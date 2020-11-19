wrestling / News

Women’s Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

November 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced an AEW Women’s Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced after tonight’s show that Hikaru Shida will defend her championship against Anna Jay.

Also announced for next week are the following:

* PAC & Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian
* Will Hobbs vs. TBA

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

