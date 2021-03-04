wrestling / News
Winner Of Face of the Revolution Ladder Match To Get TNT Title Shot On March 10 AEW Dynamite
AEW has previously announced that the Face of the Revolution ladder match at AEW Revolution will be for a shot at TNT Champion Darby Allin. However, during the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan announced that match will happen on the March 10 episode of Dynamite next Wednesday. He added that if Darby is somehow injured during the street fight he’s in with Sting against Brian Cage & Ricky Starks, he will be stripped of the title. The ladder match winner would then be awarded the championship.
Khan also noted that the wrestlers in the match will be reaching for a ‘brass ring’ at the top of the ladder. Whoever grabs it will be the winner. The match will feature Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. Penta El Cero M vs. Scorpio Sky vs. a Mystery Opponent. AEW Revolution happens this Sunday on PPV at 8 PM ET.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Originally Planning ‘Strong’ Show to Counter Shaq on AEW Dynamite
- Marty Scurll Reportedly Dropped From NJPW Strong Plans, Roster Upset by Scurll’s Appearance
- Steve Austin Reveals What The Rock Told Him After Their Last Match
- Cody Rhodes on How AEW Elevation Will Be Different From Dark, Paul Wight’s Arrival, His Tag Match Against Shaq, More