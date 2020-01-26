Winners of Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic To Get Tag Title Shot At NXT Takeover: Portand

It was announced during Worlds Collide tonight that the winner of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals will get a shot at the NXT tag titles at NXT Takeover: Portland. That match, between Grizzled Young Veterans and the team of Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, happens on this week’s NXT on the USA Network. The champions, the Undisputed Era, were defeated by the Veterans in the semi-finals. You can follow along with our Worlds Collide coverage here.

Here’s the updated card for NXT Takeover: Portland:

* NXT Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair

* NXT Tag Team Championship: The Undisputed Era (c) vs. Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne OR Grizzled Young Veterans

* Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano