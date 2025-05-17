Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 5.16.25  

Well everyone, Backlash is in the rear view mirror and it’s time for WWE Smackdown. In the wake of John Cena retaining the WWE title in a match that gave me traumatic flashbacks to Jeff Jarrett as TNA world champion now he’ll need a new challenger. There is some teasing going about Cena and maybe R-Truth after Cena put Truth through a table at the post match press conference, and frankly Cena heeling on Truth might be the only way he’ll get some decent heat back. Cody Rhodes is also listed for this episode, at least on the WWE website, so we might be able to hear from the former champion. Naomi and Jade Cargill are still going at it, as are Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. Nia Jax is the next contender for Tiffany Stratton’s title so we’re stuck with that for a little while longer. US champion Jacob Fatu retained that title but the bigger news was Jeff Cobb showing up and aligning with Solo Sikoa. Solo’s strategy seems to be bringing in big and mean guys who will almost immediately overshadow him in pretty much every way then break away, so it’s a nice little rut he’s in. Speaking of ruts, Charlotte Flair is trying to turn go away heat into something and that’s a bold strategy so let’s see if it works. She will be getting a bit of a boost as Alexa Bliss seems to be in her orbit now. Aleister Black might still be stuck around Miz and Carmelo Hayes despite beating both of them recently, Berto seems to have had enough of Santos Escobar after Santos got in his face when Los Garza lost to Rey Fenix and Andrade last week. Also in the tag team world Fraxiom defeated the Street Profits in a really good TV match, then they got jumped by DIY in the back so any title aspirations might need to wait long enough for that match to happen. Still no news on a Shinsuke Nakamura program, and the Wyatt Sicks have been MIA since getting moved to Smackdown. But we’ve got Money in the Bank up next so you know qualifying matches are sure to be a staple for a few weeks at least. Anyway let’s get to the action.

Commentary welcome us to Greensboro, North Carolina for tonight’s show. We’ll get Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax tonight for the title apparently.

That leads to a recap of Backlash.

To the ring after that and here comes Solo Sikoa, Jeff Cobb and Jacob Fatu are with him. Solo will bein a MITB qualifier later with Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix. Anyway Solo gets in the ring as we’ve got “Fatu” chants because everyone loves the Samoan Werewolf. Solo wants us to welcome the man who helped keep the US title with the family, JC which I really hope isn’t some weird rebrand. Anyway Solo says Roman lost everything for the family and he’s here to take it back, which makes sense given that the only heat Solo’s ever generated was reflected off of Roman or his absence. But Solo does want to win the MITB and win the title. He’s got JC and Fatu watching his back. Seriously stop trying to make Cobb into JC, that’s dumb. Solo tries to steal Fatu’s catchphrases so Fatu takes the mic from him. Fatu wants to keep it 100, he told us he was bringing this title to the family, and told Solo he could do it with or without him. Anyone who still wants after this can get it because Fatu is all gas, no brakes, and then Solo gets another mic and cuts him off. Dear God, they’re actually trying to get JC over as a name for Cobb. Solo says everything he’s doing is to help Fatu, and the US title is proof that Solo loves him. But he needs to hear Fatu say that he loves him. Fatu somewhat quietly says he loves Solo, but Solo wants him to say it like he used to say it. He gets a little handsy and Fatu takes off his glasses but LA Knight shows up to defuse the tension. Knight pulls Cobb out of the ring and lays into him then escapes through the crowd. I absolutely refuse to call Cobb “JC”, who in the blue hell thought that was a good idea?

In the back B-Fab and Michin talk, Michin will be in a MITB qualifier later. Chelsea Green and her goons show up to bicker, Green plans on winning the briefcase. Oh, Alexa Bliss is here too and tells the other two she’ll see them out there. B-Fab then breaks the news to Piper Niven and Alba Fyre that no one is allowed to be ringside for that match, so Green will be all alone.

Alexa Bliss then heads to the ring and we head to break.

Post break Bliss waits in the ring and Michin gets an entrance. I’d have bet on her getting the jobber entrance. Chelsea Green then follows.

Match #1 – Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green vs. Michin

Michin immediately spin kicks Green out of the ring. Bliss approves then the two of them tie up. Bliss counters a headlock takeover and gets a headlock of her own then comes off the ropes for a head scissors but Michin stalls that out then Bliss trips of Green and Michin dropkicks Green as well. Michin and Bliss trade pin attempts but neither can find a 3 count. Green yells at both of them from the apron so she gets a double dropkick then very awkward double baseball slide from Bliss and Michin. Bliss and Michin fight over getting back into the ring with Green so Green is able to hit a suicide dive and send us picture in picture.

Green keeps control on the floor then looks to isolate Bliss in the ring. Some corner work from Green then she tosses Bliss out of the ring for some ringside brawling. Back in the ring Green kicks Michin off the apron then Bliss rolls her up for 2. Head kick from Bliss but Green then rams her down by her hair. As Green poses Michin hits her with a series of German suplexes then a sit out powerbomb which leads to Bliss breaking up the pin before we come back to broadcast. Bliss and Michin square up, Michin lands a flurry of strikes then hits a Pele kick on Green. Michin stacks them both in a corner for a double cannonball senton but she can’t find a pin after the move connects. Green fights off Eat Defeat then Michin kicks Bliss followed by Green and Michin hitting simultaneous head kicks and everyone’s down. Bliss and Green start trading strikes on their knees, the crowd think this is awesome which is quite generous. Bliss gets the best of the striking and drops Green with a dropkick. Michin intercepts a running Bliss with a kick, then she hits Green with Eat Defeat and Bliss barely breaks up the pin. Satellite DDT from Bliss to Michin then Bliss goes up top and hits Twisted Bliss but Green breaks up the pin and then hits Michin with Unpretty Her but Bliss pulls Michin out of the ring. Bliss stares down Green now and drills her with Sister Abigail’s DDT and wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alexa Bliss won in 9:02

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Solid match, it was genuinely a little up in the air between Bliss and Green for winning here as Green is quite over but Bliss is much more proven in the title picture.

Green yells about being robbed as Bliss celebrates her victory.

Next a recap of Fraxiom vs. the Street Profits from last week. Also included was DIY attacking Fraxiom in the back.

Fraxiom head to the ring and we head to break.

Post break here comes DIY. Man their theme is just not good.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

Axiom and Ciampa start, they tie up and Ciampa goes for an arm wringer but Axiom escapes and hits a dropkick. Frazer tags in and Ciampa takes the held kick, they messed that up a bit. Johnny gets tossed out and that sets up the suicide dive train from Frazer and Axiom to hype up the fans. Back in the ring Axiom tags back in and heads up top, misses a flying nothing then Johnny messes with a middle rope to screw up an Axiom sprinboard. Ciampa knees Axiom out of the ring then tags in Johnny. Axiom takes some ringside blows then Johnny and Ciampa celebrate. Back in the ring Axiom fights back with some chops but Johnny winds up just slinging him down with a scoop slam and we head to break.

We come back to Ciampa preventing Axiom from tagging out. Axiom avoids Ciampa and does make the hot tag so Frazer gets to run wild on Johnny once Johnny tags in. Frazer gets a little too amped up on some of this but his a lovely running Shooting Star Press for a 2 count. Frazer up top but he misses the Phoenix Splash then Johnny lands a left hand but runs into a knee then Johnny superkicks a moonsaulting Frazer. Ciampa tags in and they hit the superkick assisted Fairy Tale Ending but Axiom breaks up the pin. Johnny tosses Axiom then follows with a plancha. Project Ciampa to Frazer but again only a 2 count. The crowd give another “This is awesome” chant, this one seems a little more justified. Johnny tags in after Ciampa misses a knee strike. Frazer kicks Johnny on the top rope, he climbs up with him for a superplex, Johnny tries to fight him off but Frazer flips free and kicks Ciampa then jumps up with Johnny and hits the superplex as Axiom tags in. Brainbuster and superkick from Fraxiom but Ciampa breaks up the pin with a running knee strike to Axiom. For some reason we get audio being censored on “this is awesome” which I don’t get. Axiom and Johnny trade strikes now then Johnny lands a superkick and rolls up Axiom for 2 but Axiom counters into a submission hold. Ciampa breaks up the pin then Frazer kicks Ciampa down. Everyone trades kicks then Axiom grabs a rana pin on Johnny for the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Fraxiom won in 11:18

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: The commercial break hurt this but once again, it’s not surprising to see these four men turn in something pretty cool. Fraxiom are a nice addition to the tag team scene, which is really one of the highlights of Smackdown these days.

