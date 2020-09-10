wrestling / News

AEW News: Woman Writes Dynamite Into Her Wedding Vows, Eddie Kingston on AEW Unrestricted

September 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– AEW Dynamite became part of a couple’s wedding vows, as revealed in a video posted to Twitter. You can see the video below, in which the bride wrote that she promised that Wednesday night was for AEW and that she will “accept all wrestling memorabilia in our house”:

– The latest episode of AEW Unrestricted is online, featuring Eddie Kingston:

