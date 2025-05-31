Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 5.30.25  

Hey there people, it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Things are still a little dicey on the blue brand but both WWE champion John Cena and Cody Rhodes should be on hand tonight, which should help the show but they’re here to work towards a tag team match for Money in the Bank which is less good. Why Cody is deciding to get at Cena via a tag team match is beyond me, Cena should happily take another date being marked off of his diminishing schedule towards retirement while Cody is letting him get away without actually defending the belt. But anyway Cody will team up with Jey Uso while Cena teams with Logan Paul for Money in the Bank. Frankly this bit of Cena’s move towards retirement is flagging and I have my doubts that this will put some life into it, but I hope I’m wrong about that and we get something compelling. We’ve got more MITB spots to fill with Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Jacob Fatu on deck along with Nia Jax vs. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill. Also on the women’s side of things Bianca Belair will be present tonight, though no word on her recovery from her broken fingers. Also last week the Wyatt Sicks returned to interrupt a very nice match between the Street Profits and Fraxiom, the Sicks could be ready to have a real presence on Smackdown after months of absence. We should also figure out if Alexa Bliss is going to have anything to do with them, they’d teased some kind of interaction between them for a bit but it was dropped recently and Bliss seems like she’s going into some kind of program with Charlotte Flair. Damian Priest will be looking for a new feud after beating Drew McIntyre, Zelina Vega needs a new challenger for the women’s US title as well. No sign of Randy Orton for a few weeks, we do need a direction for Aleister Black after he failed to qualify for MITB last week as well. Legado del Fantasma indicated they’ve got a trios match for Worlds Collide but the tension between Santos Escobar and Berto remains thick. With MITB just 8 days away WWE needs to solidify that card and get set for next week’s go home show. But that’s the preamble so let’s get to the action.

We get a little recap of Saturday Night’s Main Event in case you missed it, mostly stuff focused on John Cena and Cody Rhodes as well as the set up for the tag team match.

We’re in Knoxville, Tennessee tonight and commentary welcome us to the show. The usual replay of wrestlers arriving at the venue plays, Cody is here with his dog, Bianca Belair is here as well. Belair walks through the back then heads to the ring to a good pop. Eventually she gets a mic and plays with the crowd for a bit including getting the crowd to sing along with her to the fight song for the University of Tennessee. She puts over the city and crowd, her family is sitting front row and she thanks everyone for all of the support despite the set backs she’s had recently. Knoxville is where she’s come to heal, and she’s not quite ready to be back in action but she’s working hard towards that goal. Around then she gets interrupted by Naomi, Naomi is happy Belair is back on Smackdown and heads to the ring. Belair says this isn’t the time for this, but Naomi still thinks about what happened to them. Naomi just wants to talk, Belair doesn’t know what there is to talk about or what Naomi wants from her. Well Naomi wants forgiveness, she’s here because she wants to fix things between them. She even went to Belair’s parents house to try and find her, but no one was there so she let herself in. Admitting to a felony on live TV is certainly a choice. Naomi looked through photo albums and saw Belair as happy and wants that back, like when they were tag team champions. Belair says Naomi betrayed her trust, and lied to her for months about what she did and then warns her that if she goes near Belair’s family again she’ll make what Naomi did to Jade look tame. That seems to bother Naomi a bit who then says it wouldn’t be good for Belair to be in a wheelchair like her mama. Belair stares her down but here’s Jade to go after Naomi. Those two brawl for a bit then Jade boots Naomi down. Jade and Belair stare down briefly but nothing comes of it then Nia Jax starts heading down to the ring. That will set up for our first match after this break.

Match #1 – Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax vs. Naomi

Joined in progress as the broadcast resumes. Naomi with some mounted strikes to Jade then some taunting. Basement dropkick from Noami then some corner work, including a split leg drop. Jax wanders into frame and hip attacks Jade in slow motion before Naomi spikes her with a Heatseeker on the apron. Naomi heads up but jumps and is caught by Jade who then hits a fall away slam. Jade fires up including hitting a Black Hole Slam and Jax breaks up the resulting pin. Headbutt to Naomi then Jax hits Jade with a Samoan Drop. Jax wanders around then hits a double leg drop before tossing Jade out of the ring. Now Jax heads up to the second rope for a guillotine leg drop onto Naomi for a 2 count. Naomi counters a Samoan Drop with a Crucifix Driver for a 2 count and we go picture in picture.

