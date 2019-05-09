wrestling / News
Wives of Bruiser Brody and Buddy Rose Not Invited To WWE Hall of Fame
May 9, 2019 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that during an interview with Devon Nicholson while at the Cauliflower Alley Club, Barbara Goodish, the wife of Bruiser Brody, said that neither she nor the wife of Buddy Rose were invited to the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Both Brody and Rose were inducted into the legacy wing this year. Not only were neither invited but they weren’t even told about the induction until they found out about it online.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho and Dave Meltzer Discuss Turner Wanting Vince McMahon To Buy and Run WCW As Separate Company in 2000, Vince’s Attempt to Sell Spike TV On The Idea
- Vince Russo Says WWE Considered an Angle With OJ Simpson After Murders
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Backstage Reaction to Booker T Dropping the N-Word on WCW TV
- Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy Reportedly No Longer Engaged, Split Late Last Year