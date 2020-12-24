Winner Crowned in MLW 2020 Opera Cup (Pics, Video)

We have a winner of the MLW 2020 Opera Cup following this week’s MLW: Fusion. Tom Lawlor defeated Low Ki on Wednesday’s episode in the finals of the tournament to win the Cup. The match ended when Lawlor fell on Low Ki after being hit with a Koppu Kick and the pin was counted.

Lawlor defeated Rocky Romero and ACH on his way to the finals, while Low Ki beat Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Richard Holliday on his path. Lawlor succeeds Smith as the Opera Cup winner.