Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 6.20.25  

Hey there people it’s Friday so it’s time for WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re getting WWE champion John Cena vs. Ron “the truth” Killings, Killings has been attacking Cena for a few weeks and now they’ll go head to head. Cena will be trying to put Killings in the rear view mirror before he has to take on CM Punk in Saudi Arabia at Clash of Champions. King and Queen of the Ring are in full swing these days and we’ve got a couple of matches to try and make it to the finals at the PPV, Randy Orton will take on Sami Zayn and we’ll get Alexa Bliss taking on the recently returned Asuka. Shame about the injury to Liv Morgan, which doubtless complicated a few things for the tournament but either Bliss or Asuka advancing is quite possible. US champion Jacob Fatu will be given a chance to return to the fold with Solo “we’ll fix it in post” Sikoa, he’s unlikely to do so and there’s a decent chance that Hikuleo will debut as Talla Tonga since we know Hikuleo has signed with WWE and WWE has yet to use the Talla Tonga name that they trademarked a while back. Women’s US champion Zelina Vega will be looking for some payback on Giulia while Giulia is likely to try and bring some stability and prestige to that title with her presumptive claiming of it in the near future. The Wyatt Sicks are back, so we’ll keep track of their war on the tag team division. Damian Priest has been looking at the US title, LA Knight is out of the Bloodline vortex and will now be added to the long list of people who don’t benefit from working a program with Seth Rollins. Nia Jax attacked Tiffany Stratton because of course she’s still in the title picture, Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill will be on RAW for their Ring semifinal matches but could talk this week if nothing else, Charlotte Flair might actually be getting some character development as well. Aleister Black is lacking direction, as is Rey Fenix, and Drew McIntyre is still enjoying a little time off. That’s more of less the lay of the land so let’s get to the action.

Commentary welcome us to Grand Rapids, Michigan. We see some wrestlers arrive, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Solo Sikoa along with JC Mateo, and of course Ron “R-Truth” Killings. It’s still a little unclear which name they’re using.

LA Knight walks through gorilla and to the ring to get things going. Knight gets a mic and wants to talk to us, he takes us back to Money in the Bank and Seth and company screwing him out of the briefcase. Normally he’d let that slide but he had to get payback and now they’re stuck in a cycle of reprisal, all of which has him thinking that this only goes one way. He knows where this ends, with him and Seth Rollins what better place then here and what better time than now? That brings out Paul Heyman who introduces himself as he walks to the ring. He tells the crowd not to boo Seth and then repeats his intro and finally Knight tells him to shut up and get to the point. Heyman asks permission to enter the ring and Knight allows it. He admits there’s a fair amount of bad blood between Knight and Rollins, he gets interrupted by a brief “OTC” chant that turns into “CM Punk” and Knight notes how many enemies they seem to have. Heyman claims to be the biggest LA Knight fan. . . yeah. So because of that Rollins has allowed him to say to Knight that it’s time for Knight to get out of here because if he doesn’t then something bad is gonna happen to Knight before the show ends. Knight is a little surprised that Heyman threatened him, but he’s heard Heyman lie about being a fan before and puts some very accurate adjectives at Heyman then calls him a leech who attaches to talent and sucks them dry. Rollins is just the most recent example. Knight wanted Rollins but got Heyman, so now he’s got an idea and says the way Heyman talks should get his wisdom teeth punched down his throat but Knight wont do that yet. But if there’s no Rollins here then we’ll have to get Knight vs. Heyman right now. The crowd seem into it. So Knight will turn around and he’ll let Heyman have the first shot, but it better be good because if it’s not he’s gonna mollywhop Heyman out of the state. Heyman powders and reiterates his prior threat, which was a spoiler. That brings out B & B security, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, they charge the ring and the fight is on. Knight holds his own but the numbers catch up to him and they head out of the ring. Bron takes apart the announce table but here’s Knight with a chair and he lays into both men with it before getting back into the ring. That threat gets Bron and Reed to reconsider as Heyman gets them and heads to the back with them. That ends the segment and we head to break. Can’t say I’m thrilled about Knight and Rollins, Rollins has never made anyone or gotten anyone over but there’s a first time for everything.

