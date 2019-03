– In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer reports that it’s been “confirmed” that WWE will add a SmackDown Tag Team Title Match and a Women’s Battle Royal to this year’s WrestleMania 35 card.

When it comes to the SmackDown Tag Team Title bout, Meltzer is unsure if it will be a multi-team match or if The Usos will battle a team two-on-two. The Hardy Boyz have been pushing hard for a shot at The Usos on social media. A match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles has not been officially announced.

WWE has not officially announced the Women’s Battle Royal either. It was announced on Raw that the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal is returning for a fifth straight year. Last year was the first time a Women’s Battle Royal was held At WrestleMania.

Here’s a look at what has been announced for WrestleMania 35:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey

* No Holds Barred Match: Batista vs. Triple H

* Retirement Match: Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

* WWE United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. TBA

* AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

* The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Braun Strowman, More TBA