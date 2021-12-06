Will Ospreay Confirms He’s No Longer Appearing For MLW

Back in October, MLW announced that Will Ospreay would make his debut for the company, although there were rumors that it might not happen. SEScoops reports that they have talked with Ospreay and he has confirmed the deal with MLW is off.

Meanwhile, the site reports that MLW’s working relationship with NJPW ended in mid-November. MLW told NJPW that it would now be working with All Japan, which didn’t go over well. NJPW has worked with Pro Wrestling NOAH in the past but not AJPW.