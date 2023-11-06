wrestling / News
Women’s Battle Royal & More Added To WWE Raw
Tonight’s WWE Raw is starting to fill out with a couple of new matches. Adam Pearce announced on Monday that a Women’s Battle Royal will take place on tonight’s show to determine the #1 contender to Rhea Ripley’s Women’s World Championship. In addition, the New Day will face the Judgment Day in tag team action.
The updated lineup for tonight’s show, which airs live on USA Network, is:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contenders Match: Bronson Reed vs. The Miz vs. Ricochet vs. Ivar
* Women’s World Championship #1 Contenders Battle Royal: Competitors TBA
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Akira Tozawa
* Judgment Day vs. New Day
🚨 🚨 🚨 @ScrapDaddyAP announces a MASSIVE Tag Team Match PLUS a No. 1 Contenders Women's Battle Royal for TONIGHT on #WWERaw!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/Zreamoi7iu
— WWE (@WWE) November 6, 2023
