Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.20.24  

Hey everyone, I’d like to thank you all for being kind to Jeremy last week as he covered Smackdown’s move to the USA network. I share his antipathy for that new logo for the record, it’s not terribly well designed. I covered TNA’s Victory Road event last week, which was fine enough I guess, but I’m happy to be back here with you guys. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are about to become tag team partners who don’t get along while they challenge Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at Bad Blood, to that end there will almost certainly be more interactions between the two rivals tonight. LA Knight defends the US title against Andrade, and you just know Carmelo Hayes is going to stick his nose into that one. Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton team up against Bayley and Naomi in the ongoing battle for last name supremacy in wrestling, the stipulation here being if Jax or Tiffany get pinned then whoever got the pin will get a title shot while if Bayley or Naomi get pinned whoever took the fall leaves Smackdown “permanently”. Randy Orton returned to Smackdown last week and seems to be teaming up with Kevin Owens again, so they’re either beating up Theory and Waller for a bit longer or will try to drag Tonga Loa into something watchable in a title program. The Wyatt Sicks have sort of teased an appearance on Smackdown, DIY and the Street Profits are pretty much dead in the water right now, but speaking of dead in the water there’s Giovanni Vinci who might be around tonight. Still no sign of AJ Styles or Shinsuke Nakamura. While it’s likely that RAW takes center stage at Bad Blood with Drew McIntyre and CM Punk going into Hell in a Cell and the WWE title not even being defended on the card, something for the tag team champions or Nia Jax to do at that event needs to get established sooner rather than later. Well cue the new theme music, not a fan by the way, and let’s get to the action.

We get a recap of Cody and Roman joining forces last week.

After that we see the Bloodline arrive, they all set off the metal detector, and Jacob Fatu beats the crap out of the security personnel because he can.

Michael Cole and Cory Graves welcome us to the show, then we kick things off with a match. Novel concept but I’m here for it.

LA Knight heads to the ring, followed by Andrade.

Match #1 – US Title Match: (c) LA Knight vs. Andrade

Andrade offers a hand, Knight considers then gives it a slap. They tie up and Knight with an arm wringer, Andrade counters and tries a Figure 4 but Knight counters into a Small Package for 2. Andrade nearly eats a Blunt Force Trauma but rolls out of the ring and we head to break.

We come back to both men landing chops, then Andrade with a kick and more chops but Knight fights back with punches and chops of his own. More chops from Andrade, we’re holding a camera shot from a guy on the floor for way too long. Andrade up top and hits a crossbody for a 2 count then grabs a headlock. Knight fights to his feet but Andrade with a shoulder block, only to then run into a back elbow from Knight. We’re still holding that shot by the way as Andrade pulls Knight out of the ring and they start brawling on the floor. Knight starts bouncing Andrade’s head off of the table repeatedly. Back in the ring Knight with a slingshot shoulder block for a 2 count. Some corner work from Knight, still on that shot as Andrade and Knight now fight to the apron. Knight picks Andrade up but Andrade slips off of his shoulders and shoves Knight into the ring post. Andrade then climbs the ropes for a sick moonsault off the top to the floor and onto Knight. We head back to commercial, the picture in picture variety, without ever having had a camera cut.

Andrade admires the US title then pushes Knight into the barricade. They head back into the ring, Andrade hits a back suplex for a 2 count then grabs another headlock. Knight fights to his feet but eats a Kitchen Sink knee lift which gets Andrade another 2 count. Andrade gets a little too cocky with some slaps and punches before stomping on Knight in the corner. Knight fights back with some punches then a clothesline. Andrade flips out of a back suplex and lands a chop as we come back to the broadcast, then Andrade and Knight run into each other and both men are down. Andrade kips up and stomps on a cornered Knight then Andrade avoids a corner double knee strike then hits a DDT for 2. Now it’s Knight laying in corner stomps then hitting a running knee attack. Neckbreaker from Knight gets another 2 count. Knight puts Andrade on the top rope and sets for a super back suplex, Andrade fights that off then tries the moonsault but lands on his feet and follows with the standing moonsault for a near fall, that one almost went badly but they made it work. Corner Meteora from Andrade gets another near fall for him.