Post match DIY attack but the Motor City Machine Guns run down and take out Ciampa on the floor with an enziguri assisted Flatliner. Johnny tries to escape but Sabin punts him from the apron. The Guns then help up Fraxiom and those four men stand tall.

In the back Andrade hypes up Rey Fenix for his match. Andrade says they’ll see each other at MITB and Fenix is ready for his step up in class. Solo and company walk over, Solo wants to know where LA Knight is but they don’t speak English around him so Solo just walks off. Fenix and Fatu share a moment looking at each other before he heads out.

After this break we’ll hear from R-Truth in the wake of what happened at Backlash.

We come back and Fraxiom walk in the back then find the Street Profits. Dawkins and Ford put them over a bit then say Fraxiom have a title shot next week. Frazer nearly heels it up but Axiom stops him and says they’re looking forward to it. Dawkins says they’ll be 100% this time, so they better be ready.

Next a taped sit down interview with Wade Barrett talking with R-Truth. Truth says life is tough, the pressure, career and family, bills, all of it. Whatever’s going on you can depend on John Cena though. Cena told us all to never give up, that our time is now, and the virtues of hustle, loyalty, and respect. All a beacon of light in this world. Wade says he sounds crazy, after Truth saved Cena then Cena put him through a table. Truth says the man at the press conference wasn’t John Cena. The Cena that Truth knows would never talk about ruining wrestling or put his brother through a table. Truth doesn’t want to fight Cena, but if he has to beat him back to his senses he will. He’s talked with Nick Aldis and Truth gets a match with Cena at Saturday Night’s Main event, and Truth will not give up. He still lives by hustle, loyalty, and respect which is what’s up. That’s a fine enough little match and Cena can get some heat off of Truth.

Aleister Black heads to the ring, he’s wrestling Carmelo Hayes again after this break.

Post break we get a Damian Priest video, he and Drew are stuck in a cycle it seems. They keep sabotaging each other until they destroy everything around them. Priest is sick of being stuck in Drew’s childish BS, they need a conclusion. At Saturday Night’s Main Event a simple match wont work, he wants real pain and to maim Drew. So how about a steel cage match. The cycle ends here. That tracks for both men.

Back to the ring and here and we see Hayes and Miz talking in the back. Last week Black didn’t take his head off and now this beef wont end until Hayes wins, sounds like he’s taking career advice from Seth Rollins. The two then head to the ring.

Match #3: Aleister Black vs. Carmelo Hayes w/ Miz

They tie up, Hayes gets a side headlock then Black counters into an arm wringer which Hayes escapes into his own headlock. Black fights free and they wind up in a corner then Hayes with a cheap shot which leads to Black hitting an arm drag. Shoulder block from Black then they trade sweeps and presses into a double kip up for the stand off. Hayes avoids Black Mass but looks spooked. Black sits across from Hayes and just stares at him then catches a kick. Hayes springs into a boot from Black and Hayes is out of the ring, Black tries a moonsault but Miz sent Hayes into the ring to avoid it and Hayes then hits a dive onto Black. Back in the ring Hayes can’t connect with the fade away DDT, that got awkward, and we head to break.

We come back to Black hitting a climb up knee to send Hayes from the top rope to the floor and both men are down. Hayes struggles to beat the count out but he does do so. Black fires up with some running elbow strikes then a flurry of kicks. Dropkick from Black and Hayes heads out of the ring so Black this time hits the moonsault onto him. Back in the ring now, another “this is awesome” chant and this is a very easily impressed audience. This isn’t bad but I can’t get to awesome. Hayes tries a Victory Roll but only gets 2 then he lands a superkick and La Mistica. Black with a roll up for 2, then a knee strike and a Meteora connects. Head kick from Black then a German suplex for 2. Miz grabs at Black, Hayes then with a roll up for 2. Black with a knee strike then Hayes with another La Mistica then Black Crush for a 2 count. Hayes really shouldn’t be doing Black Crush, it’s way too obvious how much help he needs from a guy the size of Black. Miz tries to encourage things, he and Hayes get into a brief exchange then Black shoves Hayes into Miz and lands a spinning back elbow. Black with kicks then Hayes with the First 48 only to then run into a leaping knee strike. Black wants Black Mass but Miz attacks to get the match thrown out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Aleister Black won via disqualification in 10:26

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Another decent match from these two but I’m not exactly interested in Hayes these days. I’m not sure this is going to wind up doing a whole lot for either man when it’s all said and done.