Naomi tries to choke Jax who just slings her over the top then sends her out of the ring. Jade enters the frame and rolls up Jax for 2. Jax and Jade start trading strikes before Jade knocks Jax out of the ring. Naomi holds Jade in place and Jax hits a hip attack on the apron that squashes Jade into the ring post. Jax and Naomi seem to have a minor alliance going now as they team up on Jade. Jade takes some corner work from both women then a sliding clothesline from Naomi. The double teaming continues as we come back to Jax hitting a side slam then Naomi following with a leg drop but Jax wont let Naomi get a pin. That puts an end to the team and Jax hits the weakest corner avalanche I’ve seen then follows with a senton. Jade starts laying into Jax with strikes, then corner to corner work on both Jax and Naomi. Superkick to Jax, then another one and a spinebuster as well. Naomi then attacks Jade with a Meteora for a 2 count. Naomi then hits a Split legged moonsault on Jax but Jade hits Naomi with Jaded but Jax cares not for selling and breaks up the pin. Jax pulls herself up top, Jade and Naomi attack each other so Jax can sort of hit a double crossbody but Jax then can’t find a pin. Now Jax picks up Naomi and wants an avalanche Samoan Drop, it connects and Jax does a bad pin so Jade can fly in with a splash to break that up and nearly get her own pin. The crowd think this is awesome, they are very generous. Jax with headbutts, then Jade lands a pump kick. Bott from Naomi to Jade then she goes up top, Jade jumps up with her then Jax comes over to hit the Tower of Doom spot. Jax then stacks both women up for an Annihilator but Naomi moves then crucifixes Jax to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Naomi won in 12:20 shown

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: They crawled this back to average down the stretch but this had a very slow start that felt disjointed. Naomi winning makes sense, she’s still got beef with Jade that’s unresolved but Jade isn’t quite ready for MITB and Jax needs a long break from the title scene.

In the back Solo Sikoa arrives with Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo, they find R-Truth talking to little Jimmy. Solo is not amused and Truth doesn’t know who Mateo is and asks if he’s Solo’s son. Truth says he’ll take Solo’s husky son to the ring then goes to get that match made. Fatu says Solo and Mateo can have fun, but Fatu has business to handle of his own. That sends us to break, and if Truth can’t get some heat for Mateo then I think he might be DOA.

We come back to see Nick Aldis walking in the back, Chelsea Green comes over with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, Green is wearing a protective facial mask after having her nose broken. She wants Vega stripped of the title and the belt given back to her. Aldis wont do that, but he will make Vega vs. Alba if they leave him alone, that sends the women off.

Tiffany Stratton is talking with Byron in the back, Tiffany can’t wait to see who wins MITB so she can be prepared for them. She’s always been the one people were obsessed with and cashing in on her would be a mistake. Naomi wanders over to say she’s winning then will take the belt from Tiffany. And if case Tiffany forgot, she got in Naomi’s way a lot and she hasn’t forgotten that. Alexa Bliss is here as well as Naomi leaves, Bliss says Tiffany shouldn’t worry about Naomi but instead worry about Bliss winning MITB. OK then.

Commentary talks about Worlds Collide and the updated card, with a focus on Ethan Page defending his newly won North American title against Je’Von Evans, Rey Fenix, and Laredo Kid. If you’ve never seen Laredo Kid work before he’s pretty great. To that end tonight Fenix and Evans will team up against Los Garza.

R-Truth raps to the ring and we head to break.

Post break here comes JC Mateo, hey he’s got his own entrance music so that’s good. It’s not exactly great but it’s better than using Solo’s.

