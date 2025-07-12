Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.11.25  

Hey there people, time for WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re rapidly approaching a few points and the WWE has really crowded their schedule recently. First is the Evolution event, along with a Saturday Night’s Main Event, and SummerSlam which is less than a month away. That’s a lot of masters to serve narratively. Rumor has it that tonight Jelly Roll will be involved in some angle leading to a match at SummerSlam, and frankly I could not possibly care less but Miz has finished shooting American Gladiators and he’s passable in these celebrity spots. Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus have a match at Evolution to build to, Naomi and Jade Cargill have one as well but they’re likely to clash again later since Jade gets a title shot at SummerSlam and Naomi still has the MITB briefcase. The Street Profits will defend the tag team titles against Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis of the Wyatt Sicks, the tag team scene has been a consistent bright spot on Smackdown for months and I imagine that will continue. Solo Sikoa wants us all to invest in his MFTs (Multi-fungible tokens) while he’s US champion and we know he’ll defend it against Jimmy Uso at SNME, we’ll see if Jacob Fatu has something to say about that tonight as well. LA Knight has been on RAW a fair bit lately since he’s feuding with Seth Rollins but those two have gone back and forth on shows so they could continue that tonight. We’ve got Aleister Black taking on Ron Killings, but this is largely a set up for Black to move onto Damian Priest. Drew McIntyre returned last week and ate an RKO from Randy Orton so we know what they’ll be doing. Cody Rhodes has to build to his rematch with John Cena, but Cena doesn’t seem to be present so Cody will likely beat up some lower level heel in the interim. Giulia needs a challenger, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are a tag team but they don’t quite get along, and the tag team of Andrade and Rey Fenix have been doing some good work lately. A lot of this episode has been left kind of blank so far, but let’s hope for some good action. If nothing else the return to 2 hour shows is most welcome, so let’s get to the action.

Commentary talks over the arrival of the Street Profits and we get a little Wyatt glitch. Jelly Roll is here, he walks and finds Randy Orton. They share some words and hugs then separate.

LA Knight heads to the ring to a pretty good pop per usual. Knight gets a mic and wants to talk to us, he talks about predictions and spoilers. They come out of Paul Heyman’s mouth a lot. Heyman might hold some power, and he says Rollins is a little washed so he had to join with Heyman then amass a goon troop of Reed and Bron. He says Reed and Bron tried to get rid of him last week because Rollins couldn’t do it himself. So in 24 hours he gets Rollins and even dropping him on his head on Monday wasn’t enough, he’s coming for Rollins dignity, he wants justice, and he wants to hurt Rollins. Rollins might not be scared, but you don’t have to be scared to get your ass kicked and that’s not a prediction or a spoiler, it’s a fact of life. That does bring out Paul Heyman and the briefcase, Heyman introduces himself and insults the fans. He’s blessed in many ways, such as being outlandishly good looking, and he sees into the future for his group. Their future is the future of this entire industry, and the future for Knight is nothing because Knight has no future. That brings out Solo Sikoa of all people, Solo’s got Tala Tonga, JC Mateo, and Botcha Loa in tow. Solo says some things change, some things stay the same. When Heyman went to RAW and left his family everything changed. There’s no more bloodline, no more Tribal Chief, and no more wise man. Heyman is backing away from them. The crowd chant “OTC” but he’s not here. Solo tells Heyman to leave the building now before they put his big ass through the table again. Heyman does in fact vamoose. Solo reminds us he’s the US champion because we’re forgot, then brags about beating Jacob Fatu. So now he’s giving Knight the chance to leave as well, or his goons will make sure Knight doesn’t walk again. Knight thinks about leaving but decides against it and invites them to fight. The four men circle the ring but Jimmy Uso shows up and gives Knight a chair then superkicks Loa. Jimmy and Knight with chairs chase off the goof troop, Solo talks Tala down in a spot that is poorly blocked out as the good guys just stand around despite having clear shots at him. Anyway here’s Nick Aldis now to make the predictable tag team match playa, Solo and Mateo vs. Jimmy and Knight.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss meet in the back, Bliss needs Charlotte to be ringside with her tonight. Charlotte insists they’re not friends, Bliss agrees and we head to break.