In the back Heyman talks with Reed and Bron, Byron wanders over but Bron barks at him for a moment. Byron says Nick Aldis has made Reed vs. Knight for later tonight. Everyone’s OK with that. Heyman reminds Reed that patience isn’t a virtue, it’s a strategy.

Alexa Bliss heads to the ring for our first match, she’s followed by Asuka.

Match #1 – Queen of the Ring Semifinal Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka

They tie up and Bliss grabs a side headlock then can’t knock over Asuka with a shoulder block so Asuka fires away with strikes but Bliss catches a kick and slings her down then hits a low dropkick. Asuka now catches a kick then hits the ropes and runs over Bliss with a shoulder block. Hip attack sends Bliss out of the ring and that sends us picture in picture.

Bliss avoids a bit of a dive and the two wind up just posing and taunting a bit. Asuka gets back in the ring and they circle then tie up again. Arm wringer from Asuka, Bliss counters into one of her own then she tries a school boy for 2. Takedown from Asuka then she outwrestles Bliss on the mat for a bit. Bliss is able to counter into some arm work of her own then Asuka winds up fighting out of the corner and hits a second rope dropkick. Some Kawada kicks from Asuka as we come back then she tries the Asuka Lock but Bliss is able to counter with a jawbreaker then she fires up with shoulder blocks and a running blockbuster. Bliss with a few strikes then a flipping senton for a 2 count. Asuka fires up with a striking flurry then a German suplex and a sliding kick for a 2 count. Bliss avoids a Buzzsaw kick and rolls up Asuka for 2 then tries Sister Abigail DDT but Asuka counters into a roll up then hits a Buzzsaw kick for a 2 count. Asuka heads up top but Bliss avoids a missile dropkick then hits a DDT for a near fall. Bliss now is the one to head up top, but she decides against Twisted Bliss for some reason then when she gets to Asuka Asuka grabs a flying armbar. Asuka switches to the Rainbreaker but Bliss scrambles around out of lock then Asuka hits a hangman’s neckbreaker for a near fall. Bliss intercepts an Empress Impact with a right hand then she puts Asuka in the tree of woe and lands a dropkick. Again Bliss goes up, but Asuka blocks Twisted Bliss and hits the Empress Impact to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Asuka won in 9:24

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Fun little sprint there, both women traded some nice counters and the whole thing coming down to Bliss trying a move she thought better of earlier was a nice little wrinkle. I’m pulling for Asuka to win this thing for what that’s worth.

In the back Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin watch that and then B-Fab and Michin go to talk about the women’s tag team title scene. Byron comes over to ask Jade about fighting Roxanne Perez on RAW and maybe Asuka in the finals. Jade says Perez is growing but this isn’t a place for proving yourself, it’s a throne room. As for Asuka, that’s a storm on the horizon. Jade isn’t here to win, she’s here to reign.

Later tonight we’ll get Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn but after this break Aleister Black will be in action.

Post break we find Bliss walking in the back, she finds Chelsea Green plus her goons and they trade a few verbal barbs. Charlotte Flair walks over and says she’s the one who should be in the tournament but wants a match with Green. Green and company head out and Bliss and Charlotte then both say they don’t need help or want to help each other.

To the ring and Kit Wilson is there waiting for Aleister Black. Als Black heads to the ring Ron Killings attacks Kit Wilson and puts him in the STF. Killings gets a mic and demands John Cena show up, he’s the one driving this thing and it happens on his terms. STF back on Wilson, Black just looks on from the ramp as officials run down to pull Killings off of Wilson. Jamie Noble boy tries to calm things down, that seems to work and he escorts Killings to the back. Well no match for Black I guess.

We get a recap of Goldberg returning to challenge Gunther for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

After this break we’ll hear from Cody Rhodes.