Match #2: R-Truth vs. JC Mateo w/ Solo Sikoa

Mateo rams Truth into a corner and unloads on him there for a bit. Hard corner whip to Truth, then another one. Truth avoids a corner charge and tries the shoulder blocks but Mateo wont bump for him through the first couple but eventually he geos down. Truth wants the Protobomb but Mateo turns it into a crossbody then hits a standing moonsault. Mateo misses a senton and Truth tries the Five Knuckle Shuffle which connects. Truth can’t hoist Mateo and collapses under the weight. Mateo hits the Tour of the Islands to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: JC Mateo won in 2:21

Rating: Acorn. . . SQUASH

Thoughts: Delicious squash, Mateo is still working to really get a connection with the audience. Truth can absorb a lot of these kinds of losses and not really be hurt.

Post match Solo and Mateo try to attack Truth but Jimmy Uso runs down with a chair to dissuade them. Solo again tries to get Jimmy back in the fold but Jimmy wont hear it and Mateo attacks him from behind but then Solo stops the beat down. Mateo and Solo head out and Jimmy helps Truth up.

In the back the Street Profits walk, they’ll talk to us after this break.

Post break we see the Profits in the back as they start their entrance to the ring. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford head to the ring, they’ve got mics and Ford calls the Smackdown tag team scene the best on any brand or in any promotion. But these two are the men leading the charge as champions. Dawkins brings up the different teams on Smackdown concluding with the Wyatts. They don’t care who it is, they’ll defend against anyone. That brings out Fraxiom, Nathan Frazer and Axiom have mics of their own and say if the Profits want to defend they didn’t get a fair shake last week. Ford feels they had them beat before the Wyatts got involved, Axiom disagrees but they’ll never know because of the Wyatts. But mostly after last week they think they should run that match back. That brings out the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin talk to the ring and say that the Profits have never beaten the Guns either so they should have a claim to a title match. Naturally that calls out DIY because who doesn’t love a revolving door segment? Candice LeRae talks and Sabin interrupts her which gets Johnny Gargano a little annoyed and they brought in Candice to help overcome the conspiracy against DIY. Tommaso Ciampa doesn’t want anyone bringing up the Wyatts because then they’ll come out, and he accuses everyone of killing the tag team division that DIY built. Ciampa then wants a moment of silence, of course that brings out the Wyatt Sicks. The Sicks attack everyone, including Nikki Cross attacking Candice before Bo drops Frazer with Sister Abigail and the Sicks pose together to send us to break. OK, that was a segment.

We come back to a recap of what just happened.

Los Garza are almost in the ring, and Berto reluctantly goes along with their pre match hand gesture. Ethan Page has joined commentary, which will be a nice addition. Rey Fenix then heads to the ring followed by Je’Von Evans.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Rey Fenix and Je’Von Evans vs. Los Garza (Angel and Berto) w/ Santos Escobar

Fenix and Angel start, they trade strikes then Fenix hits the ropes and lands a hurricanrana. Angel takes a head kick then they bang heads and both men tag out. Evans quickens the pace on Berto with some athletic moves then Berto hits a springboard crossbody to slow him down. Enziguri from Evans then a rebound hurricanrana followed by a very high dropkick. Stunner for Angel when he ran in, then Fenix tags in so he and Evans can both unload on Angel with kicks. Double superkick to Berto gets a 2 count. Fenix hits the ropes for a running kick to Berto for another 2 count as we go picture in picture.

Evans tags in and hits the ropes but Angel with a cheap shot to cut him off. Angel tags in and the pants are off. Berto back in and Evans takes some double team moves. Angel tags in, they’re working to keep Evans isolated and grounded. Evans takes a bit more heat from Angel, just basic control stuff at the moment including a few cheap shots from Berto. Angel blocks a tag for Evans then puts him between the second and third ropes in the corner then knees him in the body. Cheap shot to Fenix, but that lets Evans fight back with kicks only to get caught in the Garza Special after Berto tagged in but only a 2 count. Berto with a chin lock and he keeps Evans from tagging out then Evans drops Berto with a superkick and both men are down. Both men do tag out and Fenix gets to run wild on Angel, then kicks for Berto as he tried to get involved. Fenix messes up a corner kick on Angel but they recover and Fenix hits a double springboard moonsault which means Berto has to break up the pin. Fenix with a Tiger Feint wheel kick but Evans with a blind tag during it and he attacks Angel with a crossbody but then Berto drops him with a Disaster Kick so everyone winds up down. Evans and Angel start trading chops form their knees, they fight upright trading strikes then Evans lands a Superman punch but gets caught in a rebound powerbomb from Angel for a 2 count. Berto tags in as Evans is set on the top rope, they want a super finish but Fenix runs over and palm strikes Angel to break it up. Fenix walks the ropes to double stomp Angle then Evans with a dive off the ring post onto everyone on the floor. They’re in front of Page now and everyone gets some words in but nothing physical yet. Page then shoves Fenix into Evans then tosses Fenix over the announce desk but Evans superkicks Page. That all does set up Evans taking a roll up from Berto for 2 in the ring. Red Dot from Evans to Berto then he’s up top but Escobar distracts the ref, Page tosses Evans off the top rope and the FTY connects to let Angel get to the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Los Garza won in 12:17

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: That was pretty fun, shame about the ending a bit but that was designed to tease both a trios match and the Fatal 4-Way at Worlds Collide. Evans could also eat the pin pretty easily all things considered, but Fenix needs to get back on the right side of things sooner rather than later.

We get a Wyatt video break in, Howdy says they wont stop until they get what’s owed and that sends us to break.

When we come back commentary puts over the crowd.

Zelina Vega is in the ring, jobbers entrance for her I guess. Alba Fyre follows.

Match #4: Zelina Vega vs. Alba Fyre w/ Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

Fyre attacks quickly and goes for corner work on Vega. Vega slips off her shoulders and lands leg kicks then a head scissors. Shoulder block from Fyre and that lets Fyre take over again. Arm drag from Vega off the ropes then she goes for a 10 punch, no reaction at first and Fyre keeps shoving her away then picks her up and rams her into the corner. Vega kicks Fyre then hits a jumping hurricanrana. Fyre powders then yanks Vega off her feet and lands an elbow. Back in the ring Vega slings Fyre into 619 position, Green then bothers the ref so Piper can trip Vega. Superkick from Fyre sends us to break.

We come back to Fyre still in control and landing a gordbuster. Vega fights out of a rest hold with some body blows but Fyre hits her with another superkick then Vega comes off the ropes and lands a knee strike to put both women down. Both women slowly get upright, Vega is hitting and moving right now then she lands a flurry of elbows. Clotheslines from Vega then a German suplex. Corner knees from Vega then she goes up top for a Meteora and a 2 count. Fyre blocks a suplex, but when she tries one Vega counters with a Stunner. Vega up top but misses a moonsault. Fyre up top now and hits a Swanton Bomb for a 2 count. Fyre now kicks Vega out of the ring, Green tries to hit her with the protective mask but accidentally hits Piper instead. Green chases Vega into the ring, Vega then nearly sends Fyre into Green but Green bails on the apron spot and Vega then hits Code Red to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Zelina Vega won in 11:05

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: They never really got the crowd into this one and Vega is still struggling to really get the crowd behind her on a weekly basis. Being stuck working with Green and company for this long hasn’t helped her in that respect, she needs to move on from these three for at least a few weeks.

In the back Miz hypes up Carmelo Hayes for his match tonight. Miz mentions he’s taken a lot of damage to get Hayes into the spot he’s in and reiterates that Hayes should follow the plan. Hayes objects to Miz trying to say they’d both be Mr. Money in the Bank, and says he will run the play but he’s also got the talent and he needs Miz to let him be that guy. Miz seems not thrilled by this.

Elsewhere in the back Damian Priest walks showing off a black eye, he’ll talk after the break.

