Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 5.21.21  

Hey there everyone, another Friday evening means another episode of WWE Smackdown. We’re on the heels of WrestleMania Backlash, the big story coming out of that being Roman Reigns getting his first completely clean win in quite some time when he choked out Cesaro in a great match. That likely means as we start building towards Hell in a Cell in about a month we’ll get some callback to last year when Roman Reigns bested Jey Uso in an I Quit Hell in a Cell match by choking out Jimmy and getting Jey to save him. So I fully expect Jimmy to start ramping up his disagreements with Roman and things will probably get physical sooner rather than later between them. As for Cesaro, he got jumped by Seth Rollins post match and so that feud must continue. On the tag team side of things Rey and Dominik Mysterio won the belts. Tonight we’ve also got a fatal 4-way for the Intercontinental title when Apollo Crews defends against Big E, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens. Well with all that in mind let’s get into it.

We open with all the champions on the stage, minus Roman Reigns. Sonya Deville is in the ring to announce WWE is going back on tour with live fans in attendance later this summer. She then gives a rundown of all the champions on the sage, Tag Team Champions Los Mysterios, Women’s Tag Team Champions Tamina and Natalya, Apollo Crews, Crews demands some mic time. He wants to know why Sonya is dishonoring him, he reminds us the rules for a fatal 4-way, and promises total destruction and annihilation for all of his opponents. Sonya more or less no sells that, then puts over Bianca Belair. And finally Sonya introduces the Universal champion, Roman Reigns. Reigns doesn’t come out, but Paul Heyman does, they’re using Roman’s older music for that bit I wonder if someone botched that. Heyman condescends the thing, this isn’t a parade of champions just a parade of title holders. He calls everyone else just a title holder, Roman Reigns isn’t a title holder he’s a champion. Not just a champion, the preeminent champion in all of sports entertainment. When fans can buy tickets again they do so confident in the promotion being represented by a champion like Roman. Roman will not be part of this little parade of title holders, there will be a parade of champion later tonight at the leisure of Roman Reigns, and Heyman heads out. Sonya calls that the first surprise of the evening, but not the last. Here’s Bayley, she rolls into the ring and objects to not being acknowledged for her record setting title reign. She demands thanks for putting the company on her back then runs down everyone on stage. Rey and Dominik have overstayed their welcome, Natalya and Tamina are embarrassing after crying over those titles, says what’s up to Crews. Bayley moves on to Belair and calls Belair a cheater who used her hair unfairly. Belair walks down to the ring, telling Bayley to come take the belt if she wants it. They get face to face in the ring, Bayley says it’s not time. Here’s Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax to jump Belair, Tamina and Natalya head down to the ring to try and help but they get beat down. Tamina eats the running knee and sidewalk slam from Jax and Baszler. That sends us to break, one imagines a 6 person tag team match will be in progress when we come back. Also Paul Heyman is still a great talker, easily the best part of the opening segment.

Match #1 – 6 Woman Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair, Tamina and Natalya vs. Bayley, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Jax is abusing Tamina as we come back from break. Oh, apparently Baszler and Jax are here as part of the brand invitational as their loose explanation for RAW wrestlers showing up. Baszler tags in and works over Tamina, tags in Bayley who keeps Tamina isolated in the corner. Tamina blocks a suplex and hits one of her own then tags Natalya. Natalya lays into Bayley with snap suplexes but gets countered by Bayley. Bayley tags Baszler who goes after the arm of Natalya. Jax tags in and hits a scoop slam. Natalya hits a jawbreaker to Jax and tags in Belair. Belair runs wild on Baszler as Baszler tags in. Baszler counters a scoop slam into the Clutch, Belair gets free and hits a spinebuster. Belair up top but Bayley and Jax pull Baszler out of the ring, Belair says screw it and dives from the top onto all three of them. The heels are down, and Belair is holding her knee as we head to break.

We come back to Bayley working the knee of Belair. Belair gets free and tags Tamina who runs wild on everyone. Natalya tags in, tags out, hits a catapult into a Tamina super kick but Bayley is in the ropes to break up the pin. Natalya back in, Bayley avoids a discus lariat and Baszler blind tags. Baszler blind sides Natalya with the knee strike but Tamina saves things. Everything breaks down, Belair gets caught with a Bayley to Belly on the outside, at the end of the chaos Baszler catches Natalya with the Kirifuda Clutch and Natalya has to tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bayley, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax won

Rating: 2 stars

Basic 6 person match, this was kind of the last stand for Jax and Baszler and given the lack of other challengers they kind of needed the win to prolong their feud.

In the back Kayla gets to interview Big E. Big E is in a good mood, he says tonight he’s standing in the ring with men who have doggedly pursued their craft and are future hall of famers and former champions. But this is his chance to prove he’s amongst the very best, and when he leaves the ring tonight he’ll be the IC champion again. That sends us to break.

Aleister Black’s twisted tales are here. Chapter 4, Beautiful Pain. Pain is honest, it is truth. Where would we be without it? Let’s hear it for the bleak desolate misery we use to hide our sins. There is an art to this. We live proudly in a cesspool of sins and denial, because it’s all we are. To be loathsome and blind, we are sick and dying animals. It’s time for him to separate the weak from the strong, just like Father taught him. It’s time to cull the herd. Black’s deliver has improved a bit at least, and the visuals are still cool.

