Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.02.21  

Hello everyone, another Friday and that means another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight our marquee match will be a Last Man Standing match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as they battle for a spot at the Money in the Bank ladder match. The biggest story though comes out of last week when we got the return of Edge. Roman was very light on challengers so Edge coming back is a big boost to the main event scene, so I imagine we’ll hear from both Edge and Roman tonight. There’s also the ongoing saga of the Usos, Roman is less than thrilled with Jimmy trying to take Jey’s place, Jimmy become the Jey Uso he’s got at home I guess. So I imagine we’ll get either some more teases along that line, or Jey returns and we get the build to the Uso civil war well and truly underway. Cesaro and Seth Rollins will probably continue their feud, ditto Bayley and Bianca Belair. Oh, and I’m sure Natalya and Tamina will remind us they exist at some point. With that in mind, let’s get to it.

A recap of Edge’s return last week starts us off, included is a bit where he demands a title shot at Money in the Bank and Adam Pearce gives it to him.

We go live, and here’s Edge. He gets a mic and says that WrestleMania was supposed to culminate his 10 year story, getting the belt back 10 years to the day after retiring. It would have made a hell of a story, and he envisioned it so much he knew it would happen. . . then it didn’t. He didn’t see that coming, it wasn’t in his plans or vision. It rocked him, but he took some time and watched the match back and knows Roman has embellished the truth. He knows that Daniel Bryan cost him that match, stopping Roman from tapping out to his crossface and stopping a pin, and that Jey Uso got involved and cost him the match as well. He could complain about these things, and 2006 Edge would, but in 2021 he knows there are always excuses and obstacles. Hell he spent his career knocking down obstacles, or he wouldn’t be in this spot, and he wont stop now. He knows he can beat Roman one on one now, and Roman knows it too. They both know that’s the truth, and he knows Roman wont admit it but he’s got proof. That leads to an image from WrestleMania where Edge was close to winning and he knows that now he lives in Roman’s head for life. Last week when Roman heard Edge’s music the look on Roman’s face solidified it, for whatever reason Edge has his number. Edge is going to beat him, it’s just a matter of when. He’s inevitable, and will become the Universal champion. Not Edge’s strongest promo, but that’s a very high bar to clear and this was still very good.

In Roman’s locker room Heyman watches Edge’s promo, Jimmy rolls up and recaps what Edge just said. Jimmy has Roman’s back just like Roman has his and tonight he and Roman are going to put Edge down and plant their family flag in his heart. No response from Heyman, Jimmy still isn’t quite what Jey is in the singles department.

Back to the ring, here’s Rick Boogs to introduce “Kingsuke” Nakamura. God, that’s really what they’re going with? I was hoping it was a one week gag. Anyway here’s Nakamura, Pat McAfee has climbed on top of Michael Cole in his jubilation over Boogs’s guitar playing. We also recap the last couple of weeks, then Big E’s music hits and here he comes. Big E and Nakamura share a little handshake, they’ll team up for our first match after this break.

We come back to Apollo’s entrance, I assume Corbin will have new music and a shift in gimmick. There’s a cut to a video interview with Corbin where he laments the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars since losing his crown. No new music for Corbin but he looks unkempt and disillusioned as he meanders to the ring. The ring announcer almost calls him “King” but stops and apologizes then calls him “Baron”.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Big E and King Nakamura w/ Rick Boogs vs. Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews w/ Commander Azeez

Crews and Nakamura get us going. Nakamura and Crews trade shoulder blocks, Crews getting the better of it then talks to Corbin which lets Nakamura kick him in the face. Crews set in the face corner and Nakamura lays in a knee then tags in Big E. Big E does the Good Vibrations spot with some guitar accompaniment from Boogs. Brief abdominal stretch from Big E, then a back elbow and Crews heads to the corner and tags out. Corbin with a clothesline to Big E on the floor then tosses Big E into the time keepers area as we head to break.

