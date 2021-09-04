Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.03.21  

Hello there people, it’s time for another episode of Smackdown. Tonight we’re allegedly getting a Universal title match between champion Roman Reigns and Finn Balor, Balor challenged Reigns last week and it was accepted plus Balor has some allies in the form of the Street Profits to try and neutralize the Usos. That should also give a decent enough reason for the Profits and Usos to engage in a tag team title feud. Apparently Sasha Banks is being advertised for this show, but at this point I’m doubtful about that. But last week Bianca Belair won an elimination match to get a title shot at some point in the future against Becky Lynch, so we’ll probably get some kind of interaction between those two again this week. Happy Corbin debuted his new gimmick last week, and will probably be back again though in what capacity remains to be seen. Dominik Mysterio is continuing his slow heel turn, Shisuke Nakamura should get some kind of title program going sooner rather than later, and the Alpha Academy could be around somewhere too. Well that’s all the preamble I’ve got, let’s get to the action.

We’re in Jacksonville, Florida for tonight’s episode. There’s a quick recap of last week when Balor challenged Roman again then we head to live action in the arena. Pat McAfee isn’t here this week but will be back next week, instead we’ve got Cory Graves back again. Up first will be a title contenders match in the tag team division. Can I just say I hate these things? Roman Reigns sits with Paul Heyman in the back watching the goings on. The Usos get mics and will talk. Jey starts, The Bloodline is now in your city. Jimmy says all week he’s been wondering why the Profits got in their business. They could be trying to make a name for themselves, or prove themselves, but all they did was disrespect the Bloodline. You want to prove yourself, come prove yourself against the 7 time tag team champions. That does in fact bring out the Street Profits. The Profits also have mics and will talk their way to the ring. They bring up embarrassing the champs last week, and mock the Usos not having permission slips to be out here. They plan on beating the Usos because catchphrase.

Match #1: The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) vs. Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)

Dawkins and Jimmy are up first. They run the ropes with Jimmy landing a shoulder block. Dawkins fires back with a drop kick then tags in Ford. Ford lands a drop kick to Jimmy, then one to Jey and hops to the apron then tries to crossbody both Usos but they catch him and slam him into the barricade to send us to break.

We come back to Jey working over Ford. Ford flips out of a back suplex and hits an enziguri. Jimmy tags in, cheap shots Dawkins but posts himself when charging a cornered Ford. Both men tag out, and Dawkins runs wild on Jey for a bit but runs into a Samoan drop. Jey stomps down Dawkins in the corner then hits a flying hip attack and tags in Jimmy. They set Dawkins for a double superplex but Dawkins fights them off and jumps down. Jimmy lands an ensiguri but that lets Ford tag in, Dawkins with the Anointment and Ford with a twisting From the Heavens splash but here’s Jey to save the match. Jey abuses Ford long enough to force the disqualification.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Street Profits won via Disqualification

Rating: 1.5 stars

More of an angle than a match, it was competent but they were clearly not going to get to do anything that actually mattered. Post match we get a brawl as the Usos beat down Dawkins then Ford comes in with a dive to take out both Usos. Roman tells Heyman to bring him his cousins. Heyman is surprised by Kayla as he heads out, she asks about his busy schedule, he tells her she needs to enjoy the moment. Brock Lesnar’s theme song comes from Heyman’s phone, Kayla enjoys Heyman’s discomfort as he answers the phone. Heyman says he’ll deliver the message. Kayla says Heyman was right, she’s definitely enjoying this moment. Heyman runs into a janitor, but it’s really Big E to do his hyena laugh holding up the briefcase. Kayla and Heyman was a fun interaction, but Big E doing that same bit with Heyman over and over again could get old in a hurry if they’re not careful.

Back to the arena and here’s Becky Lynch. Lynch is still getting mostly positive reactions. We also get a recap of last week when Becky returned to TV and Bianca Belair won that elimination match to get a title shot at some point in the future. Becky will get some mic time after this break.

We come back to Becky in the ring with a mic. Pretty loud “Becky” chant as she gets going. Last week she didn’t get a “You deserve it” chant, Jacksonville happily obliges her though. She was interrupted last week by the entire women’s locker room, which didn’t let her talk about Bianca Belair. She puts over Bianca’s athleticism, and is the only woman other than Becky of course, to win a main event at WrestleMania. She objects to being portrayed as the bad guy for what happened at Summerslam. Becky’s return saved Bianca’s match at Summerslam, and she’s been preparing to get the title back from the moment she had to leave. Belair not being ready is on Belair, not Becky. She can call herself the “EST” of WWE all she wants, but she’s not the best, and all it took was one move from Becky to end her title reign. That brings out Belair, who’s still doing that silly skipping dance for someone who’s supposed to be pissed. Belair gets a mic, and we get an “EST” chant. Belair says that championship isn’t just a title (it’s a freaking belt) it was part of her for a long time before she lost it all in 26 seconds. But she’s not afraid to admit she was embarrassed and is still hurt, she wont try to bring Becky down or make excuses for herself. She decides to explain why she’s the EST of WWE, the strongest after beating 3 women last week, the fastest rising star in Becky’s absence, the toughest because she’s still earning her places, and will be the best after reclaiming her title. Belair wants a title shot tonight, Becky considers, but ultimately says “No” and heads out. Decent promo, and we got something approximating a character from Belair for the first time in a bit.

In the back Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode walk, Ziggler gets side tracked by Toni Storm and offers her a spot in his corner for his upcoming singles match. Storm declines as she isn’t rooting for him, she’s rooting for Boogs. Nice of them to remember Storm exists.

In the arena here’s Rick Boogs for his usual introduction of Shinsuke Nakamura. Boogs will have a singles match with Ziggler after this break.

We come back as Ziggler is making his entrance.

Match #2: Rick Boogs w/ Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler w/ Robert Roode

Boogs out wrestles Ziggler early and gets him on his shoulders then we get a Military Press slam from Boogs. Ziggler with a rake of the eyes to avoid a pumphandle powerslam then hits a jumping DDT for a 2 count. Ziggler sets for a super kick, but Boogs catches it, hits the pumphandle powerslam and wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rick Boogs won

Rating: Tondo di Nizza. . . SQUASH

I know they never give these guys time, but that was straight squash territory.

In the back Becky is walking, Sonya and Pearce inform her that Bianca Belair will get her title match at Extreme Rules and Sonya will officiate one of our much vaunted contract signings next week.

In the ring here’s Cesaro. After this break he’ll be jobbing to Seth Rollins so Rollins can look more deranged going into his next match with Edge.

We come back and Rollins is at gorilla with Kayla and is asked about why he wanted this match with Cesaro. Rollins has watched his recent match with Edge a lot, and all of Edge’s matches in fact. He’s going to use what he learned to put down his old rival and prove he’s better. When Rollins does his more controlled psycho bit he’s good, but he unfortunately closed this on a bit more of a manic note that feels more unintentionally comical.

Match #3: Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

They tie up, hit the ropes and Cesaro catches a jumping Rollins with a tilt a whirl backbreaker. Rollins powders, but Cesaro with a running European uppercut into the barricade. Cesaro sends Rollins back into the ring, hits the ropes again but runs into a drop kick. Rollins with a chop, then they hit the ropes again and this time Cesaro lands a drop kick. Cesaro sets for the swing, but Rollins escapes then misses an enziguri and Cesaro hits an uppercut. Rollins with an Edecution DDT for a 2 count as we head to break.

Post break Rollins hits a Flatliner into the turn buckles, but gets caught trying to climb them but Cesaro. Cesaro heads up top with Rollins, Rollins slips free and hits a buckle-bomb for a near fall. Rollins tries a neckbreaker, they trade counters then Rollins hits an Edge-O-Matic for a 2 count. Cesaro counters a Blackout stomp with a powerbomb and both men are down. Uppercuts from Cesaro, then a discus lariat off the ropes for his own near fall. Cesaro wants the Big Swing, but Rollins counters with a roll up for 2. Cesaro does eventually catch Rollins, countering a Sling Blade into the Big Swing but he’s going clockwise instead of counter clockwise. 20 some odd revolutions later Cesaro gets the Sharpshooter but Rollins gets to the ropes quickly and forces the break. Rollins gets flipped over the top rope to the floor. Cesaro sets for the running uppercut again, but Rollins intercepts him with a steel chair and the match is over.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Cesaro won via disqualification

Rating: 2.5 stars

These two can’t have a match worse than this, they’re that good, but this is all sadly secondary to Rollins doing his Edge imitation.

More chair shots from Rollins post match. Back in the ring Rollins breaks a chair and locks in the Glasgow Grin. Cesaro taps as Rollins screams for Edge to show up. The lack of Edge annoys Rollins, who hits a Curb Stomp to Cesaro. Rollins out of the ring and gets a couple more chairs, he wants a con-chair-to while a couple of impotent refs yell at him. Edge’s music hits before the con-chair-to and Rollins heads out of the ring as Edge hits the ring with a chair. At this point I half expect Edge to con-chair-to Cesaro just because. Rollins heads out through the crowd.

In the back Rollins talks with the Usos, he wants them to stick to the script and run the game. They seem amenable. Heyman is here, he tells Roman they have a problem with Brock Lesnar. Roman says Heyman has a problem, not Roman who will smash Brock when the time is right. Heyman says Brock will be at Smackdown next week. We get some really awkward bits about how does Heyman know Brock’s location, Roman asks if Heyman knows if Brock is here tonight. There’s no response from Heyman. This bit about Heyman’s allegiance is going to wear thin in a hurry if they don’t find a fun little wrinkle on it.

In the back Happy Corbin arrives. He’ll be on the KO show after this break.

Edge is walking in the back and finds Kayla, he hoped his saga with Rollins was over but who is he kidding. They’ve been talking about how similar he and Rollins are, and if he’d lost like Rollins did he’d be doing what Rollins is. This needs to stop quickly, Edge wants a match with Rollins next week in Madison Square Garden. He burned Rollins down once, and when he does it again Rollins will never be the same. He closes with “I told you, this doesn’t end well”. Short but sweet work from Edge.

Owens is in the ring as we head to the ring and he welcomes us to the show, then invites Happy Corbin to the ring. Here’s Corbin with his new music, he hugs Owens as he gets in the ring and he’s very happy to be here on this show. Corbin thanks Owens, because he wouldn’t be here without him. Owens says he had nothing to do with it, Corbin says he doesn’t have his wallet on him to repay his $100 but his special guest might. That leads to Corbin bringing out his special guest, Logan Paul. Paul is here, and gets more heat than anyone has all show just by speaking. Owens didn’t invite Paul but while he’s here he does have to ask about Logan Paul insulting Corbin after Corbin lost to Big E. They’re apparently all good, and talked after his brother beat Tyron Woodley last week. Owens understands why those two would get along, one of the most self centered egotistical and delusional useless people to ever get in the ring, Logan Paul, and Corbin is here as well. Paul offers Owens the $100, Owens doesn’t need it, all he needs is for Paul to turn and leave and never come back. Paul shoves Owens, Owens returns the favor. Both men prepare for a fight, but Corbin cheap shots Owens then chokeslams him. Paul gets a mic and tells Owens he’s not that guy. A bit over long, but if you want Logan Paul on your show this is the way to use him.

After this break we’ll get a rematch between Dominik Mysterio and Sami Zayn. I’m not sure who asked for that, but we’re getting it.

We come back to Liv Morgan staring at Carmella as she poses for the camera. OK, that was certainly a thing you could air I suppose.