Post break we find Jamie Noble talking with Ron Killings in the back, they run into Black who asks why Truth is getting involved in his matches. Killings says it wasn’t personal. Over comes Damian Priest to calm the situation and say he’ll talk with Ron. Black heads out and Priest asks him about the attacks, and says Killings made the world smile and he needs to focus his anger on Cena not let it fire randomly. Once Killings does the two can celebrate, Killings appreciates that and Priest has successfully played peacemaker.

We get confirmation of Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green for later as well as a reminder about Knight vs. Reed.

To the ring and here’s Cody Rhodes. Cody gets a mic and soaks in some chants but before he can speak here comes Jey Uso through the crowd. Jey plays with the crowd for a while while Wade Barrett jokes they’ll fill the next two hours with Jey conducting the crowd like this. Eventually Jey gets a mic because he and Cody need to have words, but the crowd want the song again so Jey obliges the request for a quick moment. Now that both men have mics Jey says Cody doesn’t have to say anything, they’ve been in the trenches together, from fighting family to winning titles to finishing stories they’ve been to the mountain top. But Cody, this Monday there’s only room for one of them. Cody vs. Jey, and Jey knows Cody will bring it and so will Jey, both men need to win but this isn’t personal, it’s business. With that said Jey plans to win. Cody goes to hug him but here’s Sami Zayn to interrupt and put us into revolving door territory. Sami gets a mic of his own and says this is nice, he gets to share the ring with two great friends, two of the very best in the business right now. Now he is aware that he’s the only one of the three of them who’s never won a world title, he tells Jey man to man that he was only at WrestleMania to congratulate Jey on winning the title, he loves him and is proud of him. And Cody, he watched along with everyone else to see Cody finish his story and he was the first one out here to be with him after he finished his story. So hopefully they both understand that now it’s his turn to finish a story. That brings out Randy Orton. Randy gets a mic as well, he repeats to Cody what he said last week, he’ll do anything to anyone to get to John Cena at SummerSlam and win his 15th world title. As for Jey, he respects him and talks about how far back their families go but if they’re opposite in the ring it’s not four letters and one word, it’s three letters one move. He wants to speak for everyone now when he says from his heart that Sami will be world champion one day. . . but not at SummerSlam because tonight he’ll be on the wrong end of an RKO. That sends us to break.

Match #2 – King of the Ring Semifinal Match: Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton

Bell rings as we come back, well over 30 minutes between matches which is way on the wrong side of acceptable. They trade some arm wringers and counters then Randy grabs a side headlock but Sami counters into his own arm work. Chop from Sami to change the tenor of the match and he starts chopping away on Randy who eventually powders to recover. Sami sets to dive, Randy avoids it but Sami misdirects and taunts in the ring. Randy does get back in the ring and they tie up, Randy backs Sami into a corner then pokes the eye on the break and lays in uppercuts. Thumb to the eye from Sami in return and he tosses Randy out of the ring. Sami gets yanked out of the ring and then takes the release back suplex onto the announce table. Randy breaks the refs count, the crowd want him to do it again so he obliges them and we head picture in picture.

They both brawl a bit on the floor then Sami gets bounced off the table and they head back into the ring. Some corner work from Randy including a 10 punch attempt but Sami fights him off before the last couple of blows then lands his own 10 punch. Chops from Sami but Randy then launches him into a corner so hard that Sami bumps. Garvin stomp from Randy then we’re back to the broadcast. Sami fights back with a clothesline then he comes off the second rope with an ax handle. Randy blocks a Blue Thunder Bomb with elbows the starts landing clotheslines to send Sami to the apron. Draping DDT from Randy connects then he sets for the RKO but Sami rolls out of the ring to recover. Randy follows him out of the ring and bounces him into the announce table but Sami flips out of a back suplex and hits a back suplex of his own to drop Randy on the announce table. Back in the ring Sami dodges a charge and Randy posts himself. Sami wants the Helluva Kick but Randy counters into a snap powerslam for a near fall. Sami blocks an RKO with a Blue Thunder Bomb for another near fall and Sami is in disbelief. Now Sami goes up top but misses his flying nothing but he avoids an RKO then runs into an RKO when trying a Helluva Kick and Randy wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Randy Orton won in 11:22

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: They built a pretty good match around counters and the desperation of both men that grew throughout the match but ultimately Randy’s poise claimed the day.