Jawbreaker from Andrade but he runs into a picked up powerslam, Knight then hits an elbow drop. Knight sets for Blunt Force Trauma, Andrade counters with a School Boy for 2, then hits his spinning back elbow for another near fall. Andrade sets for the Final Message, an avalanche version of The Message, Knight fights that off then fails to jump up with Andrade only to then avoid a jumping move from Andrade who eats mat. Blunt Force Trauma from Knight gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: LA Knight retained the title in 17:08

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: They gave two good workers plenty of time and they delivered a really good TV match. Andrade was easily a match for Knight and looked to have things in hand before an error cost him while Knight got to show off athleticism and resiliency. Wouldn’t have been out of place on a PPV.

Post match Knight and Andrade share words then a handshake and Andrade raises Knight’s hand.

We get a recap of the women’s title scene last week. In the back Tiffany is rambling but brings it to being happy about getting rid of Bayley or Naomi. Jax bullies her just a bit and reminds her that if Tiffany takes the fall it might be better for her to leave rather than face Jax’s wrath. That sends us to break.

Andrade walks in the back and finds Carmelo Hayes, Hayes mocks him for choking and calls him washed, so they start fighting until security breaks things up.

After that we get an overly produced face to face between WWE champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, which is prerecorded and took place at the Georgia Tech football field. Seeing as Atlanta is Cody’s home town and that’s the place Roman played college ball it makes sense thematically but the music playing over their arrivals was a bit much. Anyway, Roman talks about how everything in here was his and how he used to play football here. That makes this his field, his stadium, and his city. Cody mocks Roman’s 7 car entrance, and talks about the stuff around this campus and how his family has bled for and in this city. Roman played football here then went back to the beach, this can be Roman’s field but this is Cody’s home. Now Roman wants to cut to the chase, Cody signed himself into a lose-lose situation. Roman talks about how Solo took his family, his wise man, his ula fala, and now for the first time Roman has nothing to lose. No weight on Roman, that’s all on Cody. Cody isn’t surprised, he told Roman before Mania that Roman would be here as a chief without a tribe. They took his family, his wise man, and his ula fala, but Cody knows Roman still has things to lose. WWE already has a Tribal Chief, not Roman. A WWE champion, also not Roman. So if Roman can’t beat the Bloodline then who can, it’s not what Roman turned into, it’s who Roman used to be. Roman wants to know what Cody wants out of this, Cody wants Roman’s word that they will have each others backs. Roman gives him his word on that, but understand that when it’s done he still wants to take back the WWE title. Cody isn’t quite done yet as Roman turns to leave, Cody says it’s not Roman’s to take. Roman warns Cody that Cody is in his way now, then walks away. These two always had good chemistry and as allies with friction it still carries over.

In the back Kevin Owens watched that on TV, Byron asks Owens about that. Owens has none and walks away as we head to break.

Post break Owens is still sitting on a crate backstage and seems perturbed.

We find Apollo Crews in the ring, then dead fish Giovanni Vinci heads to the ring.

Match #2: Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci

Vinci wore no tracksuit to the ring this time, but we did spend 23 minutes between matches. Vinci unloads on Apollo with corner strikes. Uppercuts and chops from Vinci then Apollo with elbows. Clothesline from Vinci then some mounted punches and a scoop slam into the ropes, then he does that again. That seems like a less than ideal spot, he does it again and Apollo keeps selling the leg as that kind of spot can legitimately injure a knee. Apollo counters a powerbomb with a School Boy for the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Apollo Crews won in 1:37

Rating: 1.5 stars

Thoughts: Bordered on DUD territory, I don’t know what they’re doing here with Vinci but the post match stuff indicated they might actually have direction for him despite him being an in ring loser.

Post match Vinci attacks Apollo and tosses him back into the ring where Vinci hits a Brainbuster and trash talks Apollo.

Byron tries to talk with Owens again, Owens decides to talk about it in the ring and heads out as we head to break.

We come back to Owens heading to the ring. Owens gets a mic and considers a Justice 4 Ricky sign in the crowd before bringing up the situation with Cody and Roman, and how he might feel about Cody teaming with Roman after everything that happened over the last years. Well he’s got to be honest, but he’s interrupted by Tama Tonga, Botcha Loa, and Jacob Fatu. Tama makes his Tasmania Devil sounds into a mic, which is among the worst things I’ve ever heard. He says Cody and Roman embarrassed Solo last week, they’ll get what’s coming to them at Bad Blood. Tonight though, Owens is getting what’s coming to him. Never let Tama on a mic ever again. Owens agrees with me and says we all know how this is going to end and starts throwing hands, taking out Tama and Loa with ease because they’re jokes. Owens and Fatu has more promise though and they brawl before the numbers catch up to Owens. DIY then run in to even the odds, Owens low bridges Fatu while Tama eats a Shatter Machine and Loa left because no one wants him here. Security and Nick Aldis run down but we’re going to get a trios match out of this is my guess. Aldis has a mic and does in fact make that match for the main event tonight.

