxiom or Pretty Deadly as Los Garza can’t buy a win and there’s not really another full tag team that comes to mind on the brand. Also last week Aleister Black returned to WWE and kicked Miz in the head so they’ll have a match tonight. Randy Orton will be here tonight but John Cena isn’t advertised for the show. Still no sign of former champion Cody Rhodes. Tiffany Stratton got attacked by Nia Jax last week, because we need more of that pairing I guess. The US title scene is pretty interesting as Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest got added to the mix along with LA Knight and the current champion Jacob Fatu. Naomi and Jade Cargill are still feuding, Shinsuke Nakamura seems to be without direction, and there’s been nothing on air developing the Alexa Bliss or the Wyatt Sicks for quite some time. Backlash is coming up fairly quickly so let’s see what feuds might be making that event.

Commentary welcome us to Des Moines, Iowa and we see wrestlers arriving at the venue. Damian Priest will take on LA Knight tonight and we see Priest get into a little scuffle with Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa in the back. Then Knight walks past that and heads to the ring for our first match. Knight gets a mic and wants to talk to us first, last week he stepped into this ring and wanted a rematch for the US title but instead he got put into a match and then did what he needed to do but things didn’t go his way because Solo Sikoa got involved, then Priest got involved and Jacob Fatu came out and treated this whole thing like his personal jungle gym. Well Knight has no problem with Priest, he knows that didn’t have much to do with him- oh and here comes Priest. Priest gets a mic, because why start a wrestling show with a wrestling match, and says they’re cool and last week was about Drew McIntyre. He was ready to move on but Drew mentioned his family and he had to shut him up. Knight gets all that, but you picked the wrong time and that match ended because of Priest. Priest says Solo got involved first, and they go back and forth a little bit and Priest says this whole thing is about Knight losing the title at Mania. Knight knows he lost but he came back and wanted a match for it the next week, and he’s not wrestling for that title right now because of Priest. Priest says Knight’s problems are his own, they trade barbs then Knight says if Priest keeps going this way they’re going to wind up with a problem. Their match is later on tonight, but neither man sees why they should wait so they call for a ref. A ref does jog down and we head to break.

Match #1: LA Knight vs. Damian Priest

Joined in progress with Knight working the arm of Priest. Priest fights back with a right hand but Knight is happy to trade with him before running into a jumping back elbow. Flapjack from Priest then a corner elbow and Knight fights back with a boot but Priest avoids Blunt Force Trauma and lands a head kick for a 2 count. Now Priest goes up for his version of Old School but Knight yanks him down and hits a back suplex. Jabs from Knight then a right hand and jumping clothesline then a Russian leg sweep. Knight with the jumping neckbreaker for a 1 count. Priest with a right hand but Knight fights back with the pop up powerslam only for Priest to then try South of Heaven only for Knight to shove him away and Priest lands his turning rebound clothesline for a 2 count. Knight avoids a Razor’s Edge then hits a DDT. Knight now looks for the jump up elbow drop out of the corner and it connects for a 2 count and we go picture in picture.

Both men take their time getting up, Priest is on the apron now and Knight bounces him into a corner to send him to the floor. Priest blocks some announce table work from Knight then launches him into the barricade. Right hand from Priest and they head back into the ring briefly then Knight pulls Priest out of the ring and bounces him off the announce table. Apron leg drop from Knight and they head back into the ring properly now. Knight hits the ropes and we wind up with a double clothesline spot. We come back as Knight is setting Priest up on the top rope. Priest fights off a superplex as they trade punches then Priest boxes the ears and kicks Knight off balance. Priest gets behind Knight and drills him with a Razor’s Edge for a near fall. Now Priest sets for South of Heaven, Knight counters though only to get caught with Broken Arrow. Priest heads up top but takes a bit too long and Knight jumps up with him to deliver the superplex for his own 2 count. Both men slowly pull themselves up then Knight clotheslines Priest out of the ring then follows but misses a diving dropkick and Priest hits him with a lifting Flatliner on the apron. Solo then jumps Priest to get the match thrown out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Damian Priest won via disqualification in 11:00 shown

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: The ending knocked this down from 3.5 even though you kind of knew it was coming. Priest and Knight work pretty well together and the ultimately multiman match for the US title will be all kinds of fun.

