Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.18.25  

Hey there people, time for WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’ve got a contract signing for WWE champion John Cena and Cody Rhodes, the two will presumably main event SummerSlam, and we’ll see what kind of sparks fly tonight. The injury to Seth Rollins probably derailed plans for LA Knight so he’s going to need a pivot, Roman Reigns seems to be exclusive to RAW these days so we’re unlikely to see him around the blue brand for the near future either. Jacob Fatu still seems to be going after the US title along with Solo Sikoa and his Many Fungible Tokens, Naomi is over on RAW now which does seem to clear a path for a straight forward match between Jade Cargill and WWE women’s champion Tiffany Stratton. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair did not with the women’s tag team belts, Bliss has tried dragging some personality out of Charlotte the last few weeks and it seems to be working so now we’ve got to see if that will continue or if Charlotte just attacks Bliss and goes back to getting go away heat. Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre will be continuing to attack each other to set up the tag team bout where they’ll team with Jelly Roll and Logan Paul respectively. Aleister Black and Damian Priest seem like they’ll be taking lumps out of each other going forward, Camrelo Hayes continues to tread water, and Shinsuke Nakamura is no where to be found. Women’s US champion Giulia needs a program, and the tag team scene now has to reckon with a couple of the Wyatts holding the gold. SummerSlam is coming up surprisingly quick so let’s see what goes down tonight.

We open with seeing an accident in the parking lot, Solo and company were hit. Cody Rhodes is here, so’s Adam Pearce because Nick Aldis is taking the week off. We’ll figure out what’s up with that later.

Also from earlier today, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte flair were in the back. Bliss says they should part ways after failing to win the belts, Charlotte says she doesn’t do things halfway and got them a tag team title match for SummerSlam. Charlotte asks Bliss to be in her corner tonight against Raquel Rodriguez, Bliss agrees.

To the ring for our first match. Charlotte comes out first followed by Raquel.

Match #1: Charlotte Flair w/ Alexa Bliss vs. Raquel Rodriguez w/ Roxanne Perez

They tie up then Raquel shoves Charlotte into the ropes. Charlotte tries an arm wringer, they trade escapes then Raquel starts running Charlotte over. Eventually Charlotte clotheslines Raquel out of the ring then follows with a plancha. Bliss and Perez get into it a little bit then Raquel runs Charlotte into the ring post and we go picture in picture.

Back in the ring Raquel retains control with some corner work. Abdominal stretch from Raquel but Charlotte counters into one of her own then gets hip tossed by Raquel. Some corner stomps from Raquel then she grabs a chin lock. Charlotte fights free then runs into a big boot. We come back to Raquel still in control with a Canadian backbreaker. Charlotte is able to avoids a corkscrew Vader Bomb and starts firing up with strikes. Chops from Charlotte then the step over clothesline, boy that was almost super bad if Raquel hadn’t stopped her momentum fully to let Charlotte get all the way over. Charlotte kicks Raquel through the ropes then heads up top for a crossbody but Raquel rolls through and hits a spinning slam for a 2 count. Raquel wants a Tejana Bomb but Charlotte slips free then boots Raquel down. Roxanne gets involved and gets kicked then Bliss snaps Raquel over the ropes behind the refs back, Charlotte then hits a superkick and School Boy roll up for the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Charlotte Flair won in 9:15

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Alright match but more about Charlotte and Bliss getting more on the same page than anything in the ring.

In the back Pearce talks with “cops” who are looking for Jacob Fatu related to the car wreck earlier. Pearce leads them to Fatu in the back, Fatu isn’t thrilled by this gets talked into going with them before we head to break.

As we come back we get a hype video for Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill at SummerSlam.

Next a recap of Ron “R-Truth” Killings beating Aleister Black last week and what happened between Black and Damian Priest in the back. Earlier today Priest walked in the back looking for Black, Carmelo Hayes got a little mouthy at Priest and says he warned Priest that this would happen. Priest admits he did, but he’s going to find Black and shut his mouth. Hayes says Priest can’t shut his mouth, Priest offers a match and Hayes is down.

To the ring and here comes Hayes. That sends us to break.

Post break here comes Priest.

Match #2: Damian Priest vs. Carmelo Hayes

Hayes attacks just before the bell, Priest doesn’t appreciate that then Hayes hits the ropes but winds up running into a big boot. Priest with corner work, Hayes then gets punched out of the ring. On the floor Hayes avoids being driven into the ring post and dropkicks Priest into the post to send us to break.

Hayes is still in control as we come back. Priest fires up and unloads punches then a Flapjack. Running shoulder block from Priest, Hayes tries to run away then yanks the arm of Priest over the top rope and follows with a springboard crossbody. Hayes mockingly tunes up the band but Priest catches his kick then boxes the ears of Hayes but Hayes hits La Mistica facebuster only to the run run into a right hand. Razor’s Edge attempt from Priest, Hayes slips free though then misses a flying nothing only to counter South of Heaven with a Codebreaker. Hayes up top, Frog Splash but only a 2 count. The crowd think this is awesome, I’m begging people to have standards. They head out of the ring and Priest clobbers Hayes then hits the Flatliner onto the announce desk. Back in the ring Priest goes for his Old School crossbody but Aleister Black crotches him and gets the match thrown out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Damian Priest won via disqualification in 8:57

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: This didn’t click for me, Hayes sells well for Priest’s offense but this never felt like it really got going and the ending hurt as well.

Post match Black hits a Black Mass on Priest then stares down Hayes who just scampers away. Black has some words for Priest before heading out of the ring.

Commentary remind us of what else is on tap tonight, including Stephane Vaquer taking on Alba Fyre and a Fatal 4-Way tag team match for a shot at the tag team titles.

Wyatt video, they’re now where they belong. The Profits’ bond is only held together by the lust for gold. The Wyatts are built for this, their bond not shared blood and they’ll strip the tag teams of their desires and burn their vanity down. Let the Wyatt Sicks be your guide, all you have to do is follow. That sends us to break.

Solo Sikoa heads to the ring as we come back, his goons are in tow. Solo gets a mic and some very sweetened boos before he says tonight is an example of who Jacob Fatu really is. Without Solo it turns out Fatu is reckless, doesn’t care about anyone or listen to anyone. The “what” treatment is starting. Solo reminds us of what he’s done for Fatu and how Fatu has betrayed him. Really he should have seen it coming, once a criminal always a criminal. In the back we see Fatu return and Jimmy Uso greets him, the cops apologize to Fatu and say he wasn’t the one who drove the car into Solo. The Samoan Werewolf then heads to the ring to handle business. As he’s heading down Jimmy comes through the crowd and low bridges Tala Tonga. The brawl is now on but eventually the numbers game is just too much for the good guys. Tala boots Jimmy on the floor then Fatu with a suicide dive onto Tala to save Jimmy from a chokeslam but Tala just pops up like Fatu normally does but he takes superkicks from Fatu and Jimmy until Fatu sends Jimmy into Tala to send him over the barricade. Fatu goes back into the ring after Solo and lays into him with mounted punches. Jimmy sends a chair into the ring then Solo heads out but Jimmy sends him back into the ring. Hip attack from Fatu then he picks up the chair, man Jimmy’s lurking in a heelish fashion though. Fatu puts the chair over Solo’s head and lines up a hip attack, but JC Mateo interrupts this. Jimmy superkicks Tonga Loa while Fatu fights off Mateo. Jimmy with a Splash to Loa then Fatu with a Mighty Moonsault to Mateo. The chair is still in the ring and Fatu whacks Mateo and Loa with it repeatedly. Adam Pearce comes out and makes Solo vs. Fatu for the US title at SummerSlam in a steel cage. Oh, and Solo, here come the cops who don’t take kindly to Solo’s false police report filing. Solo gets cuffed and dragged out. This amuses Fatu and Jimmy who celebrate in the ring then Jimmy hands Fatu the US title that Fatu used to carry.

Next a recap of what’s been going on with Jelly Roll, including what happened when Jelly hosted the Jimmy Kimmel show which culminated with Jelly chokelsamming Logan Paul through a table.

Stephanie Vaquer heads to the ring, decent reception for her and we head to break.

Post break we get a recap of the last segment and confirmation of the cage match for SummerSlam.

Alba Fyre has entered the ring.

Match #3: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Alba Fyre w/ Piper Niven

30:37 between matches. Fyre tries to attack right away but Vaquer out wrestles her and tries a few pin attempts then lands a headbutt. Fyre lands a superkick that sends Vaquer out of the ring then she follows with a suicide dive. Back in the ring Fyre heads up top but Vaquer blocks her Swanton Bomb with the knees then follows with a back suplex. The Devil’s Kiss follows, Fyre and Vaquer fight over finishes but Vaquer hits the SVB to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Stephanie Vaquer won in 2:01

Rating: Spaghetti. . . SQUASH

Thoughts: Delicious squash.

Post match Piper attacks Vaquer and lands a senton. Vaquer fights back and shoves Piper out of the ring then superkicks her through the ropes.

In the back Cathy talks with the Street Profits about losing the belts, they say underhanded tactics took their titles. They’re not going anywhere though and they’ll get those titles back. Asked about the number one contender’s match that doesn’t include them things get interrupted by DIY. They’re going to have to save the tag team division again. Now they’ll have to do things themselves. They head to the ring and we head to break.

We come back to Fenix and Andrade heading to the ring to complete the entrances.

Match #4 – Tag Team Fatal 4-Way Match: DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) w/ Candice LeRae vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) vs. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) vs. Rey Fenix and Andrade

Only two men legal at a time but anyone can tag in. Frazer and Sabin start and they trade arm wringers and escapes until we get a stand off. DIY then attack to complicate things, Fenix dropkicks Ciampa then sends Johnny out of the ring. Frazer and Axiom with superkicks to Fenix and Andrade. Shelley and Sabin with baseball slides to Johnny and Ciampa then Sabin with a suicide dive onto both of them to send us to break again.