In the back Bayley and Naomi talk about the tornado tag match, and there’s tension between them about who might get the title shot. Naomi says she’ll give Bayley a title shot if she wins, Bayley’s “When I win the title I’m throwing a party and you’re first on the guest list.” Hm.

Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton head to the ring. They pose in the ring together as we head to break.

Post break we get confirmation of that trios match in the main event.

Naomi comes out for our main event, she’s followed by Bayley.

Match #3 – Tornado Tag Team Match: Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley and Naomi

22 minutes between matches, not my favorite pacing. Tornado rules so everyone brawls right away. Tiffany and Jax win early before the old do see do spot allows Naomi and Bayley to take over with corner work. Naomi with a bulldog to Tiffany then a double bulldog to Jax sends her into the corner. Double apron spots, Naomi hitting the Heatseeker and they both try to pin Jax but only get 2. Naomi with knees to Jax but Jax fights back with a slam. Tiffany and Jax with a double team Samoan Drop and blockbuster to Bayley for a 2 count and we head picture in picture.

Tiffany and Jax keep working over Bayley for a bit. Bayley and Tiffany wind up fighting to the floor as Naomi hits a Sunset Flip on Jax for a 2 count. Jax eats a high kick from Naomi but fights back with a headbutt, seemed like a miscommunication there, as Tiffany bounces Bayley into a barricade before sending her back into the ring. Tiffany with a shotgun dropkick to Bayley for a 2 count. Handspring back elbow from Tiffany to Bayley and Bayley kicks out of a pin before Naomi jumps in to break it up, Naomi seemed a little late there. Jax and Bayley head to the floor, Tiffany and Naomi join them for some ringside brawling. We come back during that bit as Bayley drops Tiffany onto the apron. Jax tosses Naomi into the time keepers area then picks up Bayley but Bayley shoves Jax into a kick from Naomi. Bayley clotheslines down Tiffany on the floor. Some more control from Bayley before she heads into the ring and hits a suicide dive onto Jax, Naomi the follows with split leg drop from the apron. Naomi and Bayley toss Tiffany back into the ring where Tiffany looks to fire up but takes a back suplex and kick from Bayley but Naomi pulls Bayley out of the pin. Jax attacks Naomi but Naomi hits a head kick on Jax, Bayley and Naomi with a double back body drop to Jax. Jax starts fighting back and thinks about an Annihilator for Naomi, Bayley blocks that though and Bayley and Naomi both climb up on the ropes with Jax but Tiffany breaks up that whole thing. Jax with a leg drop to Naomi while Bayley hits an elbow drop on Tiffany but there’s no pin. Jax gets tossed out of the ring, they put Tiffany on the top rope but Jax attacks Bayley then she looks to powerbomb Naomi but Naomi counters with an X-Factor, Tiffany tries to break up a pin with a Swanton Bomb but Naomi avoids that and Tiffany lands on Jax. Tiffany fights both Bayley and Naomi but they overpower her and hits a 1D but Tiffany rolls out of the ring. Jax with a Samoan Drop to Bayley but Naomi then grabs a jackknife pin on Jax while Bayley also has a crucifix pin and that combines for the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bayley and Naomi won in 11:10

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Acceptable enough match, I’m still a little unsure what they’re doing with Tiffany. Tiffany’s crowd support feels like it’s waning just a bit the more she’s treated like an afterthought by Jax.

Confusion exists, we’re getting a triple threat and we all know it, as we head to break.

Post break commentary shows some different signs from the crowd.

A Chelsea Green video of her doing a photo shoot around a dumpster, she objects to having to fight Michin on her home turf of the garbage pile. Some highlights of Green’s training around dumpsters follow, she allegedly gets bitten by a raccoon to end her fun. OK then.

Commentary run down upcoming events, including that dumpster match with Green and Michin in 2 weeks, also another match between Andrade and Carmelo Hayes next week.

