WWE News: Women’s Battle Royal Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, Mick Foley on Raising $31,000 For Ashley Massaro’s Daughter

June 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has announced a battle royal for the next shot at the NXT UK Women’s Champion for next week’s NXT UK. As you can see below, Piper Niven, Killer Kelly, Candy Floss, Jinny, Nina Samuels, Isla Dawn, Rhea Ripley, Xia Brookside, Kay Lee Ray and Jazzy Gabert will all be part of the battle royal, with the winner becoming #1 contender to Toni Storm’s title:

– Mick Foley posted a video to Twitter to thank fans for helping him raise $31,307 for the Ashley Massaro Daughter’s Educational Fund. Foley raised the money by selling Cactus Jack shirts, some of which were autographed:

