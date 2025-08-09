Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.08.25  

Alright everyone, it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. We’re on the heels of two nights of SummerSlam action that definitely saw some things happen. Cody Rhodes reclaimed the WWE title from John Cena, now Cody will need a new feud but the Smackdown main event scene is surprisingly weak right now with Roman Reigns and LA Knight both now basically RAW guys. Also Brock Lesnar returned to attack Cena so there’s that. Tiffany Stratton retained the women’s title but her reign feels pretty lifeless at the moment, she badly needs a compelling challenger. The Wyatt Sicks retained the tag team titles in TLC, lots of Slim Jim tables were broken in the process, so we’ll have to see which of the regular tag teams get to continue challenging them and who goes back into the primordial chaos that is the tag team scene more generally. Solo Sikoa retained the US title, it’s OK if you forgot because I did, but Jacob Fatu got some heat back with a moonsault off the cage. Solo’s schtick is played out at this point, if he’s going to weigh down the midcard title at least let Fatu move on to something awesome please. Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre might still have beef after the tag team match they took part in, but with Cody needing a new challenger either of them might wind up in the title picture. Giulia needs a new challenger after she took out Zelina Vega in a pretty good match last week, Aleister Black and Damian Priest are not even close to done brutalizing each other, R-Truth might have something to say now that John Cena is his childhood hero again but more likely they’re just going to continue letting him flounder, and we’ve still got on word on Shinsuke Nakamura. Smackdown could really use something interesting, so let’s see what they’ve got in store tonight to light that particular fire as we’ve got Clash in Paris coming up at the end of the month. Oh, I’ll be covering that one too, so that’ll be fun.

To start we get a recap of Cena vs. Cody and the return of Brock Lesnar.

Out first to the arena tonight, John Cena in full babyface mode. Cena gets a mic before getting the ring announcer to do his special intro though now it’s a little less heelish in verbiage. He says WWE used to be afraid of Montreal, where they are tonight, and that they were worried the audience would hijack the show. Well he’s never been afraid of that because the audience is the show. He continues playing with the crowd for a bit and jokes how hard it is to plan a show around these people, or to be out here in the middle of it when the crowd starts signing. They oblige his set up and sing a bit. Cena has learned over the years is that even if he’s afraid he leans into them and lets the crowd do their thing while he enjoys every second of this because it doesn’t last forever. That gets the “thank you Cena” chants going. He says he’s shared a lot of moments in this ring, and thanks the fans for being part of that. After tonight he’s down to 11 appearances left, and he’s starting to feel that weight and he admits to fear creeping in. He has something important to get off of his chest, he’s afraid that no matter how much he can give he’ll just let us down. Also he’s afraid that after he’s gone and WWE moves on, as it should, that we’ll forget about him. He’s also afraid of Brock Lesnar. He doesn’t know if there’s any version of him that would choose Brock as an opponent, but he never backs down from Brock. Yes he’s afraid, and he’s afraid Brock got himself a John Cena problem. He’s afraid that everyone has a Cena problem now because time is winding down on him but he’s not going down without a fight. So Brock, when you want some come and get some. And to anyone brave enough to walk down and call him out, Cena will go out guns blazing. The last time is now, so if anyone back there wants some come get some. That brings out Logan Paul. Logan’s got a mic and talks his way to the ring through a chorus of boos. Whatever this is, Logan is sick of it. He respected Cena but now he doesn’t even know him. The censored chants of “fuck you Logan” start. Cena says Logan might have just made the biggest mistake of his life getting into this ring. Logan says no one knows how Cena is while Logan has been real since day one, and Cena even said that Logan does this better than any professional wrestler including Cena. Cena admits to saying that, he’s also like to add that Logan is the biggest dumbass he’s ever seen in his life. That covers a lot of ground. Logan accuses Cena of being a liar, of repeating whatever the script says, and now Cena has turned into a charity case. Well if that’s the case Logan wants a match with Cena. Cena seems obliging, but Logan wants to do it at Clash in Paris to troll the French Canadians. Drew McIntyre shows up and jumps Cena so we get a two on one attack on Cena. This brings out Cody Rhodes, Cody goes after Drew while Cena handles Logan and the good guys stand tall. Cena accepts Logan’s Paris match, but also lays down the predictable tag tam challenge for tonight. Logan is a decent placeholder for a bigger Brock appearance down the line, and Drew maybe dovetailing this into a title shot works well enough.

