Women’s Championship Match To Open WWE NXT Debut On The CW

Giulia’s shot at the NXT Women’s Championship will open NXT’s debut on The CW next week. WWE announced on Friday that Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez for the latter’s championship will be the opening bout for the show, which airs on Tuesday from Chicago on the broadcast network.

The full announced lineup is:

* NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia

* Street Fight: Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz

* Lola Vince & Jaida Parker vs. Two Members Of Fatal Influence

* Miz TV with guests Oba Femi & Tony D’Angelo