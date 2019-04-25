Women Superstars Uncensored Doubleheader Set For This Weekend: Veda Scott, Penelope Ford, More

WSU (Women Superstars Uncensored) has a big doubleheader weekend in Voorhees Township, N.J. on 4/26/19 and 4/27/19 at the Colossal Sports Academy.

The 4/26/19 show will feature a tag team tournament for the vacant tag titles. Maria Manic and Penelope Ford vacated the titles with Ford on her way to AEW and Manic moving towards a singles career in the company.

The 4/26/19 line up:

Diamanté and Valentina Vazquez vs. Angel Sinclair and Ava Everett

Gabby Gilbert and Lucious Latasha vs. Nina Monet and Ravana Xin

Veda Scott and Aja Perera vs. Megan Mason and mystery partner

The winners of each tournament match will advance to a 3-Way Tag Team finals match to crown the new champions.

Shazza McKenzie vs. Violette

Kasey Catal vs. Corinne Mink

Brittany Blake vs. Jinx

The 4/27/19 show with have the new Tag Champs defending the titles, plus Aja Perera vs. Kasey Catel in a #1 con. match for the Spirit Title, and Veda Scott vs. Violette so far announced.

Tickets are available here: https://neofight.bigcartel.com