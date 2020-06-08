NXT Women’s Championship Changes Hands at NXT Takeover: In Your House (Pics, Video)

A new NXT Women’s Champion was crowned in the main event of NXT Takeover: In Your House. Io Shirai defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley to win the championship during a match that saw some big high spots and the use of Flair’s kendo stick. You can see pics and video from the match below.

The win gives Shirai her first title win in WWE, and ends Flair’s run at 63 recognized days. She won the title from Ripley at WrestleMania 36.