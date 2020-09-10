wrestling / News
AEW News: Woman Writes Dynamite Into Her Wedding Vows, Eddie Kingston on AEW Unrestricted
– AEW Dynamite became part of a couple’s wedding vows, as revealed in a video posted to Twitter. You can see the video below, in which the bride wrote that she promised that Wednesday night was for AEW and that she will “accept all wrestling memorabilia in our house”:
When the bride puts an @AEWrestling plug in her wedding vows, you know you’ve got a keeper @TonyKhan @CodyRhodes @TheBrandiRhodes @IAmJericho @JRsBBQ @HeyHeyItsConrad pic.twitter.com/xROhlhy3DG
— SEScoops (@sescoops) September 10, 2020
– The latest episode of AEW Unrestricted is online, featuring Eddie Kingston:
A new episode of the #AEWUnrestricted Podcast featuring @MadKing1981 is out NOW! 🎙🎙🎙
LISTEN: https://t.co/nyhpdKU3Nl pic.twitter.com/6jEYANNL14
— The All Elite Wrestling Unrestricted Podcast (@TheAEWPodcast) September 10, 2020
