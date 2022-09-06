wrestling / News
Women’s Championship Match & More Announced For This Week’s NWA Powerrr
September 5, 2022 | Posted by
Kamille will defend the NWA World Women’s Championship on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The NWA announced the following lineup for this week’s show, which airs Tuesday night at 6:05 PM ET on FITE TV:
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Allysin Kay
* #1 Contenders Match: KiLynn King vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jennacide
* Flip Gordon vs. Doug Williams
* EC3 vs. Deonte Marshall
🟡🟡TOMORROW NIGHT ON #NWAPOWERRR!
🚨🚓👮There are Major implications as we get closer to #HardTimes3.
First on #FITE | Sept 6 | 6:05pmET | https://t.co/uGEhSEH1Sk pic.twitter.com/OlZZ9IVnPe
— FITE (@FiteTV) September 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Triple H On If He Feared Death, If He’ll Ever Wrestle Again, Original Plan For Him At WrestleMania 38
- Chris Jericho Reveals What He Said At AEW Backstage Talent Meeting, Says Going Into Business For Yourself Would Be Unacceptable Under Vince McMahon
- Backstage Rumor on The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega Threatening to Walk Out of AEW After CM Punk’s Comments
- CM Punk Addresses His Issues With Colt Cabana, Calls AEW EVPs ‘Irresponsible’, Says Hangman Page Is An ‘Idiot’