Post break we get confirmation of the tag team match from earlier being our main event.

Roxanne Perez is in the ring, the other participants got the jobber entrance.

Match #1 – Fatal 4-Way Match: Roxanne Perez w/ Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sol Ruca w/ Zaria vs. Kairi Sane w/ Asuka vs. Alex Bliss w/ Charlotte Flair

Sol goes after Bliss while Perez and Sane start trading strikes. Sane then clobbers Sol with a few strikes and sends her out of the ring. Perez intercepts Sane trying to dive then Sol hits a springboard dropkick to both of them. Now it’s Sol who sets to dive and hits the Sasuke Special to send us picture in picture.

Perez and Sol work in the ring for a bit but neither gains much of an advantage. Eventually Perez chop blocks Sol and goes after her leg. Russian leg sweep from Perez gets a 2 count. Some more leg work from Perez then Bliss rolls her up for 2. Perez grabs a La Magistral cradle for 2, she and Bliss seem out of sync but eventually Bliss lands a low dropkick. Perez slams Bliss down by the hair and stomps on her for a bit to send Bliss out of the ring. Sane then comes in with a flying elbow to Perez, she knocks Sol off the apron then misses a Uraken on Perez. Perez with some corner work to Sane but Sane boots her then climbs up top as we come back to broadcast. Perez climbs up with Sane and tries a superplex, Sol and Bliss come over for a Tower of Doom spot and now everyone’s down. Bliss and Sol trade strikes, that goes the way of Bliss who then hits a step over Blockbuster for a 2 count. Perez superkicks Bliss then hits an uppercut to the back and a double springboard lionsault but Sol breaks up the pin. Modified Backstabber from Sol then a running knee to Perez but only a 2 count. Sol with a scoop slam but here’s Sane to attack Sol on the top rope, Sane then climbs up with her and puts her in a tree of woe then hits a lovely double stomp but Bliss and Perez break up the pin. Bliss and Perez team up to dispose of Sane but that dies then Perez avoids Sister Abigail’s DDT. They trade counters then Sol hits a double Soul Snatcher but Raquel gets Perez’s foot on the rope to break the pin. Zaria starts attacking Raquel and they brawl, Asuka gets a boot as well then Charlotte wanders over to throw Raquel over the announce table. In the ring Sane drops Sol with a Uraken then tries the InSane Elbow on Bliss but Bliss gets her feet up to block. Bliss then hits Sister Abigail’s DDT, sort of as that looked ugly, to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alexa Bliss won in 9:59

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Decent little sprint but there were some times when a few of the wrestlers didn’t quite seem on the same page, including unfortunately the finish when Sane didn’t quite have the timing with Bliss to make it clean. Still a decent teaser for the tag team title match at Evolution.

Post match commentary runs down Evolution for us.

After that here come the Street Profits and we head to break with that title match up next.

We come back to the Profits in the ring and here come the Wyatts.

Match #2 – WWE Tag Team Title Match: (c) Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis) w/ Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, and Erick Rowan

Dawkins and Gacy start, they tie up and Dawkins gives a clean break out of the corner. Another tie up, this time Gacy gets Dawkins in the corner but he also gives a clean break. Mat return from Dawkins, Gacy fights back but winds up taking corner punches then Dawkins cheap shots Dexter. Ford tags in, Dawkins lands a spinebuster but Dexter pulls Gacy out of the ring to avoid From the Heavens. The Wyatts recover and we head to break.

We come back to Dexter and Ford fighting on the top rope, Ford lays in strikes but Dexter fights back with strikes of his own. Ford then blocks a superplex and counters with a Sunset Powerbomb and both men are down. Both men tag out and Dawkins gets to run wild on Gacy for a bit. Dawkins tosses both men out of the ring then hits a lovely dive for a man his size. Back in the ring Dawkins goes up top and hits a rolling senton for a 2 count. Rowan is still making his way towards the ring but he’s staying out of the match. Gacy with the handspring clothesline then he tags in Dexter. Back suplex and neckbreaker combination but only a 2 count. Hard corner whip from Dexter then he sends Dawkins out of the ring and we head to break again.

