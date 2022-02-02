Women’s Championship Match and More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has set an NXT Women’s Championship Match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches were announced for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Kay Lee Ray

* Dusty Classic Semifinal Match: The Creed Brothers vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

* Dusty Classic Semifinal Match: MSK vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

* LA Knight vs. Sanga