Women’s Battle Royal Confirmed For WrestleMania 35

– WWE officially announced the Women’s Battle Royal for WrestleMania 35. From WWE.com:

The female Superstars of Raw, SmackDown LIVE and NXT will compete in the second annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal on Sunday, April 7, WWE.com can now confirm.

The complete free-for-all will begin with all participants in the squared circle at the same time. A competitor will be eliminated once they are thrown over the top rope and both of their feet touch the floor. The last woman remaining will be the victor.

Last year’s inaugural WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal left Naomi feeling the Glow when she emerged victorious in the groundbreaking match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Will she make it two in a row? Or will another Superstar be determined enough to battle through the bedlam and propel herself into the spotlight?

So far, the following Superstars are confirmed for the all-out melee:

Asuka

Carmella

Naomi

Lana

Mandy Rose

Sonya Deville

Nikki Cross

Dana Brooke

Ruby Riott

Liv Morgan

Sarah Logan

Mickie James

Zelina Vega

Here’s the updated WrestleMania 35 card:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

* No Holds Barred Match w/ Triple H’s Career on the Line: Batista vs. Triple H

* Retirement Match: Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

* WWE United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. The IIconics vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

* AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

* Fall Count Anywhere: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Braun Strowman, Colin Jost, Michael Che, More TBA

* Women’s Battle Royal: Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega