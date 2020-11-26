wrestling / News
Battle Royale, More Set For Next Week’s Winter Is Coming AEW Dynamite
November 25, 2020 | Posted by
Next week’s AEW Dynamite will feature a Dynamite Dynamo battle royale and more. AEW announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will feature the following matches:
* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Kenny Omega
* Dynamite Dynamo Battle Royale
* Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks
* Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Britt Baker vs. Leyla Hirsch
