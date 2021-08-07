Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.06.21  

It’s another Friday night, and we’ve all got nothing better to do other than be here. The build towards Summerslam heats up this week, seeing as they’ve got all of 2 more weeks until it happens it’s kind of now or never. Last week a couple of relevant things happened, first and foremost John Cena weaseled his way into the Universal title match at Summerslam so despite all kinds of illegality going on there we’re getting Roman Reigns vs. John Cena. Cena and Roman have been sniping at each other verbally and have done so rather well, hopefully that stays on track. Last week also saw the return of Sasha Banks, who attacked Bianca Belair to reignite their feud. I was less than thrilled by the build to their WrestleMania match though the match itself delivered, so let’s see if they can craft a more compelling story this time. Tonight Dominik Mysterio will battle Jey Uso, because that feud will not end for a while yet, and Baron Corbin will take on Finn Balor after costing Balor his title shot last week. Well, sort of, Corbin just interrupted the contract signing but that whole thing led to Cena signing instead so we can all blame Corbin because at this point why not. Big E might actually get some kind of clarity about his immediate future, and ditto the rest of the mid card guys (Owens, Zayn, Crews, Cesaro, Nakamura) because that group is too talented to be languishing doing nothing week after week. Well with that out of the way let’s see what Smackdown has in store for us.

The crowd in Tampa Bay, Florida is certainly present as is Sasha Banks to start us off. Commentary tries to sell Banks’s attacking Belair last week as shocking, which might be the least sincere thing they’ve said in months. Banks plays with the crowd to start, and she’s here for her spotlight. She will never let anyone steal that spotlight from her again, and then ques up a replay of last week when she made Carmella tap out then beat down Belair. OK, I’m pretty sure they’re piping in or at least enhancing the boos for Banks, it’s a bit distracting. Banks has been watching Belair make mistake after mistake, last week she had to rescue Belair from Carmella and Vega and says Belair is nothing without her. Without Banks there’s no ESPY, no celebrity hangouts, no WrestleMania main event. Belair was crying in the ring before their match started because of the moment, and then didn’t even thank Banks for turning her from a rookie into the reigning champion. Banks is back here to make Belair pay, plain and simple. Here’s Belair to talk on the entrance ramp. Belair says Banks wont have anything to say when Belair gets in the ring, Banks disagrees. Belair objects to the notion that she needs Banks, reminding everyone that Banks begged to be chosen after Belair won the Rumble match. Banks doesn’t want props, Belair thinks she just doesn’t want Belair to shine. Belair hits the ring and Banks powders. They trade cheap barbs, Belair then says Banks can have a shot at the title. That brings out Zelina Vega, because who doesn’t love a revolving door segment. Vega says this isn’t happening right now, she heads to the ring and reminds Belair that last week before the ratchet vulture Sasha Banks swooped in Belair had accepted Vega’s challenge. Both Banks and Vega ask Belair for a response, Belair says she’ll see Banks and Summerslam and Vega tonight. Belair heads out after that. Well that was a segment, sadly it just did the predictable and took a long time doing so.

We get a recap of the Mysterios and Usos from the last few weeks, because there’s no other face team since the Street Profits are still indisposed we’re going to keep this one going. In the back Rey asks Dominik about his choice to challenge Jey tonight, Rey wants him to be strategic since they’ve finally got a title shot set up and doesn’t want their momentum squandered yet. Dominik promises not to let him down tonight.

Back to the ring, here’s Jey for our first match. That match will take place after this break.

Post break here’s Dominik along with Rey.

Match #1: Jey Uso w/ Jimmy vs. Dominik Mysterio w/ Rey

They tie up, Dominik avoids him the lands a few blows before they hit the ropes and Jey floors Dominik with a shoulder block. More rope running and Dominik lands a drop kick. Jey drops Dominik with a running elbow and then really takes over when he lands a backbreaker. Dominik tries to fight back with punches but Jey floors him with a right and Dominik heads out of the ring to recover. Jey follows Dominik out and they brawl in the ringside area, Dominik back in the ring and hits a face first baseball slide into a sunset flip powerbomb that sends Jey into the barricade and send us to commercial break.

We come back to Jey in control, Jimmy hit a cheap shot during the break to turn the tide. Jey hits a back suplex into a neckbreaker for a near fall. Dominik avoids an avalanche in the corner then fights off a Samoan drop and hits a neckbreaker of his own. Second rope moonsault from Dominik, but only 2. Jey misses an enziguri, then Dominik is able to chop block Jey into the ropes and wants the 619 and hits it. Dominik up top, Rey intercepts Jimmy with a seated senton, but Jey is able to avoid a flying nothing and hit a super kick. Uso Splash follows and Jey wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jey Uso won

Rating: 2 stars

Decent match, my primary gripe is the lack of consistency in action as it just kind of jumped from spot to spot without the connective tissue. But the general story of Dominik’s lack of experience costing him and the team is a solid one.

We get a recap of last week when Seth Rollins ambushed and took out Edge with a camera shot. Back to live and Edge is in the back when Megyn intercepts him. Edge calls Rollins a rotten selfish bastard, and mentions the history between Edge and Rollins then promises that when Rollins arrives later tonight he can meet Edge in the ring and see what a rotten selfish bastard Edge can be.

Back to the arena where Rick Boogs is playing the guitar, he introduces the one true king of Smackdown Shinsuke Nakamura. Here’s Nakamura and he heads to the ring. Up after this break Nakamura will battle Intercontinental champion Apollo Crews in a contenders match.

We come back and as commentary hypes up the rest of the card Pat McAfee calls Corbin “Bum ass Baron Corbin” and I’m still chuckling at that one. Anyway here’s Apollo Crews.

Match #2: Shinsuke Nakamura w/ Rick Boogs vs. Apollo Crews w/ Commander Azeez

Some early go behinds then they trade kicks, Crews has weak looking kicks. They run the ropes and trade kicks, Nakamura gets the better of it then lands a knee strike. Crews hits a stun gun then a clothesline. Scoop slam from Crews as he looks to keep on the offense. Nakamura lands an intercepting knee strike, but misses the corner knee. Crews and Nakamura trade kicks, Nakamura’s draped Crews over the top rope and he hits the corner knee then a jumping kick to floor Crews. Nakamura wants the reverse exploder, but he and Crews trade escapes then Nakamura hits a weak looking Go To Sleep then another kneeling knee strike, he covers but Azeez yanks him out and causes the disqualification.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shinsuke Nakamura won via disqualification

Rating: 1.5 stars

Too short to be anything other than setup.

Post match Nakamura kicks Azeez, then tosses Crews into him and heads out with Boogs playing the guitar.

We get a recap of the issues between Roman and Cena from last week, and the contract signing that went awry and led to Cena winding up in the main event. That was still about the dumbest way they could have arrived at Cena and Roman logistically. In the back Paul Heyman comes out of Roman’s locker room and finds Kayla waiting there. He wants to know what Kayla wants, she was hoping to get a comment from Roman about last week. Heyman recaps the theft from last week and how Cena stole Balor’s title shot, then gives us a great example of how that whole thing was crap since Heyman couldn’t bushwhack Tom Brady and steal his 75 million dollar contract and calls this contract a joke and Cena’s claim for a title shot meritless. WWE is just enabling Cena’s ego, and Roman Reigns has nothing to say about Cena or to Kayla. Big E is here with his briefcase and does some laughing with a badly set up laugh track, seriously the production has been pretty weak so far with this kind of stuff. That sends us to break.

We come back and confirm that tonight Belair and Vega will have a Contenders Match. Screw this over exposed concept. Here’s Tegan Nox for our next match.

Match #3: Tegan Nox w/ Shotzi vs. Tamina

Tamina is flying solo while reminding us she exists for the week. Nox with some early offense but Tamina cuts her off with a clothesline. Typical Tamina offense for a bit, Nox avoids a corner rush and then starts stomping on her in the corner. Some jumping cannonballs from Nox in the corner. Nox wants the Shiniest Wizard, but Tamina avoids it, hits a super kick, tries a Samoan Drop but Shotzi fires her tank at Tamina and distracts her long enough for Nox to get a sunset flip into a prawn hold pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tegan Nox won

Rating: DUD

Too short to mean anything, and while Nox’s selling was amusing this was a bit disjointed.

In the back Adam Pearce has to break the bad news to Vega that she’s just got a contenders match. If Vega is able to beat Belair tonight she’ll get first crack at the winner of Banks and Belair post Summerslam.

Back to the ring and here’s Edge. He’ll allegedly do something after this break.

We come back and Edge is hanging out in the ring with a mic. Edge thanks Tampa for the welcome, then says Seth Rollins isn’t here tonight. I for one am grateful. Edge says this is a good thing, because if Rollins were here Edge would wind up in jail because of what he’d do to him. He was willing to let things be, until Rollins cost him the title. But Edge knows he’d have done the same thing if the roles were reversed. Edge calls Rollins a mirror to his past, and they both know this isn’t going to end well for either of them, but it is going to have to end. Rollins interrupts via satellite in a suit reminiscent of my grandmothers drapes. Rollins does agree that they’re a lot alike, but if The Ultimate Opportunist was half the man the Architect is he’d know you have to have a plan B. Edge has a plan B, him and Rollins one on one for the first time ever at Summerslam. Rollins says he calls the shots, not Edge, but he will think about the challenge. But while he’s doing that, maybe Edge should think about it too. What is Edge getting himself into here? Rollins reminds Edge of what might happen to Edge’s thrice repaired neck when he stomps him into the match, he would end his career. He doesn’t know what kind of future Edge has as a husband and father, this annoys Edge. Edge says Rollins is a cheap combination of televangelist and Colonel Sanders in this industry, then reminds Rollins that Edge helped eliminate him from consecutive Royal Rumbles all because Rollins couldn’t pull the trigger when he had the chance. But what really gets to Rollins is that he’s trying to fill Edge’s boots but can’t, he’s just Edge-lite. That pisses Rollins off, he’s better than Edge in every way and he accepts the challenge for Summerslam. Decent stuff from both men, but both men are trying way too hard to be the one doing the one upping and that leads to a somewhat repetitive promo. Though Rollins and repetitive promos go hand in hand.

In the back Kayla talks with Finn Balor, Balor is pissed that Corbin stuck his nose where it didn’t belong and then Cena swooped in. Balor says if Corbin has sunk as low as he claims he should really keep his mind on his own business, and once Balor is done with Corbin he’s got business with John Cena.

To the ring and here’s the Street Profits. After this break they’ll have a match with Ziggler and Roode.

We come back to WWE patting themselves about their youtube channel’s success. Anyway here’s the Profits playing with the crowd in the ring, and now Ziggler and Roode head down.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Ford and Roode get us going while Cole tries to sell me on the depth of the Smackdown tag team division. OK, now that’s the most disingenuous thing he’s said all night. Ford hits drop kicks to both opponents but runs into Sambo suplex from Roode. Ziggler tags in and hits a knee strike while Roode hits a Russian leg sweep and Dawkins saves the match. Roode back in and starts stomping the ribs of Ford. Ford with a jumping enziguri and both men are down. Both men tag and Dawkins starts running wild. Ziggler gets a roll up, Dawkins counters into a butterfly slam, then Roode clears Ford from the ring and Ziggler hits a Fame-Asser on Dawkins for a near fall. Dawkins clocks him with the Anointment, tags Ford and Ford hits From the Heavens to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Street Profits won

Rating: 1.5 stars

Short match just designed to remind people that the Profits can go, but the short time combined with a slightly odd layout and utter disinterest from the crowd drags this down. The Profits are the only other face tag team though so they’ll be in the tag team picture assuming the Usos retain over the Mysterios.

We go basically from one match to another and here’s Bianca Belair. Her match with Zelina Vega is up after this break.

Zelina Vega heads to the ring as we come back from break.

