Women’s Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s NXT

WWE will have an NXT Women’s Championship match on next week’s episode of NXT. It was announced on tonight’s episode that Tegan Nox will get her shot at Io Shirai on next week’s episode. Nox earned her title shot by winning a Fatal Four-Way match on last week’s night one of the Bash.

Also announced for next week is a match pitting Damian Priest against Cameron Grimes in a rematch. NXT airs next Wednesday on USA Network.