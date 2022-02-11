wrestling / News
Women Featured On WWE Elimination Chamber Billboards In Saudi Arabia, Becky Lynch Reacts
February 11, 2022 | Posted by
For the first time ever, female wrestlers from WWE are being featured on billboards for an event in Saudi Arabia. Billboards show the match between Becky Lynch and Lita being promoted for Elimination Chamber on February 19 in Jeddah. In a post on Twitter, Lynch reacted to the news.
She wrote: “First time women have been featured on a @WWE billboard in Riyadh…What an honor! Welcome to the Big time!! #WWEChamber”
