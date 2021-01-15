wrestling / News

Women’s Championship Match Set For Next Week’s NXT UK

January 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK Jinny Kay Lee Ray

WWE has announced an title match for next week’s episode of NXT UK. Kay Lee Ray will defend the NXT UK Women’s Championship against Jinny on next week’s episode. The match comes after Jinny beat Piper Niven on last week’s episode to earn the #1 contendership last week. Jinny and Ray faced off on Thursday’s episode, with the challenger saying that Ray only has a week left with the title.

The episode will air next Thursday on WWE Network.

