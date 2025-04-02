wrestling / News

Winner of Mina Shirakawa vs. AZM Will Face Mercedes Mone at NJPW Resurgence

April 2, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Resurgence Image Credit: NJPW

As previously reported, a match between Mina Shirakawa and AZM was added to NJPW Windy City Riot. Now, New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the winner of that match will face Mercedes Mone for the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship at Resurgence. That event happens on May 9 in Ontario.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Resurgence, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading