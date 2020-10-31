wrestling / News
Women’s Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
The Smackdown Women’s Championship will be on the line in a Hell in a Cell rematch next Friday. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Sasha Banks accepted a challenge from her former friend and the women she beat for the title in Bayley for next week. This will mark Banks’ first defense of her championship.
Also set for next week is the return of Carmella, who appeared during a vignette and said she would show the world why she is (cue new catchphrase) “untouchable.”
Next week’s episode of Smackdown airs Friday on FOX.
.@itsBayleyWWE has challenged @SashaBanksWWE to a rematch for the #SmackDown #WomensTitle! pic.twitter.com/7iZ5WYWP3a
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2020
What does @CarmellaWWE have planned for #SmackDown next week? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/06KIQOP0zP
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2020