We come back to Dexter working over Dawkins. Ford with the blind tag and Dexter takes some back and forth offense from the Profits including the Pounce into a back suplex for a 2 count. Dexter flips out of a back suplex and Gacy tags in then Dexter with a spinebuster and Gacy powerbombs him onto Ford leading to Dawkins breaking up the pin. Enziguri from Ford then he tags in Dawkins and they hit the Doomsday Blockbuster but Gacy kicks out at 2.9 after Ford disposed of Dexter. Gacy sends Ford to the floor but then Dawkins punches him out of the ring. Sky High to Dexter then Ford tags in, From the Heavens connects but Gacy distracts the ref so Rowan can pull Ford out of the ring. Dawkins then Pounces Rowan into the time keepers area. Ford kicks Dexter again and climbs up for another From the Heavens but Gacy slows him down so Dexter can avoid it. Gacy tags in, suplex into powerbomb connects and the Wyatts win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Wyatt Sicks won the titles in 17:23

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: I imagine this was better for the live audience, the commercials hurt the flow a bit but what we did see was still quite good. A little bit of a shame the Profits didn’t get a better run this time around with the belts but I’m pretty curious what the Wyatts will do.

The Wyatts celebrate in the ring. We see the rest of the tag team division in the back being upset about this result. DIY tries to rally the troops but no one’s buying what they’re selling. Fraxiom feel they should get a shot at the belts since the Wyatts cost them their title shot. Andrade and Rey Fenix walk in and announce they’re actually part of the tag team division. DIY are pissed about this and storm off.

We see some UFC personnel ringside because the UFC is in town tomorrow, no pops for any of them.

The crew set up a bad on stage, we’ll get a musical performance after this break.

Post break here’s Jelly Roll to perform a song. He sings and walks to the ring but eventually he gets interrupted by Logan Paul. Logan says people are here to see real superstars not listen to music for people who have tats of their children but not custody of them. The ring is sacred, Jelly belongs on a stage not in a ring. He’s disgusted by celebrities, influencers, or personalities coming into “our” industry and leeching off their success. The WWE doesn’t need Jelly Roll, it needs Logan Paul. He raises the bar for professional wrestling. He’s here because he belongs here, and this company loves him so much that his podcast- thankfully Jelly interrupts him. This is Jelly’s home town, and no one gives a damn about Logan’s podcast. That much is true. The two stare down and jaw jack a bit but here’s Randy Orton to call Logan on his BS. Randy puts over Jelly then tells Logan to listen up you whiny bitch. Everyone has bent over backwards to make Logan look as good as he does, but here’s Drew McIntyre to Claymore Randy and stand over the fallen Viper. Drew heads out. Logan starts attacking Randy because he’s a heel, Jelly seems conflicted but then yanks Logan off of Randy and tosses him across the ring. That sends Logan out of the ring and Jelly helps up Randy. Nick Aldis and security run down to try and restore some order. Logan then trashes the instruments on stage.

In the back Ron “R-Truth” Killings walks, he’ll take on Aleister Black after this break.

We come back to a recap of what just happened in case you missed it. In the back Randy talks with Jelly and thanks him for having his back. Jelly will be in Randy’s corner tomorrow, leading to the tag team match for SummerSlam is my bet.

To the ring, Truth is already in the ring and here comes Aleister Black.

Match #3: Aleister Black vs. Ron “The Truth” Killings

27 minutes between matches. Some early avoidance from Truth then a leg lariat and Stinger Splash. Black avoids a suplex and sweeps the legs then hits a striking combination into the corner. Truth hits the ropes and hits the Lie Detector to send Black out of the ring then looks for a dive but Black intercepts with a Kitching Sink knee lift. They head out of the ring and Black lands on his feet trying the second rope moonsault then Truth rams him into the ring post. Truth gets a chair and heads into the ring but Black steps on the chair the knees Truth in the face. Now Black picks up the chair, the ref stops him from using it though and Truth grabs an O’Connor Roll to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ron Killings won in 2:08

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: I might need to find a category for matches that are more angle than match, because this was one of those. What we did get was pretty decent and I might actually want more of this pairing in the future. It is a bit of a shame they haven’t found a real direction for Truth after his big return.