We come back to Corbin laying in elbows and working a chin lock on Big E. Back elbow from Corbin, who seems to have found a bit of motivation during the break. Crews tags in, while commentary reminds us that Corbin is one of the select few to have cashed in MITB and lost. Drop kick from Crews then he starts working a front headlock. Big E tosses Crews off, Corbin with a blind tag in the corner and slams Big E down and Nakamura saves the match. Crews with a German suplex to Nakamura and they fight on the floor with Nakamura landing an enziguri. Rick Boogs on the mic, he announces that Corbin’s car is being towed and we cut to the back where we can see it happening. Corbin is sad panda, turns into a Big Ending from Big E and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Big E and Nakamura won

Rating: 1.5 stars

More angle than anything, the action was uninteresting and existed just to make Corbin sad in the ring while the IC champion, hottest rising baby face, and the man who just ruined Corbin’s life all take a back seat to him being sad and sitting in the middle of the ring. Fire whoever booked this.

A reminder that last week Bayley and Seth Rollins beat Cesaro and Biacna Belair in a tag match when Bayley pinned Belair. That leads to Bayley coming out. She and Bayley will have yet another face to face encounter after this break.

We come back to Bayley talking. She’s not the kind of person to brag, but she told us that Belair beating her was a fluke and she proved it last week when she pinned her. Winning wasn’t the best part though, the look of loss in Belair’s eyes was the best part. Belair is physically strong, but mentally weak. A loss like Bayley handed out this early in your title reign is crippling, and Belair is crumbling under the weight of everyone’s expectations. The show is back on the road in front of fans in just 2 weeks, and it would break Bayley’s heart to see Belair fall apart in front of all the kids who support her. Belair ain’t nothing to Bayley, and that brings out Belair. Belair gets a mic, and tells Bayley that Bayley needs to get popped in the mouth. Bayley might want the title, but Belair has it and keeps beating her over and over again, but Bayley can’t move on, Belair questions who’s in who’s head. They yell back and forth, then Belair says Bayley is a bit in her head as the persistent voice making excuses. Belair says the only way to end this is to humiliate Bayley, to the point where Bayley has no choice but to go away. Belair will put the belt on the line at Money in the Bank against Bayley in an I Quit match. Bayley thinks this is funny, but realizes Belair is serious. Bayley says she’s never quit at anything in her life, and has accomplished more than Belair ever will. If Belair can make Bayley say “I Quit” she’d quit Smackdown, WWE, and any kind of competition, but Belair quitting isn’t a surprise. She accepts, and warns Belair that Belair has no chance at winning this match. Belair laughs, Bayley wants to know what’s funny, and Belair says she just realized how excited she is for Bayley to quit. A bit overlong and Belair’s lack of character is still a problem, but we might finally get a conclusion to this.

In the back Heyman paces as Jimmy comes into the locker room. Jimmy says Edge is waiting to jump Roman and wants to know what Roman is waiting on. He thinks Roman is waiting on Jimmy to step up, and he’s going to challenge Edge to the main event tonight. Heyman grins, then looks pensive as Jimmy walks off. Heyman hasn’t said a single word all night, but his facial acting is still top notch.

Back to the ring for our Last Man Standing Match. Kevin Owens heads out, and we head to break.

We come back to Sami Zayn’s ring entrance.

Match #2 – Last Man Standing Money in the Bank Qualifier Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Owens with a quick double leg and unloads with strikes, then stomps and a cannonball senton in the corner. Zayn heads out of the ring, Owens follows him and starts abusing him around the ringside area. Owens throws Zayn into the barricade a few times, but Zayn reverses one and then clotheslines Owens down. They trade strikes, then Owens back drops Zayn over the barricade into the monitors. Owens slams Zayn into the monitors a few times before Zayn heads back to the ringside area, Owens hits a swanton off the barricade onto Zayn and demands the ref count. Zayn back up, Owens sets him on the announce table and wants to swanton him through it but Zayn catches him and tosses him into the table but “I am the table” spot, Owens back up to his feet at about the count of 7 as we head to break.

