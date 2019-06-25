Winners Take All Tag Team Match Set For Extreme Rules During Raw (Pics, Video)

– WWE has set the main event of their upcoming Extreme Rules PPV, and it will be a mixed tag match with titles on the line. During the opening segment of Raw, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch accepted a mixed tag team match challenge from Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, with both the WWE Universal Championship and Raw Women’s Championship on the line. The stipulation is that if Evans and Corbin lose, they will not get rematches with their respective opponents for the Championships.

Extreme Rules takes place on July 14th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Pics and video from the opening segment are below: