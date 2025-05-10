Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 5.09.25  

Hello everyone, it’s Friday so here we are for another episode of WWE Smackdown. This is the go home show for Backlash and last week was a bit of a slog so let’s hope they can bounce back tonight. But since it’s the go home show WWE champion John Cena will be here, likely to eat another RKO from Randy Orton ahead of their title match tomorrow before Cena retains the title via DQ or something similar. But those two had a solid promo segment last time so hopefully something similar is on the table. Jade Cargill will take on Nia Jax for a shot at Tiffany Stratton’s title, the writing is on the wall here as Jade and Naomi still have business, but hopefully the match itself is OK. We’ve also got LA Knight teaming with Damian Priest to take on Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, that’s ahead of the Drew McIntyre vs. Priest vs. Knight vs. Fatu match tomorrow for Fatu’s US title so I imagine Drew gets involved here in some capacity. Aleister Black beat Miz last week and it looks like he and Carmelo Hayes might be next up, the tag team scene is still recovering from the TLC match a couple of weeks ago but now that Fraxiom is on the scene they seem like logical choices to occupy the Street Profits for a bit while the Guns, and DIY get heated back up in some other capacity. Zelina Vega is still the women’s US champion but is likely still stuck in Chelsea Green’s orbit for a while since there’s not exactly a strong midcard for the women on Smackdown, still no sign of Cody Rhodes since Mania and it’s been a bit since we’ve seen Shinsuke Nakamura. We also haven’t see Alexa Bliss or the Wyatt Sicks since around Elimination Chamber so if they’re going to do anything with them now would be a decent time to start. The lucha scene on Smackdown is pretty heated right now, Rey Fenix is making waves while Andrade tries to get Berto to break away from Santos Escobar and Angel, so we’ll keep an eye out for any developments there. But that’s the lay of the land, so let’s get to the action.

We see Damian Priest walking in the back, Byron finds him and asks him about the US title match tomorrow. Priest was good with just getting Drew, but getting to Drew and getting the US title sounds good. LA Knight walks over and friction exists tomorrow but tonight Knight sets Priest up to talk about them taking on two bad men and they say they’ve got each others back tonight. Knight then heads to the ring for our first match, Priest isn’t far behind him. We also see Jade Cargill arrive and throw stuff at Naomi’s picture on a production truck. Nia Jax is here as well to make things worse. Back to the ring here come Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, they come out to Fatu’s music which is a good call.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Damian Priest and LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa

Knight and Priest argue about who’s starting, so Solo attacks and it winds up being Priest and Solo. Solo with some strikes but Priest boxes his ears to fight back and unloads kicks then a rolling right hand. Corner work from Priest then a running elbow and he poses at Fatu. Priest goes for his version of Old School and hits it. Solo powders to avoid a rebound clothesline and then Priest follows him and hits a leaping blow off the ring steps. Fatu gets in Priest’s face and Knight hits the diving dropkick to Fatu. Knight and Priest argue again as we go picture in picture.

Back in the ring Priest unloads on Solo in the corner and Knight with a tag in. Knight keeps stomping away at Solo then Priest tags himself in. Priest gets send out of the ring by Solo then Fatu wipes him out with the running back elbow. Fatu tags in and goes after Priest on the floor for some ringside brawling. Into the ring again and Fatu retains control. Headbutts from Fatu then Solo tags back in as we come back to action. Nerve hold from Solo then Priest clocks him with a right hand. Solo blocks a tag out for Priest then cheap shots Knight. Priest lands a back elbow to Solo but Knight is down on the floor and can’t tag. Solo with a Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Fatu tags in and hits a senton. Headbutts from Fatu then a hip attack in the corner. Solo back in for his own hip attack but Priest intercepts him with a heel kick and both men are down. Knight has pulled himself back up and wants the tag which he gets, Fatu tags in as well and Knight gets to run wild on Fatu briefly. Fatu misses a Stinger Splash and Knight then hits a neckbreaker and his power slam. Jumping elbow from Knight and he tries Blunt Force Trauma but Fatu avoids it only to take a slam. Knight tries the jump up elbow drop but Priest tags himself in to interrupt that. Priest hits Fatu with the turning lariat then he sets for South of Heaven but Knight tags himself in. Solo shoves Knight into Priest as they’re bickering. Superkick to Knight from Solo, he tagged in it seems, he tries the Samoan Spike but Knight counters into Blunt Force Trauma and he pins Solo to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Damian Priest and LA Knight won in 10:07

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Exactly what it was supposed to be, Knight works well with both Fatu and Solo while Priest is still quite good. Solo eating pins in these matches should further fuel his eventual turn on Fatu.