Post break we get a Giulia video, she’s not here to be the best because that’s a hollow and empty thing. She wants to be indisputable, your admiration or disgust are irrelevant, she’s impossible to deny. Her opponents are just more evidence when she’s done with them. She’ll conquer like she’s always done, it’s not about who will let her but who can stop her. She closes with “If you can stop it, stop it.”

Vega walks in the back and Giulia finds her, she sees her but sees the title even more. OK, that’s something especially if Giulia isn’t winning MITB, which seems doubtful all things considered.

Damian Priest heads to the ring. Priest gets a mic and feels like he’s free after beating Drew McIntyre, and he’s glad they could end beef after over a year going at each other. They got all the way to a cage match and went to war, but at the end of it he gave Drew a Con-chair-to, walked out and put Drew in the past. He’s sure Drew will be recovering from his scrambled brains and he tells him he still can’t stand him. But the Drew who fought him wasn’t the one who whined on his phone, and he appreciates that. Now Priest is aiming at gold, he lost a chance to be in the MITB ladder match but he’s got his eyes on a champion. The most bad ass champion in WWE right now, we know it’s Jacob Fatu. So Fatu, he respects you and knows what he came from and knows what it’s like to stand here as a champion after overcoming that. He’s proud of Fatu in fact. But he doesn’t respect the crew Fatu’s following around, when they get in the ring together that can be their own thing, but if that group gets involved they can catch him as well. He doesn’t want it to be a catchphrase, he wants to be a champion. Decent promo from Priest, he starts heading out but here’s Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf stares Priest down as they pass by, they share a moment of tense respect but no physicality then Fatu heads to the ring for the next match and we head to break.

Post break Andrade is heading to the ring, followed by Carmelo Hayes.

Match #5 – Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Carmelo Hayes w/ Miz vs. Andrade

Hayes tries to attack Fatu, that goes poorly as Fatu and Andrade level Hayes. Fatu and Andrade stare down now then Andrade lands elbows. Andrade with an elbow to Fatu, he heads up top and hits a lovely cross body but barely gets a 1 count. Hayes tosses Andrade then tries to attack Fatu but Fatu just levels him with a right hand. Fatu sets to dive but Miz trips him, which the ref sees. Hayes tries to roll up Fatu, that doesn’t work but Hayes does superkick Fatu and Miz low bridges him. Andrade with a clothesline to Hayes while Fatu starts menacing Miz. Fatu whacks Andrade then superkicks Miz and rams him into a barricade, then he lines up and crushes Miz in the barricade with a hip attack to send us picture in picture.

Hayes brawls a bit with Fatu but Fatu keeps overpowering him as they move around the ringside area. Andrade gets sent into the barricade as well, a few officials are checking on Miz while Fatu rams Hayes into the announce table. Fatu gets hit by Hayes though and that stops him clearing off the announce table. In the ring Andrade and Hayes go at it now. Hayes chops Andrade then mockingly sets for a 3 Amigos but Andrade counters by dropping him over the top rope and Hayes bounces to the floor. Fatu back in now and runs over Andrade with his running back elbow. Hayes pulls himself to the apron but Fatu headbutts him to the floor then unloads on Andrade in the corner with headbutts and chops. Andrade looks to fight back with chops but he’s cut off with a right hand as we come back. Hayes holds Andrade for a Fatu hip attack but they both avoid him then Hayes with an enziguri to Fatu. Andrade with a flying forearm to Hayes and a kip up, he’s set up and lands corner knees to Fatu then Hayes hits him with La Mistica face buster for a 2 count. Hayes stomps on Fatu but Fatu pops up and clobbers him. Andrade with a superkick to Fatu then Hayes and Andrade do the double moonsault that’s allegedly a Spanish Fly then Fatu flies in with double sentons for both men. Fatu sets up the double jump moonsault but Andrade blocks him and then goes up top himself and looks for the moonsault to standing moonsault, and hits it but Hayes breaks up the pin. Everyone starts trading blows on their knees, then Hayes with a double fade away DDT but Fatu breaks up his pin attempt. Fatu pops up and looks to heat up but a Codebreaker from Hayes into a poisoned rana from Andrade and Fatu is out of the equation for a bit. Hayes hits Andrade with Black Crush, again he needs to retire that one as he’s not physical enough for it reliably, and that gets 2. Andrade yanks Hayes out of the ring and they start fighting out there until Hayes lands a superkick then Fatu lands a superkick of his own. Fatu is lined up for another hip attack on the floor, he rallies the crowd then wipes himself out missing both of them with the hip attack, that breaks the barricade into the time keepers area and we go picture in picture again.

Everyone’s down on the floor for a bit but Andrade and Hayes pull themselves into the ring. Hayes knocks Andrade back down then heads out of the ring to get a table, but he doesn’t actually get it out because the crowd will now boo him. Andrade gets a chair but Hayes dropkicks his knee to avoid being hit with it. Now Hayes gets the chair but Andrade blocks that and they head back into the ring weaponless. Andrade goes up top but Hayes crotches him then hits a sort of snap suplex with Andrade hanging, that one might need to cook a little more before it’s ready for regular use. Hayes tries a Figure Four but Andrade counters into a Small Package for 2 then a double clothesline spot and both men are down. That’s the state of things when we come back to broadcast. Hayes and Andrade start trading strikes from their knees then Andrade puts Hayes on the top rope but Hayes punches him down. Andrade then kicks Hayes and climbs up top with him, but here’s Fatu and he assists in the Spanish Fly that puts those two down. Fatu up top, Swanton Bomb to Hayes gets a near fall as Andrade breaks up the pin. The crowd want tables, not sure they’ll get one. Fatu with a corner avalanche to Andrade then an attempted pop up Samoan Drop on Hayes but Hayes stalls that and Andrade adds a running back elbow but even together they only get 2. Solo and Mateo wander down ringside while Hayes drops Andrade with a springboard crossbody but Fatu breaks up the pin. Fatu with a headbutt to Hayes, he now sees Solo and Mateo as he puts Hayes up top then picks up Andrade and stacks both men up for a Samoan Drop but Hayes slipped free. Fatu misses the double jump moonsault then Hayes hits him with Nothing But Net and Andrade breaks up the pin. Hayes and Andrade trade pin attempts but no one finds a pin. Back elbow from Andrade, Hayes with the First 48 then Andrade with another spinning back elbow and everyone’s down. Fatu pulls himself up and hits Andrade with the Impaler DDT, then he tries to post Hayes but Hayes just rolls then Fatu with a hip attack. Another Impaler DDT to Andrade then the double jump moonsault. Solo is on the apron and wants him to do it again, Mateo tries to force the issue but here’s Jimmy Uso to attack Mateo. Hayes with a First 48 to Fatu which sends him out of the ring then Andrade drills Hayes with The Message to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Andrade won in 20:27

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: Well that was a lot of fun, these three worked really well together as Andrade and Hayes have long been complimentary together. Fatu added nicely to that mix, and it’s a shame he couldn’t win as Fatu in MITB would be a ton of fun. Mateo hasn’t been the spark for Solo that he might have needed, and part of me thinks they’re drawing this out until the Guerillas of Destiny can return before Fatu breaks free and does his own thing.

In the back Byron talks with LA Knight, Knight talks about MITB and how everyone will be climbing the ladder. He’d normally call his shot, but it’s his third year in a row in MITB and he’s got the most recent experience and even if he doesn’t get the briefcase he’s got the titles in his future. Aleister Black wanders over, and says the win Knight got was partially his, but Knight is welcome. Hm, Knight should get that case this year I think.

Cody Rhodes walks in the back as we go to break.

Post break Fatu walks in the back and curses while causing damage, he’s tired of this. Solo comes over to try and calm things down, he was just trying to help. Fatu tells him for the last time he doesn’t need his help. Solo tries to look angered by this but his acting is still not good.

Commentary hype up the MITB card for next week.