Post match Sami is a sad panda.

In the back Nia Jax walks and will talk after this break.

Post break here comes Nia Jax. As she heads to the ring we get a recap of her attacking Tiffany Stratton last week. Jax gets a mic and reminds us that Tiffany Stratton wanted to be with her in an alliance, then Tiffany betrayed her and took her title. She was getting the “what” treatment pretty badly there but here’s Tiffany Stratton. Tiffany has a mic and talks on the entrance ramp, she tells Jax to get over it and admit that maybe Tiffany is just the better woman. Jax says Tiffany should give her a rematch but this time without the chair being involved. Tiffany says they’ll have a match next week and Tiffany will add some more scars to Jax’s big head in a last woman standing match. That starts a brawl between the two and Jax lands a pop up headbutt then a leg drop. Jax poses with the title then adds another leg drop. Naomi then heads down with her briefcase and a ref, she goes to cash in but Jax yanks Naomi out of the ring and the two scream at each other then Tiffany dropkicks Naomi off the apron onto Jax and stands tall to end the segment.

We get a hype video for John Cena vs. CM Punk.

After that Chelsea Green heads to the ring with her goons in tow, she’ll take on Charlotte Flair after this break.

Post break here comes Charlotte Flair.

Match #3: Chelsea Green w/ Alba Fyre and Piper Niven vs. Charlotte Flair

Green attacks as Charlotte is briefly distracted by Fyre. Charlotte lands a chop but Green keeps some control. Boot from Charlotte then she fights off Fyre from the apron before climbing up top and sort of hitting a cross body onto Green. Green takes a kick but then Fyre attacks Charlotte from behind while the ref is distracted and Green hits a Zig Zag for a 2 count and we head to break.

Post break Charlotte starts her comeback with a slam that the broadcast misses. She does her Lethal Combination into the corner then starts landing punches and chops. Exploder suplex from Charlotte then she kips up and salutes then hits her step over clothesline for a 2 count. Fyre gets booted off the apron but that lets Green hit a Rough Rider for a 2 count. Green takes off her face mask and tries Unpretty Her but Charlotte counters and hits a Spear for a 2 count. Charlotte tries a Figure 8 but Green counters into a Small Package for 2. Another Figure 8 from Charlotte and Green taps right away.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Charlotte Flair won in 7:37

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: This felt disjointed on a conceptual level, and it’s kind of a shame they didn’t have Charlotte lose to continue her downward spiral. Green’s only real offense allegedly coming during the commercial break was a bit of a shame too.

Piper comes in with a senton to hit Charlotte. Alexa Bliss shows up to save Charlotte, she drops Green with Sister Abigail’s DDT then Charlotte disposes of Fyre and Piper. Charlotte and Bliss stare then Charlotte walks away from a hand offered by Bliss.

In the back JC Mateo tapes up, but Solo says he’s going out alone and will talk to Jacob Fatu. He’s the only one Fatu will listen to and he’s going to smooth things over. But he does tell Mateo to be ready as we head to break.

