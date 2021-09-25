Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.24.21  

Hello everyone, welcome to another episode of Smackdown. Tonight is the go home show for Extreme Rules so expect as close to a hard sell as the WWE will give us. Beyond some kind of interaction between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor to set up their match, we’ll have an Intercontinental title match between Shinsuke Nakamura and former champion Apollo Crews, Zelina Vega will job out to Liv Morgan setting up Morgan and Carmella at the PPV, and Naomi probably wont be too happy after getting fined by Sonya Deville last week. Oh, let’s all give a moment of silence to Tegan and Nox, who beat some combination of Natalya and Tamina 4 times but received no title shot and those belts are now with Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH. We’ll also probably get some kind of continuation between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair setting up their title match at Extreme Rules. Alright, I think that about covers it so let’s get to the action.

We’re starting off with Becky Lynch, so I guess Roman is closing the show this week. As she’s in the ring we get a video recap of last week when Becky crashed Bianca Belair’s homecoming. Becky has a mic, she mentions what a great party Bianca had last week for getting out of Knoxville and making something of herself. Well Becky has done alright for herself and didn’t get a party despite coming back on short notice and winning the title in record time. She went out last week to shake Bianca’s hand, and Bianca decided to make it physical so she didn’t really have a choice last week. She didn’t want to embarrass Bianca in front of her mom and dad, and all of her friends. Becky wanted to give Bianca time to recalibrate after a poor Summerslam showing, but instead Bianca forced her hand into the rematch on Sunday. That all brings out Bianca. Bianca gets a mic as well, split chants between “EST” and “Becky” as they stare off. Bianca acknowledges being beaten at Summerslam and humiliated in her hometown, but that isn’t going to happen at Extreme Rules. Becky tells Bianca that her “EST” thing is a cheap gimmick, especially since she isn’t a champion. Last week Bianca showed that she’s the strongest when she hoisted Becky overhead in heels, and then in just a year she matched every one of Becky’s career accomplishments making her the fastest. Bianca says the match on Sunday wont end in 26 seconds, it will end with Bianca taking back the title. This time Bianca offers a handshake, Becky just slaps her. This predictably leads to a brawl, Bianca avoids a Manhandle Slam and hits the Kiss of Death to stand tall. That tends to mean she’ll lose at Extreme Rules. Not a bad opening segment, but Bianca doing the “everything just bounces off of me” schtick needs to go. If you want to see how a heel is supposed to sell someone getting under your skin Becky just did a good job of demonstrating that.

In the back Nakamura and Boogs are warming up, and they’re joined by Toni Storm as we head to break.

We come back to Rick Boogs playing Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring. Oh, we also get a reminder that the annual WWE Draft starts next week on Smackdown.

Match #1 – Intercontinental Title Match: (c) Shinsuke Nakamura w/ Rick Boogs vs. Apollo Crews w/ Commander Azeez

Crews with some quick kicks and a shoulder block. They run the ropes and Nakamura lands a heel kick. Nakamura misses a knee strike in the corner, Crews then hits a clothesline, and a Military press to drop Nakamura all the way out of the ring and send us to break.

We come back to Boogs playing the guitar trying to get Nakamura back into the match. He seems to respond and lands a one legged drop kick. More kicks from Nakamura, then an enziguri. Nakamura hits the sliding German suplex for a 2 count. Crews intercepts a jumping Nakamura with a drop kick and both men are down. Some strikes from Crews, Nakamura returns fire then hits a knee to the gut and an ax kick before hitting a second rope knee strike for 2. Nakamura sets for the Kinshasa, but Crews hits him with a drop kick then a fall away slam into a Samoan drop for a 2 count. Powerbomb from Crews, but he tries another one and Nakamura counters into another kick. Crews rolls away from a Kinshasa attempt, and Nakamura hits Azeez, and Boogs is able to suplex Azeez. Back in the ring Nakamura counters an Angle slam into an armbar, then a roll up and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shinsuke Nakamura retained the Intercontinental title

Rating: 2.5 stars

There was definitely another gear these guys could have hit, but this was a solid match.

We get a recap of Roman Reigns dominating the landscape of WWE on Monday when he pinned Xavier Woods then in the main event pinned Bobby Lashley.

Montez Ford is interviewed by Kayla, she asks him about the Usos being dominant. He’s got a lot of feelings about Extreme Rules, but concern isn’t one of them. On Sunday the Profits are taking back the titles. She asks about Dawkins not being here, Dawkins is at a wedding tonight but will be more than ready for Sunday. Ford notes that Roman has been running the Usos ragged while treating them like bitches instead of cousins. Now you know he’s serious because he said “bitch”.