We come back to Owens pummeling Zayn in the corner. Zayn wont stay down for a 10 count, so Owens kicks his throat into the middle rope. That move nets Owens a 7 count then Owens lays into him with more rights and chops. Zayn rolls out of the ring and fights up but Owens drives him into the ring post then crotches him on it. Owens implores Zayn to stay down, but Zayn is up at 7 again. They trade rights again, and Owens gets a table from under the ring. Owens sets the table up outside the ring, then gets another and sets it up on top of the first. Owens to the top rope with Zayn, he wants a superplex off the ropes through the tables, but Zayn fights him off and drops Owens over the top rope. Zayn dives onto Owens, Owens is still selling the neck. Back in the ring Zayn unloads punches, but Owens fights back up and they trade rights before Zayn gets an exploder suplex into the turnbuckles. Both men are down, and are back up at around 6. Zayn puts Owens on the top rope, climbs up and wants a superplex but is countered and Owens drops him with a second rope fisherman’s suplex. Zayn gets up at a count of 8. Owens super kicks Zayn in the corner a few times, then sets him on the top rope and chops him. They’re in front of the double stacked tables again, and Zayn slips between the legs of Owens and shoves him off through the tables. Owens struggles, but does get up at a count of 9 as we head to break again.

As we come back Zayn has set up a table by the announce table, and smacks Owens with the top of the announce table. They head up the ring steps, Zayn gets slammed into the ring post though and Owens gains separation. Owens grabs Zayn and slams him into the barricade, then Zayn kicks him in the arm a few times. They head to the apron and trade kicks, then Zayn avoids a stunner and hits Owens with a half and half suplex on the apron. Owens gets up at a count of 7 and heads back into the ring. Helluva kick from Zayn connects and he yells at Owens to stay down. Owens fights up at 7, another Helluva kick from Zayn, and he tells Owens this is karma and drills him with a third one. Owens rolls out of the ring and to his feet at 9. Zayn is apoplectic, he heads out and sets for the diving tornado DDT between the ropes but he flies into an Owens super kick. Owens in the ring, hits a pop up powerbomb but Zayn gets up at 8. Stunner from Owens and Zayn flops out of the ring, Owens follows him right away. Zayn tries to beg off, he asks how we got here, Owens tells him karma, then powerbombs him through the announce table, another one to the second table, then one onto the apron and Zayn can’t get up in time.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kevin Owens won

Rating: 3.5 stars

These two could have a good match in their sleep, and while this isn’t the best entry into their eternal feud it was a darn good one. The only thing hurting this was the commercial breaks, and anyone trying to set up a Last Man Standing match should watch this to study how to pace out the counts in your match to not drag things down.

In the back Megan asks Edge if he knows Jimmy is going to call him out. Edge says Jimmy is putting on a good show with the “Roman isn’t here” bit, but he’s the ultimate opportunist and pulling one over on him is impossible. He knows what’s going to happen when he starts beating up Jimmy, but he doesn’t care and when they try to get him they’ll be facing an angry and vindictive son of a bitch.

Back to the ring where Sonya Deville will be announcing the next Smackdown participant in the women’s money in the bank match. Because, you know, the roster is so thin they can’t actually have matches. I wonder if it’ll be Liv Morgan. More seriously it might be either Natalya or Tamina because we need to be reminded they exist.

We come back to sad Corbin walking in the back, Boogs walks up to him and invites Corbin to dinner with the boys, they’re having chicken a la king. But Corbin will feel better after sleeping in his king sized bed. Another king pun follows, Corbin asks if this is funny, kicking a man while he’s down. Corbin just has “screw you man” to say to that. Not sure how necessary that was.

In the back Sonya Deville announces Zelina Vega to represent Smackdown. Huh, I wasn’t sure she was still under contract with WWE in all honesty. Vega heads to the ring, gets a mic, and says it’s nice to see her. Clearly it’s Deville’s honor to announce her return, just like it will be Vega’s pleasure to collect the briefcase and then cash in at the perfect moment on an already beaten champion. She’ll be women’s champion of either Raw, Smackdown, or NXT. Oh, here comes Liv Morgan. Morgan wants to know what’s going on here, it’s bad enough Carmella just got put into the ladder match and now she’s just giving Vega a spot after “all that hard work”. Vega doesn’t deserve to be in the match, and hasn’t wrestled all year, this isn’t fair. Vega says it’s fair because she’s competed for years, is one of the most popular female competitors in WWE history, and can embarrass Morgan like the amateur she is. Morgan slaps Vega and tells her to prove it with a match right now. Deville says alright. That will take place after the break.

