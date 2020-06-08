wrestling / News
NXT Women’s Championship Changes Hands at NXT Takeover: In Your House (Pics, Video)
A new NXT Women’s Champion was crowned in the main event of NXT Takeover: In Your House. Io Shirai defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley to win the championship during a match that saw some big high spots and the use of Flair’s kendo stick. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The win gives Shirai her first title win in WWE, and ends Flair’s run at 63 recognized days. She won the title from Ripley at WrestleMania 36.
This isn't a house anymore, it's a CASTLE.#TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE has ARRIVED! 👑 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/gUN9rzToiu
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
.@shirai_io is art. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/dNDHEd0AsH
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 8, 2020
She is a wrathful queen. #NXTTakeOver @MsCharlotteWWE @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/UtI3Y1vo1A
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 8, 2020
Is @RheaRipley_WWE seeing ✨✨✨? #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/DeRNCSty8W
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 8, 2020
#TheQueen is always just one step ahead. #NXTTakeOver @MsCharlotteWWE @shirai_io @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/QPrR0PEYht
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
This is an absolute WAR for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle at #NXTTakeOver: In Your House!!@MsCharlotteWWE @RheaRipley_WWE @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/noGx0qOlW9
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
She 𝒐𝒘𝒏𝒔 the sky. ☁️#NXTTakeOver @shirai_io @RheaRipley_WWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/SzFgPE1wU9
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
Dirtiest player in the game. 😉#NXTTakeOver @MsCharlotteWWE @shirai_io @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/yWL82oRFnQ
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 8, 2020
KEEP YOUR EYES ON IO SHIRAI.
Sorry, keep your eyes on our NEW #WWENXT #WomensChampion @shirai_io!!!!! #NXTTakeOver #AndNew @MsCharlotteWWE @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/f0dMDLrnBq
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