In the back Bayley and Naomi bicker about who won that match with Nick Aldis. Aldis doesn’t make a triple threat, he instead has Bayley vs. Naomi for next week for the title shot at Bad Blood. Huh, not what I expected but I can dig it.

Back to the ring here comes Kevin Owens ready for a fight. DIY have been jumped in the back, Fatu wipes out Ciampa wit a hip attack into the crates then they head out as Owens meets them on the stage to brawl. They all fight towards the ring but here come the Street Profits to even the odds. We get a big brawl, Owens winds up jumping onto everyone and the good guys stand tall. We head to break and presumably the Profits replace DIY.

Match #4 – Trios Match: Kevin Owens and Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu

The bell rings as we come back, Owens unloads on Loa as we start. Ford tags in, then Dawkins as Dawkins unloads on Loa. Ford tags back in and hits a hilo. Dawkins tags back in and Loa eats a shoulder block. Owens tags in and lands a clothesline then a senton for a 2 count. Ford tags in and Loa continues getting worked over, eventually Loa lands a clothesline then hits some of his awful punches before tagging in Fatu to a pretty good pop. Fatu with headbutts to Ford then stomps away on him in the corner. Tama tags in and hits a hilo of his own. Sliding clothesline from Tama then he tags Fatu back in. Fatu with a running headbutt to level Ford, then Ford avoids a hip attack and tags in Dawkins. Dawkins with clotheslines to Fatu then a jumping back elbow. Flapjack to Loa and a right hand to Tama but when Dawkins tries to splash Fatu in the corner he runs into a superkick. Fatu stomps away at Ford then hits the double jump moonsault to send us to break.

Dawkins is still getting worked over as we come back. Tama is landing some strikes then grabs a chinlock. Dawkins looks to fight free with strikes, he avoids a corner rush and hits an exploder suplex. Fatu tags in and hits a senton to keep Dawkins from tagging out. Hard whip to the corner from Fatu then he follows up with headbutts. Dawkins intercepts Fatu with a kick then avoids a corner splash and Fatu bangs his head on the ring post to put both of them down. Tama tags in as does Ford, and Ford hits an absurd crossbody. Ford just gets to run wild on Tama including a flurry of kicks then a knee strike and a back suplex. Standing moonsault with ease from Ford gets a 2 count. Ford flips out of a back suplex and lands an enziguri then tags in Owens. Owens with clotheslines on the floor to Loa and Fatu, then a senton for Fatu, an an apron splash to Loa. Cannonball senton to Tam in the ring, Owens heads up top and hits a Swanton bomb but Fatu breaks up the pin. Dawkins and Fatu now fight to the floor, Owens goes back up top but Tama hits him and climbs up there with him. Tama stupidly tries a superplex but predictably eats the avalanche Fisherman’s Buster from Owens. You cannot superplex Kevin Owens. Loa breaks up a pin but nothing comes of it. Tama avoids a Stunner once, but not twice and Loa again breaks up the pin then slams Owens into the ring steps and the ref just rings the bell.

OFFICIAL RESULT: 14:48

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Fun brawl, Fatu continues to easily outshine everyone else in the new Bloodline group and the crowd is really starting to buy into him.

Everyone gets a turn to dive and the brawl continues. Fatu runs Dawkins into the time keepers area. Ford punches away at Loa but Fatu is such a game changer he takes out Ford. They dismantle the announce table but Owens fights back for a bit only to get cut off. In the ring Fatu and Loa isolate Ford, Fatu hitting a top rope Splash. Owens again tries to fight back on the floor but there’s three of them. Fatu sets to powerbomb Owens through the table, but here’s DIY to complicate things. Ciampa and Gargano get wiped out by Fatu superkicks after they mostly handled Tama and Loa for a bit. Again they line up Owens but Owens fights back because the man doesn’t stop, Fatu headbutts him to cut him off though and they set him in the ring. Cody Rhodes is here now with a chair and he wipes out Tama and Loa. Cody and Fatu go face to face, Fatu superkicks the chair out of Cody’s hands but Cody hits a Cody Cutter to send Fatu out of the ring. Owens has the chair now as he and Cody are alone in the ring, Owens is clearly thinking about it but puts the chair down. Cody offers a hand which Owens accepts and they hug but Owens has dangerous looking eyes. Owens picks up the chair again as he and Cody stare down the ramp and the episode ends.