Cody Rhodes heads to the ring next, he gets a good pop despite the absence post-mania. Cody gets a mic eventually then soaks in some “Cody, Cody Rhodes” song for a bit before asking what we want to talk about. He plays a bit with the crowd then says they could talk about Mania 41, after that he went home and drowned his sorrows, might have touched the Tennessee cough syrup a bit and even had a doubtful moment. He reached out to a friend who helps him in those moments and he asked if he was a good champion, and the answer he got was that with everything he faced in the ring and behind the scenes that yes Cody was a good champion. Now Cody’s thought about his whole year as champion, from AJ Styles faking retirement to his friend who jumped him by his bus, and he even thought about the Final Boss. The Final Boss who wanted his soul and the whole world wondering what he meant, but what scared Cody was that he was serious. And he’s also thought about John Cena. Mixed reaction for that one which Cody acknowledges. Some “let’s go Cena, Cena sucks” chants break out which Cody just allows to go for a bit. Cody thought about Cena doing exactly what he said he would do, he made Cody choose and Cody hesitated. He doesn’t know if Cena will ruin wrestling but if he does Cody is partially to blame and he’d like to say the following to Cena’s face if possible. He needs Cena to know that he will never hesitate with Cena again. No matter what Cena does talking about taking the title, Cena needs to know that his expiration isn’t on the last date of his deal, it’s behind Cody’s eyes and it will burn Cena’s ass up. Cody apologizes, it’s his first night back on Smackdown and he’s a little worked up, he’s been thinking about what he could do for the fans. Well he’s got a surprise, the crowd begins “yeet-ing” and he says if the crowd is hungry they should “yeet”. That would be a big surprise wouldn’t it, his partner Jey Uso the world champion being here, and Cody does bring out Jey Uso. Jey enters through the crowd and has the crowd rocking along with him. That visual sends us to break, more promo time when we come back.

Post break Jey has made it to the ring and has a mic of his own. The former tag team champions share a moment then Jey plays with the crowd before revving up his music again for the crowd to play with. Before that can go any further John Cena’s music hits and the WWE champion is here. Cena, wearing orange because even as a heel you want that merch money, heads down and gets a mic before getting into the ring. Cena is upset too and calls Cody and Jey pro wrestling’s biggest wannabees. Cody is a Cena wannabe while Jey is a Cena wannabe. They both want to be Cena so bad it makes Cena sick, Cody is too desperate to get Cena’s fame and Jey is too lazy to get Cena’s money. The only man in WWE who embodies hustle, loyalty, and respect like Cena does is his partner for MITB, Logan Paul. Logan gets a mic and joins the others in the ring. Cena says we’re mad because Logan does WWE better than any professional wrestler, he doesn’t need to pay dues because he’s paying everyone’s mortgage. Everyone didn’t come to see Cody, they came to see Cena and Logan. Logan yells at the crowd a bit and says if he walked on water we’d say it’s because he couldn’t swim. Well Cena speaks the language of Logan while the simple people can’t see it. This is a moment the crowd get to witness, the moment Cena and Logan stand side by side and for the rest of their pathetic lives they can say they saw this live. The problem right now is that Logan should be standing next to the WWE champion as the world heavyweight champion, but Jey got lucky and everyone knows it. This is running a bit too long and losing steam. Logan says Cody and Jey were born on third base thinking they hit a triple, but he and Cena are self made men. Five years ago no one would have believed that Logan would be in WWE, much less teaming with the greatest of all time. Well he’s now the premier superstar in WWE, Cena is the last real champion while Logan is the inevitable face of the company. Jey says they don’t have to wait for MITB, they’re all here. Cena doesn’t want to brawl, Logan does, Cody then asks what they’re arguing about and if Logan will go polish Cena’s peacemaker. That does it and the brawl is on, Cena takes a superkick from Jey then a Disaster Kick from Cody. Jey with a plancha to Cena, Cody ducks a Buckshot Lariat (he’s used to that) then he and Jey with the Co-D to put Logan down. The good guys stand and pose, Cody has Cena’s belt while doing so, and that’ll end the episode.