Post break here comes Solo Sikoa. As he walks we get a recap of Jacob Fatu breaking from Solo. Solo gets a mic and invites Jacob Fatu out, he’s here willing to talk face to face with Fatu and wants to clear the air. That does bring out the Samoan Werewolf. Fatu gets in the ring and gets a mic. Solo says he’s not here to fight, he wants to make it clear that he loves Fatu and has always loved him. He learned being Tribal Chief how to love and take care of family, that’s all he’s trying to do. Family might fight and argue, but they forgive and move forward. Solo’s getting the “what” treatment as he offers to move forward with Fatu. He loses his place in the script for a moment but gets it back, he’s the only one who saw potential in Fatu and wanted him here and gave him the chance to change his life. And he did that all because he loves Fatu and to be honest he doesn’t have anyone else, all he’s got is Fatu and more importantly he’s all Solo needs. So come back to the family, even if Fatu wont say the four words Solo will. I love you Jacob. Fatu seems moderately moved by this display as the crowd chants “bullshit” at it. Fatu asks if Solo really loves him. This is what it comes down to, Solo loving him? The way he sees things, Solo’s been using him. Been using him to gain power, to fight his battles, even using him so Solo could stay Tribal Chief. Hell Solo brought Fatu in so he could bring him fame, so he could bring gold to the family. Fatu demands Solo look at him when he’s talking to him. Ever since Fatu won the US title Solo’s been the one acting different. Maybe Fatu isn’t the problem, the problem is title so he puts it down between them. If this is the problem the Solo can fight him for it. And Solo, he’s only warning you once but if you ever think about coming at him you know what he’s capable of and you know Fatu is all gas and no brakes. Solo tries a cheap shot, Fatu blocks it and headbutts him down then stomps on him. Mateo shows up and the numbers get to Fatu. Solo and Mateo stomp on Fatu in the corner but here’s Jimmy Uso for the save. Jimmy superkicks both men but Mateo takes him down with a clothesline. Solo yells at Jimmy about coming back while Fatu recovers and then runs over Mateo then superkicks Solo before going after him in the corner. Superkick for Mateo as well then a hip attack to Solo. Fatu stares at Jimmy, Jimmy stares back and Solo powders as Fatu was thinking about the double jump moonsault. Fatu and Jimmy stand in the ring together, Fatu walks over by Jimmy to get his title belt and we head to break.

Post break Bronson Reed is pretty much in the ring. LA Knight follows through the crowd to attack Bron then get in the ring. Reed stops Bron from getting into the ring then gets in.

Match #4: Bronson Reed w/ Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman vs. LA Knight

Knight with quick strikes early then Reed posts himself charging at Knight. Corner stomps from Knight but then he runs onto the shoulders of Reed but slips free and avoids a Big Sit then Knight hits a sliding boot. Reed catches a jumping Knight and again Knight avoids a Samoan Drop but he can’t hit the jumping neckbreaker as Reed stalls that but then Reed misses a senton. Knight to the second rope for a Steiner style bulldog which connects. Reed rolls out of the ring but Knight follows him with a diving baseball slide then a springboard crossbody to the floor and we head to break.

We come back to Reed trying a superplex, Knight fights out of that and punches Reed down then sets for the jump up elbow drop which connects for a 2 count. Knight sets for Blunt Force Trauma but Reed shoves that off then headbutts him and hits a Death Valley Driver for a 2 count. Reed wants a powerbomb but Knight counters into a DDT. Bron jumps up and takes a shot from Knight then Knight low bridges Reed but then runs into a Bron Spear to end the match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: LA Knight won via disqualification in 7:32

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Acceptable match for what it was, Reed is pretty good and Knight can definitely go.

Post match Bron hits another Spear then Reed heads up for a Tsunami which connects. Another Tsunami lands, then Bron calls for a third and Reed obliges. The heels stand tall then head out and we head to break with the main event on deck.

Post break we get a recap of what just happened.

Next week we’ll get Zelina Vega vs. Giulia for the title on the eve of Night of Champions, plus a tag team title match with the Street Profits defending against Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, and already mentioned a Last Woman Standing match between Tiffany and Jax. That’s pretty stacked overall.

In the back Fatu yells at the camera, he talked to the man who makes things possible and at Night of Champions it’s him vs. Solo one on one for the title and he’s gonna dog walk Solo. He warns Solo to get in where you fit in, it’s time to be all gas no brakes.

Back to the ring here comes R-Truth/Ron Killings. They really need to settle which name they’re using. Anyway he’s in the ring as we head to break.

Post break here comes John Cena. Cena gets the ring announcer to do his special intro.

Match #5: John Cena vs. Ron “R-Truth” Killings

Both men play into the “lets go Cena, Cena sucks” chants then Truth with a takedown and punches. Cena powders but Truth follows him and lays into him on the floor with strikes. A bit of ringside brawling then they head back into the ring and Truth launches Cena into a corner. That sends us picture in picture.

Some control work from Truth then he and Cena start trading punches. Truth with the shoulder blocks then the Proto Bomb but Cena avoids a 5 Knuckle Shuffle and powders again. Again Truth follows but Cena lands a back elbow to drop Truth and take over. Now it’s Cena who dishes out the ringside brawling spots before they head back into the ring. Control work from Cena now including his own slow motion Proto Bomb. Cena threatens a 5 Knuckle Shuffle as we come back to broadcast and he hits it. Truth avoids an Attitude Adjustment and hits a Thesz Press and lays in punches, then a Stinger Splash in the corner. Cena powders again and gets the title belt then starts walking off. Truth runs Cena down and takes a belt shot which’ll end the match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: R-Truth won via disqualification in 5:43

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: This was almost an afterthought, designed just to set up the post match stuff. Shame really, Truth showing this side of himself should get a little more traction than being a third wheel to Cena and Punk.

CM Punk comes out next and chases Cena into the ring but Cena starts attacking Punk in the ring for a bit. Naturally Punk makes his comeback then picks up the belt but Cena takes Punk to dick kick city before he could take a belt shot. Cena lines up a belt shot and connects with it. Nice little thud on that belt shot. Cena then goes under the ring for a table which he puts in the ring and slowly sets it up. We’ve still got 10 minutes on the broadcast. Cena with another belt shot to Punk then an Attitude Adjustment through the Slim Jim table. Next Cena gets a mic and heads into the ring, he chuckles at Punk then sits on the top rope to tell Punk that as he lies there in his most uncomfortable position, he’s wonderfully mocking the pipe bomb promo. He hopes Punk can hear him and digest this, he’s got a lot of stuff to get off of his chest before he leaves in 6 months. First things first, he doesn’t hate Punk he doesn’t even dislike him, he likes him more than anyone else who’s shared a locker room with Punk. He hates the idea that Punk is the best, Cena’s the greatest of all time. You’re better than me at one thing, the best bullshitter in the world. Oh no kiddos, Cena said a swear so the show is off the rails. He Stu, he’s breaking the fourth wall! The truth is Punk, he’s jealous of him. Jealous that Punk has conned this people into believing the myth that he’s the best. The people might chant for him, they oblige briefly there, and hell when Punk comes out they sing to him. But they don’t believe a single word he says because Punk changes his values as much as Cena changes his merch. All Punk is is a loud mouth opportunist who steps on anyone to get his way, “hey Claudio Castagnoli, Nic Nemeth, and Matt Cardona, how you guys doing?” And there’s no one to come save Punk as Cena is his only friend. Remember who gave him the stage for his pipe bomb? And what have you done with it since then? All you do is regurgitate it, the same five promo lines of doom. You’re no longer the voice of the voiceless, you’re a millionaire despite yourself. You’re not against TKO, you’re Mr. TKO. The tweets might be strong but the actions are weak. In Saudi you’ll face some loud music when Cena proves that for 25 years, no days off, he’s been the greatest of all time. That gets a “Cena” chant. See, they know. They know Punk was the best in the world for 7 minutes 14 years ago. If after Night of Champions you’re still delusional enough to believe you’re the best in the world, well it’s a small world after all isn’t it? You’re welcome Grand Rapids, that gets a big pop. Bring your best Punk, because if this place is any indication the mood is starting to change. A ref checks on Punk and Cena says he’s not doing more damage as Punk has a big title match coming up. The best in the world against the Greatest of All Time for the most coveted prize in sports entertainment, the undisputed WWE title. He knows we’ll sing and chant, but he knows even us idiots can see the truth that the champ is here. Hey USA, you can keep the extra 2.5 minutes, he doesn’t need any more time. Oh, but thanks to Punk for letting him rip off his promo to make it look even more foolish. The crowd is firmly with Cena at this point as he poses to end the episode. That was a heck of a promo from Cena, glorious metatextual irony.

We actually close with a recap of what just happened and Cena’s exit from the arena.