In his locker room Roman is sitting with Paul Heyman. Roman isn’t sure what Ford just said, so Heyman (who speaks jive) translates. Roman demands a match with Ford tonight after hearing that Ford called his cousins bitches. Heyman tries to dissuade him, Roman gives him a look and Heyman immediately changes his tune to making it happen. Roman then asks why he’s still here, and Heyman heads out and we head to break.

Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce walk in the back, and Heyman walks up on them and welcomes them to Philadelphia. They can’t tell Heyman if Brock is being drafted, Heyman doesn’t care and instead pitches them Roman Reigns vs. Montez Ford as the main event. Pearce can do that, and Heyman heads off then comes back and says after the match they can talk about the Draft.

We get a recap of Aluminum Foil Seth Rollins’ promo from last week. That sends us to the back where Rollins is in a red suit talking. He hasn’t received a response from Edge all week. That’s OK though, the sound of Edge’s silence speaks volumes. Edge is hurt, and hurt bad and Rollins might be the reason he never competes in a WWE ring ever again. I’m sure AEW will be happy to hear that. But silence isn’t good enough for Rollins, and he’s not waiting anymore. Edge will show up next week on Smackdown and tell the world the truth, that Rollins is not Edge-lite and is better in every single way, and that Rollins ended Edge’s career. Now if Edge chooses not to do that, Rollins will not be made a liar and will find Edge where he sleeps and will beat those words out of him in front of his wife and kids if necessary. He knows Edge will make the right choice. Good promo from Rollins, thankfully only 1/4 the length of last weeks.

To the ring, where Liv Morgan heads out. Her match against Zelina Vega will be up after this break.

Zelina Vega makes her entrance as we come back to action. Before the match we get a recap of last week when Liv Morgan and Carmella agreed to a match at Extreme Rules. Before the match actually gets started Carmella comes out and joins commentary.

Match #2: Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega

Morgan with a flurry of offense right off the bat. A meteora from Vega in the corner leads to a 2 count then she tries working a dragon sleeper. Morgan fights back up but gets tossed into the corner by Vega, but she’s able to launch Vega’s face into the second turnbuckle. That gets Carmella up and they get into it but Vega kicks Morgan in the head then hits the Code Red but this time it actually finishes a match.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Zelina Vega won

Rating: 1.5 stars

Some really odd camera work, plus being this short hurt things. That said, it was competently wrestled by both women.

Up next will be the premier of Happy Corbin’s talk show, Happy Talk. McAfee wins the night by saying “This will probably suck,” as Corbin comes out and we head to break.

The ring is set up for Happy Talk as we come back. Corbin welcomes us to Happy Talk, being here makes him happy and life is so good he feels like whistling. He’s not very good at it. He promises this show is not like the Kevin Owens show, which just makes everyone sad. This is about happiness, bringing joy and making people smile. So he had to think long and hard about his first guest, someone who embodies happiness and eventually settled on himself. He’s basically the happiest person in the entire world and brags about his wealth and what that has afforded him. This gets him a “We don’t care” chant. A recap of last week when he jumped Kevin Owens follows, and Corbin calls that incredible. Owens is a former Universal champion, and Corbin laid him out with ease. Being that powerful brings Corbin happiness. That brings out Kevin Owens. Owens gets jumped by Riddick Moss(?) on his way to the ring. Moss and Corbin abuse Owens for a bit, then hit a double chokeslam onto the ring steps.

Montez Ford is warming up in the back as Kayla walks up to ask if he regrets his words from earlier. Ford does not, because the truth shall set you free and his big mouth has now landed him a world of opportunity. He’s sick of everyone being scared of the Bloodline and Roman. Tonight he’s going to do what he does best, and tonight he wants the smoke.

Back to the ring, and here’s Nikki ASH and Rhea Ripley. Nikki has a match against Natalya up after this break. Once again, I feel bad for Teagan and Nox just getting forgotten in this.

We come back and commentary tells us that Edge will be at Smackdown next week and will address Rollins.

Match #3: Nikki ASH w/ Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya w/ Tamina

They tie up, Nikki escapes a headlock and plays some more evasive games before hitting a drop kick to the knee of Natalya. Natalya uses a rope break to get in a cheap shot and starts stomping on Nikki in the corner. Snap suplex from Natalya. Nikki tries to fight back but keeps getting cut off by the bigger stronger Natalya. Tamina distracts things, Ripley pulls her off the apron as Nikki reverses a small package and pins Natalya.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Nikki ASH won

Rating: 1 star

Nothing match, more about the post match angle. Post match Teagan and Nox show up, fire the tank at Nikki and Rhea, and pose in the tank.

We get a recap of Sami Zayn beating Dominik Mysterio again last week. In the back Dominik and Rey talk over the match, Dominik says Rey is suffocating him and asks for a chance to really fly on his own without Rey nit picking him. He feels if Rey wasn’t there over the last few weeks he’d have won, Rey gives him the space he wants and heads out. That brings up Sami Zayn, who says Dominik might have shaky confidence after losing so much. But he feels Dominik has the tools, Dominik has been getting better every time they wrestle and if Sami has any advice it’s to listen a little less to Rey and a little more to his instincts. So Sami’s going to do the Darth Sidious thing on Dominik, fair enough.

Back to the ring and here’s Naomi, apparently she’s not scheduled but we’ll figure out what’s going on after the break.

Naomi has a mic as we come back. She came to Smackdown to compete but Sonya Deville refuses to put her in a match. She’s been fined, disrespected, insulted, and ignored. But that’s over tonight, she wants a match. Not tomorrow or next week, right now. So who wants to come and feel the glow? Sonya Deville comes out and says this isn’t happening. It’s not gonna happen because she makes the matches, not Naomi. Naomi asks her to do her job then, she’d love a match with Deville. Deville can’t because she’s an official not a competitor. Apparently not a good one according to Naomi, which I second. Deville demands Naomi’s mic get cut but the crowd is still chanting. Next Deville wants security to remove Naomi, and says management has given her chance after chance and she just drops the ball. Security escorts Naomi out of the ring.

In the back Roman along with his retinue head to the ring. The Usos see Chad Gable and Otis, they all stare ominously at each other as Montez Ford starts making his way to the ring and we head to break.

We get a recap of the dust up between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. Becky is in the back, she says she gave Belair a chance to back out and calls Belair the dumbest. Everything in Becky’s life might have changed but that canvas is the same. There is no terrible way to win, there’s only winning and she’ll break Belair at Extreme Rules. Ford is in the ring and calls on Roman, and Roman’s music hits.

Match #4: Roman Reigns w/ Paul Heyman vs. Montez Ford

They tie up, Ford gets a side headlock but Roman counters into one of his own then drops Ford with a shoulder block. They run the ropes and Ford hits a couple of drop kicks and Roman heads out to regroup as we head to break.

Roman is clubbing Ford with strikes as we come back. Commentary bringing up Roman’s 2015 Royal Rumble win inn Philadelphia is an odd choice considering how much everyone hated it then, and still hate it now. Roman lays in a clothesline in the corner, just slow methodical destruction of Ford. Small but audible “Tribal Chief” chant from the Philly crowd. Roman with more clotheslines in the corner. Ford is able to land some chops then a jumping enziguri and sends Roman out of the ring. Ford follows him out and tosses Roman into the barricade a few times, I don’t think Roman has been off of his feet yet. Ford steps on the announce table and it collapses under him, well that future spot is blown. Back in the ring and Ford eats a flapjack to put Roman back in control. Flying clothesline from Roman and Ford rolls out of the ring while we get another commercial break.

Roman is still in control as we come back to live action. Roman starts choking Ford over the top rope, but Ford fights back with a kick and a springboard crossbody for a 2 count. Super kick from Ford, but Roman ducks an enziguri and takes a drop kick. Running Blockbuster from Ford only gets a 2. Ford up top, but Roman avoids the splash and spikes him with a uranage. Roman wants the Superman punch, but Ford counters into a DDT to get another near fall. I can’t stress enough how good Roman’s timing on these kick outs is, he’s really cutting them close to help put Ford over. Roman lays out Ford with a right hand, then Ford is able to post Roman and send him out of the ring. Ford then moves to the apron and lands a punt kick then slams Roman into the ring steps. Up top for Ford, but From the Heavens means he eats knees and Roman locks in the Guillotine choke and Ford has to tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Roman Reigns won

Rating: 3 stars

Enough better than 2.5 stars to warrant it, but this was an odd match. I don’t know if they didn’t get to run through things or not but this felt a little disjointed and slow paced. They made it work, but this didn’t quite click for me. To be clear, Roman gave Ford plenty of spots for offense and as noted let those near falls get incredibly close but overall this never quite hit a real groove as a match.

Post match Heyman advises that Roman didn’t do enough and tells him to show everyone what happens with Roman Reigns takes things to the Extreme. The Usos come out as well, Roman directs some traffic and the Usos get plunder from under the ring. Roman gets a chair from them and starts laying in a beating to Ford while the Usos set up a table on the outside to replace the downed commentary table. Roman uranage’s Ford through the table. The lights go out though and here’s The Demon perched on top of a ring post and he dives onto everyone. Balor gets a kendo stick and wails away on Jimmy and Jey but Roman sends him into the ring and chases him with a chair. Sling Blade from Balor then he starts abusing Roman with the chair. Chair shots for Jimmy and Jey, Roman rolls out of the ring but Balor dives onto him and poses over the fallen Roman as the episode ends.