Women’s Championship Match, Finn Balor’s Return Set For Next Week’s NXT

Io Shirai will defend the NXT Women’s Championship on next week’s NXT, while Finn Balor will make his return to TV. WWE announced on tonight’s show that Shirai will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley next Wednesday.

In addition, Balor will return to NXT TV for the first time since the Wednesday after NXT Takeover 31 to address his recovery from the broken jaw that he suffered during his title defense against Kyle O’Reilly.

NXT airs next Wednesday live on USA Network.