wrestling / News
Winner Takes All Championship Match Set For NXT in Two Weeks
June 24, 2020 | Posted by
NXT’s Winner Takes All match for two weeks from now is officially set after tonight’s episode. On Wednesday night’s episode, Keith Lee retained the NXT North American Championship against Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole.
Lee now goes onto the July 8th episode, where he will face Adam Cole in a match where both the NXT North American Championship and NXT Championship will be on the line.
That week’s NXT will be going up against the second week of AEW’s Fyter Fest.