Post match Priest and Knight brawl but Fatu shows up to post both of them then lay in hip attacks for good measure. Fatu then poses with his belt to loud “Fatu” chants. But here’s Drew McIntyre to take out Fatu with a Claymore and Drew gets to stand tall when the dust settles.

R-Truth is waiting at the entrance with a Cena sign. Jimmy Uso wanders over to talk with Truth, poor Jimmy can’t get through to Truth about his childhood hero and leaves while we head to break.

Post break we get a recap of what just happened. Drew is walking in the back and Byron finds him, Drew says he sent a message to everyone about tomorrow and he’s got a silver bullet for the Samoan Werewolf tomorrow. He complains about Knight and Priest being in his title match tomorrow, he beat Priest fair and square at Mania and somehow Priest is still here? Well Fatu is the baddest dog in the yard and he wants to send him a message. It’s fine to be all gas and no brakes, until you find yourself running into a brick wall like Drew when Drew is about to become a Grand Slam champion.

We get a recap of Zelina Vega beating Piper Niven last week. In the office of Nick Aldis Clesea Green and her goons are mourning. Zelina Vega wanders over and offers a tag match with Green and Piper Niven against Vega and one of her friends. To the ring and here comes Green along with Fyre and Piper as we head to break.

Aleister Black video, this is the part where he expect him to speak in riddles. Well no more. Black buried that part of himself and once that part was six feet down he was left with the truth. He came back because he believes he is the consequences this company needs. Despite what we want or think, he’s doing what he wants. This isn’t good vs. evil, it’s more than chants and fog, he’s here to confront us mentally and physically. We get to decide which is worse. As for Hayes, he hasn’t figured him out yet. . . or has he?

Black will take on Hayes later tonight.

Back to the ring, here’s Vega and her tag team partner is Alexa Bliss.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Chelsea Green and Piper Niven w/ Alba Fyre vs. Zelina Vega and Alexa Bliss

Vega and Piper start, Vega with some quick movements and she avoids an elbow drop. Piper misses a stomp then catches Vega for a front slam. Green wants in and gets the tag, Piper slams Vega down then Green misses a springboard splash. Kicks from Vega then she tries a 619, Piper gets set up as well and Vega hits both of them for a 2 count. Bliss wants a tag but Green blocks that then Vega gets a cheap shot from Piper. Piper with an elbow drop and that sends us to break.

We come back to Vega still trying to tag out but Green is cutting her off. Vega tosses Green out of the ring but is too slow tagging as Piper tags in and drops an elbow towards Vega but Vega avoids it though still can’t tag out. DDT from Vega and both women are down. Both women tag out and here’s Bliss to run wild on Green. Dragon Screw from Bliss then punches and a head scissors. Kneeling Blockbuster from Bliss gets a 2 count. Green fights out of the corner and climbs up top but Bliss crotches her into a tree of woe then lands a dropkick. Bliss up top , Twisted Bliss and Piper has to save the match. Vega hits Piper with an assisted Code Red then Vega with a Meteora to Piper on the floor. Bliss then counters Unpretty Her into Sister Abigail DDT for the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alexa Bliss and Zelina Vega won in 8:20

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Nice to see Bliss back and hopefully with a plan for her, going forward. Green and Piper continue to do pretty good work in their alliance.

In the back Rey Fenix walks and Santos Escobar finds him, Fenix says there’s nothing to say but Santos has one thing to say, and this isn’t a conversation. Berto and Angel attack Fenix until officials come over to break things up. Andrade comes over to check on Fenix as well.

We see Poochie arrive, so I assume she’ll talk after this break.

Post break we get a recap of Cena vs. Randy from Hell in a Cell in 2014, crazy to think that was 11 years ago.

Later tonight Los Garza will take on Andrade and Rey Fenix. Well that’ll be fun.

Here comes Charlotte Flair to the ring, no real pop. She gets a mic and plays with the crowd, mixed reaction. She calls her Mania match the greatest women’s match in Mania history when it wasn’t even the best women’s match at Mania. Ultimately she was out for over 2 years with a career threatening knee injury then took the champion to the limit. She calls up some pictures of Tiffany Stratton at Mania and Tiffany doesn’t look like she’s having fun. Well Charlotte is here to announce her path back to the title. The crowd appropriately doesn’t care so she starts yelling at the crowd. She calls herself the greatest of all time repeatedly and if the crowd keep booing her she’s leaving and wont come back. Well we can hope. The crowd of course sing her off with “Hey, hey, hey,” but before that can develop here comes Jade Cargill. Jade walks by Charlotte and the two stare down briefly then just walk on. Once in the ring Jade gets a mic and tells Charlotte to wait, before she leaves Jade tells Charlotte to head to the back of the line. We’ll get Jade and Jax after this break.

In the back Charlotte walks and talks with Nick Aldis, Aldis tells her to be a professional and leader but Charlotte isn’t happy that things aren’t about her. She walks over and finds Alexa Bliss by her car and they stare down as we head back to the ring.

Nia Jax heads down for the match. Tiffany Stratton then heads down to observe things from by the commentary desk.

Match #3: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

They tie up, neither woman has an overwhelming strength advantage but Jade does get Jax into a corner. Shoulder block from Jax. Jade up and over in the corner then runs into Jax but Jax comes off the ropes and shoulders down Jade again. Some elbows from Jade as there’s a “You can’t wrestle” chant before Jade hits a jumping shoulder block. Jax with a Samoan Drop then a leg drop for a 2 count and we head to break.

We come back to Jade fighting out of a Stretch Muffler then avoiding a big sit spot. Jade picks up Jax for a Samoan Drop, she made that look pretty easy. They trade some strikes then Jade hits a suplex. Jade lands a superkick, then another one and a spinebuster for good measure but that gets a 2 count. Jax avoids a pump kick and hits a powerbomb for her own 2 count. Jax climbs the ropes but Jade superkicks her then tosses Jax from the top rope to the mat. Jade up top now for a Frog Splash and a near fall. Jax fights off Jaded then tosses Jade and hits a corner avalanche but a second one is cut off by a Jade pump kick for another near fall. Naomi runs down to attack Tiffany, that distracts things in the ring and Jade goes after her but Jax cuts her off and hits a senton. Annihilator from Jax and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Nia Jax won in 10:05

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Jade has good individual moves but is still getting a lot of the connective tissue down. Jax is just Jax, you know exactly what you’re getting 99 times out of 100.

In the back the slightly banged up Street Profits walk and Michin and B-Fab show up to put them over. Some mutual admiration goes on then the Profits head out and will talk after this break.

Post break we get some Becky Lynch highlights talking about her new feud with Lyra Valkyria.

The Street Profits head to the ring, they’re still selling the aftermath of the TLC match. They get mics and play with the crowd a bit before bringing up that TLC match and call it the greatest of it’s kind ever. The gorilla fears them apparently. They will always come out on top. Fraxiom interrupt things and head down with mics of their own and talk on their way to the ring. Frazer apologizes for the interruption but it feels good to be on Smackdown. Frazer calls the Profits maybe the best tag team in the game. But remember what HBK told them when they left NXT? Axiom remembers. They will be taking opportunities. They put over the Profits again, but they want the tag team titles. Dawkins says they’ve only one two matches, impressively to be sure, but does that get you a title shot? Axiom and Frazer think so. The crowd seems to agree with them. Ford plays with the crowd a bit before Aldis interrupts to bring some structure to this. He admits Fraxiom haven’t yet earned a shot, but they’re impressive and since we’re in the land of opportunity let’s let Fraxiom take on the Profits right now. Non-title of course. Ford tries to beg off as we head to break.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) vs. Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)

Joined in progress as Frazer tags in to hit Ford with the Octopus hold kick. Dawkins tags in and shoulders down Frazer, then some rope running but the lingering injuries are showing up as Frazer lands a kick. Headlock takeover from Frazer. Another takeover from Frazer as he keeps Dawkins grounded. Dawkins fights free for more rope running and he lands a back elbow. Frazer out of the ring, Dawkins heads out to try and run him over then Pounces him into the announce table, but Dawkins keeps selling well as he gets back in the ring. Axiom helps Frazer make the 10 count but Dawkins gets to work in control now. Ford tags in for a high angle Hilo but his ribs are still hurting. Some kicks from Ford then Dawkins tags back in for some tandem offense to Frazer. Frazer kicks away at Dawkins then tags in Axiom and Dawkins takes some tandem offense. Axiom with kicks to Ford as well and he gets sent out of the ring. Axiom dives onto Dawkins, Frazer onto Ford then they repeat that sequence and we go picture in picture.