Solo goes after Knight in the ring but Priest blocks the Samoan Spike and Knight drills Solo with Blunt Force Trauma. Priest and Knight stare down then look at Solo and team up to threaten Solo with a trip through the announce table but Jacob Fatu is here to hit a suicide dive and save Solo. Knight with a diving dropkick to Fatu but Fatu hits Knight with a Samoan Drop onto the announce desk. Fatu then wipes out Priest with a hip attack into the barricade. Now Fatu poses with his title before heading out.

We get a recap of Fraxiom’s main roster debut last week then Byron talks with them in the back. They’ll take on Pretty Deadly later tonight, and they’re excited to do on Smackdown what they did to NXT’s tag team scene. Pretty Deadly do wander over though and send Byron away. They both welcome Fraxiom to the division and are happy to have more European people around. But they remind Fraxiom to earn things around here. That went on a little too long, but now Pretty Deadly head to the ring for that match and we head to break.

Post break Fraxiom get their entrance.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) vs. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom

Axiom and Wilson start, Wilson with some arm work but Axiom escapes and lands a dropkick. Frazer tags in and Wilson gets the running kick out of the Octopus Hold then Frazer with an arm drag. Boot from Wilson though then he hits a hip toss. Prince tags in and stomps away at Frazer in the corner. Frazer lands an enziguri then Axiom tags in and Prince takes some rapid fire double team strikes, then more of the same for Wilson and Axiom dives onto Prince and Frazer onto Wilson then they do those same spots again. Prince and Axiom back in the ring but Axiom can’t find a pin so he grabs a surfboard stretch. Prince pulls free but runs into a back elbow then he catches a jumping Axiom and Wilson tags in to hit a double team sequence and that sends us to break.

We come back to Wilson working over Axiom, Axiom fights back with chops then tags in Frazer. Frazer gets to run wild as Prince also tags in. Phenomenal DDT from Frazer to both Prince and Wilson then a running Shooting Star Press gets a visual pin but they call it only a 2 count. Little miscue Prince who might have caught an elbow from Frazer on that spot. Frazer puts Prince up top, he climbs up with him but Prince shoves him away and Wilson blind tags in. Frazer back up with Prince but Wilson comes over and hits him with a sit out powerbomb for a 2 count. They start trading elbows then Frazer lands a nice enizguri. Axiom tags in and kicks Wilson then climbs up for the Spanish Fly and Frazer tags in to follow with the Phoenix Splash to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Fraxiom won in 9:30

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Whatever happened to Prince definitely messed with this a little bit. That said Fraxiom are a lot of fun and should be a decent challenger for the Profits.

In the back Michin and B-Fab talk with Nick Aldis, they want some tag team action. Piper Niven and Alba Fyre show up to make sure things are safe then Chelsea Green comes in to complain about losing her title last week. Green threatens to appeal to the supreme court, Aldis is unimpressed so Green instead asks for a recount. Aldis says they can talk about a rematch but not tonight, and tonight Piper Niven gets a match with Zelina Vega and might even get her own title shot, then Green can be part of Niven’s Secret Hervice. That makes Green faint.

We see Nia Jax walk in the back, unfortunately she’ll be talking after this break.

Post break we get a look at the 25 years of rivalry between Randy Orton and John Cena.

After that Nia Jax heads to the ring. Jax gets a mic and plays a bit with the crowd, but she repeats herself a bit. She’s been regrouping and is ready to take back her title. That brings out Tiffany Stratton, Tiffany has a mic and talks to the ring and mocks the predictable nature of Jax’s promos. She’s not the same person Jax used to bully around and she puts over her accomplishments recently. If they ever lock up again she’ll beat Jax again. Jax asks if Tiffany is offering a rematch, Tiffany says no as she doesn’t make the matches. But she is willing to defend the title against Jax anytime, anyplace, anywhere. That brings out Naomi with her new theme music. Naomi talks as well, because revolving door segments are juts the best aren’t they? Naomi remembers Tiffany costing her the title repeatedly and they both made Naomi’s life hell. Well now Naomi has changed and is willing to take out people, Jade ruined a lot of what she worked for but she’s not done going for gold. Of course now Jade comes out and charges at Naomi who scampers into the ring and we’ve got a brawl with all four women. Ultimately the faces stand tall so we’ve got the predictable tag team match (playa) made by Aldis for later.

Next a recap of Aleister Black’s return last week.

