Winner of Mina Shirakawa vs. AZM Will Face Mercedes Mone at NJPW Resurgence

As previously reported, a match between Mina Shirakawa and AZM was added to NJPW Windy City Riot. Now, New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the winner of that match will face Mercedes Mone for the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship at Resurgence. That event happens on May 9 in Ontario.

Official for Resurgence May 9!@MercedesVarnado will defend the #njpwSTRONG Women's Championship against the winner of @MinaShirakawa vs @azumikan1411!

Who will try to stop the Moné Train at Resurgence?

TICKETS: https://t.co/niciUuQuOh#njpw #njResurgence pic.twitter.com/BttYVMLG5A

— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) April 2, 2025