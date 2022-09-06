Women’s Championship Match & More Announced For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

Kamille will defend the NWA World Women’s Championship on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The NWA announced the following lineup for this week’s show, which airs Tuesday night at 6:05 PM ET on FITE TV:

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Allysin Kay

* #1 Contenders Match: KiLynn King vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jennacide

* Flip Gordon vs. Doug Williams

* EC3 vs. Deonte Marshall