In the back Carmelo Hayes pumps up Miz for the match, Miz talks about how many people he’s outlasted during his two decades in WWE. Well last week Black woke up Miz and now he’s going to remind us who he is. Black only lasted 5 years here while Miz has decades under his belt. Miz heads to the ring and he’s so serious he still has to do his stupid little spin and walk to send us to break.

Post break here comes Aleister Black, his first WWE match in 1,163 days.

Match #3: Miz w/ Carmelo Hayes vs. Aleister Black

26 minutes between matches, that’s pushing it. Miz barely avoids Black Mass to start and begs off then tries a cheap shot but Black counters an arm wringer and they trade takedowns. Black catches a kick then Miz lands a left hand and fires a few knees but Black with better knee strikes and Miz powders. Bit of a back flip from Black to mock Miz, then he avoids a kick in the ring and knees Miz in the head but Miz jumps over a sweep only to run into a back elbow. Black kicks Miz out of the ring but Black gets distracted by Hayes and Miz yanks Black out of the ring and we go picture in picture.

Some ringside brawling from Miz before they head back into the ring. The usual control work from Miz. Hayes gets in a few cheap shots for good measure. Miz with a second rope double ax handle to retain control as we come back to broadcast. Corner clothesline from Miz then he misses a flying nothing and Black gets tossed out of the ring again. Miz jumps into a knee strike on the floor and both men are struggling. Back in the ring Black with elbows then fires up with knee strikes and a flurry of strikes. Black lines up in the corner but Miz avoids a kick and hits the kneeling DDT for a 2 count. Some kicks from Miz, Black is just amused by that then he clocks Miz with a spinning back elbow and PK. Miz rolls to the apron and snaps Black over the top rope then tries the Skull Crushing Finale but Black cartwheels through it and murders Miz with a slightly short Black Mass, more of a knee strike really. Now Black lifts Miz, Hayes distracts him though and Miz rolls up Black but then runs into Black Mass and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Aleister Black won in 9:29

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: I’d have rather Black have more of a squash match here but that’s personal preference and this was ultimately a fine reintroduction for Black to the WWE audience.

Black and Hayes stare down after the match but Hayes backs off before things might get physical.

Santos Escobar talks with Rey Fenix in the back, he says Fenix disappointed everyone at Mania for losing to El Grande Americano. That goes on for a bit too long, but now Escobar hopes Rey is out of the picture forever so someone will have to take his place. And that’s always been Escobar. Fenix cuts him off and tells him to stay out of his business, there’s only one luchador who Fenix trusts and it definitely isn’t Escobar and if Escobar has a problem they can wrestle later tonight.

To the ring and here’s the women’s US champion Zelina Vega. After this break she’ll take on Piper Niven.

Post break we get confirmation of Fenix vs. Escobar for later then here comes Piper Niven.

Match #4: Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven w/ Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre

Vega avoids Piper early and peppers her with some leg kicks. Vega grabs a headlock then tries a submission hold, Piper over powers that but misses a big sit. Kicks from Vega then a running knee strike for a 1 count. Piper shoves Vega away but Vega then avoids her in the corner only to run into a shoulder block. Vega rolls to the floor to try and recover, then heads back into the ring where Piper keeps control. Piper continues to overpower Vega. Bit of a corner Curb Stomp from Piper and we get a break.

We come back to Piper still in control of things. Swinging Cobra Clutch from Piper but Vega starts fighting back with some elbows. Cross chop from Piper but Vega lands a Codebreaker then a knee strike. Vega runs into an ST-Joe out of the corner though and Piper follows with a senton for a 2 count. Vega avoids a corner attack and lands a kick then climbs up top but Piper swats her. Piper climbs up on the ropes with Vega, she wants a superplex but Vega fights her off and headbutts her down then hits a Meteora for a 2 count. Piper blocks Code Red then hits a Black Hole Slam for a near fall. Now Piper lines up a cannonball senton but Vega avoids it then hits her own corner knee attack. Vega avoids a Piper Driver with a DDT then she climbs up top and hits a moonsault for another near fall. Piper blocks another Code Red and lands a headbutt then tries a powerbomb only for Vega to counter with a hurricanrana to line up a 619 but Green gets on the apron to distract things. Piper accidentally runs into Green then Vega catches Piper with a jackknife pin to get the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Zelina Vega won in 11:08

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: They worked the same match they usually do with these two but that’s not a bad thing. Vega is starting to get the crowd more on her side.