Dawkins and Axiom head back into the ring and Axiom starts hunting for pins but can’t find a 3 count. Axiom holds a front headlock then Dawkins tosses him off and Axiom tags in Frazer. Frazer tags out quickly as Dawkins keeps looking to tag out. Axiom grabs a chin lock and looks to keep the big man down. Frazer tags in and kicks Dawkins then Axiom with a German suplex. Super kicks for Dawkins and Ford then Frazer with a running Shooting Star Press for a 2 count. Frazer goes up top as we come back, but Dawkins avoids a Phoenix Splash then hits a Flapjack to put both men down. Both men tag out and Ford gets to run through his offense including a back suplex. Standing moonsault from Ford gets 2. Frazer tags in as Axiom takes an enziguri. Frazer with a roll up for 2 then Ford lands a superkick. Frazer sets Ford on the ropes and kicks him then climbs up for a a superplex but Ford shoves him down, Frazer jumps up but Dawkins tags himself in and gets Frazer on his shoulders, Doomsday Blockbuster connects but Axiom saves the match at the last second. Ford kicks Axiom then heads up but flies into a superkick to the ribs from Frazer. Dawkins disposes of Axiom but Frazer sends him out of the ring then Dawkins punches him. Dawkins heads up top but Frazer hits him, Axiom tags in and Dawkins takes the Spanish Fly from Axiom then a Phoenix Splash from Frazer but Ford breaks up the pin at the last second. Frazer kicks Dawkins, Ford blind tags and Frazer runs into a spinebuster from Frazer. On the floor Axiom with a Golden Ratio to Dawkins. Ford kicks Frazer and climbs the ropes, Axiom complicates things so Frazer avoids From the Heavens. Axiom tags in, Catapulta Infernal connects and Fraxiom get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Fraxiom won in 13:26

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: Well that was delightful for a TV match. Fraxiom and the Profits will likely do something really good next time.

Post match everyone shakes hands in an expression of respect.

In the back Tiffany looks for Naomi but only finds Nia Jax. Tiffany promises to sit Jax at the losers table with Charlotte. OK then.

We get a video package for Gunther vs. Pat McAfee.

In the back Miz hypes up Carmelo Hayes for his match with Aleister Black. Miz says Hayes was out of position during Miz’s match last week but tonight it’s about Hayes proving he’s the 10th wonder of the world. Hayes will run the play like Miz designed and they’ll win. They head to the ring for our next match. That will be up after this break.

Post break here come Aleister Black.

Match #5: Carmelo Hayes w/ Miz vs. Aleister Black

Black and Hayes stare down then tie up then trade arm wringers and escapes for a bit then Black hits a headlock takeover. Hayes into the ropes but misses a springboard attack and Black sits down looking at him. Kick from Hayes and he goes for corner strikes but that just wakes up Black who unloads with knees, elbows, and kicks to send Hayes out of the ring then Black with a moonsault to the floor. Black breaks the count then misses a kick against the barricade, Hayes then dropkicks him into the time keepers area and we head picture in picture.

Some ringside brawling from Hayes then they head back into the ring. Back elbow from Hayes. Black fights back with a few kicks then a low dropkick. Springboard crossbody from Hayes to get back in control of things. They trade some strikes for a bit then Black with a knee to the body and a foot sweep. Hayes snaps Black over the top rope then climbs up but Black comes up the ropes and kicks him in the chest. Black climbs up with Hayes, Hayes shoves him down then misses a flying nothing. Step up knee strike from Black and both men are down. They start trading strikes again and Black’s the one who starts firing up and sweeps Hayes down then hits a low knee strike to a kneeling Hayes. Springboard moonsault press from Black gets a 2 count. Hayes with a Small Package for 2. Another leg kick from Black then he tries a suplex but Hayes gets free with kicks then hits La Mistica only for Black to then hit a Brainbuster for a 2 count. Black tries to line up Black Mass, Miz gets on the apron to distract things, Hayes then accidentally whacks Miz and Black rolls him up for 3.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Aleister Black won in 9:13

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Decent match but it felt like they were holding back. That’s not a giant criticism, especially if this is just a sampler for more between these two to come.

Post match Miz runs in and eats Black Mass for his trouble.

In the back Solo wants to game plan with Fatu about tomorrow. Fatu tells him to stop talking about “we”. Fatu’s game plan is the same as always and tomorrow he’s dog walking everyone. That’s the only play Fatu is running, because he’s all gas no brakes with it yadda mean. Solo is getting left behind and he knows it.

Back to the ring and here’s Los Garza and our last match looks like it’ll be that tag team affair after this break.

Post break Fraxiom walk in the back and find the Motor City Machine Guns. The guns appreciate them coming in and making noise and talk about them eventually fighting each other. DIY run in and start attacking everyone as they don’t want to be forgotten. They know that Fraxiom just took advantage of injured guys and only low lives would do that.