In the back the Motor City Machine Guns get time with Cathy, they’ll be taking on a couple of Montreal Financial Times writers. They admit to not being champions right now and that they’re banged up, but they’ll start their way back to the top tonight then head to the ring and we head to break.

We come back to a recap of what just happened. Also we get confirmation of the Cody and Cena vs. Logan and Drew main event.

JC Mateo and Talla Tonga head to the ring, they’re back to using Solo’s music because they’re goobers.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) vs. JC Mateo and Talla Tonga w/ Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa

Shellley and Mateo start, Shelley avoids a cheap shot then Mateo lands a shoulder block. Some strikes from Shelley then Sabin blind tags so Mateo takes the dropkick and Flatliner combination. Baseballs slide from Shelley then Sabin with a suicide dive onto Mateo. Kicks for Talla to handle him then Mateo gets some corner work. They set for Skull and Bones but Loa distracts things so Talla attacks Sabin from the apron to send us picture in picture.

Mateo keeps Shelley isolated in the ring. Talla tags in and works over Shelley in the corner. Loa gets in a few cheap shots then Talla resumes his control segment. Backbreaker from Talla. Talla with a bearhug, scintillating stuff as we come back to broadcast. Shelley fights free and Talla chops him down. Shelley slips away from Talla, Mateo tags in and tries a German suplex but Shelley avoids that then kicks him and tags in Sabin. Sabin fires up on Mateo but can’t get the fire hydrant of a man to bump. Superkick from Sabin then a diving tornado DDT for a 2 count. Shelley back in, Mateo then takes a flurry of kicks but they can’t find a pin. Sabin back in, they attack Talla but that lets Mateo hit them both with clotheslines. Swinging back suplex from Mateo gets a 2 count as Shelley breaks up the pin. Talla tags in blind, he boots Shelley off the top rope then chokeslams Sabin to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: JC Mateo and Talla Tonga won in 7:43

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: The Guns deserve better than trying to make this boring group look interesting.

Post match Solo gets a mic and I’d rather listen to a Jon Moxley Death Riders promo than this. Solo says some of them will be tag team champions soon, and he’s the most dominant US champion. It’s a shame that he’s all dressed up in his gear and ready to fight but has no opponent. So they’re going to leave this crappy city, because nothing says star like cheap heat. Nick Aldis interrupts this and says if Solo is ready for a fight, he’s got a special guest in the house who’d like a fight right now. That brings out Sami Zayn, because I guess we needed a French-Canadian on the card tonight. That sends us to break.

Match #2: Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa w/ Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo

The bell rings as we come back to broadcast. Sami takes his sweet time enjoying the fan reaction, they finally tie up after about a minute. Solo pushes Sami into a corner then asks Sami to join his group but Sami just punches him. They trade some strikes for a bit then Sami tries the 10 punch but Solo shoves him off then runs him over with a shoulder block. Now it’s Solo who tries the 10 punch but Sami slips free and drops Solo down then finally hits the 10 punch, and he keeps going for a bit. Solo gets sent out of the ring then Sami hits a dive onto him as well. Sami sends Solo back into the ring then goes after him with more strikes. Cheap shot from Talla behind the refs back and that sends us to break.

We come back to Solo trying an avalanche Samoan Drop but Sami counters into a Sunset Powerbomb for a 2 count. Solo dead weights his way out of a Blue Thunder Bomb attempt then he hits a Spinning Solo for a 2 count. Sami avoids a Samoan Spike then kicks Solo and hits an Exploder suplex into the corner. Sami wants the Helluva Kick, Loa disrupts things though so Sami hits another Exploder onto Solo and tries the Helluva Kick again, this time it’s Mateo who complicates things. Ultimately Sami calls Talla into the ring, he declines so Solo hits Sami with a superkick but misses a Samoan Spike and Sami with a School Boy and the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sami Zayn won in 10:28

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: The crowd elevated this a bit. Solo and Sami have worked adjacent before and it’s usually solid enough, this was no exception but also wasn’t anything special.

In the back Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are here, Charlotte wants to get Bliss something for her birthday. She’ll do that out in the ring after this break.

Post break we get a Wyatt Sicks video. Howdy says they’ll never lead us astray, they will always bear truth. They’ve shown everyone that their power is just an illusion, they made the tag team division realize reality. This is not about mere glory, it’s about something bigger. There are more lessons to be learned. Their story, written in red, is only beginning. OK then.

In the back the Street Profits watched that. In come DIY and the two teams bicker about TLC. Nick Aldis comes over to break this up and says he hoped they’d have gotten some of this out of their systems. Well now he’s got to get control of the tag team division, we’ll get DIY vs. the Profits next week.

The new women’s tag team champions head to the ring, again Alexa interrupts Charlotte before the pyro could go off. They do head down together and Bliss helps Charlotte get her robe off. There’s a couple of tables set up in the ring, presumably holding the gift that Charlotte has for Bliss. Yeah, one is holding a cake the other has a wrapped box. Charlotte says she could have made this about herself but she’s sharing the spotlight. The cage contains “Congratulations Charlotte Flair” then as an afterthought “PS happy birthday Alexa Bliss”. She’s also got a present that’s kind of for both of them, and Bliss declines to open it. Bliss says they’re just tag team partners and that Charlotte didn’t have to do this. Charlotte opens it and gives Bliss a Lilly doll with the “we’re not friends” shirt. Well since Charlotte and Bliss are partners it looks like Lilly needs one too, and Charlotte brings out her Charly doll from 4 years ago. Bliss thanks Charlotte, Charlotte appreciates that but also needs something else from Bliss. She says Bliss can hug her. Bliss seems befuddled and says it’s not really necessary. Charlotte again says she can hug the queen and calls her over, Bliss sidles over but before they can hug out come Chelsea Green with the Secret Hervice. Green can’t believe the Canadian crowd would cheer these self absorbed weirdos. A little cheap heat because of the local sports team follows. Green says we’re in her country and should be celebrating her. Charlotte has another gift for Bliss, kicking Green’s ass tonight. Green goes to leave but Nick Aldis thinks Charlotte had a great idea, he’s got a ref and everything. So we’ll get Green vs. Charlotte after this break.

In the back Carmelo Hayes goes to Nick Aldis’ office, he finds Miz coming out of it. Miz wants to hug, Hayes asks where he’s been. Miz and Hayes talk for a bit, and Miz says he got them a tag team match next week. They need to remind everyone who Hayes is, and they’ll do that next week. Hayes accepts but still seems a little hostile to Miz. Hayes leaves, and Nick Aldis walks over Miz wants to talk to him in his office.

Match #3: Charlotte Flair w/ Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green w/ Alba Fyre and Piper Niven

They tie up, Green tries an arm wringer but Charlotte escapes then shoulder blocks Green down. Green gets kicked out of the ring and she then snaps Charlotte over the top rope. Chops from Charlotte but Green fights back with a kick. Some corner work from Green but Charlotte turns that around and lays in some corner strikes. Charlotte to the apron, boots Green then kicks Piper and heads back into the ring with a crossbody for Green. Green shoves Charlotte over to get tripped. Charlotte cares not and grabs an O’Connor Roll for 2. Green then stomps Charlotte into the second buckle and poses in the corner while we head to break.

Both women are down as we come back, we also see the birthday cake still at ringside so Green’s going into that at some point because she’s a good sport. Charlotte with chops to Green in the ring then a step over clothesline, that still makes her opponent stop moving like a goof. German suplex from Charlotte, Green then lands a superkick but Charlotte returns it then hits Natural Selection for a 2 count. Green with a boot out of the corner, Charlotte then heads up top, Green smacks her though and climbs up with her looking for a superplex which connects for a near fall. Now Green tells Fyre and Piper to get the cake and slide it into the ring. The cake is in play now, Bliss then hits a cannonball senton onto Fyre and Piper. Green wants Unpretty Her into the cake but Charlotte counters into one of her own so Green goes into the cake. Figure 8 now and Green taps out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Charlotte Flair won in 9:30

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Fun enough and the crowd was quite into things. Green is always entertaining and this whole saga with Bliss has actually made Charlotte into an engaging figure which I frankly didn’t think was possible.

In the back Cathy talks with Tiffany Stratton. Tiffany plans to keep doing what she’s been doing for 216 days, defending the title. Jade Cargill comes over to remind Tiffany that she got lucky and next time the story will be different. Tiffany says the outcome will always be the same. Tiffany leaves, then Kiana James and Giulia come over to talk with Jade. James offers her services, and Jade declines but does keep the card. Now Michin wanders over, Jade hands off the card to her and Michin takes the card to try and line up a women’s US title shot. That sends us to break.

Post break we get a video from Aleister Black. He’s allowed to use violence to stop greater violence, and if you think that’s evil then there’s no such thing. The crowd cheered and lauded Damian Priest trying to put him through a table. Well Black isn’t an eye for an eye, he’s a head for an eye kind of guy. He warned us all that violence begets violence, so he escalated things then broke Priest’s jaw. When Priest is pushed he pushes back, when Black is pushed he pushes you off a cliff and waits to hear you hit the ground.

In the back John Cena walks, he finds R-Truth. The two men look each other over and we get some comedy mimicry. Truth is happy Cena is back, they’re back together and they hug. Cena was worried about Truth and puts some of his recent actions onto Truth like making a kid in Brussels cry. You almost never see the tables turned on Truth like that, it was pretty funny.

Logan Paul heads to the ring followed by Drew McIntyre and we head to break.

After the break here comes John Cena again followed by WWE champion Cody Rhodes.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: John Cena and Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

Cody and Logan start us off, they tie up and Cody grabs a side headlock then shoulder blocks Logan down. Logan grabs his own side headlock, then they hit the ropes and Cody lands a drop down punch then hits a stalling gordbuster. Cena wants in, and Logan blocks that tag. Drew tags in and goes after Cody with strikes. Cody avoids a corner attack and hits a snap powerslam while Wade reminds us on commentary that Drew and Cody were tag team champions together in the past. Logan fails a cheap shot but then Drew floors Cody with a headbutt. Cody gets sent out of the ring and Logan hits a clothesline that the broadcast misses. That sends us to picture in picture.

Drew sends Cody back into the ring then keeps control with stomps. Logan tags back in and they hit a double suplex on Cody. Chin lock from Logan, then he lands an elbow. Gutwrench suplex from Logan gets a 2 count. Some corner work from Logan then Drew tags back in. Stalling suplex from Drew gets a 2 count as we come back to broadcast. Cody tries to tag out, Drew keeps blocking him but Cody avoids Drew in the corner and Drew posts himself. Cena gets the tag, as does Logan but it’s Cena who runs wild with his usual signature spots. 5 Knuckle Shuffle connects then an Attitude Adjustment but Drew breaks up the pin. Drew lines up a Claymore on Cena but Cody superkicks him then clotheslines him out of the ring and follows with a suicide dive. Logan with a low blow to Cena for the DQ.

OFFICIAL RESULT: John Cena and Cody Rhodes won via disqualification in 7:52

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Paint by numbers match but it’s what it needed to be in most ways, Logan and Cena gave us a little taste of their match and Cena was the most important part of the match overall.

Logan and Cena brawl into the back while Cody and Drew fight around the ringside area. Cody takes the announce table apart but Drew whacks Cody with the belt. Drew looks at the belt with longing then Claymore’s Cody through the bottom of the announce table. Well that seals Drew as Cody’s next opponent if nothing else. That scene ends the episode.