Black kills Miz with Black Mass but Haye then hits a chop block. Hayes now up top, Nothing But Net connects.

In the back Alexa Bliss walks and Byron finds her, Bliss feels amazing and wants to become the first two time MITB winner but she wanders off as she sees something. Bliss saw Poochie and walks up to her. Charlotte wants to know what they’re doing here. She says she and Bliss aren’t friends, Bliss reminds everyone that Charlotte was decent to her in NXT and she still remembers that. Charlotte doesn’t remember that. Giulia walks out of Nick Aldis’ office, he follows and says Giulia is the newest Smackdown member. Charlotte heads in to talk with Alids about MITB, and she says she doesn’t need Bliss. Bliss says we’ll see.

Elsewhere Drew McIntyre walks and we’ll hear from him after this break.

Post break we get a recap of when Tiffany Stratton cashed in her briefcase and won the WWE women’s title from Jax as well as their history together.

Drew McIntyre heads to the ring, he’s moving real slow after he took that hellacious bump at Backlash. Eventually he gets to the ring and gets a mic, he heard Priest earlier and says he only agrees with the violence they’ve done. The only reason Priest is relevant is because of the so called Drew vortex. He’s been trying to get rid of Priest for months, he beat Priest clean at Mania in Priest’s own match. This is just jealousy from Priest, because Drew has gotten everything Priest has ever wanted and was almost a Grand Slam champion if not for Priest. He thinks Priest is willing to kill him to get rid of him, he did slam his head into concrete off of a 15 foot platform after all. This does have to end, and Drew will see Priest in that cage next Saturday, but he’s got a guarantee for Priest. Only one man will walk out of that cage, the other is leaving on a stretcher. Well that doesn’t bode well for Drew.

Commentary now runs down SNME’s card.

As Drew heads to the back Solo and company head to the ring so we get a bit of an awkward stare down but no physicality is exchanged and we head to break.

Post break we get intros for Jimmy Uso, who does the walk and talk thing from the back, and Fenix.

Match #4 – Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: Solo Sikoa w/ Jacob Fatu and “JC Mateau” vs. Rey Feinx vs. Jimmy Uso

We went 27 minutes between matches, not good. Solo attacks Fenix right away and punches him down in a corner. Solo calls on Jimmy for an alliance, Jimmy seems uninterested and lays into Solo with strikes. Fenix with an enziguri to Solo then they double clothesline Solo out of the ring. Fenix rolls up Jimmy for 2 then Jimmy lands a chop. Fenix with some misdirection then a rolling hurricanrana through the ropes for a 2 count. Next Fenix tries an Octopus Hold but Jimmy fights that off only to eat a chop. More chops from Fenix but Jimmy returns them and they just trade for a bit. Fenix kicks Jimmy away then hits a double springboard dropkick for a 2 count. Jimmy with a right hand and a chop. Boot from Jimmy then Solo pulls Jimmy out of the ring and bounces him off the announce table a few times. Solo heads to the apron but Fenix superkicks him down to the floor again then Fenix heads up top for a lovely double springboard crossbody with some insane elevation onto both Jimmy and Solo. Back in the ring Fenix has Solo isolated there and springs at him but gets caught with a Spinning Solo. Solo knocks Jimmy off the apron then follows him and trash talks him before hitting him with a Uranage onto the announce table. That sends us picture in picture.

Solo heads back into the ring to work over Fenix for a bit. Per usual Solo works in slow motion. Solo heads out of the ring to look for plunder but can’t find anything so he just heads back into the ring. Fenix with some chops but Solo cares not for them and headbutts him down. Jumping leg drop from Solo but he can’t find a pin. Fenix avoids a suplex and Jimmy superkicks Solo. Jimmy and Fenix work together to post Solo right before we head to break. Jimmy with a chop to Fenix then he heads up top, Fenix with a palm strike once he’s there though and now Fenix climbs up with Jimmy. Fenix winds up jumping to Solo but Solo catches him and holds him for Jimmy but Jimmy misses a flying nothing, Fenix with a Victory Roll to Solo which the ref misses and might have gotten Fenix a 3 count. Jimmy with a superkick to Fenix when Fenix jumped at him then Solo hits Jimmy with a clothesline. Samoan Drop to Fenix, then Solo hits Jimmy with one as well. Now Solo has both men lined up for hip attacks and hits both of them. Solo wants the Samoan Spike, but Fenix counters then Jimmy with a superkick to Solo, Fenix landed into a crucifix pin but Jimmy sees it and breaks things up. Fenix and Solo start trading again, Fenix with kicks but Jimmy lands an enziguri only for Fenix to then land a dropkick. Adios Amigo kick connects for Fenix and Jimmy is down. Fenix fires up but Jimmy intercepts him with a rather ugly looking Spear for a near fall. Jimmy goes up top but Fatu distracts and Solo with a Samoan Spike to Jimmy. Adios Amigo kick to Solo but JC distracts things again and Solo Spikes Fenix and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Solo Sikoa won in 13:05

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Decent triple threat but a fairly weak ending. I kind of thought Solo might not get the win here, Fenix in a ladder match is money while Solo is just kind of a blob most of the time.

Post match LA Knight shows up to fight JC, shove Fatu into a ring post then get a chair and call on all three men. Nick Aldis shows up to get some order and makes a match right now between Knight and JC after this break.

Match #5: LA Knight vs. JC Mateo w/ Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa

The bell rings as we come back. They tie up and Mateo overpowers Knight. Knight with a go behind, Mateo returns the favor then tosses him aside. Elbow from Knight then he tries to roll up Mateo but can’t move the man. Punch from Mateo but Knight then grabs a side headlock but he can’t knock Mateo over. Now Knight with punches, the crowd doesn’t care about Mateo at all but he catches a jumping Knight only for Knight to slip free and hit a neckbreaker for a 1 count. Some corner work from Knight then more punches but Knight runs into a back elbow from Mateo. Some clubbing work from Mateo, the crowd is so bored they even pay attention to Solo briefly. Knight with some punches but Mateo sends him into a corner, Knight boots him then hits a jumping bulldog. Solo distracts Knight and Mateo attacks Knight again. Mateo with an overhead belly to belly throw that sends Knight all the way out of the ring and we head to break.

Post break Knight is fighting out of a bearhug with punches. More punches from Knight but he runs into a one armed spinebuster then a falling clothesline from Mateo gets a 2 count. Another belly to belly throw from Mateo for a 2 count that no one counts along with. Knight with some punches but Mateo meets him, they trade blows then Mateo lands a nice clothesline for a 2 count. Another rear bearhug from Mateo to further slow things down. Eventually Knight fights free but takes a headbutt and Mateo shoves him out of the ring. Mateo follows Knight and rams him into the ring post a couple of times then sets for a crossbody against it only for Knight to move and Mateo eats the post. They head back into the ring and Knight fires up with some punches then a series of jabs and a jumping neckbreaker. Russian leg sweep from Knight then a reverse DDT and he hits the elbow drop for a 2 count. Knight wants Blunt Force Trauma, Mateo blocks that and hits the swinging back suplex for a 2 count then follows with a standing moonsault for another 2 count. Mateo wants to end things, but Knight with an elbow only to take a superkick. Knight trips Mateo onto the middle rope then knees him in the head before hitting a springboard crossbody onto Solo and Fatu on the floor. Back in the ring Knight gets caught with a Tour of the Islands and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: JC Mateo won in 15:22

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: This wasn’t it, 15 minutes was too much. Mateo took probably too long to really get the crowd to care about him even working with Knight and they really didn’t have the crowd for long stretches of this match.

Post match Fatu still seems to stand a little apart from Mateo and Solo.

We get a recap of Fenix and Andrade beating Los Garza last week and Berto becoming fed up with Santos Escobar.

In the back Angel and Santos Escobar talk and they haven’t been able to talk with Berto. Santos is willing to forgive what happened last week because he sees opportunity for Legado del Fantasma in the future, and he tells Angel to bring Berto home. They can talk this out over dinner, and Angel will do his best but can’t promise anything. Santos says he knows Angel is loyal, but Angel looks conflicted.

After this break we’ll get towards the main event.