King Corbin makes his way to the ring, Cole says he never noticed Corbin was that bald without his crown. That’s just a horrible line. Corbin talks, he says he wasn’t going to talk but there was a video package about Shinsuke Nakamura riding around with his crown. That was the most disrespectful thing he’s seen, Nakamura is no king. None of us sitting at home know what it’s like to be the king, a king wears expensive watches, drives a Ferrari, and has lean hungry dogs of war not a fat flabby tabby cat. He’s going to crush Nakamura tonight, reclaim his crown which he will have cleaned before he dons it again. Corbin is not a good promo over that length of time.

There’s someone with a guitar here, it’s Ric Boogs and he’s here to rock with the real king of Smackdown. He plays Nakamura’s theme song for his entrance. They actually cut to a picture of Pat McAfee air guitaring while Cole tries to rock out, which was certainly a choice. Nakamura heads to the ring, his match with Corbin will take place after this break.

Match #2: King Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We come back to Nakamura stomping down Corbin in the corner. Corbin lands a clothesline out of the corner. They head to the apron, Corbin clotheslines Nakamura back into the ring. Nakamura with some strikes of his own but Corbin catches a kick and switches that to a powerbomb for a near fall. Body shots from Corbin in the corner and he trash talks Boogs on the outside. Corbin with a mocking Good Vibrations then he starts working a chin lock. Nakamura up with body shots but runs into a back elbow. Nakamura gets a lungblower, then a shining wizard. STO from Nakamura, he sets for the Kinshasa but Corbin avoids it and hits a rather ugly German suplex for a near fall. Corbin wants a chokeslam, Nakamura counters with a knee strike but runs into a Deep Six for another near fall. Boogs starts playing, which distracts Corbin enough for Nakamura to get a small package and pin Corbin to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shinsuke Nakamura won

Rating: 2 stars

Slightly generous rating but it felt better than 1.5 stars. Surprisingly these two actually have decent in ring chemistry, the abrupt endings to their 2 matches have hurt things but they actually work well together.

In the back Jimmy walks up to Sonay Deville, he wants a tag team match with the Street Profits, she offers him that match next week but has questions about Jey being on board.

Back to the ring, here’s Roman Reigns with his new music and entourage of Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. Roman takes so long getting to the ring that by the time he gets there we’re heading to commercial break. Roman and company will address everyone after the break.

Back from break Owens is in the back, he reminds us people used to call him the Prize Fighter because he won titles quickly. Tonight he doesn’t care what it takes, he’ll take out anyone on his path to claiming his third IC title reign.

In the ring Roman watches the big screen where we get a video recap of his match against Cesaro from Backlash and the immediate fallout from said match. Roman gets a mic from Heyman, he believes himself to be a humble man who takes every opportunity to teach his sons about humility. And he doesn’t like to brag on live television, so he’ll let Paul Heyman celebrate him right now. Heyman gets a mic from his waistband, and calls this a unique surprise. He’s got a moment to acknowledge our Tribal Chief, undefeated since returning to action. All of his accomplishments, and at Backlash Roman beat Cesaro, the strongest grappler in the WWE, at his own game without assistance. Heyman says acknowledging the preeminent champion in all of sports entertainment is a career highlight. He asks what else he can do for Roman, Roman thinks then says bring him his cousin. Heyman immediately yells at someone ringside to get Jimmy. Instead of Jimmy we get Cesaro, Roman orders his music cut early. Cesaro says he was in the back looking for Seth Rollins, he couldn’t find him but could hear the yapping from Heyman. Roman asks him what he’s going to do with one arm. Cesaro says it’s just a flesh wound, and he’d be willing to fight Roman with no arms then asks for a title shot at Hell in a Cell. Roman laughs at that as Rollins jumps Cesaro. Rollins beats down Cesaro for a bit before refs show up to get him and his garish suit jacket off the screen. Cesaro is helped to the back while still cradling his arm. Wait, here’s Rollins again. Seriously, that jacket and shirt are impossibly loud. Rollins with the Blackout stomp, and he hits another one. Just in case you thought the Cesaro push would go differently this time, the paramedics show up to do the stretch job for Cesaro as we head to break.

A recap of Rollins attacking Cesaro welcomes us back to the broadcast. Rollins is in the back, Megan asks him about what he did, he claims he blacked out. They’re rolling Cesaro by him, he yells at Cesaro about doing this to him, making him this person and wants to know what Cesaro is going to learn.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio are here, and we get a recap of their title win on Sunday. Here’s Robert Roode with a mic, he says Rey did all the work while Dominik got the rewards, just like everything else in his life. He’s going to prove once and for all that Dominik doesn’t belong here.

