Wolfgang Recalls Brief ‘Falling Out’ Between Rock & WWE Before WrestleMania 40

Gallus trained with The Rock to help get him ready for WrestleMania 40, and Wolfgang recently recalled a minor “falling out” incident between WWE and Rock around a private plane. The WWE alumnus spoke with Cultaholic’s Tom Campbell and commented in the short disagreement that he felt might be a bit of “big leaguing” going on.

“There’s a whole backstory that we arrived on Monday night,” Wolfgang recalled. “Tuesday was supposed to be day one and then Wednesday was day two and Thursday if we needed it. We got there on the Monday, on the Tuesday I don’t know what happened and I don’t want to start any rumours here, but there was a bit of a falling out about, ‘You come pick me up in your private plane. No, no no, you come pick me up. I’ll be here, you come get me.’ So Tuesday was scrapped. They just couldn’t get off the runway, they said there was a problem with the plane. And then myself, Mark and Joe just got a free day in Los Angeles where we just got to go be tourists. Hit the gym, went down the pier. It was a fantastic day.”

He continued, “To be honest, I think it was just someone big leaguing the other one. I think it was a case of, ‘No, I don’t drive to you. You collect me.’ That’s the way I like to think it was. But regardless, the boys and I got a free day in LA.”

The Rock and Roman Reigns took on Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.