Shinsuke Nakamura video as we come back, he’s still got his eyes on LA Knight. Well anything to get Knight away from Solo’s gravitational pull. He brings up Aleister Black and doesn’t fear him, he knows Black hides behind smoke and mirrors because he fears the darkness. But there’s something lurking in Black, something he wants to bring out. Next week he’ll beat both of them and head to Money in the Bank, then we’ll all know that Nakamura is unstoppable.

We’ll get that match next week plus Giulia vs. Poochie vs. Zelina Vega in a MITB qualifying match. Well I wonder who’s winning that one /sarcasm. Also next week the tag team title match between the Street Profits and Fraxiom.

Tiffany Stratton walks, she finds Jade Cargill and Jade promises she’s winning her MITB qualifying match and then will take the title from Tiffany. Tiffany warns her not to get too comfortable, because Jade isn’t good enough to beat her for the belt.

That sends us to break again.

Post break here comes Nia Jax. Tiffany Stratton follows to a decent pop. They also get the special in ring introductions.

Match #6 – Women’s Title Match: (c) Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax

They circle a bit then tie up, Jax shoves Tiffany away and poses briefly. Tiffany takes a headbutt then Jax goes for corner work but Tiffany flips free and sort of lands a kick then Jax lands a shoulder block. Now Tiffany tries to fire up with strikes, she lands a knee as well but Jax catches her on the handspring back elbow and drops her onto the top rope. Tiffany basically posts herself because Jax isn’t moving well, but then Jax lands a hip attack on the apron that squishes Tiffany into the ring post and sends us picture in picture.

Back in the ring Jax keeps working slow and grabs a surfboard stretch to keep things “deliberate” if we’re being euphemistic. A few headbutts from Jax, Tiffany tries to start fighting back with kicks but gets caught on the top rope. Jax climbs up with her and wants an avalanche Samoan Drop which connects for a 2 count. That’s where we come back to broadcast. Jax posts Tiffany again and tries another apron hip attack but this time Tiffany avoids it then hits a baseball slide to Jax. Tiffany comes off the barricade and hurricanrana’s Jax into the ring post, then Tiffany rams her into it a few more times. Back in the ring Tiffany goes up top and hits a crossbody for a 2 count. Seated dropkick from Tiffany, but when she tries it again Jax hits a Samoan Drop then a senton for a 2 count. The crowd is pretty tepid for this right now. Roll up from Tiffany for 2 then a knee to the head. Handspring back elbow from Tiffany lands then a spinebuster for a 2 count. Jax blocks the cartwheel Alabama Slam then hits a couple of powerbombs then a leg drop for a near fall. Now Jax climbs the ropes, Tiffany uppercuts her then climbs up with her but Jax scoops her up for the avalanche slam but Tiffany flips through so Jax takes the bump and that gets a 2 count. Naomi’s music hits and she heads down with a chair. Naomi gets to the apron with the chair but here’s Jade to charge her. Jade superkicks Naomi then launches her into the crowd and they head out of the ringside area. Jax posts herself, Tiffany hits the Prettiest Moonsault Ever but only a near fall. They wanted a bigger reaction for that moment. Tiffany goes up top again but Jax shoves her all the way to the floor. Jax goes out with her and takes apart the announce table then hits Tiffany with a Samoan Drop onto it. Back into the ring Jax tries the Annihilator but Tiffany gets up only for Jax to hit the falling Annihilator but Tiffany grabs the rope to break the pin at the last second. Now Jax is the one going nuts, she goes out of the ring and goes to steal the belt, she puts it on the apron then gets the chair as the ref disposes for the belt Tiffany dropkicks the chair into Jax’s face. Prettiest Moonsault Ever and Tiffany retains.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tiffany Stratton retained the title in 13:47

Rating: 4 stars

Thoughts: A little too slow during the break to get higher stars for me but they really kicked it into higher gear down the stretch. I’m still not sure if 3.5 or 4 is more correct but given that the finishing stretch really had the crowd I’ll be erring on the side of higher. The crowd only really got into it after Jax kicked out of the Prettiest Moonsault Ever but they bit hard on that falling Annihilator spot. They went pretty hard to protect Jax again for some reason though, you’d think at this point the woman could just take a clean loss.

Tiffany celebrates with the belt as the show ends.