Back to the ring and here comes Andrade, followed by Rey Fenix.

Match #6 – Tag Team Match: Los Garza (Angel and Berto) w/ Santos Escobar vs. Andrade and Rey Fenix

Fenix starts and unloads on Angel early. Pin attempt from Fenix for 2. Berto tags in and they both stomp on Fenix for a bit and Angel removes the pants. Kick from Berto but Fenix fights back then runs into a lovely dropkick. Fenix counters a suplex and lands chops then tags in Andrade. Andrade with a Dragon Screw to Berto then Angel tags in blind and allows Berto to send Andrade out of the ring. Fenix gets sent out as well and we get stereo moonsaults from Berto and Angel to send us to break.

We come back to Andrade hitting a poisoned rana and then getting the hot tag to Fenix. Fenix gets to run wild with his usual stuff then he tries the Mexican Muscle Buster on Angel but Angel fights free with a kick and Andrade then hits a flying forearm on Angel. Berto with a kick to Andrade then Fenix superkicks down Berto and everyone’s down. Angel and Fenix start trading chops on their knees and fight up to their feet. Berto tags in and slams Fenix down then hits a rolling standing moonsault for a 2 count as Andrade breaks things up. Corner spinning kick from Fenix then Santos distracts the ref as Berto counters a rolling hurricanrana for a visual pin but it wont actually count. Angel breaks up a pin but Fenix flips away from him and tags in Andrade. Andrade cleans Angel’s clock with the spinning back elbow then Fenix with the Adios Amigo kick to Berto. Fenix dives onto Angel as Andrade hits The Message to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Andrade and Rey Fenix won in 10:23

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Fun little match, which isn’t surprising as these four can all go. Berto’s breaking away from Santos is coming up and will be pretty fun when it happens. Andrade and Fenix work well together as well.

Post match Santos berates Berto for taking the pin but Berto isn’t taking his abuse right now. They stare down then Berto just leaves. Angel tries to play peacemaker for a bit but his loyalty is about to be tested in the coming weeks.

Commentary runs down the Backlash card.

We’ll hear from John Cena after this break.

Post break here comes John Cena. Cena predictably gets annoyed with the ring announcer and hands him more paper once he gets in the ring. This time his ring introduction calling Cena the greatest of all time, the never seen 17, gracing Dayton for the last time, and someone throws a bottle at Cena which lands in the ring. That gets Cena to paus things, pick up the bottle, examine it and shake his head in disappointment as he sees that it’s a Michelob Ultra. Cena gets the mic from the announcer and dismisses him before saying tomorrow our childhood dies. The reason they can just throw empty bottles at him is because everyone knows how important Backlash is. They’ll do everything they can, just like Randy Orton, which is why Randy isn’t here tonight. Randy is smart and got ready in St. Louis, preparing for the biggest moment of his career. The first time Cena and Randy wrestled was 25 years ago and since then they’ve shared almost 100 appearances together, they are the two names that define ruthless aggression and any fan between 12 and 55 you’ve either chosen Cena or Randy. That’s what at stake tomorrow, because tomorrow is the final match between Cena and Randy so we only get to choose one more time. Tomorrow our childhood dies, oh if you’re a fan from 3-11 your childhood dies as well. Life isn’t fair, winners write the history books, and Randy Orton is a liar. Randy has been lying to himself most these years, and he’ll explain in terms for the fans. Hustle, loyalty, and respect. Randy is only here because of his family and he’s been shielded from consequences for all his bad actions. Randy is the greatest of all time at wasting his potential. As for loyalty, Randy thinks it’s showing up but that’s just cashing checks and Randy is stuck here, a lazy boy piece of furniture. Loyalty is being the one you can count on, and we’re counting on Randy to take this title. Well after 25 years of injuries and coasting we should know we can’t count on Randy, he’s the greatest at doing the bare minimum. Now for Respect, Randy will beg you for it and remind you he’s a 3rd generation talent but come on no one knows who Bob Orton Sr. is and Cowboy Bob only got Randy’s mom pregnant while Randy has coasted on Cena’s coattails. Well tomorrow Randy kills the legend of Randy Orton. Because he’ll be just like his 2006 drug tests. . . a failure. Randy is the greatest at making a mockery of what a WWE wrestler should be. Cena wont stoop to the fans level, tomorrow Cena makes history again and this is what the last real champion looks like. He poses with the belt, someone shows up trying to attack Cena but Cena drops them with a Attitude Adjustment. That guy was masked so here’s the real Randy Orton from behind with an RKO. Randy poses with the belt to end the show.