Truth walks off post match and Black follows quite annoyed.

We see Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus walking in the back as we head to break.

In back Damian Priest talks with Black and tries to calm him down after the loss and tells him to let it go. Black says Priest is right and walks a bit away after a handshake then comes back with a flying knee to Priest and unloads on him with kicks then a Black Mass to lay him out. Now he can let it go.

Trish and Tiffany are both in the ring with Wade Barrett. Wade has some questions. He asks why Tiffany chose Trish, and Tiffany mentions already beating Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax, so now she can face one of the greatest of all time and she might be in that conversation after she beats Trish. Trish feels the pressure of the match and moment, but warns Tiffany that Tiffany’s the one with pressure. Trish is already the greatest, and if she wins then Tiffany leaves with nothing then promises to deliver Startusfaction. Tiffany says things aren’t the same now, she’s seen the VHS tapes of Trish. Trish asks if Tiffany learned about tapes on tiktok. Trish helped build and grow this division and still delivers. On Sunday she’ll become an 8 time champion. That brings out Naomi, who just wants to remind us that- on here’s Jade to cut her off and beat her down. Jade lays into Naomi on the entrance ramp until officials pull them apart. The brawl continues for a bit before we cut to commentary running down SNME for us.

Jimmy Uso heads to the ring for our main event and we head to break.

Post break commentary runs down the loaded week and it looks like next week John Cena will finally be here to build to his rematch with Cody Rhodes.

LA Knight has joined Jimmy in the ring. Here comes Solo again, the man could really use a new song at this point.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Jimmy Uso and LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo w/ Tala Tonga and Tonga Loa

Knight and Solo start, Solo gets a cheap shot in but then Knight hits a neckbreaker. Jimmy tags in and Knight stomps on Solo then lands a running knee and Jimmy follows with a hip attack. Solo fights back with a right hand then corners Jimmy and Mateo tags in. Corner work from Mateo who still doesn’t really have the fans attention. Jimmy fights back with strikes then a Samoan Drop. Mateo lays in strikes to fight back, Solo tags in then Jimmy gets pulled out of the ring by him. Solo with a Samoan Drop onto the announce table and we head picture in picture. They really should have used those PIP spots for the tag team title match, this doesn’t need it.

They head back into the ring and Solo connects with a hip attack. Some control work from Solo including a few cheap shots from Mateo. Mateo tags in and hits a corner uppercut. Solo tags back in, Jimmy with some punches but Solo blocks the tag out. We come back to Solo yelling at Jimmy about not getting in line with his group. Solo tries another hip attack, it connects then he wants a third but Jimmy avoids that one. Mateo tags in and looks to block the tag, but Jimmy flips out of a back suplex and lands an enziguri. Knight gets the hot tag and runs wild for a bit. Neckbreaker out of the corner from Knight but Mateo avoids Blunt Force Trauma. Solo misses a shot and takes a blow then Knight hits a reverse DDT on Mateo. Knight sets for the jumping elbow drop, tags in Jimmy then hits it and Jimmy follows with the Splash but Solo saves the match. Solo tags himself in and looks for the Samoan Spike on Jimmy but Jimmy lands a superkick. Spinning Solo connects but Knight breaks up the pin. Mateo and Knight fight briefly, Knight tosses Mateo then hits a diving baseball slide. Heyman is in the time keepers area and distracts Knight then Tala floors him with a boot behind the refs back. Jimmy with the surprise roll up on Solo and the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jimmy Uso and LA Knight won in 9:33

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Acceptable enough match but there are seriously diminishing returns on these pairings at this point, we’ve seen a ton of Knight, Jimmy, Solo, etc. and while it’s rarely been awful it’s almost never been really good. This was just kind of here.

Post match Tala and Loa chase Jimmy into the crowd, Knight drops Solo with Blunt Force Trauma but here’s Bron Breakker to cut Knight in half with a Spear then Bronson Reed follows with a Tsunami. The crowd want another one but are denied and the episode ends.