Women’s Breakout Tournament Semifinals Set After WWE NXT

May 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Women's Breakout Tournament Image Credit; WWE

The semifinals for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament are official after this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Lash Legend and Roxanne Perez advanced into the semifinals on TYuesday’s episode, defeating Tatum Paxley and Kiana James, respectively.

The semifinals for the tournament are:

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Fallon Henley
* Lash Legend vs. Roxanne Perez

