wrestling / News
Winners Take All Tag Team Match Set For Extreme Rules During Raw (Pics, Video)
– WWE has set the main event of their upcoming Extreme Rules PPV, and it will be a mixed tag match with titles on the line. During the opening segment of Raw, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch accepted a mixed tag team match challenge from Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, with both the WWE Universal Championship and Raw Women’s Championship on the line. The stipulation is that if Evans and Corbin lose, they will not get rematches with their respective opponents for the Championships.
Extreme Rules takes place on July 14th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Pics and video from the opening segment are below:
* @BeckyLynchWWE's music hits *@WWERollins: 😍😍😍#RAW pic.twitter.com/ftG01gTLhX
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 25, 2019
🎵 Can you feel the love tonight?
The peace the evening brings… 🎵#RAW @WWERollins @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/zGdUca1U80
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 25, 2019
The time for talking ended in a HURRY.@WWERollins & @BeckyLynchWWE are trading blows with @BaronCorbinWWE & @LaceyEvansWWE! #RAW pic.twitter.com/ZhuUdihpTn
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2019
#TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE & The #BeastSlayer @WWERollins are CLEANING HOUSE after a failed sneak attack by @BaronCorbinWWE and @LaceyEvansWWE on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/L6b9PI8wJG
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2019
Did @BaronCorbinWWE & @LaceyEvansWWE REALLY just call out @WWERollins & @BeckyLynchWWE for a match at #ExtremeRules?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/nMxFohfS3d
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 25, 2019
WINNERS TAKE ALL?!@BaronCorbinWWE & @LaceyEvansWWE are coming for EVERYTHING that @WWERollins & @BeckyLynchWWE hold sacred, and they want to take it at #ExtremeRules! #RAW pic.twitter.com/LscZL1iMPA
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2019
More Trending Stories
- WWE Planning To Push Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Relationship More, Possible Plans For Mixed Tag Match
- Controversial Details From WWE’s Past Resurface In Linda McMahon’s Trump Administration Vetting Documents
- Earl Hebner Says the Reason He Was Fired From WWE Was a Big Lie, Claims Vince McMahon Wanted Him Back in WWE
- More on WWE’s No Wrestling During Commercials Rule – Multiple Round Matches Pitched