To the ring for our next match.

Match #4: Dominik Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn

Quick tie up, and Dominik is starting to stick and move. Dominik goes after the arm, they trade arm wringers and escapes. Arm drag from Dominik but he runs into a clothesline from Sami. Dominik lands a kick, then hits the ropes and hits a hurricanrana but Sami avoids the 619 and powders for a moment or two. Sami tries to leave the match, Rey is on the entrance ramp though and doesn’t allow him to escape. Dominik dives onto Sami, but he gets distracted by Rey and that lets Sami hit the Helluva kick and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sami Zayn won

Rating: 1 star

More angle than match. Rey talks with Dominik in the ring. In the back Sonya talks on the phone to someone which allows her to remind us about next weeks event. Naomi is here and asks about what Sonya has for her, Sonya blows her off. When we come back we’ll get our Universal Title match.

We come back and commentary tells us about next weeks card featuring Edge vs. Rollins, the return of Brock Lesnar, and the contract signing for Belair and Becky. Balor is at gorilla, Kayla interrupts his prep to ask him questions. Balor says people have been asking for years what might have happened if he didn’t get hurt in 2016 after winning the first Universal Title match, tonight he’s answering the questions. 20 minutes is plenty of time for these two to have a darn good match. Balor heads to the ring, but the Usos jump him in the ring and abuse him. They drive the steel steps into him several times then toss him into the ring. Jimmy up top, here’s the Street Profits to level the playing field and chase the Usos away. Balor writhes in the ring, and here comes Roman Reigns. Roman starts making his entrance, he’ll get to the ring about the time we get back from this commercial break.

Roman is in fact in the ring as we come back, Balor is being checked on by medical staff. Balor is still willing to fight and it seems the match is going to take place.

Match #5 – Universal Title Match: (c) Roman Reigns w/ Paul Heyman vs. Finn Balor

Roman drives Balor into the corner then tosses him across the ring. Stomps from Roman in the corner before Balor fights back to his feet. Roman abuses Balor for a bit with clotheslines in the corner, but Balor is able to catch him with a drop kick to the knee. Leg kicks from Balor but Roman is able to fight back with a headbutt. Sling Blade from Balor, he tries the shotgun drop kick but Roman cuts him off with a right hand. Uranage from Roman gets a 2 count as we get another commercial break.

We come back to Roman setting for the Superman punch, but Balor avoids it and lands a chop. Balor fights back with strikes, but runs into a right hand then hits a Pele kick and both men are down. Both men up, and Balor lays in right hands but Roman knees him to the body and Balor is down. Roman wants a powerbomb, but Balor slips free hits a double leg and then a double stomp to the body of Roman. A flurry of offense from Balor, but Roman sends him out of the ring. Roman tries to head out of the ring but Balor ties him up in the apron and starts stomping on him to give Kevin Dunn an excuse to induce a seizure. Balor in the ring, and dives onto Roman on the outside. Back in the ring, Balor up top for a Coup de Grace, but Roman avoids it and hits the Superman punch for a 2 count. Roman yells at the crowd, then sets for the Spear but Balor intercepts him with a knee then tries a small package for a 2 count. An Eye of the Hurricane from Balor still only gets 2 but he’s rolling. Shotgun dropkick from Balor, he heads up top and hits the Coup de Grace but Roman kicks out at 2 in a great near fall. There was a bit of a low blow from Roman on the kick out, he gets on top and lays in elbows from side control then locks in the guillotine choke. Balor moves towards the ropes, but Roman adjusts his grip and puts Balor to sleep.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Roman Reigns retained the Universal Title

Rating: 3 stars

Without the commercial break this could easily have been higher. Give these two more time at some point in the future if this is any indicator of what they can do together.

Roman looks to head out, but we get a brief flash of red light and a weird little sound cue. Not sure if that was an intentional Demon tease or not, but either way Roman and Heyman head to the back after reacting to it and end the episode.