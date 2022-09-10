Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.09.22  

Hey there people, it’s Friday so here’s another episode of WWE Smackdown. The fallout from Clash at the Castle continues tonight, Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns retained his titles at that event and looks to continue his historic run. He retained in no small part thanks to the debuting Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso of the Uso family and the one able to travel internationally. Sikoa’s debut on the main roster might start the clock running down on Sami Zayn’s comedic association with the Bloodline since they’ve got more family on the roster now. Gunther defeated Sheamus in a great match but also reunited Imperium as the former Fabian Aichner now goes by Giovanni Vinci showed up and we could get some trios action between the Brawling Brutes and Imperium, though given how much Ridge Holland sucks in the ring we’ll have to wait and see on that. Liv Morgan retained her Smackdown women’s title against Shayna Baszler so we’ll see if Baszler forces a rematch or if we’ll move right on to Ronda Rousey, though it looks like Rousey will be in some kind of feud with Adam Pearce going forward. The big news is that Braun Strowman is back, and should make for a fitting opponent for Roman to defeat while we wait for the Rumble and the return of Cody Rhodes. Drew McIntyre wont be happy after losing his title shot, but Karrion Kross might be setting his sights on Drew now that Strowman can occupy Roman and the Bloodline. Anyway there’s a lot of directions things can go now, so let’s see what WWE has in store for us.

We open with a video recap of the ending of Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre. After that we head to the venue, Pat McAfee is absent from commentary for his football obligations so we’ve got Corey Graves. Ugh, I still really hate the pairing of Cole and Graves, even with Cole freed from the incessant yelling of Vince McMahon this is still a terrible commentary pairing.

The Brawling Brutes head to the ring, God help us all Ridge Holland is going to be in action.

Match #1 – Trios Match: Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci)

Vinci and Ridge start us off, Vinci lands strikes right away but can’t shoulder block Ridge down. Blind tag by Kaiser as Vinci hits a springboard cross body. Kaiser takes over with some mat work and strikes. Vinci tags back in and lays in uppercuts before Ridge avoids a scoop slam and hits a hip toss. Shoulder block from Ridge and Butch tags in. They hit an assisted butterfly suplex then Butch goes after the fingers of Vinci. Arm stomp to Vinci, Ridge is already blown up, then Vinci moves over to tag in Gunther. Butch swings at Gunther, and gets chopped flat on his backside for his troubles. Gunther calls in Sheamus, who does tag in. Sheamus and Gunther circle as we cut to commercial.

Kaiser and Ridge are working as we come back, Kaiser kicks his knees out from under him then posts Ridge in the Imperium corner. Vinci tags in and Ridge eats a tandem drop kick while he’s upside down in the corner. Strikes from Vinci now then a nice snap suplex for a 2 count. Gunther wants in, and gets a tag then starts laying into Ridge with knees. They fight over a suplex spot before Gunther says heck with it and chops Ridge down with one blow. Gunther with cheap shots to Sheamus and Butch then tags in Kaiser. Slaps from Kaiser, but Ridge hits an ugly as sin spinebuster and both men tag out leading to Vinci and Butch going at it. Butch runs wild with kicks and a knee drop to the arm then a rebound snap German suplex. Buzzsaw kick from Butch gets a 2 count. Butch grabs an armbar and Kaiser tries to save him only to get an armbar of his own for a few seconds. Gunther with a cheap chop to Butch through the ropes and Sheamus comes over to get into a brawl with Gunther but Vinci hits a drop kick to Sheamus. Butch with a knee to Gunther and pretty much everyone’s down now. Vinci and Butch are back in the ring, Vinci wipes out Butch with a clothesline out of the corner to send us to another break.

Gunther drops Butch with an uppercut then locks in a Boston crab as we’re coming back to action. Gunther switches to an STF and Butch fights free with small joint manipulation only to eat a scoop slam from Gunther. Sheamus and Gunther get into a staring contest for a moment, then Gunther hits another scoop slam. Gunther chops Ridge off of the apron and Sheamus is pissed off. Butch lands some leg kicks then flips out of a German suplex and avoids a corner charge. Vinci tags in and looks to cut off Butch, but Butch lands an enziguri and both men are down. Kaiser wants in, and Sheamus looks ready to run through a wall as Butch makes the tag. Sheamus runs wild on Kaiser and Vinci, he absolutely clubs the crap out of Kaiser over the ropes then hits a Finlay roll to Vinci. White Noise to Kaiser onto Vinci, the crowd is loudly behind Sheamus at this point. Sheamus sets for a Brogue Kick, Kaiser avoids it and Sheamus takes out Vinci. Kaiser rolls up Sheamus for 2 then lands a kick but runs into a tilt a whirl slam. Ridge tags in and lands a northern lariat but Gunther chops the back of Ridge’s head to break up the pin. Now Gunther and Sheamus go at it again and we’ve got a wild brawl with all six men going on. Kaiser and Ridge are legal, on the outside Sheamus lands a knee to Gunther. Ridge with his reckless and stupid low chop to the legs, but Vinci catches a diving Butch with a sick Brainbuster. Gunther boots down Sheamus as Kaiser looks like his knee is hurt. Vinci with a blind tag and he and Kaiser wipe out Ridge with the Imperial Bomb to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Imperium won

Rating: 3.5 stars

Give me more of this please, though without Ridge Holland because he still sucks. The crowd is seriously into Gunther and Sheamus and I can’t wait for their rematch down the line. Oh, and the difference between Butch with Vince directing him and when left to his own devices is night and day. In just two matches Butch as basically Pete Dunne in all but name is resonating with the crowd whereas prior Butch was a pouty child that no one cared about.

We get brief moment where commentary pays tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth before we head to break.

The Usos head to the ring as we come back, they’re accompanied by the Tribal Jester Sami Zayn. Everyone gets a mic and Sami says the Bloodline is in their city. Jey is giving Sami serious side eye the entire time Sami plays with the crowd. Jimmy and Sami share a silly handshake, then Jey ignores Sami. Sami says there are serious things to discuss though, Jey cuts him off and tells him to chill. Jey tells all the doubters and haters that the Tribal Chief is still the only champion in WWE. At Clash at the Castle Roman beat Drew on Drew’s home turf. Drew didn’t realize just how deep the Bloodline runs. Jimmy tells everyone to stand to welcome the newest member of the Bloodline, the street champion Solo Sikoa. Sikoa does make his way to the ring and we get a little video package for Sikoa from his NXT time as he’s walking down. Sikoa hugs Jimmy and Jey, then ignores a hug request from Sami before getting his own mic. The crowd boos as Sikoa soaks it in, then Sikoa says he’s coming after anyone who comes for his family. He’ll finish any problems you create, and he’s here to stay. And the Bloodline just got bigger and stronger. Jey reminds everyone that they’re the ones. Drew McIntyre’s music hits and here comes an angry Scotsman with a chair in hand. Sikoa stays in the ring and calls on Drew, Drew hits him in the guts with the chair then Sami shoves Sikoa out of the way and eats a chair shot. Drew then chases the rest of them off with his chair and stands tall. Drew says he wants a fight with Sikoa tonight, Sikoa says he’s down. Sikoa is not a good speaker, but he’s got the right presence to his street champion gimmick. That sends us to break.

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah head to the ring as we come back from break.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolan)

Raquel and Jayne start us off. Jayne grabs a side headlock then lands a kick to the knee and some chops. Raquel sends Jayne into a corner then clotheslines her down. Aliyah tags in and Raquel tosses her onto Jayne. Jayne eats a springboard Thesz press but Aliyah is distracted by Dolan, and Jayne is able to drive her into the corner then tag in Dolan. Dolan lays in some strikes and tags out. Some corner offense from Dolan and Jayne. The crowd is pretty dead at the moment. Dolan tags in and Aliyah botches taking a snapmare. Aliyah tries to fight back but Dolan ties her up and tags in Jayne. A series of kicks from Jayne and Dolan, then Jayne hits a senton for a 2 count. Aliyah fights out of a rest hold then lands a knee but can’t tag out yet. Dolan tags in, Aliyah avoids a corner attack then tags in Raquel. Raquel runs wild for a bit, then hits a fall away slam onto Dolan but “runs into” a boot that visibly misses. Side slam from Raquel then a twisting Vader Bomb to follow up for a 2 count. Dolan lands a kick, Jayne tags in and Aliyah flies in to Spear Dolan. Raquel then plants Jayne with a Tejana Bomb to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah won

Rating: 2 stars

They visibly got lost in a couple of places and Aliyah is still a little botchy.

We get a video recap of Ronda Rousey’s interaction with Adam Pearce last week. Apparently Ronda was punished internally for attacking Pearce but upper management wasn’t pleased with Pearce’s airing of laundry in public. OK then, I suppose that’s something approximating an explanation. Anyway the number one contenders Fatal 5-Way will be up after the break. Gee, I wonder who’s winning this one.

Xia Li heads to the ring as the ring announcer claims this is an elimination match. Well, that would complicate the layout if true.

Match #3 – Fatal 5-Way Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Xia Li vs. Sonya Deville vs. Natalya vs. Lacey Evans

Sonya jumps Ronda but winds up tossed, then we get Nataly and Li tossing Ronda out of the ring. Li rolls up Nataly for 2, then eats a discus clothesline. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter, but Evans wipes her out with a Woman’s Right. Sonya drops Evans with a Shining Wizard, then Ronda pulls Sonya out of the ring and slams her into the barricade. Ronda jumps into the ring and armbars Natalya to get the tap. Natalya has been eliminated.

Evans hits a neckbreaker onto Ronda, but as Evans tries to float back over Ronda tries an armbar only for Li to break it up. No idea why she did that, if it’s elimination let them kill each other off. Ronda tries to armbar Li, Evans breaks it up as Sonya grabs a choke onto Li and Ronda amrbars Evans and both women tap.

We’re down to Ronda and Sonya now. Ronda with punches, which have not improved since her MMA days. Sonya tries a double leg, Ronda counters into full mount and lands elbows then rolls through on a single leg and picks Sonya up to hit Piper’s Pit but Sonya counters into her really bad arm triangle choke. It’s more a wannabe Tazmission. They roll to the floor with Sonya on Ronda’s back, and Ronda slams her into the barricade. Back in the ring Ronda hits Piper’s Pit then locks in the Ankle Lock and gets the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ronda Rousey won last eliminating Sonya Deville

Rating: 1.5 stars

The women’s division is pretty weak at the moment, and this didn’t do a lot to inspire confidence going forward.

Solo Sikoa is in the back getting hyped up by Jimmy and Jey. Sami is in proximity, and Sikoa says Roman was right in saying Sami could be counted on and he appreciates the help. Jey is still upset at Sami, and Jimmy plays peacemaker to keep things calm. Sami says they’re all looking out for Sikoa, but tonight Sikoa will go it alone. Sikoa agrees, but if he needed help he’d ask Sami. Jey is more than a little upset and says they’re all going out there with Sikoa. This could go badly for Sami, but I think they’ll still wait a bit on having the Bloodline destroy him. That sends us to break.

In the back Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey run into each other, Baszler wishes Ronda luck against Liz Morgan and Ronda says she knows Baszler is still upset about losing her match with Liv. Ronda also opines that revenge is the best medicine, and tells Baszler to call her when she’s ready to break bones and run the show.

To the ring, Maximum Male Models are in the ring to team with Los Lotharios.

Match #4 – 8-Man Tag Team Match: Los Lotharios (Humberto and Angel) and Maximum Male Models (Mace and Mansoor) w/ Max and Maxxine Dupri vs. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) and Hit Row (Ashante the Adonis and Top Dollah) w/ B-Fab

Mansoor and Ashante start us off. Ashante catches a kick and flips Mansoor down then hits some corner offense. Dawkins tags in and hits a corner splash, Dollah tags in and squishes Mansoor, then Ford tags in and lands a clothesline. The heels avoid an attempted brawl and we go to break.

Post break Mansoor is working a rest hold on Ashante. Mace tags in and he and Mansoor hit a double back elbow on Ashante then pose. Angel wants in, he tags in as Mace hits an armbreaker then Angel lands a super kick. Humberto tags in, and Los Lotharios cheap shot Dollah. Humberto tries to dive onto Ashante, but Ashante moves (way too early) and Humberto wipes out Angel. Ashante tags in Dawkins who runs wild on everyone for a bit. Mace tags in and eats a Silencer from Dawkins for a 2 count. Dawkins tosses Angel out of the ring then Ashante dives onto him. Ford then tries to dive, but Humberto kicks him down then dives but eats the mat. Dawkins hits a dive as Dollah makes a blind tag. Dollah sets for a dive but Maxxine gets in the way to save Dollah and everyone he might have landed on. B-Fab pulls on Maxxine, Max gets involved only for Dollah to kick him. Mansoor tags in, dives at Dollah but he’s caught and Dollah hoists him up, Ashante tags in and they hit the Heavy Hitter to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Street Profits and Hit Row won

Rating: 2 stars

Hit Row is still not very good, and Maximum Male Models are pretty much dead in the water now.

