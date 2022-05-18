wrestling / News
Women’s Breakout Tournament Semifinals Set After WWE NXT
The semifinals for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament are official after this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Lash Legend and Roxanne Perez advanced into the semifinals on TYuesday’s episode, defeating Tatum Paxley and Kiana James, respectively.
The semifinals for the tournament are:
* Nikkita Lyons vs. Fallon Henley
* Lash Legend vs. Roxanne Perez
.@lashlegendwwe is picking @TatumPaxley apart!#WWENXT #NXTBreakout pic.twitter.com/Qa9IiPvjd7
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 18, 2022
Just like that!@roxanne_wwe is moving on in the Women's #NXTBreakout Tournament! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ogcWF6Oltz
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 18, 2022
