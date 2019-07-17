Women of Honor Title Match Set For ROH Summer Supercard

– Ring of Honor has announced a Women of Honor Championship match for next month’s ROH Summer Supercard. Tasha Steelz will face Kelly Klein with the title on the line at the show, which takes place on August 9th in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The announcement reads:

When Tasha Steelz put the entire Women of Honor locker room on notice last month, it was hard to take her too seriously. After all, she had only had a handful of matches in WOH over the past two years.

The “Boricua Badass” quickly made good on her bold pronouncement, however. As seen on this past weekend’s episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling,” Steelz won a Four Corner Survival Match to earn a title shot against WOH World Champion Kelly Klein at Summer Supercard on Aug. 9 in Toronto.

In the No. 1 Contender’s Match, Steelz prevailed over six-time world champion Angelina Love, perennial contender Jenny Rose and up-and-coming competitor Stella Grey. After the match, when powerhouse newcomer Maria Manic entered the ring, Steelz showed no fear and stepped right up to her.

Steelz proved that she is both dangerous and fearless. In Klein, however, Steelz will be facing a champion who thrives on competition.

Klein, the only two-time WOH World Champion, recently surpassed the 100-day mark as the current titleholder. She has made it clear that she will defend her title anytime, anywhere against anyone.

Will Klein thwart the hungry challenger? Or will Steelz pull off the upset and leave with the gold? Join us live in person or streaming for HonorClub to find out!