Match #3: Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega

We come back to Vega working an octopus stretch. Vega gets a crucifix around the middle rope while Carmella watches TV in the back at an odd angle. Morgan runs into a clothesline. Some kicks from Vega, then a running knee strike for a near fall. Morgan grabs Vega with a crucifix for 2, then an O’Connor roll but Vega rolls through with a tight grab, but the ref sees and that allows Morgan to roll up Vega with a tight grab to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Liv Morgan won

Rating: 1 star

This didn’t work for me, Vega is a good enough talent but bringing her back to pin in less than 3 minutes? I also don’t really get the point of Morgan beating your other entrants in a painfully shallow division and not just putting her in the match.

Seth Rollins walks up to Pearce and Deville in the back, and introduces himself. They remind him they know who he is, but he swears they forgot about him because they gave Edge the title shot at Money in the Bank. Pearce says Edge deserves the shot, Rollins deserves it as well, and Pearce says they can compare resumes but Edge is still Edge and this is essentially the one on one title shot Edge earned in the Royal Rumble. Deville says Rollins can qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match next week if he beats Cesaro then. Rollins gets mad, then cackles and walks off.

Back to the ring, where Otis heads to the ring and will meet Angelo Dawkins in a match after this break.

We come back and get a video recap of the Alpha Academy ruining the lives of the Street Profits. Dawkins heads out after that, you’d think he’d be pissed off after getting physically mauled for a few weeks but he still does the little dance on the entrance ramp.

Match #4: Otis w/ Chad Gable vs. Angelo Dawkins

They start off with rights, Dawkins with a spinning elbow then drops Gable on the apron but runs into a clothesline from Otis. Otis slams the shoulder of Dawkins into the corner. Fall away slam from Otis. Otis lands a clothesline, then heads to the second rope for the Flying Fridge splash and connects. Gable wants another one, Otis drags him closer and hits a Vader Bomb to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Otis won

Rating: Turban. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash, I imagine the Academy will take the tag team belts sooner rather than later.

Heyman paces at gorilla, Jimmy heads up and asks where Roman is. Heyman speaks, saying they both know Roman and Roman works on his own time but everything he does is for family. Roman does everything for those who do for him, all Jimmy has to do is go out there and be “Main Event” Jimmy Uso. Jimmy will, and knows where Roman is. Here comes Jimmy Uso, he’ll call out Edge after this commercial break.

Next week we’ll have two MITB qualifying matches, Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Corbin. So we can look forward to that.

Back to the ring, where Jimmy has a mic. He wants to know where Edge is, because he’s right here. There’s no Roman tonight, and Jimmy doesn’t need him to handle Edge anyway, he can handle him all by himself. Seems to Jimmy that Edge isn’t man enough to step to him in the middle of the ring. He promises this isn’t a trap, just Jimmy calling him out. Edge still isn’t showing up. Jimmy demands Edge show up, and eventually Edge’s music hits. Edge on the entrance ramp with a mic, and asks Jimmy if he thinks he’s smart because Roman is waiting in the wings. He says Roman is using Jimmy just like the rest of his family, and references how Roman abused Jey until Jey broke. And once Jey is used up, now he’s using Jimmy. Edge asked what happened to Jimmy’s backbone, what happened to “nobody’s bitch”? What Jimmy doesn’t even realize is that Roman laid the perfect trap, but it’s not a trap for Edge, it’s for Jimmy. Edge heads to the ring while Jimmy looks around, paranoid. Edge gets to the ring and kicks down Jimmy, then posts him, drags him to the apron and posts him again. Next Edge sets up the ring steps, but Jimmy is able to super kick him. Jimmy bounces Edge off the base of the ring steps then sends things into the ring. Some mounted rights from Jimmy, but he’s still looking around for someone to jump him and that allows Edge to land a big boot. Edge’s turn to unload mounted strikes, then locks in the Crippler Crossface, he’s modified it to more of an Imanari choke, and Jimmy taps out which for some reason gets Edge to release the hold. As Jimmy struggles on the mat Edge sets for the Spear and hits it. Edge heads out and gets a chair, then breaks off one of the support rungs just like the rung that broke off at Mania. With a wonderfully maniacal look in his eyes Edge locks in the Crossface with the chair piece. Edge yells that he’ll knock Roman’s shiny teeth down his throat as Jimmy taps out. To close Edge reminds the camera that he doesn’t stop. Nice beat down from Edge, and Jimmy remains clearly the third banana behind Roman and Jey.