Match #3: Dominik Mysterio w/ Rey vs. Robert Roode w/ Dolph Ziggler

Roode goes right at Dominik and hits a couple of suplexes. Dominik counters a third one with a knee and small package but that just gets 2. More offense from Roode, he sets Dominik on the top rope. Dominik punches him off, climbs all the way up and hits a cross body for a near fall. Roode runs into a back elbow, but counters a tornado DDT, he tries a powerbomb but Dominik counters and sends Roode into the second rope in position for a 619. Dominik gets the 619, hits a Frog Splash and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dominik Mysterio won

Rating: 1.5 stars

Wasn’t bad but just kind of existed.

In the back Jey walks and finds Jimmy. Jimmy tells him about their tag team match next week, Jey objects to not being consulted about this. Jimmy reminds Jey of all the stuff he’s done without Roman, Jey seems like he’ll be there but does tell Jimmy he owes Roman at least being told about it. That sends us to break.

Back from break here’s Jey telling Roman about the match next week. Jey tries to sell him on the idea, Roman asks who’s the “we” in the equation. Roman says the duo is Tribal Chief and Right Hand Man, that’s “we”. He tells Jey not to forget that, then hugs him.

The Street Profits talk, they say Smackdown is the blue brand but not that kind of blue, and mock the emotional pain of Jimmy and Jey. They mock Jimmy’s intelligence thinking he can trust Jey. It’s funny to them that after all this time their names finally come out of the Uso’s mouths, but they definitely want the smoke.

Sami Zayn at gorilla, he rants at Kayla who tries to interview him. He will reclaim the IC title tonight, and this persecution will end. He heads to the ring for our main event, which will get going after this break.

Match #4 – Fatal 4-Way Intercontinental Title Match: (c) Apollo Crews w/ Commander Azeez vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami “What do you mean I can’t join, you let Sami Callihan in?” Zayn

Owens immediately jumps Zayn, and things break down into Big E and Crews in the ring while Owens and Zayn brawl around the ringside area. They run the ropes in the ring, Big E drops Crews and here’s Owens to hit an inverted atomic drop and enziguri on Big E. Zayn jumps Owens from behind and works strikes on the mat. Big E up on the apron and tosses Zayn to the floor then beats him down for a bit. Big E drapes Zayn on the apron, clubs him in the chest a few times, flattens Crews then sets him on the apron by Zayn and proceeds to hit the apron splash on both of them. Owens then with a dive over the top rope onto Big E and that sends us to break.

We come back to Big E laying into Crews but he runs into a drop kick. Out of the ring Crews drives Big E into the steel steps. Owens attacks Crews but Crews tosses him into the steps as well. Crews with a moonsault off the apron onto Big E, but here’s Zayn to attack Crews. They brawl on the floor, Zayn hits a moonsault off the barricade and celebrates but turns into a running clothesline from Owens. Back in the ring Owens hits a swanton bomb onto Zayn and Big E has to break up the pin. Bit E and Owens fight until Big E lands a clothesline. Crews back in, hits a stun gun then the trio of German suplexes but when he goes to pin Owens flies in with a senton to break it up. Zayn catches Owens with an exploder into the corner, but misses the Helluva kick, avoids a Stunner and hits a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Owens and Zayn up to the top rope, Owens counters with a fisherman’s buster off the second rope and Crews and Big E are in to break up the pin. Crews avoids a spear through the ropes, grabs Owens and hits a Death Valley Driver on the apron, but that lets Big E hit a spear through the ropes onto Crews and send us to another break.

We come back to Crews abusing Big E. Mounted rights from Crews, then Big E fights back with a belly to belly. Belly to belly for Zayn as well, then another for Crews. Big splash from Big E is intercepted by a kick from Zayn, Owens in and avoids a half and half supelx then drills Zayn with the pump handle neckbreaker over the knee for a near fall. Owens heads up top again, Crews crotches him though and they start trading blows. Zayn with a jawbreaker to Crews, Crews catches him with a suplex but Big E behind Crews and suplexes both of them, then Owens flies in with a frog splash to Big E for a near fall. Owens with a cannonball senton to Zayn, then one to both Big E and Crews. Zayn ambushes Owens with a half and half suplex then a blue thunder bomb for a near fall. Zayn heads up top now, but here’s Crews to cut him off from the apron. Crews gets punched down, Zayn fights free but Owens drills him, and Big E with super kicks then a pop up sitout powerbomb to Crews but that only gets 2. Zayn pulls Owens out of the ring and tosses him into the barricade but gets tossed into the time keepers area. Cres charges into a kick from Owens, they head back to the ring but Zayn grabs Owens with another half and half suplex this time on the floor. Back in the ring Big E with the ST-Joe to Zayn, he hits Crews with the Big Ending but Azeez pulls him out of the cover. Big E sends Azeez into the ring post on the outside, but when he gets back in the ring we’ve got shenanigans with the lights. There’s a bunch of mist and light and here comes Aleister Black sans music. Black and Big E stare off, Crews grabs the leg of Big E and Black hits Black Mass to Big E, Crews then pins Big E to retain the title.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Apollo Crews retained the IC title

Rating: 3 stars

They gave some talented workers plenty of time to work, what we got didn’t have much story but was a fairly entertaining affair. I’m not sure what they’re doing with Big E now, he seemed like he had some upward momentum before WrestleMania but now that’s kind of evaporated. Anyway that ends the episode.