We get a video hype package for Braun Strowman, he’ll show up on Smackdown after this break.

We come back and here comes Alpha Academy. Well I guess we need someone for Strowman to run over. Chad Gable has a mic, man remember when Otis had genuine momentum? Gable says the Alpha Academy was born on Smackdown and knows the fans missed them since they’ve left, then thanks the crowd. Gable reminds us to “shoosh” please, then says they’re here to ruin Braun Strowman’s return to Smackdown. They object to Braun jumping them from behind when they had their tag team match won. And if Otis had seen Braun coming he’d have left Braun laying. Otis is a superior athlete, which isn’t something the people of Seattle would know about seeing as Seattle is the type of city that couldn’t hold onto a professional basketball team. That worked a lot better when Kevin Owens did it years ago. Gable tries to shoosh the crowd again while commentary list famous former Supersonic players. Braun finally shows up and strolls to the ring. Braun starts abusing Gable and Otis, then tosses Gable around and boots him down. Otis attacks Braun with some corner avalanches but he runs into a shoulder block then Braun clotheslines Gable. Jackknife Powerbomb to Gable, then Braun sets to powerbomb Otis and does so then stands tall. Braun definitely got into great shape if nothing else.

In the back Kayla asks Drew about falling short at Clash at the Castle and getting a shot at Solo Sikoa tonight. Drew says Clash at the Castle should have been the biggest moment of his life, 21 years of sacrifice led him to that moment and he should be Undisputed champion right now. The only reason he isn’t is Solo Sikoa. So while he knows Roman is happy he warns Sikoa that actions have consequences and Sikoa wont like the consequences coming his way. That sends us to break.

We come back to news that next week we’ll get another attempt at the tag team title number one contenders match. Someone explain to me again why it isn’t just the Viking Raiders? New Day are in the match and the Viking Raiders beat them decisively. Anyway here’s Drew with his sword for our presumptive main event.

Match #5: Drew McIntyre vs/ Solo Sikoa w/ Sami Zayn, Jimmy and Jey Uso

Drew goes right after Sikoa with strikes in the corner. Chops from Drew but Sikoa fights back with strikes of his own. More strikes from Drew and Sikoa, then Sikoa lands a kick but eats a clothesline. The crowd is pretty dead at the moment. Future Shock DDT from Drew, then he sets for the Claymore but Jimmy and Jey pull Sikoa out of the ring as we head to break.

We come back to Sikoa working a nerve hold on Drew. Drew starts fighting back with strikes but gets caught in a Samoan drop for a 2 count. Stomps from Sikoa then some punches on the mat. Another nerve hold from Sikoa to set up a cheap shot from Jey on the outside. More punches from Sikoa then Drew fights back with chops but Sikoa cuts him off with a belly to belly suplex for a 2 count. Hip attack from Sikoa then an inordinate amount of stalling. Sikoa with some trash talk to Drew then Drew levels him with a clothesline. Drew fires up now and lands more strikes then a belly to belly suplex and a neckbreaker. Drew sets for the Claymore again, he winds up distracted by Jimmy and Jey, Sikoa with a school boy for 2 then Drew sends Sikoa out of the ring. Jimmy gets punched down and Drew sets for a dive but Sami trips him up. Drew pulls Sami into the ring and goes for a Claymore but Sikoa intercepts Drew with a superkick that gets a near fall. They start trading punches then Drew lands a headbutt but gets low bridged by the Usos as Sami distracts the ref. Jimmy and Jey lay into Drew on the outside but here come the Street Profits to even the odds. The Profits brawl with the Usos and Sami then Ford dives onto the pile of bodies. Back in the ring Sikoa tries another Samoan Drop but Drew slips free and Claymores Sikoa out of the ring. Karrion Kross comes from behind and wraps up Drew with the Krossjacket to cause the DQ.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Drew McIntyre won via Disqualification

Rating: 2.5 stars

Sikoa is not really singles ready, there’s a lot of basic stuff and almost no connective tissue. He’s also the kind of act that needs time to grow with the crowd rather than be instantly over.

Post match Kross holds onto the Krossjacket, Drew tries to fight free but Kross holds the choke and Drew goes unconscious as the broadcast fades to black. That was actually kind of cool, fading the broadcast as Drew faded.