WWE Removed Footage of Women From WrestleMania Promo Shown During Crown Jewel

– Deadspin reporter David Bixenspan noted on Twitter that a WrestleMania 35 promo that aired during WWE Crown Jewel yesterday removed footage of the female talent and wrestlers from the video. You can check out the promo that aired during the event below.

A similar promo aired during Raw and Smackdown earlier this week that featured footage of the women that was later removed for the airing during yesterday’s event.

Wrestlezone.com reports that a preview for Survivor Series was shown during the event that did feature the women. Also, WWE did promote the Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch match, which reportedly received a major reaction at the event when it was shown onscreen.

As noted previously, the women Superstars of WWE were not allowed to be used for yesterday’s event. WWE Crown Jewel was held yesterday at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event was streamed live on the WWE Network. You can check out 411’s complete coverage and results from the event RIGHT HERE.