Match #5: Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega

Belair over powers Vega early, then Vega avoids a corner rush and Belair posts herself. Vega lays in strikes, until Belair tosses her off and returns them. The dead crowd seems to be throwing Belair a bit. Vega fights back with an elbow, gets a roll up for 2. Belair with a Glam Slam attempt, but Vega rolls through and gets a crucifix around the middle rope for a bit before breaking. A kick from Belair sends Vega out of the ring. Vega slowly back into the ring, Belair meets her but can’t find real offense and has to shove her out of the ring. Belair follows Vega out, and gets the Military Press to hold Vega up as Sasha Banks comes out to distract. Vega hits a hurricanrana from the apron and back in the ring only gets a 2 count as we head to break.

Belair starts her comeback as we return, she cartwheels out of a headscissors then shoulder blocks Vega down. Vega tries a triangle choke, Belair powers out of it and hits a facebuster. Scoop slam from Belair so she can do her handspring off the ropes moonsault for a near fall. Vega is able to send Belair into the corner and land some kicks. Belair fights out of a sleeper hold, but Vega back to it. This time Belair spins her around and hits a suplex, floats through and tries a follow up but Vega counters with a DDT. Vega sends Belair out of the ring, but Belair catches her flying and swings her into the barricade, that looked nasty. Back in the ring Belair with the Kiss of Death to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bianca Belair won

Rating: 1.5 stars

These two did not gel almost at all, a lot of slow motion moves and a few spots that based on the size difference didn’t quite look right.

In the back here’s Roman Reigns. Heyman walks up to him and tells him Balor and Corbin is up next, Roman is interested. Back in the ring here’s Balor for that match. We’ve got plenty of time, I wonder if they’re giving Balor and Corbin time or if we’re getting shenanigans then talking. Either way we’ll find out after this break.

Post break here comes Corbin. Apparently Corbin’s music has been repossessed too, hopefully all those cuts WWE has been throwing around could help Corbin. The stains on Corbin’s shirt have migrated to the other side of his button line.

Match #6: Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

Corbin gets a mic as the match starts, he apologizes knowing it wasn’t cool what he did last week. Balor rejects his apology and lays in strikes to Corbin. Corbin is able to slam Balor into the ring post then suplex him from the apron back into the ring. Some body blows from Corbin, but Balor fights back with Pele kick. Some more strikes from Balor, then a double stomp to the chest. Corbin tries to fight back but eats leg kicks for his trouble then a Sling Blade from Balor. Shotgun drop kick from Balor, a Coup de Grace connects and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Finn Balor won

Rating: Verrucosissima. . . SQUASH

Yeah, I’m calling that a squash as Corbin had very little meaningful offense.

Post match Balor gets a mic, he says a few years ago he’d have smiled off what happened last week, but not this Balor. He wants to be Universal champion, and if he’s got to go through John Cena to do it he will, so name the place and time because he’ll be there. Oh, here’s Roman Reigns. Roman and Heyman stroll out, Roman poses for pyro but he’ll actually take up this commercial break walking to the ring so we’ll come back and he’ll be talking with Balor.

Yep, as we come back from break Roman is stepping through the ropes into the ring. Heyman gets a mic from a PA, and hands it to Roman. Roman says Heyman has already addressed his position on last week, and he understands that Balor is mad and says he tried to help Balor last week. So when Balor comes out here in his ring on his show, remember to keep the Head of the Table’s name out of your mouth, then tosses the mic at Balor. Balor shoves Roman out of the ring, Roman lands on his feet but boy is he pissed. Roman slowly turns back to the ring and stares a hole through Balor. Roman onto the apron, and here’s Jimmy and Jey from behind to maul Balor. The Usos double team Balor and Roman doesn’t even get back in the ring, just walks away as Jey heads up top but Balor is able to trip Jimmy in the way of Jey’s splash. Balor fights back and Roman gets really annoyed by this as Balor tosses both Usos out of the ring and dives onto them. Boy, Jey was booked stronger without Jimmy. Roman takes off his jacket and heads to the ring, he and Balor brawl, Balor hits a Sling Blade but Jimmy trips him up on a shotgun dropkick attempt. Jimmy sends Balor into a Superman punch from Roman, Jey hits an Uso Splash and Roman then lays in mounted punches to enable Kevin Dunn mode. A guillotine choke from Roman follows, and he chokes Balor unconscious. Roman poses with the belt to end the show.