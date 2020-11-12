wrestling / News
Women’s Championship Match, Finn Balor’s Return Set For Next Week’s NXT
Io Shirai will defend the NXT Women’s Championship on next week’s NXT, while Finn Balor will make his return to TV. WWE announced on tonight’s show that Shirai will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley next Wednesday.
In addition, Balor will return to NXT TV for the first time since the Wednesday after NXT Takeover 31 to address his recovery from the broken jaw that he suffered during his title defense against Kyle O’Reilly.
NXT airs next Wednesday live on USA Network.
NEXT WEEK: @shirai_io defends her #WWENXT #WomensTitle against @RheaRipley_WWE on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/9mKOo74SFP
— WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2020
For the first time since #NXTTakeOver 31, The Prin❌e will address his kingdom NEXT WEEK on @USA_Network! #WWENXT @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/fA7IjMS78B
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 12, 2020