We come back to DIY being more or less in control of things. Shelley fights them off with a Flatliner and DDT combination with a little help from Sabin. Axiom tags in off of Shelley, then he tags in Frazer and they team up to take out Ciampa with rapid fire offense. Similar stuff for Fenix, that gets them boos but they set up the rapid fire suicide dives. Axiom tags back in and the Catapulta Infernal lands but Andrade breaks up the pin and Fenix tags in off of Ciampa. Fenix gets to run wild on Axiom then Andrade tags in. Andrade with the 3 Amigos. Fenix tags back in, Frog Splash but the pin is broken up by everyone else. Everyone stares down then we get another big brawl. Frazer and Axiom trade kicks with the Guns. Andrade and Fenix attack Frazer and Axiom, then hit corner work then Axiom takes a bunch of strikes. Ciampa tags off of Fenix and Johnny with One Final Beat to Andrade. Axiom with a Small Package on Ciampa for 2. Ciampa then hits a clothesline and Project Ciampa for a 2 count and we head to picture in picture.

Ciampa and Axiom head to the apron and Ciampa lays in chops until Axiom fights back and knocks him down. Axiom and Ciampa then head up top together, they fight over position but eventually Ciampa hits Axiom with an avalanche Air Raid Crash onto a pile of bodies. Well, sort of as they weren’t caught all that well. Everyone’s down for a bit then Ciampa and Axiom head back into the ring. Axiom eats a running knee but still kicks out at 2. Johnny tags in, the superkick Fairy Tale Ending connects but Sabin tags off Johnny to block Meet in the Middle and he hits a cross body onto both of them. We come back as he and Shelley deliver the Facial to Johnny. Corner kicks to Axiom, then they try Skull and Bones but Andrade breaks it up and tags in off of Sabin. Andrade disposes of Sabin then heads up top for a moonsault but Axiom is up and kicks him. Axiom up top, Frazer tags in as Axiom hits the Spanish Fly, Frazer with a Phoenix Splash but Ciampa tagged in. Ciampa tries to pin but here’s Fenix to break up the pin. Tiger Feint wheel kick to Ciampa then Fenix with a corkscrew plancha onto the pile of bodies. Ciampa is alone, Andrade tries The Message but Candice distracts things so Ciampa rolls up Andrade for 2. Johnny accidentally superkicks Ciampa, Andrade then kills him with a spinning elbow. Fenix dives onto Johnny then Andrade hits The Message to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Andrade and Rey Fenix won in 15:37

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Fun little wild sprint, Andrade and Fenix were the odds on favorites to win this one all things considered but that’s not a bad thing. They made the most of the chaos and had enough time to make sure everyone got to show a bit of what they can do. It is a little disconcerting how quickly the Guns became just another tag team though.

Commentary run down next weeks show, Bliss vs. Roxanne plus Randy Orton, Jelly Roll, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul will all be there.

In the back Cody Rhodes walks, he’s got the contract for the signing after this break.

Post break Adam Pearce is in the ring to officiate the contract signing. Out first is Cody Rhodes. Cody signs first then gets a mic and asks what we want to talk about. He brings up his familial history with Texas since we’re in Texas. He wanted to be like his dad and brother who are Texans. Apparently he sent something on social media that got dissected a lot because he addresses it, he hasn’t flinched in the ring since coming back to WWE. Not against Seth Rollins with a muscle hanging off the bone, not in either Royal Rumble one of them in this city, and not when wrestling politics came for his soul and spot. But he did flinch at Mania 41 against John Cena. Mixed reaction to mentioning Cena. Cody understands that, and knows him having to take the title from one of the most beloved wrestlers is tough but he was born for this. One match for the rest of his life at SummerSlam. That leads to Pearce bringing out WWE champion John Cena. Cena cuts the music and asks Cody to sit once he gets to the ring. He has bad news for Cody, he is not going to be at SummerSlam. That’s news to everyone, but Cena is going to explain. He’s filming a big movie for Netflix, this isn’t a surprise to anyone. Everyone thinks it’s best he not physically compete at SummerSlam. He knows Cody earned a rematch, they can do it in Paris or Perth, but he can’t in good faith sign this contract. We’re all upset, but there’s nothing to be done tonight. If his name is on that contract he has to be there, but they all talked and his schedule just wont allow for Cena to be there and this is what’s best for business right now. Cena says it was hard to just be here knowing he had to do this, on his farewell tour. He wanted to give people something to remember, but right now physically and emotionally this is all Cena has to give. He thanks everyone and appreciates their patience and understanding in this matter. Good night San Antonio, and Cena leaves. Cody is pissed and chases him down then unloads on him with punches. They brawl around the ringside area, and Cena sends Cody into the ring steps then back into the ring. Cena grabs the belt and then misses a shot to Cody, Cody with kicks then he gets the belt and bashes Cena in the head with it. Cody puts Cena on the table then climbs up top holding the contract, and he Splashes Cena through the table. To close Cody takes Cena’s hand and signs with it. That wouldn’t really hold up in court. Cody then tells Cena to check the fine print, it’s not just a title match at SummerSlam. . . it’s a Street Fight. Cody poses with the title as the show ends.