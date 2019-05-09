Wives of Bruiser Brody and Buddy Rose Not Invited To WWE Hall of Fame

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that during an interview with Devon Nicholson while at the Cauliflower Alley Club, Barbara Goodish, the wife of Bruiser Brody, said that neither she nor the wife of Buddy Rose were invited to the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Both Brody and Rose were inducted into the legacy wing this year. Not only were neither invited but they weren’t even told about the induction until they found out about it online.