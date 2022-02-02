wrestling / News
Women’s Championship Match and More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
February 1, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has set an NXT Women’s Championship Match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches were announced for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Kay Lee Ray
* Dusty Classic Semifinal Match: The Creed Brothers vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
* Dusty Classic Semifinal Match: MSK vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe
* LA Knight vs. Sanga
More Trending Stories
- Shane McMahon Rumored to Have Booked Men’s Royal Rumble Match, Receiving Heat Backstage
- Bron Breakker Makes Fun of Dolph Ziggler, Ziggler Threatens to Take WWE NXT Title From Breakker
- Nia Jax Reveals She Declined Offer to Participate in WWE Royal Rumble, Felt Offer Was a Slap in the Face
- Royal Rumble Matches Reportedly Affected By Triple H & TJ Wilson’s Absences