In the back Nick Aldis talks with Solo and Fatu, Aldis is sick of their shenanigans and at Backlash Fatu defends the title against Damian Priest and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match. Solo brings up that Drew won the number one contenders match, so Aldis adds him to the match. Fatu stares a hole through Solo briefly then says it doesn’t matter who’s in front of him, he’ll dog walk them at Backlash. He’s all gas no brakes, ya know what I mean? Fatu leaves and Solo gets mad at Aldis for trying to screw Fatu over, Aldis says it’s Solo who’s trying to screw over Fatu. You know, Aldis is really good in this role.

After this break we’ll hear from Randy Orton.

Post break we get confirmation of that Fatal 4-Way.

Randy Orton heads to the ring, it takes a bit but he gets there. Mic time for Randy and despite us being 2 hours into the show he welcomes us to Smackdown. Randy knew from day one the kind of man Cena is, arrogant, selfish, this gets a “Cena sucks” chant. Cena is the ultimate shiny new toy to be played with by the ultimate puppet master. He knows Cena took advantage of the PG era, he was willing to be a walking talking cartoon character while Randy did everything he could to be true to himself. Cena didn’t care about the fans or the boys in the back, he only cares about his bottom line. That’s brought Cena fame, fortune, and into the main stream so Cena makes sure he’s got a new colored t-shirt and other merch every month. Then all the kids buy it all up and they can love him even more. But last week Cena said he never had kids or raised a family was because he raised all the fans kids. Well John the only thing you’ve raised is your merch price which the parents have to pay. Selling your soul isn’t a new concept, Cena’s been doing it for 20 years. Hustle loyalty and respect, well Randy will give him the hustle but as for loyalty and respect? Randy is asking about those specifically because last week Cena looked him in the eye and threatened to erase the Orton name from the history books, and Cena will only do that over Randy’s dead body. Cena isn’t the real champion, he’s just the latest legend Randy has to put down. A week from tomorrow in Randy’s hometown he’s going to do that in front of the future Orton legacy and punt Cena’s Lego shaped head through the gateway arch. But not before he drops Cena with an RKO. Decent Randy promo there.

In the back Jax talks with Naomi about getting on the same page for tonight. Naomi is moderately disgusted but goes along with this. OK, that was a way to spend time.

Rey Fenix heads to the ring, his match will be up after this break.

Post break we see Randy walk in the back, he finds R-Truth who says his childhood hero will beat Randy. Jimmy Uso wanders over to diffuse things and talks with Truth. He tells Truth to stop, if he keeps talking like that he’s going to pay. But Cena told Truth that, and that he’s the last real champ and he wouldn’t lie to Truth.

Back to the ring here comes Santos Escobar.

Match #5: Rey Fenix vs. Santos Escobar

29 minutes between matches, we’ve passed the unacceptable mark. They circle then Santos plays coy before they finally do tie up. Santos works a rear waist lock then hits a mat return. Fenix fights up and counters into a hammerlock but can’t hit an arm drag so the two men stand off and talk. Fenix lands a chop which Santos returns. They start trading chops for a bit and Santos is the heavier handed wrestler. Santos says he should be the boss and Fenix should follow orders, they could work together and take things over. Fenix keeps chopping back though and doesn’t seem interested. Now the pace quickens, Santos avoids the tiger feint wheel kick but Fenix then chops him and tries the bouncing arm drag but Santos counters with a wrist lock and tells Fenix to do better. Santos misses a dive and Fenix then follows him through the ropes to hit a diving hurricanrana. Fenix gets shoved into the apron then Santos hits an enziguri. Santos back in the ring and lines up a suicide dive and hits it to send us picture in picture.

Fenix is wobbled and Santos heads back out of the ring for some ringside brawling. Back in the ring Santos with a delayed knee strike in the corner. Some corner work from Santos including a high knee. We come back as Santos lands another knee strike. Gamen giri from Santos on the apron then a hilo to follow up for a 2 count. Fenix kicks his way out of a rest hold but he can’t get the pace to quicken yet. Superkick from Fenix though then he lands a shoulder block and rams Santos into the corner. Double springboard moonsault press from Fenix gets 2. Tiger feint wheel kick from Fenix gets another 2 count. Fenix misses a discus clothesline but lands a series of kick, Santos with a knee strike but then Fenix lands a wheel kick and both men are down. They both barely beat the 10 count then Fenix rolls and jumps, Santos catches him on his shoulders but Fenix fights free with elbows only to then jump into a knee strike. Santos lines up double knees in the corner then hits a double underhook face buster onto the knee for a 2 count. Now Santos tries the Phantom Driver but Fenix fights free and lands a dropkick then Adios Amigo kick to the back of the head. Fenix up top, diving Meteora and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rey Fenix won in 12:25

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Not surprising to see these two gel given some of their history and general styles. They did a good job of keeping things grounded in character work, Santos trying to recruit Fenix before transitioning into a fun showcase.

In the back Byron talks with Jade and Tiffany, Tiffany says Jax will have to get over her and she and Jade wont have a problem if they stay out of each others way. Jade will be facing Jax next week for a title shot. They bicker a bit then Tiffany leaves.

That sends us to break, with a promise that after this break we’ll get a celebration for the Street Profits.

Post break we get a quick recap of the night so far then get a recap/highlight of last weeks TLC match.

In the back Santos berates Angel and Berto for not being there for him. Andrade wanders over and asks what the problem is. He knows Santos doesn’t care about Los Garza, and Andrade doesn’t like Santos. Santos has no legacy or respect, he has those two and look at what he’s done to them. Santos drags Angel off while Berto seems less convinced but does eventually follow.

Cena will be on Smackdown next week for the Backlash go home show. Commentary also remind us of Backlash matches being made tonight and next week we’ll get Knight and Priest taking on Fatu and Solo in tag team action. Also confirmed is Jade vs. Jax for a title shot.

To the ring and here comes Jade Cargill and here we go to break.

Post break here comes Tiffany Stratton. She’s followed by Nia Jax then Naomi.

Match #6 – Tag Team Match: Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill vs. Naomi and Nia Jax

The heels jump at the bell so we’ve got some brawling to start with all four women. Tiffany and Jax wind up brawling on the floor and Tiffany rams Jax into the ring steps. Jade shoulder blocks Naomi down and stalks her. Naomi heads out of the ring and Jade follows her for some more ringside brawling. Back in the ring Naomi kicks Jade then sends Jade into a corner. Some arm work in the corner from Naomi then a snapmare and kick to the back. Jade catches Naomi and then Naomi slips off her back and lands a slap but runs into a pump kick only for Jax to make a blind tag and run over Jade from behind. Jax poses as we head to break.

Jax is still in control of Jade as we come back. Jade tries to lift Jax but can’t do it yet and Jax falls on top of her. Naomi tags back in and works to keep Jade down. Jade blocks a tag from Naomi and drills her with a Flatliner to put both women down. Jax tags in and tries to block the hot tag but Jade kicks her away and tags in Tiffany. Tiffany unloads on Jax for a bit with strikes then hits a handspring back elbow. Crucifix Driver from Tiffany to counter a Samoan Drop but only a 2 count. Low dropkick from Tiffany then she goes up top for a Swanton Bomb but Jas headbutts her then grabs her for a Samoan Drop. Naomi blind tags before Jax lands a leg drop. Jax and Naomi bicker then Naomi tries the split legged moonsault only for Tiffany to get the knees up and block her. Jade wants back in the match because selling is for chumps, Jade tags in and superkicks Naomi then lays out Jax as well. Jade lines up Naomi in the corner and crushes her then tries a chokeslam and connects for a 2 count as Jax breaks up the pin. Jax drags Naomi over to their corner and tags herself in. Senton from Jax but Tiffany dives onto Jax with a Swanton Bomb. Naomi knees Tiffany and they start brawling. Jax charges and squishes Tiffany into Naomi in the corner. Corner avalanche to Jade then Jax sets for Annihilator but Jade stands and pulls Naomi out for a falling powerbomb and the 3 count

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill won in 11:30

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Decent match, hurt by the break and by the crowd really only getting behind Tiffany as a general rule. Still a serviceable match.

Post match Jade poses with the women’s title before handing it to Tiffany and they tease tension over the belt before Naomi gets involved and attacks Jade. Wrist clutch Codebreaker from Naomi to Jade and now Naomi poses with the belt as the show ends.